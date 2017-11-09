Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Peak Storage

This was 1 Bcf higher than our estimate of +14 Bcf and in line with the consensus average of +15 Bcf.

The EIA reported a +15 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.79 Tcf. This compares to the +54 Bcf change last year and +45 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at +15 Bcf with a range of -3 Bcf to +32 Bcf. We expected +14 Bcf and were 1 Bcf below consensus. We were off by 1 Bcf on this storage report.

EIA's +15 Bcf storage report came in in-line with consensus, but 1 Bcf above our estimate. This is what it looks like on an implied balance basis:

For those keeping track, this EIA storage report marks the peak storage of 2017. Next week's storage report is expected to be a draw, so EOS turned out to be 3.79 Tcf.

What's been more astonishing as of late isn't that weather turned bullish, but power burn demand has been materially higher than we forecasted. To put into perspective, total demand has been some ~3 Bcf/d higher than we originally projected, and this bodes very well for prices going forward. We expect in just a normal weather scenario to show substantial w-o-w storage draws.

