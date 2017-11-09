TOP Ships Announces $25M Financing

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) has been on a toxic financing rampage over the past year which has overseen TOP Ships' share price being decimated, going from a reverse-split adjusted price of around $150,000/share a year ago to around $1.00/share currently. However the apparent completion of the previous financing round doesn't appear to be the end as TOP Ships just announced a new $25M financing this morning. TOP Ships filed a form 424b5 with the Securities Exchange Commission for $25M in financing with a new investor named Crede CG III, Ltd.. This new financing promises to keep dishing out the pain to investors.

The terms of this new financing allows TOP Ships, at their discretion, to require Crede to purchase common shares, up to a value of $25M, at a price of 91% of the lowest day's volume-weighted average price of any nine days leading up to the sale. Additionally, the dollar amount which TOP Ships can require Crede to purchase in any one day is as follows:

1) If TOP Ships' stock volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the first thirty minutes of any trading day is lower than the previous trading day's VWAP, TOP Ships can require Crede to purchase common shares, at the purchase price then in effect, up to the higher of:

- 10% of the previous day's dollar trading volume

- 10% of the current day's dollar trading volume

If TOP Ships' stock VWAP for the first thirty minutes of any trading day is higher than the previous day's VWAP, TOP Ships can require Crede to purchase common shares up to the higher of:

- 20% of the previous day's dollar trading volume

- 20% of the current day's dollar trading volume

For calculating the purchase price at which Crede will buy shares, the lowest day's volume-weighted average price of the previous nine days is needed. That lowest price was five trading days ago on November 1st on which the day's volume-weighted average price was around $0.45...making the current purchase price in effect for Crede 91% of that number, equaling around $0.40/share.

As an example of the mechanics per the terms, the volume-weighted average price for the first thirty minutes of today was clearly lower than yesterday's volume-weighted average price meaning the 10% limits would apply. Yesterday's dollar volume for TOP Ships' shares was an unusually high $250M worth so, at TOP Ships' option, the company could theoretically require Crede to fulfill all or most of the entire $25M amount today. If TOP Ships were to do so and if Crede were to waive its right to limit its ownership to 9.99%, Crede will have purchased 100M new shares. Under this scenario, if Crede could sell 20M shares at the current price of $1.20, Crede will have recouped all of its investment and still have 80M shares left to sell into the currently high trading volume.

Nobody but TOP Ships management has any way of knowing at what rate TOP Ships will sell common shares to Crede, but the past few days of volume has been much higher than normal. TOP Ships would have a strong incentive to push out shares while there's still this much investor interest in buying shares. If TOP Ships can sell out of the current $25M financing while investor interest stays high, it's possible TOP Ships might decide to do an additional financing and push out even more common shares onto the market to receive even more investor money.

TOP Ships has also cleared the runway for additional dilution by recently putting to a vote and approving authorization for future reverse splits up to an aggregate 1-for-10000. The vote was easily passed as TOP Ships' CEO, Evangelos Pistiolis, and his family members beneficially own controlling interest in TOP Ships through super-voting series D preferred shares. Certainly when any company asks investors to put up money while not giving those investors any say in how their investment is run, investors should consider that a big warning flag--there's typically only one reason why any company would want to separate control from economics and that's when the interests of those in control are very disconnected from the interests of those who invest.

TOP Ships has had an enormous run over the past week, going from as low as $0.40 last week to a high of $3.50 this week and that certainly has whetted investors' appetites. However the financing and dilution is threatening to once again continue to punish investors. It's likely best to avoid TOP Ships at the present. There's a strong possibility that investors will continue to see the stock hammered without any end in sight.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TOPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.