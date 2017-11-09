Is The Market Currently Overvalued?

Introduction

Much has been said about the state of the market and a possible overvaluation. Right now, the S&P 500 (SPY) is sitting at historical highs, while its P/E is trading at about 50% higher than its historical average. Moreover, the cyclically adjusted P/E (also known as CAPE or Shiller's PE) is valued even higher than on black Tuesday (Before the great recession) and it has only been higher during the tech bubble in the late 90's and early 00's. So the question, naturally, emerges: is the stock market overvalued? And if so, how much? Is this a bubble?

In its exhaustive, 87-page dive through macroeconomic data and stock market activity going all the way back to the early 20th Century, Goldman Sachs concludes that there is an 88% probability that we are entering a bear cycle in the next 24 months. The report was written in September by London-based Chief Global Equity Strategist Peter Oppenheimer, and European strategists Sharon Bell and Lilia Peytavin. They reached this conclusion after calculating a risk index based on the CAPE, the US ISM manufacturing index, unemployment, the bond yield curve and inflation. Then, they analyzed the historical behavior of the index and determined that when the index sits at its current highs, there is an 88% chance of a bear market happening in the next 24 months.

(Goldman Sachs)

Another prominent investor who recently wrote about the subject is John Hussman. In his extended commentary from a couple of weeks ago, he pointed out many important facts and presented a solid counter-argument to the idea that the current market valuations are justified by the low interest rates. Basically, he said that low interest rates only justify higher valuations if earnings growth is held constant. However, in the current environment, the interest rates are low because of weak economic growth (more on this later). Another point Hussman presented in his commentary is that his own Margin-Adjusted CAPE, one of the most accurate ratios regarding correlation with future returns (-.90 correlation with subsequent 12-year returns) is right now sitting at historical highs, thus suggesting weak returns in the next 12 years.

(Hussman Strategic Advisors)

In this article I will try to assess if the market is actually overvalued right now, using empirical evidence and performing regression analysis. First, I will determine what the most influential factors are on the S&P 500 earnings, one of the key components to determine its valuation. Later on, I will determine how the S&P 500 should be valued, considering different scenarios that are possible in the current environment.

Hypothesis

First of all, let me remind you that a stock is, at its core, the right that its holder has to the future earnings of a company. So, by definition, the valuation of the market is based on the future earnings of the market. One of the most popular metrics to consider the valuation of the market is the P/E ratio. I will demonstrate, rather briefly, that this ratio is nothing more than a function of the future earnings growth rate of a company (or the market) and an appropriate discount rate. Those are the only two things that should directly affect the actual value (as measured by P/E) of a company. It is self-evident then that any factor that affects any of these two variables will also affect the value of a company. The point that I want to make right now, however, is that at its most basic, the present valuation depends only on these two variables.

(Financeformulas.net)

The above image represents the formula for the present value of a perpetually growing flow of returns. The dividend part, evidently, can be transcribed as the current earnings of the investment. Then, if you divide both sides of the equation by the current earnings, you will have the following equation:

Present Value/Earnings = 1/(r-g)

Assuming that the market assigns the present value of the investment via pricing, the equation then looks like this:

P/E = 1/(r-g)

This brief demonstration work as proof of what I was telling you before: the P/E ratio is nothing more than a function of the future earnings growth rate of a company (or the market) and an appropriate discount rate.

Determining the "g":

As I said before, it is self-evident that any variable that affects the growth rate of the market earnings should have an indirect effect on its valuation. Therefore, to determine if the current market valuation is right from an empirical point of view, it is necessary to determine the variables that directly affect the earnings of the market. To do so, I performed two separate multivariable regressions. The first one attempts to determine what factors affect the S&P 500 earnings per share on the long-term averages (10-year periods). The second regression attempts to determine how much of the short-term variations (yearly) on the S&P 500 earnings per share are explained by those variables.

