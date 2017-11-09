Sarepta Therapeutics - Insider Buying And What The Capital Raise Means

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is in the works of completing a capital raise featuring convertible notes that will enhance its already rock solid cash hoard. In the process, Sarepta's CEO Doug Ingram is putting his money where his mouth is by personally investing his own money in the company's future. With plenty of cash in its bank vault already, an additional capital raise most likely means rapid international expansion on the company's terms (not a partners), along with a pipeline of candidates that will be advanced through clinical programs as fast as humanely possible.

Sarepta recently initiated a $375M offering of convertible senior unsecured notes due November 15, 2024, with terms and pricing yet to be determined including a $75 million option to cover over-allotments. Along with the convertible notes, Sarepta also plans on entering into some privately negotiated capped call transactions with some of the purchasers regarding the notes. This means that Sarepta will most likely pay a higher interest rate on these notes, but the cap limits the upside potential of the convertible notes limiting dilution at conversion if the stock aggressively moves higher over the maturity of the notes.

What is especially interesting about this offering is that Sarepta's CEO Doug Ingram plans on purchasing approximately $2 million worth of shares of Sarepta's common stock from the purchasers of the notes concurrently with the proposed offering. The common stock purchased is expected to equal the closing price per share of Sarepta's common stock on the date of the pricing of the proposed offering. Mr. Ingram last reported on July 26, 2017 that he owned 382,058 shares the company. An additional $2 million would buy approximately 37,400 shares at the stock price I am currently looking at meaning he would up his personal ownership in the company by about 10% to about $22 million worth of Sarepta stock. This is the CEO buying in at near the highs of the year, making a meaningful purchase, and betting on the future of the company with his own personal money, which should catch investor's attention.

According to Sarepta's last conference call, the company has a $618.4 million cash hoard with growing Exondys 51 sales, which look to potentially make the company profitable in 2018. An additional capital raise means that perhaps the company will be embarking on a very aggressive international push, perhaps with the company laying the groundwork for expansion in several countries at once. Sarepta's marketing authorization application is currently being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency with a response expected from the EMA's committee for medicinal products for human use in the first half of 2018. Other targets might include Brazil, or even China, which said it plans to accept data from overseas clinical trials to speed up approvals of drugs. With another capital raise, Sarepta might look to expand in multiple international markets at once doing the majority of the heavy lifting, without key partnerships, with the ability then to keep most of the potential profits.

Sarepta is also dedicated to progressing its pipeline of candidates as fast as possible, and has the money to work on all of its candidates at the same time while forming partnerships based on mutual benefit instead of necessity. Its latest pipeline movement came with FDA approval of Nationwide Children's Hospital's IND application seeking approval to begin a Phase 1/2a study of evaluating a new gene therapy candidate, AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-Dystrophin, in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Sarepta has the option here for global exclusive rights if the candidate makes it to commercialization.

Sarepta also recently had the FDA sign off on its IND for gene therapy GALGT2 for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This early stage study is in partnership again with Nationwide Children's Hospital from which it licensed GALGT2 last January.

Finally, the big pipeline candidate to watch for in 2018 is Exon 53-skipping golodirsen (compared to Exondys 51 which skips 51). The data for golodirsen looks as good if not better than Exonydys', which got accelerated approval from the FDA during its clinical progression. Accelerated approval will be on everyone's mind when Sarepta meets with the FDA in Q1, 2018 about golodirsen's pathway to commercialization.

While Sarepta's latest capital raise is a short term headwind for the company, the long term appeal of the additional cash is well worth the short term pain, especially after the stock has had nice steady gains over the past few months.

Sarepta's CEO making a meaningful purchase of stock, at near the highs of the year, signals his confidence in the company moving forward. Extra cash for a cash rich company with growing sales means that Sarepta has the luxury of maybe targeting and expanding internationally into several markets at the same time doing the heavy lifting itself instead of needing to form partnerships. Cash also gives Sarepta the opportunity to fully fund all of its clinical candidates at the same time, while being fully able to ramp up clinical studies if it gets FDA accelerated approval for any of its candidates including golodirsen. Finally, look for another earnings beat coming up on the company's next quarterly report. With Sarepta's CEO buying into the future, maybe investors should as well as Sarepta continues to solidify its cash position with all the opportunity in the world for aggressive international expansion and rapid pipeline progression. Best of luck to all.

