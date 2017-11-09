Japanese Yen: The Coming Winter Rally?

The yen has had a nice selloff since the end of August. Despite the weakness in the yen, the smart money is positioning itself in a bullish manner.

The commitment of traders indicates that the JapaneseyYen commercial hedgers (smart money) are net long 148,617 contracts as of 10.31. Compared against the last 20 years, this is a large net long position. The largest bullish position was 186,459 contracts in June of 2007. These hedgers were spot on as this was a year before the financial crisis, and the yen rallied hard into the crisis.

On the other hand, the non-commercials are net short 118,869 contracts as of 10.31. This is the second largest position they had this year. They had a large short position in July and they got burned as the CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSE: FXY) went from 84 to 89. Compared against the last 20 years, this is a large net short position. The largest bearish position was 188,077 contracts in June of 2007. The non-commercials had unfortunate timing with that call.

Despite their long position in the Japanese yen, it may take a bit more time for the yen to have a major rally. The Federal Reserve is having their FOMC meeting on December 13, where there is a 96% probability that the Fed will be raising their fed funds rate 25 basis points to 1.50%. The hedge fund community usually buys up the dollar (sell the yen, sell the euro, and pound) up until they raise the rates. Afterwards, the dollar usually sells off.

As mentioned in my previous articles, when the Federal reserve raises the Fed funds rates, the cost of capital is increased. Mike Norman wrote that “rate hikes are price increases and price increases are inflationary, all else equal. There’s another thing that rate hikes are — and that’s fiscal expansions. The government spends more when rates go up.” Based on this fundamental perspective, market participants should be buying up yen futures (and euro and pound futures as well) as they started to do when the Federal reserve raised the Fed Funds rate in December 2015. Ultimately, the dollar should sell off.

Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, won the snap election on October 22. Abe supports an ultra-easy monetary policy, and no major changes should occur with the Japanese policy (despite the expiration of Haruhiko Kuroda’s term at the Japanese central bank). Abe should keep Kuroda or an individual with the same type of mindset. With no change in policy in the next month, the Japanese yen shouldn’t see a major selloff in the yen futures contract.

Two years back, the dollar/yen topped out at 124. When the Federal Reserve raised the fed funds rate in December, the yen traded around 122. Three rate hikes later, the yen is trading 113.80. Last year, the yen topped out around 118 in December, which was around the time the Fed raised rates another 25 basis points. The Japanese yen could hit the 118 level, but based on the positioning of the commercials, anything above 118 could be an opportunity for the yen carry trade to unwind.

Although the dollar yen is selling off, the commercial hedgers are positioning themselves for a decent rally in yen futures. Due to the nature of hedge funds and trend traders, this move may occur following the December FOMC meeting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have bullish positions in the futures market (via options) for the Japanese yen.