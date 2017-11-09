Ignore The Political Drama, AT&T-Time Warner Merger Will Happen

This week, shares in Time Warner Inc (TWX), have sold off from about $102 to $89, as of this writing. The drop came on three separate announcements: 1) That the DOJ might choose to litigate to block the merger, 2) AT&T's CFO announced that the timeline of the deal was now uncertain, and 3) That the DOJ has two conditions for the merger, of which one is for AT&T to divest CNN.

This drama is entirely political. The merger has a very high likelihood of going through.

Background

Since being announced in October 2016, the merger was expected to receive approval. As a vertical merger, in which competition in any given sector is not being reduced, the DOJ should have no reason to block the deal for anti-trust considerations. Indeed, the DOJ has never blocked a vertical merger in the past forty years, for there is no real legal basis for doing so.

As other writers have pointed out, there was no objection to Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) - a distributor of content via its cable operation - to purchasing NBC-Universal, a content provider. Nor was there an issue when Comcast subsequently purchased Dreamworks Animation.

Moreover, Makan Delrahim, who took over the DOJ's antitrust's division recently, said before he even took office that he believed the merger "did not pose a major antitrust problem".

According to an article in the Financial Times, however, he suddenly changed his mind after taking office. This, of course, speaks to one thing: politics. How interesting that a man in his position should suddenly reverse his stance.

Given all the factors above, the obvious reason for this hullabaloo is that President Trump hates CNN, and is going to use his bully pulpit and 4-dimensional chess strategy to make an example of it.

Which has arbitrage players in the merger pulling their hair out. However, as with all things political, a point will get made, a compromise reached, and the merger will go through.

Politics

President Trump despises CNN, repeatedly referring to the network as "Fake News". We will leave the veracity of claims regarding journalistic integrity to the political pundits. What matters is what President Trump thinks, because that informs his actions.

Clearly, the President delivered a message to the DOJ - make CNN squirm by putting pressure on the merger. The President wants change at the network, and the threats and demands are intended to accomplish that goal.

Let's look at the players and possible outcomes.

For starters, the DOJ does not appear to have the law on its side, and this is the critical point. This DOJ publication pretty much explains it all. Here's a nice quote:

"First, the enforcement agencies need to exercise caution in taking actions against vertical transactions to avoid chilling efficiency-enhancing mergers that pose little risk of harm to competition. It is likely that anticompetitive effects will be more difficult to establish, while offsetting efficiencies gains will be easier to show than in the horizontal context. The lack of a highly articulated theory of effects also means that vertical transactions will be examined on a much more case- specific basis without the benefit of concrete vertical merger guidelines with bright line thresholds."

The DOJ could probably come up with some nonsense to justify filing a lawsuit, but that seems unlikely. This is all about the threat - all about CNN. There is simply no legal justification for why AT&T would have to divest a news network when it doesn't even own one itself.

Meanwhile, the merger has been approved by every other relevant international jurisdiction.

We Need To Talk About CNN

So, does AT&T sell CNN or does the DOJ back down (likely because of some secret deal regarding CNN)?

In one sense, CNN is a valuable asset. It reaches 300 million households outside the US, in addition to its domestic reach. Because Time Warner does not break out details for its Turner division, which houses CNN, we can't get a firm grasp of CNN's profit.

The Atlantic reports that CNN's annual profit may be around $600 million. The Financial Times, within that article, says that: "CNN International accounts for 20 percent of CNN's global revenue, a spokeswoman says, or twice the contribution from US primetime ads. About half of CNN Worldwide's revenues come from fees from cable and satellite distributors, which research firm SNL Kagan estimates will hit $17 billion in the US alone this year, up 9.3 percent from 2011."

Keep in mind, this is a 2012 article. Pew Media Research's State of the Media 2016 report said CNN's revenue would be $1.2 billion. If true, then CNN accounts for about 9% of Time Warner's annual revenue.

However, AT&T's annual revenue is $164 billion. Fighting to keep an operation that accounts for what would be 0.7% of the entire operation's revenue seems foolhardy.

So why not just sell CNN? If true that it is a $1.2 billion business, with a 50% profit margin, there would be plenty of buyers. In mentioning 4-dimensional chess earlier, wouldn't it be interesting if the right-leaning Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc. (SBGI) made an offer? Wouldn't it be interesting if Steve Bannon of Breitbart News were a background player, and floated this as a possible strategy? What could be more humiliating for CNN to be sold and utterly transformed into a new FOX News?

Sinclair isn't flush with cash. A deal like this would not go for less than 5x revenues, or $6 billion. It would have to draw down a ton of debt. However, Sinclair is a cash flow machine, generating a half billion dollars in FCF in 2016. A lender would make this deal happen.

There's another reason to sell CNN. AT&T's long-term debt is approaching the annual federal deficit in size. Well, not really. However, the combined entity would have $135 billion in debt. Why not sell CNN and make a dent in that mountain?

AT&T thus has to decide if it is worth going to court, and delaying the merger for years. The case merits itself become irrelevant. It's about holding the darn thing up. AT&T doesn't want that, and in many ways, can't afford it, either. It needs Time Warner's growth.

Meanwhile, Time Warner remains silent on the matter. However, they want this merger to occur also. Hollywood wants this merger to occur. You can bet the talent agents are calling AT&T management encouraging them to sell CNN and get on with business.

Alternatives to Sale

Ultimately, President Trump is a dealmaker. It is difficult to ascertain what other deal might occur to keep CNN in the fold, short of AT&T agreeing to a formal agreement of "balanced coverage" (that seems silly), or a behind-the-scenes deal that sees CNN chief Jeff Zucker fired, along with many legacy names that signals a clearing out of what President Trump sees as the most egregious offenders.

That route seems trickier from a political standpoint, giving fodder to the President's critics regarding State control of the media.

One other thing that may occur is that the DOJ will drop the CNN sale demand, extract some fig leaf concessions regarding content providers having access to distribution blah blah blah…but what matters most is that a political message has been sent to the news media.

Because while this is about CNN, it's really about the news media in the aggregate. That is what Steven Bannon is all about - what he and President Trump agree is a corrupt media that needs to learn a lesson.

The DOJ and, by extension the President, have no time pressure. There is no shareholder pressure. This is a no-lose situation for the President. If AT&T blinks and sells CNN, he wins a major victory both politically and possibly witnesses the destruction of CNN in its present form. If AT&T refuses to blink and signals that they will go to court, the DOJ will back down, extract some other concessions, and the President will still claim a moral victory, having sent the media a clear message.

Just watch for a wave of CNN resignations afterwards.

What to Do?

The drama has created a long play in Time Warner shares. While half the purchase price ($53.75) will come in AT&T stock, and AT&T was already weakened by lousy earnings results before this week, even a $34 AT&T stock price at close equates to a $102.60 merger price.

If AT&T manages to climb back up to previous highs, the deal goes out at $107.50.

There is $14 of Time Warner upside here - almost 17% -- which will probably take less than six months to see. Going long TWX stock here, perhaps combined with the purchase of some puts to protect against an unlikely merger failure, has great upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.