The idea of the first regression, that utilized 10-year moving averages of each of the variables, was to eliminate any statistical noise that could worsen the results, and to determine exactly how much of the variations in EPS could be explained by the variables. The second regression, on the other hand, intended to demonstrate that the results of the first regression can be translated to yearly changes of the S&P 500 EPS.

I performed the 10-year moving averages regression using only two variables: the Real United States GDP and United States corporate margins after tax. As you can see below, these two variables by themselves explained more than 97% of the variations on the S&P 500 EPS (inflation adjusted) since 1956.

(By the author - Open image in a new tab if you have trouble visualizing)

When the regression is performed for the last 37 years, not only are the results nearly identical, but their correlation is even slightly higher.

(By the author - Open image in a new tab if you have trouble visualizing)

Then, to demonstrate that this two variables work indeed as sufficient statistics to determine future EPS, I performed the regression including another commonly cited variable that affects the companies' earnings: the value of the US Dollar. The variable intended to represent the value of the US dollar was the USD Index, which is a measure of the value of the U.S. dollar relative to the majority of its most significant trading partners. This regression was only performed since 1982 because that is the first year for which the Fed has information about the USD Index. As you can see below, the inclusion of this variable to the regression does absolutely nothing to improve the results of the prior regression and, when observing the USD Index p-value, it seems highly unlikely that this variable has any significant effect on the real historical EPS of the S&P 500.

(By the author - Open image in a new tab if you have trouble visualizing)

Then, to demonstrate that the first regression results hold on using annual data, I performed the same regression but without utilizing the 10-year moving averages. As you may see from the similitude between these results and the ones from the previous regression, it without any doubts confirms the prior.

(By the author - Open image in a new tab if you have trouble visualizing)

Evidently, the correlation is slightly lower (although still quite significant) and the variables seem to explain about 83% of the changes in earnings. There are three probable main reasons for this. Firstly, not every year the S&P 500 components have the same margins as the overall businesses of the United States, however, in the long term, when statistical noise is eliminated, the margins should even out. Secondly, it is possible that in some years the economy grew but the S&P earnings stagnated, or vice versa. Nevertheless, this relationship should even out on the long term. Finally, and maybe the most important factor that may explain the lower correlation, is that the model has trouble accounting for extreme short term situations (2008 being the best example), but these extreme situations tend to even out. You may see this when looking at the chart below. Another interesting thing to notice about the graph below is that the short-term regression (denoted as model) seems to be slightly more appropriate than the 10-year MA regression (denoted as smoothed model) to explain actual variations in the annual EPS. For that reason, in the rest of the analysis I will be using the results from the annual regression instead of the regression that used 10-day moving averages.

(By the author)

Again, I will demonstrate that this two variables act as a sufficient statistic for changes on annual EPS.

I performed the regression utilizing other commonly referred variables. First, I performed the regression adding the USD Index. Then, I performed the regression adding the Real World GDP. As you can see below, neither of these two variables add anything to the model and their p-values indicate that it is extremely improbably that they have any significant effects on EPS.

(By the author - Open image in a new tab if you have trouble visualizing)

(By the author - Open image in a new tab if you have trouble visualizing)

About r:

Investors, when they attempt to calculate an appropriate valuation for a specific company, tend to use the weighted average cost of capital as the discount rate. However, when valuating the overall market, the "risk-free" rate, given by the yield of the US Treasury Bonds, is more appropriate. That is because investors have the ability to decide if they want to participate in the stock market or not. In case the investors decide not to participate in the stock market, because they do not want to risk their money, the best available option is to invest in "risk-free" bonds. Therefore, not only does the investors have an opportunity cost equal to the "risk-free" rate when they participate in the stock market, but the value of his money is given by this rate.

