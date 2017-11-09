Cenveo's (CVO) CEO Bob Burton on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cenveo, Inc. (NYSE:CVO)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Burton - President

Bob Burton - Chairman and CEO

Scott Goodwin - CFO

Michael Burton - COO

Analysts

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities

Jamie Clement - Macquarie

Lance Vitanza - Cowen

Kevin Cohen - Imperial Capital

Operator

Good morning everyone, and welcome to Cenveo's 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. Today's host will be Mr. Robert G. Burton, Sr., Chairman and CEO of Cenveo. This call is scheduled to last approximately one hour and is being recorded. Mr. Burton will speak, and then the call will open up for a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Cenveo.

Robert Burton

Thank you everyone, good morning. This is Rob Burton, and welcome to Cenveo's 2017 third quarter results conference call. Today's call will be hosted by Robert G. Burton, Sr., the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and members of the senior management team.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Burton, I'd like to remind everyone that certain materials covered on today's call are considered forward-looking and are covered under the Safe Harbor provision of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Also, any forward-looking estimates given on today's call will exclude any effects of restructuring, impairments, and other related acquisition charges. Further details regarding these factors, please reference Pages 6 and 7 of the Company's press release and the Company's slide deck that was filed with as a part of our 8-K last night as well.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Burton.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Rob. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. This is Bob Burton speaking. I am the CEO and Chairman of Cenveo and the largest individual stockholder of Cenveo.

Before we get started on our regular investor call, I want you to know how honored we are to be part of the U.S. consensus printing and mailing contract for the government publishing office. As you know we were recently advised that we won this contract, a $61 million contract and I just can't tell you how pleased we are to have won this contract.

As noted in the press release, we are well-positioned to execute and manage all aspects of this program successfully and with the level and quality and security expected by the government. We are honored to be part of this program that will achieve a lasting impact to the future of our country and I say that with all sincerity where we are very pleased to win this job and we will not let the government down and we have all our people totally focused to get this job done.

So I wanted to mention that in case you did not see the press release, Mike Burton will be talking in more detail about the win and some details around it.

So first I want to introduce to you our Cenveo presenters for today's Investor Call. Our first presenter will be Mike Burton. Mike you know is our Chief Operating Officer and Mike's going to cover the - as I told you the consensus when, which happens to be the largest sale that I can ever remember in the industry and I have been around long time for $61 million. He is going to talk about cost savings and the great progress that we're making and the increased cost that we are getting out of the business. And then he’s going to take you through the field operations in different segments and what's going on in each one of the different businesses.

Our second presenter will be our President, Rob Burton. Rob is going to cover the recent sale of our quality park asset. He is also going to update us on what's going on in the industry along with other corporate items that he is involved in.

Our third and final presenter will be Scott Goodwin, our Chief Financial Officer and Scott's going to cover a number of items. He is going to cover the cost savings, going to talk about the quarterly results, he's going to talk about our revised fourth quarter outlook and also we thought it would be appropriate to give you a look at next year.

We normally do not do this, this early on but we thought it would be appropriate to do that and he will talk you through some different important points of that but we'll be giving you a first full-year pass for this next year.

And with that I will go to our first presenter, Mike Burton. Mike?

Michael Burton

Thank you and good morning.

During the third quarter we continued to experience a challenging operating environment. We saw cautious ordering patterns related to our direct mail clients.

In response to this, we've been extremely focused on reducing cost and winning new business particularly in our transactional envelope and label segments. We have made meaningful progress on both of those initiatives. We continue to see positive momentum from our profitability improvement actions. These initiatives have move forward very little business disruption and continue to deliver quarter-after-quarter savings.

However, the probability actions were not enough to overcome the revenue shortfall which we experienced within the quarter. On our last call I made note of a slowdown which we are experiencing in our direct mail customers. This trend is continuing to the third quarter and impacted both our print and envelope segments. Keeping our finger on the pulse is direct mail segment is a key component of our operations and our forecasting.

We have a regular cadence for reviewing our pipeline of significant incremental opportunities and steadily over the past two months this review has become a little bit more positive. While we cannot predict when the rebound of this segment will occur, we can say that we're seeing promising signs of new and more complex programs coming back in the mail at some point in 2018.

Now this is not the first time we've been through cycle like this. What typically happens during these periodic slowdowns is that our focus on cost-cutting initiatives allow us to come out of these cycles leaner and more efficient during the next upturn. In fact in Q3 we experienced approximately $7 million worth of benefits from projects related to our profitability initiatives which we implemented throughout 2017.

