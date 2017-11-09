National General Holdings' (NGHC) CEO Barry Karfunkel on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Christine Worley - Director, IR

Barry Karfunkel - CEO

Mike Weiner - CFO

Analysts

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley

Weston Bloomer - FBR Capital Markets & Co.

Adam Klauber - William Blair & Company, LLC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the National General Holdings' Third Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Barry Karfunkel. Sir, the floor is yours.

Christine Worley

Hi, this is actually Christine Worley, Director of Investor Relations. Good morning, and welcome to the National General Holdings Corp third quarter earnings conference call. My name is Christine Worley as I said, and I am the Director of Investor Relations at National General. With me this morning are Barry Karfunkel, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Weiner, Chief Financial Officer.

Before Mr. Karfunkel and Mr. Weiner review our results, please note the following with respect to forward-looking statements. Members of our management team may include statements other than historical facts in their remarks. Such statements may include the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to future changes in the company's business activities and earnings results or potential.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict accurately, many of which are beyond our control. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be consistent with these assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements, as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The projections and statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, as we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Finally, our management will refer to financial measures that are not derived from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and related information is provided in the press release for our third quarter 2017 earnings, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nationalgeneral.com.

With that I present our CEO, Mr. Barry Karfunkel.

Barry Karfunkel

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings conference call. I am very pleased to announce another good quarter, and a quarter where the industry experienced one of the most active hurricane seasons in our recent memory resulting in 52 million of cat losses to National General from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Our P&C segment reported a 98% combined ratio; excluding the aforementioned losses we would have experienced a 91% combined ratio.

Our other lines of business including non-Standard Auto, RV, and Small Business Auto experienced organic growth rates in the low 20s. The Direct General business continues to perform extremely well and after aggressively bringing their expenses in line and shutting the underperforming source, we are now at a point where we've begun to invest in their growth. This quarter we opened 14 new locations and acquired four locations.

We began to market National non-Standard policies to Nationwide's agents in January and started to renew existing Nationwide's non-Standard policies on to our paper in July. Thus far we're extremely pleased with our results from this partnership and we look forward serving the needs of Nationwide's agents for many years. Our Homeowners business continues to experience strong organic growth as well. We're extremely pleased with the direction of our Packaged, Home and Auto business and believe we could leverage our analytic capabilities to be one of the most sophisticated Homeowner writers. Our premier line of business serving the massive [home] market is experiencing strong growth and we continue to execute on our plans to expand geographically.

In October, the [indiscernible] Tubbs wildfires were deemed the most disruptive wildfires in California's history. We've a roughly 2.5% market share in California and will realize a pretax loss of between $40 million to $45 million net of reinsurance not including reinsurance reinstatement fees. It's during times like this that I'm extremely pleased to be able to stand by our commitment to our policy holders as one of the fastest responding carriers to be onsite and advance checks to affected customers. We're pleased with progress made on our lender placed business; excluding hurricane activity we estimate that LPI recorded roughly breakeven results. Our work is nowhere near done and we look forward to LPI being the positive contributor in the near future.

Turning to our A&H segment, our combined ratio of 99% was driven by our EuroAccident book as we increased our severity assumptions as part of our quarterly reserve review. We remain well positioned in our A&H segment with very a niche focus in our EuroAccident book and domestically with our supplemental and stop-loss product offerings, enabled by our unique distribution and technology.

I was very pleased to announce the acquisition of our policy administration system, NPS in the quarter. NPS is one of our greatest assets and its scalability and ease of use makes it [indiscernible] compete so effectively in everything from non-Standard Auto to our high net worth Homeowners product. Owning the NPS not only increases our operating leverage as we continue to grow but gives us a greater flexibility in how we can utilize this technology.

In summary I'm extremely pleased with how our business continues to perform. I'm excited about the [enterprise] trends that National General has built which is demonstrated by the ex-cat results that we've recorded coupled with phenomenal growth that we've experienced. The growth was achieved with extreme discipline and conservatism. We've improved the underwritings of earnings from our lender-placed business and look forward to continued margin improvement in the business.

I'm also pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Nichols to our Board of Directors. Jay brings with him a wealth of industry experience that will benefit our growing company. I'd also like to acknowledge the National General employees have gone above and beyond this quarter in helping us respond to one of the most active domestic catastrophe quarters in over a decade. Their hard work and dedication continued to drive our strong profitable growth and makes us the premier personal line carrier that we are.

I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Weiner, our CFO, to review our financial performance in the quarter.