In this analysis, I will use the 10-year US Treasury bonds yield as the "risk-free" rate. Another important consideration is that I will use the real yield of these bonds, which is given by the interest rate less the inflation. As you may have noticed, all the variables that I included in the regression are real variables (not affected by changes in the price level). Although it is true that higher prices tomorrow mean that tomorrows earnings will be greater, so the earnings will grow more, this increase in the earnings grow is completely offset by higher interest rates. The formulas below show this relationship.

(by the author)

Before we dig deeper in this analysis, you should note that the future US Treasury Bonds Yields estimates used in the remainder of this article are the ones provided by the Congressional Budget Office.

Relationship between future growth, future interest rates and CAPE valuations

The Cyclically Adjusted P/E (CAPE, Shiller's P/E) is a valuation measure that uses real earnings per share ((NYSEARCA:EPS)) over a 10-year period to smooth out fluctuations in corporate profits that occur over different periods of a business cycle. That is to say, it uses 10-year average earnings to compensate for fluctuations in corporate margins that are derived from the different periods of a business cycle. So it can be treated in a similar manner to the P/E valuation.

As I explained before, the P/E valuation should be a function of the future growth of earnings and the future interest rates given by the Treasury bonds. The same holds true for the CAPE. To calculate how much has the CAPE been determined, historically, by the future real interest rate and the future earnings, I made one basic assumption: that the expectations, on any given time, of future growth and interest rates, were highly correlated with the actual future growth and interest rates.

To build a model that determines the appropriate CAPE for any given situation, I used the average interest rates for the forward 10 years and the ratio given by the average of the forward 10 years earnings divided by the past 10 years earnings. The first variable works as a proxy of how the interest rate environment was expected to be in the future. The second variable works as a proxy of how the growth environment was expected to be in the future. I used 10 years as the expectations frontier, because it is almost impossible to predict anything in a time frame larger than that. It also made sense to use 10 years as a period because the CAPE is calculated using the average earnings of the previous 10 years, so it is logical to use that time frame in a model intended to give appropriate CAPE valuations.

To sum it up, the regression uses as a dependent variable the current CAPE and as independent variables the expected 10-year average of the real interest rates and the ratio of the expected 10-year average of earnings divided by the past 10 years earnings. The results, shown below, show a considerable correlation with the real life CAPE. These two variables directly explain about 55% of the variations in the CAPE. However, we must take into consideration that the time frame used in this regression included both the dot com bubble and 2008, when the immediate after-math of the financial crash produced greatly undervalued stocks.

(By the author - Open image in a new tab if you have trouble visualizing)

When I performed the same regression, but excluded both the year 2008 and the period from 1995-2002 (dot com bubble), the results were drastically better. Almost 80% of the variations in the CAPE were explained by these two variables and both p-values improved. These results are quite significant, considering that the model was built upon the assumption that expectations were the same as subsequent results. Clearly, it is not possible that this happened consistently in the real life, so probably most of the unaccounted variations in the CAPE according to the regression came from divergences in the real life expectations and subsequent results.

(By the author - Open image in a new tab if you have trouble visualizing)

The chart below shows how the model and the CAPE have evolved since 1956. As you may observe, the two moments when they diverged the most were during the dot com bubble and immediately after the 2007 crash.

(By the author)

So, how do the difference between the model and the CAPE correlates with future returns? The chart below shows the total 10-year returns on the S&P 500 (exc. Dividends) for each of the years in the Y-axis. In the X-axis it shows the difference between the model and the CAPE.

(By the author)

As you can see, there is certain tendency to have worse returns when the difference is negative (Model > CAPE). All of the 6 dots most to the left have subpar returns, while the 4 dots most on the right have returns above the average. However, to eliminate the statistical noise inherent to this kind of analysis I then proceeded to group all the dots in 5 groups, corresponding to their percentiles, as shown in the graph below. When the noise is eliminated, the actual correlation coefficient is .84. That suggest that there is a strong historical correlation between this model and subsequent 10-year returns.

(By the author)

Where are we right now?

To answer the question, there are certain considerations to take. What will happen to corporate margins in the next 10 years? How will the tax proposal affect them? How much will the economy grow?

Right now, corporate margins are slightly more than 9%, while the historical average is 6.67%. It would be very compelling to assume that the margins are going to regress to the mean in the next several years, but it is not that simple. We have to take into consideration that the corporate margins are affected by two things: corporate margins before tax and the effective tax rate. The corporate margins after tax formula is: MAT = (1-TAX)*MBT. Right now, margins before tax are 11.7%, while the historical average is 9.82%. This number should regress to the mean. We are at a mere 4.2% unemployment rate and the number of people that are going to join the workforce in the next several years is very low, so there should be pressure in wages to grow. This, in turn, will lower the corporate margins before tax. When considering the effect that tax will have on margins there are two things that we should consider. The first one is what will happen if Trump's tax proposal goes through, and the second one is what will happen if the tax proposal does not go through. If the tax reform is indeed implemented, corporate taxes will be of about 20%. However, historically the effective tax rate has always been lower that the nominal number because companies go the extra mile trying to find provisions in the law to avoid taxation and they do so wonderfully. Historically the effective tax rate has been of about 80% of the explicit number, so I will assume that the effective tax rate if the proposal prospers is of about 16%. If the proposal does not goes through, I will assume that the effective tax rate (now at 21.2%) will gradually reverse to the mean (28.11% -since 1987, a year after the last tax reform-) over the next five years and stay there. How much will the economy grow? There are three reasons that can drive up an economy: increases in labor, increases in capital (investment) and increases in productivity. The US economy is at full employment right now and the number of people estimated to enter the workforce in the next several years is very low, so fast growth driven by increases in labor seems very unlikely. With the Fed gradually increasing interest rates, growth driven by investment also seems very unlikely. Lastly, productivity has increased at about 0.6% annually for the past 5 years, so it also seems difficult that productivity can fuel fast grow. However, to simplify things, I will just assume that the economy is going to grow at the rate the Fed expects it to do so. Their projections expect a 2.15% real GDP growth in 2018, 1.9% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020. I will assume then that the growth rate of 1.8% remains constant until 2027.

To summarize things: 1) I will assume that corporate margins before tax reverses to the mean over the next 5 years and stay at that number. 2) There are two scenarios in the tax front. If the reform is approved I will assume 16% as the effective tax rate. If it is not approved, I will assume that the effective tax rate regresses to the mean over the next 5 years and then stays there. 3) I will assume that the economy grows at the rate the Fed expects it to grow.

That leaves us with two scenarios to calculate what the current CAPE should be: if the tax proposal is approved and if it is not.

The first scenario (below) shows a small decline in total S&P 500 EPS, which should be expected given that it assumes that the corporate margins before tax reverse to the mean and that the tax reform is not approved. Basically, what is happening here, is that the total economic growth is completely offset by thinner margins. Below the table, you can observe that the model stands well below the CAPE according to this scenario.

Year Exp. EPS Exp. GDP Exp. Margins Exp. Interest Rate 2017 101 19598.25 0.092116 0.0043 2018 99.79028 20019.62 0.087081 0.006225 2019 98.51274 20399.99 0.082166 0.00815 2020 97.25493 20767.19 0.077374 0.010075 2021 96.07908 21141 0.072703 0.012 2022 94.98559 21521.54 0.068153 0.012 2023 96.20473 21908.92 0.068153 0.012 2024 97.44581 22303.28 0.068153 0.012 2025 98.70923 22704.74 0.068153 0.012 2026 99.9954 23113.43 0.068153 0.012

(By the author)

The second scenario shows slightly higher S&P 500 EPS in the next 10 years. However, the increase in margins caused by the lower tax rates are not that significant, and are mostly reversed by the expected decline in margins before tax. As you can see, the stock market is way overvalued even in the case that the tax reform is passed.