Our year-to-date savings from all initiatives is $18.1 million. We continue to reaffirm our commitment to delivering run rate savings of $65 million of profitability improvements exiting 2018. The aggressiveness and speed behind our current plan has allowed us to mitigate some of the sales contribution reduction and deliver EBITDA margins of 7.4% in Q3.

Due in large part of some of our deepest profitability improvement, our print segment maintained EBITDA margins over 8% for consecutive quarters. This in spite of the fact that our print group topline was down somewhat meaningfully when compared to prior year. The slowdown in acquisition mailing and its impacts were felt broadly across our print segment. The unseasonably low demand in July and August for our more transactional mailings created an early deficit in the quarter. That was challenging for us to overcome even with a strong September.

At the same time, we continue to experience success and forms a win generated by our Kadena platform. While we don't necessarily see the immediate impact of these program wins, we are seeing a steady ramp up of volume and adoption of new modules which we view as a key marker when tracking the success of the Kadena program.

One of the key initiatives would you put in place roughly 2 years ago and spearheaded by our print division was a new approach for responding to Cenveo's large cross-platform opportunities. We call it our Cenveo response team. Essentially we took some of our top operators and estimators from across different segments and gave them responsibility for management of large multi-segmented responses. Due in large part of their effort, this past month we received notification of an award of the largest opportunity win in our history of 12 years at Cenveo and candidly my entire history of the industry.

The Government Publishing Office has awarded Cenveo the print and mailing contract for the 2020 U.S. Census worth $61 million in net sales. This win will favorably impact both our envelope and print divisions over the next three years. I won't review much of this specific to the win at this time because we're still in early days, however I will say that we could not be more pleased with the outcome of the 2020 Census bid process and the efforts put forth by our team led [Cafe Charles] and Bob Guidry.

In the third quarter our label segment expanded margins by over 337 basis points and increased EBITDA by $1.27 million over Q3 of '16. Both our custom and long run businesses had strong quarters eclipsing prior year EBITDA. This is due mainly to the profitability improvement actions which we referenced earlier and recent equipment investments.

The revenue mix and the label group was primarily due to long run segment which we have spoken about in the past. Revenue in our custom label division was flat to prior year Q3 and as we look forward to Q4 next year, our custom label division recently closed two very promising incremental program accounts which we project going into our top 10 customers for that group in just the next six months.

Lastly our direct envelope segment. The impact of the reduction in acquisition mailings most heavily influences the direct mail segment of our business. Revenue from our direct mail group historically carry some of the best margin profiles in the company as the work is more complex and carries more value-added features often unique to our manufacturing facilities. The impact of a direct mail misses amplified more so than if we had a revenue miss in another segment because of these margins are typically associated with the work.

As a result, our EBITDA margins decrease 11.7% to 8.4% in Q3 of this year. 2016 in hindsight was a very good year for direct mail while 2017 thus far to be classified as a recovery year. Hopefully the direct mail market will rebound in the coming quarters during which we will benefit from our aggressive pursuit of growth in the market share for our transactional mail space.

Overall we have realized the impact of two of our key initiatives in the quarter and both Kadena and our cost actions continue to show sustained improvement and growth. However the benefits of both programs were offset by general slowdown across acquisition mailing customers which I mentioned earlier in fact both our print and envelope segments.

Our current pipeline of significant bid events along with increases in estimating activities support our view that this market is improving. We're committed to delivering our $65 million and profitability plan and continue to see the gains from our profitability programs across every one of our divisions.

With new wins at the 2020 Census, we continue to feel optimistic about the strength of our pipeline and a direction of our sales and operating teams.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back to you.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Mike. And I'd like to again push my thank to Cafe Charles and his team - lot of different individual that really made up the effort of this major win and we're just leather on this sales side and we thank all of you.

So thank you Michael, and now we'll turn it over to Robert.

Robert Burton

Today I will provide an update on the transaction that we announced yesterday and overview of some the trends that we're seeing in the marketplace and an update on our capital structure. Last night we announced that we completed the sale of our office products envelope business known in the marketplace as Quality Park.

QP is a manufacturer of envelopes that services the office products industry for customers such as the Big Box Retailers. This business was expected to generate approximately $120 million in net sales and approximately $9 million of adjusted EBITDA in our 2017 initial guidance. Proceeds from the sale are approximately $39 million.

