Stocks In The Dog House: AT&T

I've owned shares and followed these companies closely for years; here's how I'm thinking and acting about the situations.

Despite a rollicking bull market, three big stocks have taken a pummeling. These include telecom giant AT&T (T), biotech kingpin Celgene (CELG), and domestic air carrier Alaska Air Group (ALK).

In this three-part series, we will review each one: identifying the issues at hand, and offering a forward prognosis. For those who follow my work, I've covered these tickers closely for years.

This article emphasizes the underlying narrative and less a recap of the numbers. Indeed, we will highlight some metrics, but the forward investment story lines are more important than statistics.

First up is AT&T.

Let's Cut To the Chase

Here's my quick-take:

AT&T stock represents a current opportunity, especially for patient, long-term income investors.

Will Cable-Shavers and Debt Doom the Dividend?

AT&T took a hit after 3Q earnings, but the stock's been on a nasty slide for most of 2017. Shares reached $43 in January, dropped back, rose again to $42, and then began a descent that's landed T stock where it last traded in late 2015.

What's causing the hubbub?

Hand-wringing over the pending Time Warner (TWX) deal,

Cable-cutters, cable-shavers and a saturated domestic mobility phone market,

Too much debt, and

Fears about a dividend cut

Let's review these issues one-by-one.

I expect the TWX deal to close. I would not be surprised if the company contested the DoJ in court over it. My view is AT&T management will negotiate, but won't get pushed around without a fight. There is little legal precedent to block an acquisition based upon vertical integration.

The potential transaction looks like an immediate net positive to me. Simply performing a “bolt-on” exercise indicates a combined AT&T / Time Warner combo generates upwards of $41 billion operating cash flow.

Extrapolating 9 months' stand alone 2017 cash flow, T may expect to generate about $39.5 billion OCF, or $6.30 per share operating cash flow. Subtracting $22 billion for capex, there's about $17.5 billion left over, or $2.80 per share free cash flow.

Adding anticipated Time Warner results, with no offset for combined operating or expense efficiency, the new entity should see OCF reach $44.8 billion, or $6.20 per share (the slight decrease due to share dilution upon closing the transaction). Knocking back expected combined capital expenditures, there's $22.1 billion free cash flow left. Therefore, the "bolt-on" FCF is over $3 a share; HIGHER than AT&T stand-alone 2017 projection.

Recently, news wires reported the DOJ was considering a lawsuit to block the deal. I suspect this is a negotiating ploy to provide leverage. It would not be a surprise to see regulators ask AT&T for some concessions. It's all part of the exercise.

Cable-cutters are real, and the U.S. mobile phone market is packed. I get it. However, AT&T management knew the DirecTV business model was under pressure when they bought it. They also knew expanding wireless service into Mexico was a long-term proposition, not a short-term winner.

The underlying strategies behind these moves offer AT&T geographic span, vertical market depth, and corporate efficiency.

Indeed, international operations continue to lose money, but this isn't a permanent condition. Yes, domestic entertainment preferences are changing; AT&T will drive the change, not defend the old business model.

Meanwhile, investors should not overlook AT&T's wins: being awarded the federal government's FirstNet first-response network, smartly-growing international revenues, and a leadership position in connected-car, internet hot-spot mobility for the automotive market.

Big-picture, AT&T is drip-drip-drip losing entertainment revenue connections, while gaining net mobility accounts. Meanwhile, operating / EBITDA margins, cash flow, and overseas revenue are slowly trending higher.

From the 3Q earnings release, here's some operating data for the Entertainment and AT&T Mobility groups. You can take a look and read the tea leaves:

AT&T can service its debt, with or without Time Warner. Through 3Q 2017, AT&T recorded a 4.7x Interest Coverage Ratio (EBIT / Interest Expense). Modeling post-TWX EBIT and interest expense, I see the ratio falling to 4.4x. This is quite manageable.

Net-debt-to-EBITDA, now 2.2x, may rise as high as 2.4x post-TWX. Management is well-aware of this. They stated their intent to bring debt back down. I do not believe AT&T will be reducing leverage to the old 1.8x objective anytime soon. On the other hand, I don't see any particular issue with the company servicing the post-Time Warner deal debt, either.

I find it unlikely the dividend will be cut. AT&T is a Dividend Aristocrat, meaning it's increased the dividend for over 25 consecutive years. This streak hasn't been lost on management. Since free cash flow per share is likely to INCREASE in a post-TWX world, I contend worries about the payout are overblown. Folks, please try to avoid fretting about the traditional “payout ratio.” This screen relates dividend coverage to earnings. Dividends are paid from cash, not profit. What matters is how much cash AT&T has left after it's paid all the bills including required capital projects. The difference is free cash flow. Through the first 9 months of this year, AT&T logged a 71% FCF payout ratio; meaning 71% of the cash left over was needed to fund dividends.

For 2018, I modeled a 75% FCF payout ratio. This premises a late-year 2017 close on the Time Warner transaction, and a January 2018 penny dividend increase to $0.50 per quarter, or $2.00 annualized.

CONCLUSION: The $10 per share fall in T stock presents investors an opportunity. Company management foresaw tepid growth in domestic wireless and traditional cable / satellite entertainment offerings, then went out and did something about it. They pivoted to international market expansion, non-traditional entertainment packages / bundles, and vertical integration. AT&T stock with a sub-$33 ask and a ~6% yield is compelling. My Fair Value Estimate on the shares is $41-$42.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.