'Safer' Dividend Top Contender Dog Is Philip Morris Per Broker Target November Gains

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of the ten top 'safer' dividend Contender stocks showed 16.77% LESS gain than from $5K invested in all ten. The big dogs won again this time.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' dividend Contender stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, to illustrate their dividend backing. Ten were dismissed in this screening due to their negative annual returns.

Broker target-estimated 'Safer' Dividend Contender top-ten net-gains ranged 9.53%-20.29%, by SBSI, IBM, OKE, AXS, EAT, TCP, DGICA, MDP, SJM, and were topped by PM selected 10/31/17 and calculated 11/7/17.

25 of 80 Dividend Contenders (10-24 annual dividend hikes) were tagged as 'safer' because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields larger than their dividend yields 10/31/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Contender Dogs To Net 9.53% to 20.29% Gains By November, 2018

Six of the ten top-yield 'safer' dividend Contender dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for this month proved 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics to 2018 were:

Philip Morris International (PM) netted $202.87, based on dividends plus guesses from nineteen analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% less than the market as a whole.

JM Smucker (SJM) netted $165.22 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% lesse than the market as a whole.

Meredith (MDP) netted $164.59, based on dividends plus the median target estimated by six analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Donegal Group (DGICA) netted $155.16 per estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

TC Pipelines (TCP) netted $146.97 based on a target price from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Brinker International (EAT) netted $144.12 based on guesses from nineteen analysts, plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) netted $120.32 based on mean target price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

ONEOK (OKE) netted $117.48 based on target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole

International Business Machines (IBM) netted $114.63 based on dividends plus price estimates from twenty-six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Southside Bancshares (SBSI) netted $95.31 based on estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 14.13% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Contender dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): One 'Safer' Contender Dividend Dog Was Said To Lose 4% By November, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to November 2018 was:

Alliant Energy (LNT) projected a loss of $40.60 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' November Contender Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Contender Index members listed as of 10/31/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 11/7/17 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top ten represented five of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Eight Sectors Were Represented By All 25 "Safer" Dividend Contender Dogs

Eight of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the set of 25 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of September 29. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Energy (2); Real Estate (1); Consumer Cyclical (4); Consumer Defensive (6); Technology (2); Financial Services (7); Healthcare (1); Utilities (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Industrials (0).

Top ten 'safer' dividend Contender dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of November 7 represented the first five sectors on the list above.

Contenders With "Safer" Dividends





Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed 30 top yield candidates from the master list of 80 Contender stocks from which these 25 "Safer" candidates were sorted. You see grouped below the list that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success as excess cash, however, is easily re-directed by a determined board of directors adjusting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the safety margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.







Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Estimated (12) A 5.6% 1 yr. Average Upside And (13) A 7.28% Net Gain For 25 "Safer" Dividend Contender Stocks

Dogs on the "Safer" Dividend Contender stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as selected November 7, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 5% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten November "Safer" Dividend Contender dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 6.5% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Found No Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Contenders

Ten 'Safer' Dividend Contender firms with the biggest yields November 7 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (14) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Contender Dogs, To Deliver 8.43% VS. (15) 10.12% Net Gains from All Ten by September, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Contender pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 16.77% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced safe dividend Contender dog, Philip Morris International (PM) showed the best net gain of 20.29% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" dividend Contender dogs as of November 7 were: Finish Line (FINL); Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA); Brinker International (EAT); General Mills (GIS); Meredith (MDP), with prices ranging from $9.38 to $51.90.

Higher priced five 'Safer' Dividend Challenger dogs as of November 7 were: ONEOK (OKE); TC Pipelines (TCP); Westwood Holdings Group (WHG); Philip Morris International (PM); International Business Machines (IBM), with prices ranging from $53.17 to $151.35.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Contender dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