As a result, the financial result for the office products business had been accounted for as discontinued operations. Our historical financial statements have been retroactively adjusted to give recognition to discontinued operations for all the periods presented.

This divestiture will allow Cenveo to focus on our core operations including labels, direct envelopes, print and content management. I want to personally thank the entire Quality Park team for all their hard work over the years, I know they're in good hands joined LSC.

Now I’ll provide some additional color on some of the trend we're seeing in our end markets. After a few years of price stability, we are analyzing some inflationary pressures in some of our input cost including uncoated freesheet, toilet paper, thermal paper and freight. This has been driven by different reasons including no closures, increase in cost of fiber, hurricanes and government regulation.

Outside of thermal paper market, we are managing to these issues without any impacts on our customers. The thermal paper market which is a key input cost in our POS receivable business has seen significant increases driven by no closures, higher input costs, and by most recently a severe [indiscernible] shortage due to a facility closure in China.

This market is an allocation right now as we've seen four increases over the past several months. We are doing our best to try to manage to this situation and not to have any disruption impact for our customers.

Regarding our capital structure. As we've done over the past several years, we are focused on addressing our capital structure including our next maturity the $540 million first lien debt that is due in August of 2019. We are being proactive and we are currently working to address and improve our capital structure and we look forward to sharing our plans with our investors at the appropriate time. With that being said, we're not as many time discussing our to capital structure on this call publicly until we finalize our plan.

In closing, we saw that we're in good position currently with adequate liquidity that is only going to be enhanced with the asset sale proceeds and from the cash flow that we expect to generate during the fourth quarter which as a drop been our strongest working capital generation period of the year.

Now, I’ll turn it back to Mr. Burton.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Rob.

As I said Scott Goodwin will now present our quarterly results and financial results and also talk about first pass next year. Scott has been doing a terrific job on a lot of these details and now you'll have a chance to hear some of them. Scott?

Scott Goodwin

Thank you, sir, and good morning everyone. Today I'm going to spend a few minutes reviewing key financial highlights from our third quarter, providing an update on the progress of our profitability improvement plan, as well as providing guidance for the remainder of the year including an early look into our 2018 expectations.

Before I do as Rob mentioned earlier, I'd like to remind everyone that the result being discussed today exclude our office products business which has been classified as a discontinued operation in all periods presented and discussed given the sale of that business. Additionally the company has posted investor slides on its website and in the 8-K filed last evening with the SEC that accompany its earnings release which may assist everyone with further understanding our discussion this morning.

Turning to our results of operations for the third quarter. Net sales were $329.5 million compared to $382.7 million in the prior year, the decline of $53.2 million or 13.9%. As Mike mentioned earlier, we continue to see consistent direct mail trends as we did in second quarter which meaningfully impacted both our envelope and print segments year-over-year. Also please refer to Pages 3 and 5 of the investor slides for further information.

Our gross profit for the third quarter was down $16 million while gross margins declined from 17.7% to 15.8% primarily due to our lower sales volumes which were partially offset by our cost reduction initiatives in connection with our 2017 profitability improvement plan.

SG&A expenses were down $2.9 million primarily driven by lower commission expenses on lower sales volumes and cost reduction initiatives associated with our 2017 profitability improvement plan. SG&A as a percent of sales for the third quarter was approximately 12.5% compared to 11.5% in the third quarter of 2016.

Restructuring impairment and other charges for the third quarter were $10 million compared to $2.3 million in the prior year. Our third quarter 2017 restructuring and impairment charges were primarily driven by two separate non-cash intangible asset impairments and employee separation charges attributable to our position reduction initiatives.

Our net cash payments related to restructuring and integration activities for the quarter were $2.4 million compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period. Interest expense for the third quarter decreased 800,000 to $19.5 million from $20.3 million in the prior year. Cash paid for interest was $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2017 which is relatively flat compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was $24.3 million compared to $37.8 million in the prior year. This change is primarily attributable to the lower sales contribution year-over-year and the prior year sales one of our facilities which generated a onetime $2.2 million gain in the third quarter of 2016 both of which were partially offset by our 2017 profitability improvement benefits of approximately 7 million in the third quarter of 2017. Please refer to Pages 4 and 6 of the investor slides for further information on changes in our adjusted EBITDA performance for the three and nine months.

