Market Volatility Bulletin: Fund Flows Lining Up With Sentiment

Reminder that last Friday's steady bleed lower on VIX, while short lived, was quite singular even by this year's standards for how quickly we broke lower through the nine-handle.

Video discussing the reality that small moves in SPX have been corresponding to quite sizeable responses from VIX in percentage terms.

Thoughts on Volatility

What Twitter star "StockCats" cleverly points out in the graphic above goes to the heart of the potential core explanation for why we're seeing the vol levels that we are today across markets.

…The comedic statement by StockCats finds its corollary in the real investment world.

Investor Sentiment Translating Into Investment 'Action':

Now, I for one am not much of a "Consumer Sentiment" follower. It's interesting, but to my mind such discussion is less about actionable insight and more about looking through the recent rearview mirror…

That is until we see sentiment indicators bleed into investment action.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that ETF fund flows into the US-listed ETFs scorched previous records.

Per Bloomberg:

Half a trillion dollars has flowed into ETFs since the U.S. presidential election a year ago, almost double the annual record," writes Bloomberg Intelligence ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas.

Now, a lot of this ETF activity comes down to investors forsaking active fund flows for passive. We think that this is partially a very good thing. We'll have more to say on this is the future, but here's the quick and dirty version.

Active to Passive fund flow movement will ultimately reduce the number of actively managed funds out there, and far more importantly will reduce expense ratios Active to Passive will create a wider range of valuation multiples, both to the high end and the low end, as the allocation decision becomes more about replication and less about selection. With the passage of time, this will increase volatility. For now, we are seeing the tame side of this story.

How tame?

Adam Warner reports that we're seeing the lowest median 12-month reading on VIX. What's more interesting still is that the basement readings for the year really did not begin showing up consistently until perhaps early May.

That is to say that if VIX keeps up these kinds of figures for another few months, that median reading is likely to head way lower. Recall what we were seeing just a year ago RE: volatility prediction:

Clearly a death blow to volatility is not what most had in mind.

The current gap between spot VIX and M2 is quite large: M2 rests 2.76 vol points above spot, which given these low absolute levels amounts to 28.5%!

Note below how the term structure has steepened out over the last week: the front has begrudgingly responded to spot, dipping lower. M2, however, is more or less flat to where it was last week. More interesting still, virtually the entire remainder of the curve is marginally higher than it was last week!

So we're seeing record fund in-flows into passive purchase vehicles, coinciding with record low volatility. But the term structure is not only steepening in the traditional sense of the very front end "giving up", as it most certainly is doing. More strikingly, we're seeing the vol kick higher at the back end of the term structure, really starting in January.

We'd love to hear reader opinions about why this flexing in the curve is happening.

Conclusion

We just put out a piece on SA yesterday, urging readers not to rush to judgment on new Fed chair appointee Jay Powell. The reality is that it will be some time before we truly get a taste for what kind of Fed Chair Mr. Powell will be. While I definitely have my reservations, I believe a case can be made that Mr. Powell has the potential to be an able leader of what may well be the most important monetary institution in the world.

We'll wrap with a good conversation starter from USPG (truncated version from a comment left from a previous MVB).

Do you, the reader, commonly blend exposures such as USPG hints at in his comment (and expounds on more fully in the MVB we linked to)?

We welcome your feedback on the matter.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures