Athersys Earnings - Anticipation Builds For A Partnership

Investment Thesis:

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering its human stem cell therapy, MultiStem, in multiple applications including ischemic stroke – ongoing Phase III, Phase II acute myocardial infarction [AMI], Phase II acute respiratory distress [ARD] and Phase III graft vs. host disease [GvHD]. The company also has preclinical MultiStem studies in traumatic brain/spinal cord injury, congestive heart failure and non-Multistem studies of 5HT2c antagonists (schizophrenia and obesity) and developing partnerships in the animal science realm. After a volatile period where the shares went from ~$1.50 to $2.50 and back to $1.80 over the course of a little over 2 months among a slew of analyst articles and exciting developments with Nikon Cell, the Nov 3rd earnings update provided an exciting look into the recent developments and clarified on the potential for Multistem over the next year. Given these new clarifications regarding the Phase III trials in stroke, progress of Multistem in other indications, the information related to potential partnerships and finances, we see continued support for the highly anticipated results and significant share price appreciation moving forward.

Updates for Q3:

Athersys reported a quarterly loss of $0.06 on revenues of $0.4 million and a cash burn of $6.8 million leaving cash on hand at $28.2 million for the quarter. This cash burn rate is expected to remain elevated compared to 2016 as ATHX continues to prepare for their MASTERS-2 trial in the US. However, even with the increased cash burn the total cash on hand remained relatively unchanged from Q2 ($28.6 million), which was a surprise, due to the use of an investment facility with a large investor and exercise of certain warrants. Contract revenues from RTI surgical continued to improve seeing a 19% increase from last year to 179,000. Grant revenues accounted for the majority of the remaining revenue.

In spite of all of the developments over the past quarter including: the development of a manufacturing partnership with Nikon Cell, initiation of Phase III trial for Ischemic stroke in Japan, RMAT designation and regulatory progress in the US/EU and a slew of articles in a "Bear Parade", Athersys has focused on continuing to develop their technology and prepare for and exciting few months moving into the new year. The recent quarter provided some updates of interest for investors which may further propel ATHX over the next few months. The big disappointment, however, was the lack of further information with regard to a partnership development for stroke. Gil commented that discussions were ongoing, and he focused more time in his initial quarterly press release focused on these partnerships (as we will detail later).

Phase III Ischemic Stroke Update:

Healios provided an update a day earlier than Athersys at their own earnings report, which had some interesting details tucked away for Athersys shareholders (all images in this section are from the Healios earnings release). First was the time line that Healios expects for their trial and potential approval of Multistem for Ischemic stroke. As has been commented on previously the Phase III trial has resumed following issues with the placebo's production. In looking at the below timeline, the most important factors are that the clinical trial is flexible - we're optimistic that this will be a rapid enrollment due to the rate of stroke patients in Japan who are within the basic guidelines as stroke patients under 36 hours post stroke (60,000). With this timeframe above we see that the overall time frame from the completion of the clinical trial to approval (following submission) may be as short as 6 months, vs. the usual 12 months. This is exciting, given the data that suggests that there may be significant data within the 90-day window (below) which suggests that we may not need to wait for the 365-day review to see positive results, again, accelerating the potential timeline. Although, we do believe that the 365-day data will be a strong support to the data, and potentially assist with data for FDA submission stateside as an unusual potential perk to the RMAT designation, which may allow for inclusion of data outside of US. clinical data.

As we continue moving into the Healios report we see two interesting points for ATHX shareholders - a potential source of income in the reimbursement for the cost of clinical products as well as a milestone payment of $30 million. This is a nice piece of clarification for ATHX shareholders, understanding a significant potential source of cash in the upcoming months. These two sources of income should provide relief to ATHX's balance sheet, and provide additional time for them to acquire additional partnerships. These are exciting pieces of clarification, and a change to the lack of revenue which ATHX has experienced over the past quarters.

Outside of the success in Japan, the MASTERS-2 trial is continuing its preparation. Although this seems to have been the case for the past 3 quarters, Gil addressed its potential start and causes for delay. It seems that Athersys is attempting to close on a partnership/partnerships prior to initiating the MASTERS-2 trial to help make sure that the two (or more) companies are aligned in the trial. Furthermore, he alluded to the fact that they are anxious to begin the trial, but would not release a specific timeframe aside from hoping to update us soon. Although we continue to be optimistic with regard to the MASTERS-2 trial beginning in 2017, it is beginning to appear more likely that it will begin enrollment in 2018 along with a new partnership.

Other Pipeline Updates:

The two Phase II trials which are underway are continuing to progress. ARDS is looking to hit a high rate of enrollment in the upcoming months as the cold and flu season kicks into high gear (contributing factors to ARDS). Athersys is looking to complete enrollment for ARDS this winter, and the primary evaluation occurs 30-days post treatment, which suggests we can expect results in the spring of 2018 if enrollment is completed as predicted. AMI is also progressing, albeit slowly, and has also seen a significant number of changes to the protocol being used, in agreement and with the support of the key opinion leaders on the project. Given the slow rate of progress, Gil did not elaborate on a timeframe and didn't provide guidance.

Expectations Moving Forward:

We have been following ATHX for some time, although only writing commentary recently. We have noticed an interesting trend in the press release commentary from Gil with regard to his stated focus during the quarter and moving forward - and his success in achieving these goals.

In the first quarter conference call of 2017 Gil stated:

"We are pleased that the Healios TREASURE trial in Japan is now getting underway," added Dr. Van Bokkelen. "Additionally, we are actively engaged with the FDA, European Medicines Agency and other regulators to obtain regulatory alignment for our planned Phase 3 clinical trial for stroke, MASTERS-2, and we anticipate completing the key regulatory activities for our study sometime this summer. In parallel, we are advancing our partnering discussions in stroke and other areas, which represent an important priority for the company," concluded Dr. Van Bokkelen.