Turning to our cash flow highlights for the quarter, cash used in continuing operating activities was $5 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to cash provided from continuing operating activities of less than 100,000 in the prior year quarter. The decline in cash flows in the prior year is primarily due to our lower operating performance and our current year pension and postretirement contributions.

Cash paid for pension and postretirement plans for the third quarter of 2017 was $5.5 million compared to 200,000 in the prior year. For the third quarter of 2017 cash paid for income taxes was less than 200,000 compared to $1.2 million in the prior year.

Cash flows related to continuing investing activities for the third quarter of 2017 reflect net capital expenditures of $5.8 million. Cash flows related to financing activities for the third quarter of 2017 primarily reflects net borrowings on our ABL facility which are driven by our seasonal build and timing of our interest payments.

In regards to our current liquidity position and expectations for the remainder of the year, as of November 7 we had availability under our ABL of over $40 million. As we previously stated the fourth quarter is our strongest cash flow generation quarter of the year.

For example, last year we generated over $28 million in operating cash flows or approximately 90% of our annual operating cash flows. As of September of this year, we had approximately $30 million available on our ABL facility thus we’ve generated over $10 million in net cash flows during the month of October alone.

We expect our current availability of over $40 million will grow to at least $60 million by the end of the year considering our expected cash flows from operations and the net availability generated through the sale of our office products business.

In regards to our profitability improvement plan and Page 7 of the investor slides, during the third quarter we realized approximately $7 million of benefits associated with the profitability improvement plan and over $18 million during the first nine months of 2017. A large portion of the benefits realized in the first nine months were driven by our operational improvements and position reductions.

As we discussed on our last call given our progress to date this year, we believe we are on pace to achieve up to $30 million as opposed to our previous target of $25 million and continue to believe we will be able to achieve the $60 million in total profit improvement actions over two years.

Moving from our profitability plan into our 2017 and 2018 current expectations on Page 8 of the investor slides. On our call in February this year, we stated that we had an expectation of $1.6 billion in net sales and adjusted EBITDA of $150 million which included some known challenges in the first half of the year with our office products business, as well as our decision to exit our coding operations in 2016.

On our last call we indicated that we had seen a significant decline in direct mail volumes during the second quarter and would need to see direct-mail related volume in both our envelope and print businesses return to prior year levels along with achieving our incremental cost actions to achieve our targeted guidance for 2017.

At this time we have not seen volume return to those levels. I'd also like to note that the guidance I discuss in a moment does not include our office products business which was targeted to generate $120 million in net sales and approximately $9 million of adjusted EBITDA on our initial plan for 2017.

With the nine months of 2017 now behind us and those factors I just mentioned, we believe we will achieve net sales for the year between $1.315 billion and $1.33 billion and expect to finish 2017 with adjusted EBITDA of $110 million to $115 million. We further believe we will still generate positive operating cash flow for the year and all of our previous cash targets for the year remain in line with our initial guidance as noted on Page 8 of the investor slides. We also expect additional benefits from working capital this quarter as we move through our seasonally heavier production months.

With our 2017 expectations being discussed, we also believe it is now important to share some of our initial thoughts on 2018 expectations all of which we will confirm on our call in February next year once we formerly complete our annual internal budget process.

At a high level our assumptions considered little to no return of direct mail volumes with our envelope and print business. We believe these sales trends will be offset on the adjusted EBITDA line by continued operating performance and our custom labels business and continued realization of the benefits from our 2017 profitability improvement plan.

As a result of these high level assumptions and a number of other key indicators, at this time our initial guidance for 2018 as net sales of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $115 million to $125 million. We remain confident that operating at these levels still provides us positive cash flows from operations and allows us to reinvest in our business at similar levels to prior years. Our initial cash related targets for 2018 are also provided on Page 8 of the investor slides and these amounts would generate a midpoint of adjusted free cash flow of $25 million for 2018 without any consideration of working capital benefits that we believe we can achieve throughout the year.

It's important to note that for everyone on the call that despite the change in our operating levels from 2016 to 2017, we have sufficient liquidity and believe we will continue to generate cash flows from operations sufficient to improve our operating performance and service our current debt levels.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Burton.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Scott, appreciate that.

Okay, now operator let's open up the call for Q&A please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question today comes from Charlie Strauzer from CJS Securities. Please go ahead with your question.