Year Exp. EPS Exp. GDP Exp. Margins Exp. Interest Rate 2017 101 19598.25 0.102969 0.0043 2018 99.90484 20019.62 0.098161 0.006225 2019 98.71646 20399.99 0.093423 0.00815 2020 97.52239 20767.19 0.088757 0.010075 2021 96.38491 21141 0.084162 0.012 2022 95.30438 21521.54 0.079638 0.012 2023 96.52352 21908.92 0.079638 0.012 2024 97.7646 22303.28 0.079638 0.012 2025 99.02802 22704.74 0.079638 0.012 2026 100.3142 23113.43 0.079638 0.012

(By the author)

Optimists will likely argue that there is no evidence that the margins before tax are going to regress to the mean (even though it is highly likely that they will for the reasons that I explained before). So, just for the sake of understanding if the current situation could be explained by rational optimism, I will test a third scenario: margins before tax stay at their current highs, the tax reform is passed and the effective tax rate actually starts at 12% before gradually climbing to 16%, and the economy grows as the Fed expects it to.

Below are the results. In this scenario the S&P 500 EPS grow more substantially because of the lower tax rates. However, the model predicts a CAPE of just about 20, instead of the current 31. Even in the most optimistic of the scenarios, there is no reason to believe that current valuations are optimal.

Year Exp. EPS Exp. GDP Exp. Margins Exp. Interest Rate 2017 101 19598.25 0.102969 0.0043 2018 101.8547 20019.62 0.102033 0.006225 2019 102.5804 20399.99 0.101097 0.00815 2020 103.2646 20767.19 0.100161 0.010075 2021 103.9696 21141 0.099224 0.012 2022 104.6958 21521.54 0.098288 0.012 2023 105.915 21908.92 0.098288 0.012 2024 107.1561 22303.28 0.098288 0.012 2025 108.4195 22704.74 0.098288 0.012 2026 109.7056 23113.43 0.098288 0.012

(By the author)

Here is a summary of how the model predicts that the CAPE should be valued based on the three prior scenarios and how it is currently trading. Even in the best of the scenarios, the S&P 500 is highly overvalued. Furthermore, it has been this overvalued just once before since 1956, and that was during the dot com bubble.

Scenario Model CAPE 1 18.74 31.39 2 18.81 31.39 3 20.64 31.39

Conclusion

The sole objective of this article was to the determine if the current market valuations are too high. First, I theoretically identified that the only two factors that should directly affect the market valuations are the real earnings growth and the real interest rates. Then I proceeded to identify what variables have an effect on earnings growth, and found that just the real US GDP growth and the corporate margins explain about 97% of the variations in the S&P 500 earnings. Other variables, such as the value of the dollar and the world GDP growth have had no considerable effects historically on earnings. Then, I performed a regression that allowed me to build a model that attempts to fairly value the market in accordance to future earnings and the interest rate environment. This model had both a great correlation with the real life CAPE (particularly when the extreme valuations of the dot com bubble and the financial crash were excluded) and future returns.

Using said model, it becomes more than evident, that even in the most optimistic of scenarios, the current market is way overvalued (to levels only seen before in the late 90's). What does this mean for investors? First, that they should take extreme caution when managing their portfolio, particularly regarding highly overvalued stocks. Then, they should set the appropriate safeguards to hedge their portfolios in case the market corrects itself in the form of a crash.

About the methodology:

Real GDP numbers were obtained from the FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data) page.

Corporate margins were calculated dividing corporate profits after tax by the GNP. (Data from the FRED).

The effective tax rate was calculated as the percentage difference between the corporate profits before tax and the corporate profits after tax. (Data from the FRED).

The USD Index and the real world GDP data was obtained from the FRED.

The 10-year Treasury Bond Yield historical data was obtained from macrotrends.net

The historical inflation rate, the historical CAPE values, the historical S&P 500 EPS and the historical S&P 500 prices were obtained from multpl.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.