Bed Bath & Beyond Finally In Buy Territory

Even if earnings drop 50 percent, the stock would still be worth double the present market value based on "sum of the parts" and future cash flows.

The market seems to forget that BBBY is really a holding company for numerous retail brands, some of which are still growing.

I previously criticized BBBY stock as being overpriced, but shares are just too cheap to ignore now.

When I wrote two months ago that Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) would be a buy at $20 a share, I did not expect that I would revisit the company anytime soon. At the time, shares were changing hands for over $27, but after BBBY reported another quarter of disappointing results, the price dipped below $20 last week for the first time since the late 2000s' recession. The stock is now down 75 percent from the January 2014 high of over $80.

However, at the current price of less than $20, BBBY is extremely cheap based on both current earnings and the “sum of the parts.” BBBY faces a challenging business environment, but strong cash flow and a solid balance sheet substantially reduce mortality risk. Even in a scenario where present earnings get cut in half, the stock would be worth $40.

Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond

Over the years, BBBY has expanded beyond its flagship concept through numerous acquisitions. Today, BBBY now functions as more of a holding company for a variety of retail assets:

BBBY’s filings are notoriously opaque, and the company does not break out results by concept. In my first article on the company, I estimated earnings by subsidiary through media reports and disclosures from the time of the initial acquisition.

Of BBBY’s numerous takeovers, Buy Buy Baby and Christmas Tree Shops have probably paid off the most. In retrospect, the company got a bargain with these two deals, and both have seen robust growth in unit count. Buy Buy Baby went from 8 stores in 2007 to 135 in 2015, while CTS grew from 23 stores in New England to 80 locations throughout the East Coast.

I stand by my February assessment that CTS is worth at least $1 billion. Although BBBY has probably underinvested in the chain’s growth, it maintains a cult following in its Northeast stronghold and likely benefited from the increasing popularity of deep discounters.

My initial appraisal of Buy Buy Baby was probably too low because I assumed a low profit margin, but CEO Steven Temares let slip on a recent earnings call that margins were on par with Bed Bath & Beyond’s (that is, closer to 10 percent). However, like the flagship home goods brand, Buy Buy Baby suffers from the margin-eroding shift toward online retailing. Still, my estimate of $56 million in after-tax earnings divided by an 8 percent cost of equity comes to a value of $700 million.

Sum of the Parts

Suppose that baby goods do not perform that well after all, and the concept is only worth $500 million. Right now, the market values BBBY as a whole at $2.75 billion. Adding together the value of CTS ($1 billion) and the value of Buy Buy Baby ($500 million) gives $1.5 billion.

Although the company has ramped up capex in recent years, BBBY still generates a ton of free cash. Even in a doomsday scenario where the core Bed Bath & Beyond concept only earns $200 million (as opposed to my estimate of $488 million today), the value of that cash flow using a perpetual annuity formula and a 5 percent cost of equity is $4 billion.

For those keeping score, BBBY has to be worth at least $5.5 billion. That is not even counting the company’s cash pile of $460 million or the earnings of its other subsidiaries. There is not a lot of information out there about all BBBY’s other concepts, but I estimate that they generate another $50 million in net income. Together, these extra items could sum to an additional $800 million in value.

Downside Risk

BBBY’s decline can be explained by the same factors affecting most brick-and-mortar retailers. Competition from online giants such as Amazon (AMZN) and discounters like Wal-Mart (WMT) has decimated department and big box stores over the last decade. Physical retail also overexpanded during boom years, and the U.S. is still bloated with several times the selling space of comparable countries.

Last year, analysts found 75 percent product overlap between Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond. Although BBBY’s products lend themselves better to physical retailing than small appliances and electronics, people are increasingly inclined to buy home goods sight unseen. The company has lagged badly in e-commerce, possibly out of reluctance to cannibalize high margin in-store sales with lower margin online sales.

Indeed, margin erosion lies at the core of BBBY’s earnings trouble. Even though revenue grew from $7 billion in 2008 to $12 billion in 2017, the company’s operating margin shrank from 12 percent to 8 percent. Part of this erosion is due to the higher cost of shipping merchandise to consumers. The company has also suffered from increased redemption of its ubiquitous coupons.

One reason why retailing is such a precarious business is that chains require a large amount of working capital to pay vendors and carry the latest merchandise. There is also the issue of store leases, which can be difficult to negotiate during downturns. A decline in business that coincides with a large debt payment or lease renewal can rapidly lead to default, even for a retailer with a decent balance sheet. This was the case with Circuit City, which failed despite the fact that half of its stores were still profitable.

BBBY, however, has managed risk well by not borrowing excessively. Although the company is no longer debt-free, the first major long-term debt repayment is not due until 2024 ($300 million at 3.7 percent interest). The majority of its bonds do not mature until 2044. The company also keeps an enormous amount of cash on hand, so BBBY will not face a liquidity crisis anytime soon.

Future and Conclusion

BBBY’s future is somewhat uncertain, but there is reason to believe that the company’s business will not drop off entirely. Based on the mobs that still greet new IKEA stores, there are still categories of merchandise that shoppers prefer to see in person. Management has signaled that getting away from indistinguishable product is a priority (the word “differentiated” appeared more than 20 times during the last earnings call). To that end, BBBY is ramping up investment in private label, furniture, and customized merchandise, and the company also wants to create more “experiential” shopping.

Although BBBY is occasionally proposed as a candidate for private equity takeover, the possibility of a buyout looks extremely remote. I previously suggested that the company divest certain assets such as CTS, but management avoided giving a direct answer when this idea was brought up on September’s earnings call. With $1.6 billion remaining in its share repurchase program, the company could conceivably just take itself private.

At the end of the day, valuing a shrinking cash flow is a difficult proposition that largely depends on how bad things get. In a scenario where earnings get cut in half and then plateau, BBBY would be worth double what it is today. That is enough margin of safety for me to feel good about buying, but other investors will need to decide where they stand.