Lee Jagoda

This is actually Lee Jagoda for Charlie. Just two questions from me. In terms of direct mail volumes, can you give us the assumptions you're making as it relates to your updated guidance with regard to those volumes.

Scott Goodwin

We've assumed we've gone through a number of the accounts as you can imagine. Our general assumption is that there's a couple of continuations in the first half of the year as some of the decisions of our customers annualize. And then once that comes through, we're at a consistent operating level with what we've seen throughout the back half of the year in 2017.

So no real sizable improvement certainly different accounts you get a different answer but generally overall relatively flat and stable to what we've seen this year.

Lee Jagoda

And then I guess one question with two parts, the first part being as it relates to your 2018 guidance used for EBITDA. Does that include any additional restructuring? And then the other question would be are there any other levers or asset sales or additional restructuring that you want to talk about that could potentially improve your liquidity profile even more for next year?

Scott Goodwin

Our 2018 plan right now does certainly contemplates restructuring activities on Slide 8 between CapEx and restructuring cash components next year we have anywhere from $20 million to $30 million that we believe we’ll spend between those two areas. As you can imagine when you consider facility rationalizations, those components intermingle quite a bit.

So think of it is $20 million to $30 million allotted in those areas for the facility rationalizations that may be necessary I think as a group we were waiting for the QP transaction in the office products business here to close. And we will continue to evaluate that.

There are a few facilities that come off lease next year and they’ll be targeted as a potential for rationalization and that's been noted as well on Slide 7 where we talk about the profitability improvement plan you can see how those actions begin in 2018 and a lot of those carry over into 2019.

Robert Burton

Regarding any other asset sales none of that is factored into this number, I think just on this one transaction the quality - it really took us a year from first conversations with those folks to get the finish line. So there's no - I can't play on that for any sort of financial mall for 2018 for the right price everything is for sale but for the purpose of this guidance there is nothing included.

Lee Jagoda

And to be clear that the $25 million of adjusted free cash flow that's after spending the $20 million to $30 million on cash?

Robert Burton

Yes, that's correct.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jamie Clement from Macquarie. Please go ahead with your question.

Jamie Clement

So first of all congrats on the Census 2020 contract. I was looking back 10 years ago at some of the things the folks in Chicago who were handling that work were saying things like there was a kind of dress rehearsal in 2008 but a lot of work came in 2009. How do you expect this revenue to flow in to you guys like do you start seeing some in 2018 or is it more like 2019 and 2020.

Michael Burton

So it’s a long process as you can imagine when you hit every home in America potentially more than a few times. It starts soon, it starts in 2018 with testing and it really builds throughout call it the next three years. The bigger piece of the revenue will fall in the latter half which is more of 20 but 2019 has the bill and there will be revenue in 2018 and these things just take time and there's a big - as you can imagine with millions of millions of pieces in the mail hundreds of millions of piece of mail there is a lot that goes into it.

So we anticipate the majority of the revenue coming in the latter half which is 2020, but we will absolutely see some benefit meaningful benefit in 2019 and 2018.

Jamie Clement

You’re actually working on it now.

Bob Burton

We got a staff people put together and yes.

Jamie Clement

Let me ask you from an operational perspective, people get to see 40 million odd, 1.3 billion of revenue you obviously a big company but I would imagine like from a capacity absorption perspective flow this kind of working incrementally, I would imagine that that's pretty positive margin ramifications for the rest of your print business right?

Michael Burton

Well listen, we look at every opportunity and weigh that into decision-making process so yes I mean we have and as we alluded to in our press release so the one what was released by the GPO office is the fact that a lot of it has been done out of LA which the phenomenal facility for us so yes we believe this is we know this will be added to the corporation but not to say that won’t be a lot of work.

Jamie Clement

Scott if I could ask you one follow up, as we look at the next year I mean I know your adjusted free cash flow guidance does not include anything from a working capital perspective. Is there anything positive or negative that we should be aware of heading into 2018, I would imagine actually working capital could be a source of cash for you guys next year?

Scott Goodwin

Yes, I agree. I think that's our initial past I would probably say $5 million to $10 million I think for the most part for us that comes on the inventory line between our DSOs and the DPOs are relatively flat with each other somewhere around 45 days. We do believe there is some benefit that can be driven through the inventory line and we’ll focus on that and I think you’ll start to see the impact on working capital that the Quality Park business did contain for us. As a lot of the operations now that you'll see are really making ship, very few are required to hold finish good levels at certain levels throughout the year.