This was straightforward and exciting with the beginning of the TREASURE trial and focus on regulatory accomplishments. Following the focus on the TREASURE trial, partnerships were a brief afterthought/commentary in our opinion. Although it has long been something that investors focused on, Gil appeared to be focused elsewhere. He was able to achieve these regulatory goals earlier this year (announced on Aug. 7th), with regulatory alignment between the US and EU for the Phase III trial - MASTERS-2.

The second quarter announcement stated:

"We have continued to advance our preparations for the MASTERS-2 study and intend to be ready for launch later this year, and in parallel, we are pursuing business development and other initiatives to provide adequate funding for this pivotal trial, as well as advancement of our other core programs. Our partnering discussions continue to progress in stroke and other areas and remain an important priority for the company, and the regulatory clarity we have successfully established reinforces our strong development position," concluded Dr. Van Bokkelen.

Again, you see the focus is on the MASTERS-2 trial, business development and funding initiatives. Beyond that, partnerships were again a later statement, surprisingly similar to the Q1 statement. Q3 saw a deviation from these little changed statements in two ways: a significant commentary on commercialization and a large focus on developing partnerships.

"We are pleased that Healios' stroke study has resumed, following the resupply of placebo. In addition to our support for the ongoing TREASURE study and continued preparations for the MASTERS-2 study, we are laying the groundwork for commercialization in anticipation of clinical success. An important recent step was the establishment of a collaboration with Nikon to prepare for commercial manufacturing to support initial commercialization of MultiStem therapy for stroke in Japan. We are also engaged in related activities to support manufacturing scale-up and commercial supply."

Dr. Van Bokkelen continued,

"We have also advanced our discussions with potential business partners to support development and commercialization activities, particularly related to our lead stroke program, and we are currently engaged in active negotiations, discussions and other activities regarding specific proposals with certain companies. As we have conveyed previously, we are intent on establishing one or more partnerships that balance our partner's contribution of capabilities and resources, commitment to the program, and appropriate recognition of the value of the commercial opportunity. Though we are currently focused on several possible options, we cannot provide guidance about the precise nature, scope and size of any potential partnership while this process is ongoing. Needless to say, this remains an important priority and objective for the company and our shareholders."

This progress has been slower than many investors have wanted (Gil commented on this as well), and it has added to volatility in the share price. Following the announcement the stock price rapidly declined (adding to a steady decline since their recent run-up) before coming back to the closing price and moving into positive territory on very light volume. On the conference call Gil struck a very positive tone with regard to the partnerships due to the regulatory progress that ATHX has been able to achieve on its own. He also made a few statements which should excite shareholders - specifically related to the type of relationship he's looking for with partnerships: something with both groups acting closer to equals - not just a small company relying on another to carry them through trials and regulatory hurdles, but a partner who supports an already strong company with additional progress. Furthermore, it appears that Gil is looking at multiple potential partners in multiple regions including China, all of which could provide a significant boost to the value of the company and financial support for their ongoing trials and product development. It's clear to us that Gil is keenly focused on a partnership which provides the best value to the shareholders and properly values the company and the significant levels of progress that it has achieved on its own. We believe that his closing statement was poignant: "We look forward to having an update for you soon". We can read between the lines to a degree and see that this may be an alluding to significant progress that just didn't close in time for the quarterly announcement.

Risks:

ATHX continues to see risks associated with their clinical trials and the cash burn moving forward. It is possible that without significant developments in their TREASURE trial and partnership discussions that ATHX may require additional funds in the next few quarters. Additionally, ATHX has a risk associated with the completion of their Phase III trial and the requirement of positive results to support further opportunities for commercialization and profit for the company. In looking at the negative risks, its also important to understand the significant upside risks that we see for the stock. As alluded to previously, in Healios' earnings report and in the conference call, Athersys may receive significant milestone payments with progress related to the Phase III trial which would drastically improve their cash reserves (by $30 million) and result in a significant strengthening of the company's partnership prospects. Partnership possibilities are an additional positive risk - if a partnership arises over the next few months which provides ATHX with a strong cash influx and powerful partner for both clinical trials and commercialization in the US and EU, the share price could rapidly increase - as this removes one of the most significant risks for the company.

Another aspect of risk, which was addressed by Gil in the conference call is the potential for 'bad actors' to attempt and manipulate ATHX stock in the absence of information for personal gain. There was an article which came out earlier this fall (we all know who it was) which slandered ATHX products and provided materially false data and interpretations. That article was produced by a short hedge fund who has a reputation for such activities, and in conjunction with the article, there were unusual and suspicious trading activities which were noticed by the Nasdaq and FINRA (both are investigating) and has been referred to the SEC. Furthermore, ATHX legal representatives are looking into this action to see what they can do to make sure that these bad actors are held responsible. This is all under and ongoing investigation, but goes to show that the stock may be readily manipulated by such actors in the absence of further updates. We encourage all readers to do their own DD and look at the underlying information provided in such articles, especially ones which appear to have an ulterior motive and provide little balance to their presentation.

Conclusion:

Although the 3Q results were about as expected for revenue, loss and cash flow, the lack of a new partnership may cause some trepidation among investors, the company has made significant progress so far this year. Their Phase III trial is underway in Japan and progress in talks with partners lend excitement for the end of the year and potential initiation of the MASTERS-2 trial. We expect positive developments to come quickly over the next few months, including a potential partner to remove concerns related to the US Phase III trial. While we wait, the TREASURE trial's continued progress and anticipated success loom into the beginning of next year. We anticipate the next press release from the company and further information as it's provided will be positive stock moving news- we expect many good things over the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.