Mike Weiner

Thank you, Barry. Third quarter 2017 net income was $46 million versus $20 million in the third quarter of 2016. Operating earnings were $27 million versus $32 million in last year's quarter. Operating EPS was $0.24 compared to $0.29 in the prior year's quarter based on weighted average shares outstanding of 108 million as of September 30, 2017.

Our third quarter results were impacted by some items, which I'd like to walk you through. First, hurricane losses recognized in the quarter; we recorded $52 million of pretax losses related to Harvey, Irma, and Maria. We continue to achieve very strong organic growth within both our Auto and Home lines which has resulted in a loss ratio being elevated by roughly 1 point.

And now I'd like to give you some additional details on our two operating segments. Firstly, within Property and Casualty, gross written premium grew 30% to $979 million driven by a 19% of organic growth, $96 million from our Direct General acquisition, $12 million from our Standard Property and Casualty, and partially offset by a decline in our lender-placed premiums. Excluding lender-placed, Property and Casualty's organic growth was 26%. Service and fee income grew 54% to $101 million driven by underlying premium growth and acquisitions completed over the past year, particularly that of Direct General. The Property and Casualty combined ratio was 98%, compared to 95% in 3Q '16, excluding amortization of intangible assets.

The loss ratio was 77% compared to 66% in 3Q '16, with the change driven by the reclassification of serving costs associated with claims handling, which was worth 4 points in 3Q '17. $52 million of losses from hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria, and a new business penalty associated with the strong growth in both our Home and Auto book. The expense ratio was 21% compared to 29% in 3Q '16 with the majority of the decrease driven by claims handling reclassification and significant increase in commissions from the new quota share agreements entered into within the quarter.

Overall our Auto book continues to see moderate to better loss trends in the industry, primarily driven by our severity experience which we attribute to a mix shift and claims initiatives. As we discussed in our earnings release we expect to recognize $40 million to $45 million in pretax losses associated with the Northern California wildfires that occurred in October, net of reinsurance recoverables and excluding reinstated premiums.

And now within our Accident and Health segment, net written premiums grew 24% to $121 million which benefitted from strong growth across all of our books. Service and fee income was $32 million versus $40 million in the second quarter of 2016 with the decline driven by the mix of business sold towards more premium heavy products. Accident and Health's combined ratio was 99% versus 95% in 3Q '16 excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets. The loss ratio was 70% versus 73% in the prior year's quarter. The expense ratio was 28% versus 22% in the prior year's quarter.

The elevated combined ratio in the quarter reflects roughly $10 million impact from our EuroAccident business. We have a very niche focused business in Europe, providing private medical insurance primarily to white collar individuals in Sweden. As part of our quarterly reserve review, we reviewed claims closure patterns that were assumed in the line and we adjusted our severity assumptions in the model to reflect what our book was experiencing.

Our EuroAccident product is very niche so there is not a great industry set of data that aligns with that offering. Because of that we have to put a greater reliance on our claims trends and given our experience we felt this adjustment was appropriate. We feel comfortable with both the expected returns in EuroAccident as well as our reserve position in our Accident and Health segment and we'll continue to review reserves on a quarterly basis as we have.

Domestically we remain very strong in both our stop-loss and our supplemental product offerings. In the quarter, our Life Settlement Contract Entities in which we hold a 50% investment in sold a 114 life settlement policies. The sale by the Life Settlement Entities gave us the ability to monetizing assets and assets redeemed get full capital credit for it, giving us greater capital flexibility to support our business. We are in line with the Life Settlement managing partner in deemphasizing this asset class as part of our investment portfolio.

In the quarter we repositioned our fixed income portfolio into higher credit quality and shorter duration fixed maturities. Over the past year, we've shortened our duration from 5.58 years and 3.00 in last year's third quarter to 3.85 years in this quarter.

To echo Barry's comment, we accomplished a lot for our future this quarter. We entered into the two new quota shares with highly rated reinsurers to support our growth. We purchased our policy administration system which will provide us with future operating leverage as we grow and we added a new independent Director to our Board. I remain extremely pleased with the overall performance of the business.

And now I'd like to turn call over to the moderator for questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, the floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] And the first question is coming from Kai Pan. Kai, please mention your affiliation and pose your question.

Kai Pan

Yeah. Morgan Stanley. Good morning, thank you. My first question is on the -- sort of try to understand what your year-over-year improvements in the underlying loss ratio in the P&C business, because there are some moving parts. You said most of the expense ratio improvements year-over-year about 7.6 points is basically classified to the loss ratio. So by that calculation, you actually see your underlying exit year loss ratio ex-cat been improved about 220 basis points. Just try to see if the math is correct and what's driven that -- what has driven the year-over-year improvement?

