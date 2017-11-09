Arqule: Updates After 3Q Results

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term. A ¨buy the dips¨ strategy is warranted.

A second financing, although with warrants and less than desirable terms, bodes well for the future and as a measure of institutional interest in the stock.

Shares have climbed slightly since my initial article, where I overcame my bias against this ¨penny stock¨ and discovered what could be a promising 2018 story.

Shares of Arqule (ARQL) have risen around 10% since I overcame my initial bias against this ¨penny stock¨ and pointed out to readers that it was providing shareholders with several ways to win.

Make no mistake, the stock has been a serial disappointment over the years with flunked studies in late-stage liver cancer, colorectal cancer and lung cancer. However, I can count several times (even recently) where my prior bias against a company has led to missed opportunities and so I approached the company with a more open mindset (without losing my sense of skepticism).

In the prior piece, I noted that drug candidate miransertib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the treatment of Proteus syndrome and the tiny company could receive a priority review voucher if approved. I touched on the BVF-led private placement as a positive development which extended their operational runway and in my opinion served as a ¨flashing buy signal¨. I was surprised that the firm had other promising irons in the fire, including ARQ 087 in a pivotal study in FGFR2 fusion positive second-line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and reversible BTK inhibitor ARQ 531.

Today the company reported third quarter financial results and I decided that new details provided merited an update piece.

On November 8th the company announced yet another financing (8,370 shares of series A convertible preferred stock and warrants covering 2,260 shares). Net proceeds amounted to $9.3 million, while the financing was led by The Pontifax Group and called for Managing Partner Ran Nussbaum to join ArQule´s Board of Directors. Post conversion exercise price for warrants is $1.75 per share of common stock and they can be exercised now with expiration in four years.

While I am not a fan of the format of these ¨exotic financings¨ or warrants in general (not to mention dividends payable beginning July 2018), it is apparent that certain funds and institutional investors wanted to establish large positions without running up the current share price. The company has now gone from being ¨cash poor¨ to management guiding for a year-end cash balance of between $47 to $49 million and operational runway into 2019. Research and development costs for the third quarter was $4.57 million, while general and administrative expense was $1.762 million.

As for third quarter updates, I noted that the company previously stated that two overgrowth disease patients on ARQ 092 had seen significant improvement in quality of life and were tolerating the drug candidate well enough. We´ve now been updated that the primary endpoint of the phase 1 study for Proteus syndrome (determining a biologically active dose) has been met and preliminary data revealed that five of six patients experienced a reduction of at least 50% of phospho-AKT levels. Importantly, disease modification in cerebriform connective tissue nevus lesions was observed. If you believe this drug candidate has a decent chance of getting approved and the company could receive that priority voucher, the stock still appears quite undervalued (PRVs have been sold for anywhere from $67.5 million to $350 million). Patients are also being dosed in the company´s own early-stage study in Overgrowth Diseases driven by PI3K and AKT mutations, and it appears that management is redoubling its focus here based on early signs of promise.

As for other news, an early-stage study for ARQ 531 (reversible BTK inhibitor) continues, with up to 120 patients to be enrolled. As mentioned before, a pivotal study evaluating pan-FGFR inhibitor ARQ 087 in FGFR2 fusion positive second-line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma is enrolling patients in the United States (n= up to 100). Interim analysis is planned after 40 patients have been evaluated for response and the company has a shot at obtaining conditional approval which would speed the process up considerably.

Another catalyst in the near to medium term will be the outcome of discussions with regulatory agencies to determine the path to market for ARQ 092.

ArQule is a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I expect updates from oncology and rare disease programs to drive future upside through year-end and especially in 2018. I believe the updated situation now warrants a ¨buy the dips¨ approach.

There are several risks those wanting to buy the stock should be aware of. Taking into account recent offerings, the last reported cash balance and current cash burn, there appears to be a low risk of further dilution until late 2018 (except for warrants). Disappointing data for miransertib in overgrowth disease patients, ARQ 087 in FGFR2 fusion positive second-line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma or ARQ 531 in B-cell malignancies who are refractory to ibrutinib would also negatively impact the share price. The most material of these would be the first drug candidate, while the biggest upside kicker (providing optionality) is their BTK inhibitor ARQ 531. Competition for certain programs is also a concern, such as Sunesis´ non-covalent BTK inhibitor SNS-062 also reporting results in mid 2018. The company also needs clarity for the regulatory pathway for miransertib in overgrowth disease patients, and the ultra-rare nature of the disease could lead to slow enrollment in ongoing clinical studies.

