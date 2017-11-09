Energy Stocks - Relative Performance Breakout Watch

Relative performance to the S&P 500 will be an important technical and psychological resistance level.

Welcome to the breakout watch edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The broader indices are falling today, but not for energy investors!

A week ago, we wrote a piece called, "Energy Stocks Are Breaking Out." Energy stocks (XOP) have moved up since then, but the break out we noted last week was on an absolute basis (e.g. not compared to the index), so this week's breakout watch alert is the performance of upstream oil and gas companies relative to the S&P 500, a significant technical indicator of relative performance.

Subscribers to HFI Research get these charts on a daily basis. Although we are fundamental value investors at heart, we respect the market's relative performance charts as it allows us to understand the market sentiment.

XOP to SPY

As you can see, the relative performance is now hugging the 200-day and this comes after consistently underperforming the S&P 500 all year. The relative performance didn't start breaking out until September when it broke through the 50-day and when the retest occurred at the end of October, we knew the 200-day would be retested again as noted in one of our flagship reports.

With the 200-day right in sight, will we break through? We believe so.

Another interesting indicator to pay attention to is S&P energy sector relative to the S&P 500.

This is also slowly approaching the 200-day with a break above indicating a shift in relative performance. Here's how the chart looks like relative to WTI:

The gap that started in 2017 should close.

With the selling today predominantly focused on technology names, energy stocks have a chance to form an all important double bottom here.

XLE to XLK

As we wrote in this OMD, "Energy Stocks Underperform - Is The Market Rational?" We think the tide is starting to turn, and the paradigm shift we highlighted here is starting to play out.

Overall, energy investors should keep a close eye on those relative performance charts. If a breakout above the 200-day occurs, it signals a sector shift is taking place, and the start of the great multi-year bull-trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.