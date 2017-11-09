We Weren't Playing Around With Mattel (Or Mosaic)

Our rating system forewarned of dividend troubles for both Mosaic and Mattel, and potentially could have helped investors avoid losses associated with these dividend reductions.

Mosaic (MOS), the world's leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash -- similar to Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) -- clearly underestimated the magnitude of their financial troubles, as evidenced by their second dividend cut within a year. As we have covered in previous Seeking Alpha articles (here and here), the Reality Shares DIVCON dividend health rating system seeks to identify the dividend growth-or cut-potential of stocks within the next 12 months, predicated on the idea that investing in dividend growth may potentially drive superior total return. As highlighted below, the DIVCON website includes a searchable, sortable and filterable table with dividend health ratings for the top 1200 U.S. companies by market capitalization.

Source: Reality Shares Research. As of Oct. 31, 2017.

Our research indicates a strong historical correlation between the direction and magnitude of dividend changes (increases or decreases), and performance of those stocks in relation to the broader market. Higher dividend growth stocks have traditionally outperformed the broader market while dividend cutters have underperformed.

Source: Ned Davis Research, Reality Shares Research. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

With dividend health ratings generated by an algorithm considering seven quantitative factors (expected dividend growth, free cash flow, EPS growth, dividend history, buybacks, Bloomberg fundamentals, and Altman Z-scores, DIVCON found that even after Mosaic initially cut its dividend, the company was still at risk for another dividend cut.

Source: Bloomberg, Reality Shares Research. As of Oct. 31, 2017.

Here we can see that despite their first dividend cut announcement in February, the fundamentals tracked by DIVCON did not correct enough to justify an improved score and, in fact, continued to deteriorate. Additionally, we can see the stock price declined in tandem with the DIVCON score. Thus, investors may be wise to consider DIVCON scores when evaluating investment opportunities.

Mosaic isn't the only company whose dividend cut was predicted by DIVCON.

On Oct. 26th, worldwide toymaker Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced the indefinite suspension of its dividend. As this typically indicates poor financial standing and prospects, investors have fled the stock, driving down the share price and punishing those who remain. Though unfortunate, wise investors could have avoided this had they considered DIVCON.

Source: Bloomberg, Reality Shares Research. As of Oct. 31, 2017.

The following radar chart displays how different factors influenced Mattel's poor DIVCON score.



Source: Reality Shares Research. As of Sep. 29, 2017.

With poor levered free cash flow in comparison to dividend payout and essentially no earnings per share growth, it's no surprise Mattel was doomed to not being able to afford its dividend obligations. With this and the six other factors of DIVCON, the system clearly identified a company at risk to cut its dividend.

It is possible Mattel will survive its recent performance and return to form as a growing company and high-flying stock. However, investors have seen substantial capital depreciation as of late, suggesting that a better strategy might be to stick with the potential leaders in dividend growth.

It is important to note that no system is perfect. However, by incorporating DIVCON into the investment selection process, it can provide additional color to assist in objective decision making. While some might argue to avoid or ignore companies after they cut their dividends, our research indicates the period leading up to the dividend cut to be one of the more detrimental periods for stock ownership. Everything driving the DIVCON system is public and transparent. However, with an overwhelming amount of financial information available, investors can get lost and overlook the key indicators of dividend stability when evaluating companies, leading them into investments like Mosaic and Mattel. Fortunately for these investors, DIVCON® provides an easy to understand rating that considers all of these important factors, simplifying the pursuit of potentially superior returns.

Disclaimer: This material is prepared by Reality Shares, Inc. ("Reality Shares®"), and all material or information shared herein is for informational or educational purposes only. Nothing in this article shall constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or funds. Index performance returns do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future performance and is no guide to future returns. This material contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. This material may contain forward-looking statements which involve certain risks and uncertainties. The information contained in the material provided in this article are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed to be reliable, but may not necessarily be all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. No part of this material may be reproduced without the prior written consent of Reality Shares. Reality Shares is a registered trademark of Reality Shares, Inc. Copyright © 2017 Reality Shares, Inc. All rights reserved.