Mike Weiner

Your answer is yes. So extensively when you take out just the reclassification between the loss and the expense, you get to that. We're seeing better loss trends particularly in our Vehicle and our Home and Packaged business. And don't forget when we talk about from a cat perspective of excluding those items we're not excluding all cat, just want to be clear about that. We're looking at our ex-cat numbers as just [ex-Home]. There's cats obviously that happen to continue through the quarter. So, yeah, an expectation of a little over 2% overall improvement is within range.

Kai Pan

And that includes say about probably 1 point drag from the sort of the new business penalty?

Mike Weiner

Correct. And that 1 point drag is really bifurcated a little bit on the higher side on the Home business, a little over 1 point and about 1 point in totality on the Auto business, that's correct.

Kai Pan

Okay, great. Second question is on your sort of A&H business, it looks like a little lumpy in terms of [book], if you look in past like four quarters and remember in the last year you guys talked about like a high 80s combined ratio probably sustainable and now we're getting into like a high 90s. I just wonder what's the sort of like a run rate you guys are looking at for this line of business?

Mike Weiner

I would say that on a normalized basis, you would -- it would be wise to see -- we should expect a combined ratio in the low 90s.

Kai Pan

Low 90s, okay, that's great. Last one if I may, I mean you guys have a done a lot in terms of the resets on the separation with your sister companies. I think what are sort of currently remaining business relationship between you and your sister companies and are we expected to see more actions on the front?

Barry Karfunkel

Everything that we have done has been to build a stronger National General and that is always our focus.

Operator

And the next question is coming from Randy Binner. Randy your line is live. Please announce your affiliation and pose your question.

Weston Bloomer

Hi this Weston Bloomer on for Randy. I jumped on the call a little late I apologize if I missed this. But did you guys disclose the profitability to the lender-placed segment? And then kind of what's the outlook to turn profitable and any actions are you taking to drive that? Thanks.

Mike Weiner

Sure. Let me address it. Yes, we actually did, we disclosed, we extensively broke even this quarter in that business for us, and really what drove that is a lot of hard work from a lot of people's fronts. Few things, is that, we'd some abnormally large losses in terms of claims in the second quarter, this year's second quarter on a sequential basis. Our core business in terms of some of our key relationships are performing better and then really the expense initiatives that Barry outlined in last quarter really started to kick in and that'll continue to kick in as we move forward. So, we feel good about what our position is in the business and executing on our plan.

Weston Bloomer

And then the tax rate was a little bit lower than what we had expected in the quarter, is there anything one-time there?

Mike Weiner

Yeah. I think the only thing that's really [timed] there is we've exhausted all the benefit associated as we told everybody throughout this year of the Luxembourg tax equalization, so that's all run through. In addition to it, is we had a lot of domestic losses in terms of the cats [will] lower the mix of that versus some of the income we make in other businesses that kind of shifts it. So we're kind of thinking about it. From our perspective, we're looking for the fourth quarter, we're thinking about a tax rate in mid 20s.

Weston Bloomer

And then the last one, the retention ratio in the P&C segment is a little lower than what we expected. So was there any one-time there related to quota share or how should we expect that on a go-forward basis?

Mike Weiner

I think what you need to do in looking at our business is we did -- the third quarter was the first implementation of our quota share end of our business, so a better metric of our business is really to look at our gross written premium. So, our net written premium went down approximately $417 million. We had about $417 million which we [seeded] to the third party reinsurers. And that really revolves around extensively nine months of it where you could transfer.

Weston Bloomer

Okay, great that's helpful. I'll jump back in if I have any more questions. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question is coming from Meyer Shields. Meyer your line is live, please mention your affiliation and pose your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] for Meyer. Thank you for taking my questions. So getting into and I guess where are we in the trajectory on the new business apparently shifting from a headwind to a tailwind?

Barry Karfunkel

Well that really goes to the growth in the business as a whole. As we've outlined particularly about a year or so ago on our Investor Day, when we're seeing the growth that we had and the increased market penetration in our business we're going to continue to take advantage of that. We still think we are in this hyper growth but better than expected growth pattern namely in the Property business which we have not seen any abatement to it. In the Auto business again as we outlined, we said we have about an 18 month view on that and that's somewhat coming to -- coming due at this point now. We're seeing increased competition come into the business. So as that increased competition comes into the business you'll see our hyper organic growth slowdown and then your business penalty will diminish over that period of time. But again it's really already driven by the opportunities we have in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, thank you. And is National General seeing the same sort of 350 declines that your competitors are seeing for 3Q '17. Can I get your commentary there?

Barry Karfunkel

Yeah. So two things; so when we look at frequency we're looking at everything on a rolling 12 month basis. Particularly we are looking at [fast track] data. And so as you look at it I'd like to bifurcate it between obviously the liability and the physical damage and coverages, so the answer is yes. On a frequency basis, we're seeing much better on the liability side of the industry, physical damage better than the industry but not certainly as much as we're seeing on the liability side.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then I guess similarly for Homeowners excluding the cats, I refer to the principal terms that could all [bring]?

Barry Karfunkel

Yeah. Obviously if I throw the cats then I can talk about both frequency and severity. But excluding cats it's been relatively flat from that perspective, fairly not much to talk about from there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Lastly I guess with the announcement this morning, I am bit curious on the specific type of role that Jay will play on National General's Board?

Barry Karfunkel

He is a good advisor to National General, someone that's got a wealth of experience that will benefit us. So he's definitely a value add to the Board.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for answers. I'll get back in the queue.

Barry Karfunkel

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question is coming from Adam Klauber. Adam, please mention your affiliation and pose your question.

Adam Klauber

Good morning. Just to follow up. Could you say so what was the core Auto combined or loss ratio now compared to say six to nine months we have, what's been the improvement?

Mike Weiner

Well we don't really breakout Auto versus the rest, we look at in terms of our total segment in that basis. But we have -- our target Auto has been as we articulated is approximately 94 to 95 plus we have that new business penalty of about 1 point or so. So we continue to operate within that pattern. Quite frankly it is spot on in many cases, but where we haven't been spot on is the growth has been a little bit on the higher side than we anticipated from the mid to low teens into the low 20s. So from that perspective when you diversify the new business comp we're certainly doing better than we anticipated.

Adam Klauber

What's the level of rate you're putting in your Auto book today?

Barry Karfunkel

The rate in Auto?

Mike Weiner

Yes, we're basically [cutting] our trend in our Auto book at this point right now; equal is not a -- equal to loss cost trends.

Adam Klauber

Is that around what you were doing six months ago?

Mike Weiner

Yes, the basis is in the high single -- high to mid single-digits.

Adam Klauber

And then how is the direct book performing? One, from a loss ratio standpoint to -- I am not looking for a exact number but is it doing as well or worse than the overall book? And how is that doing from a gross standpoint is that growing or you are curtailing that book a little as you get to know it?

Barry Karfunkel

It's been performing well ahead of our expectations. We've been able to make significant strides. The book of business if you looked at it from a year-over-year standpoint, it is really sort of flat which is also ahead of our expectations given the amount of underperforming stores that we've had to shut down. But as I've said in my prepared remarks, right now we've really come to a point in time where results are phenomenal, we're investing in growth and we look forward to that picking up hopefully in the future quarters.

Adam Klauber

And then as far as the force-placed business, clearly there's a lot of strong [interference touching] in general for the industry but that book is causing a lot of volatility, any way if you can reduce that volatility going forward further?

Barry Karfunkel

The volatility of that is general cat volatility in terms of the property exposure business that we have. So we've done some things in terms of reducing our volatility in that book in totality. We have ventured into the quota shares in that business. But it is a much more sensitive property book than the Homeowners book, because obviously no physical content liability associated with it. But to our perspective we feel comfortable with the diversification that it gives us in terms of our total cat and reinsurance program, and we think there's some benefit associated with the sideways protection from the quota shares that we entered into early in the quarter.

Operator

Thank you. And we've a follow-up question coming from Kai Pan. Kai your line is live.

Kai Pan

Thank you for squeezing me in. So just a question on pricing outlook, could you talk a little bit more about both on your own business as well the potential pricing on the reinsurance side? Is the reinsurance pricing going up and then how do you -- sort of what's your strategy like purchasing reinsurance? And will you be able to pass that cost to your own customers?

Barry Karfunkel

Yes I think a few things. I think it's really too early now in the industry that to talk a little about where pricing is going, we're going to obviously see what's happening in terms of the long run [that's] out there in the industry and will primarily offset. We do outmost for our written rules on [71] from this perspective. I don't see a large increase particularly in that reinsurance in our book -- but again what we'll do is we'll examine that in context to the market in totality as that happens. But what we won't waver on in terms of our company is changing our risk appetite to absorb those losses. We focus with a very rigorous risk management process which executed quite frankly exactly as we anticipated with not just these three storms and the California wildfires and we will not waver from that on our reinsurance buying program.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. And there are no more questions in the line.

Christine Worley

Thank you all very much. And we look forward to connecting with you again on our fourth quarter earnings call.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today's conference call. You may disconnect your phone lines at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.