So I think they’ll be a little bit new dynamic that we will be talking about in 2018 as we go forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from Lance Vitanza from Cowen. Please go ahead with your question.

Lance Vitanza

So Scott just to start with back on the guidance for just a second, presuming no improvement in direct mail volumes generally over the course of the year no improvement in that marketplace, I appreciate the conservatism given that we really don't know when those volumes are going to return but historically can you really think of periods where you went like nearly two full years with real volume depression and credit card companies not sort of ratcheting up the stakes again? I want to say the cycle - the cycle that I have personally look through seemed to have been shorter.

Scott Goodwin

Sure I think to your point they seem shorter I don't know if they really are. We've been through two of these cycles, while we’ve been here I think you know the last one was focused a lot around the actions against the consumer protection bureau and some of those things. And that last it began at the end of 2012 and lasted well through 2013 in our minds.

So I think right now we've - the indications from a number of the accounts that the first half will be a continuation of the trend. So at this point that's where we've baked in for the full year it maybe a little bit conservative but we’ll update as we get further along and I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we’ll update everybody in February if those assumptions do change and if anything it's a benefit.

Lance Vitanza

And just to be clear I certainly - so you got a plan business I get that so - not suggesting that you should have been doing anything differently but one other question for you Scott, when you're talking the availability under the AVL I think you mentioned that it was up to 40 million today or were you quoting cash plus availability or what was that 40 million in reference to?

Scott Goodwin

The 40 million it will be in the 10-Q, it's our availability as of - we updated within a week of the filings so the last update was Tuesday night was - I think was $43 million so that will be in the 10-Q and you got to figure in, you've got the net borrowings under QP as we’ve talked about we generated 10 million plus net operating cash flows here in October. So, we feel pretty good about where we sit throughout the remainder of the year here.

Lance Vitanza

And I think you mentioned that you expected it to be up to 60 million by the end of the year. Does that mean, could you talk sort of maybe broad brush strokes how does that translate to free cash flow, is that just 20 million of free cash flow or does the borrowing base fall as the cash comes in and therefore you’re generating more free cash flow I am just a little unclear on that?

Scott Goodwin

So there is a little bit of offset as you generate those cash flows against the borrowing base. We project somewhere around $10 million to $15 million of incremental cash flow from operations over the next two months. And then certainly when you factor in the proceeds from that the QP sale, that are close to $40 million net of the borrowing base that number is baked in there as well. So if anything I think the $60 million maybe a little bit conservative as well, but that's one we’re comfortable with.

Lance Vitanza

And again how much should we be netting out of the borrowing base on the sale?

Scott Goodwin

It depends on where they close here on the balance sheet. I think the net working capital somewhere around $30-ish million and then the borrowing base depending on what that breakdown is between AR and inventory is the different math equation - we typically run about 25 million to 28 million on the borrowings piece.

Lance Vitanza

And then Rob if I could just switch over and ask you a question you mentioned the cost pressures that you're seeing and you called a couple items out. The part that I missed was did you say that you are – you're passing the increase cost on to customers or you're helping - you’re avoiding doing that because we're working with…?

Robert Burton

Again specially on this thermal paper where we’re seeing the biggest inflation, yes we’ve been very public about it, it is what it is and I think just given fact for an allocation people know we’re not making this thing up. And it's unfortunate for our customers but it is what it is and again we’re fighting on their behalf great.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen our last question comes from Kevin Cohen from Imperial Capital. Please go ahead with your question.

Kevin Cohen

I guess in terms of the guidance for full-year '17 and looking ahead to 2018 does the guidance sort of capture the true run rate do you feel just given the timing and order of magnitude of the guidance change and I guess is a corollary, kind of gives you conviction to the extent that you might have conviction on the 2018 outlook. Just kind of taking back to last year on 4Q '16 guidance and granted visibility is pretty limited for anybody but how do you get comfortable with the outlook I guess on EBITDA, just given the trends.

Scott Goodwin

I think from my perspective we've spent a lot of time given the changed on the direct mail that we saw in the second quarter. Over the third quarter we spent a lot of time diving in the data and what the expectations were, knowing that a lot of people would ask us when we felt we would start to come out of that? I think there's a lot of the run rate it’s not all of it, it’s baked in here, not only on the direct mail side of envelopes but even in the print business and some of the trends we’ve seen in the labels business as well.

So, certainly those are - we get a future pickup from the benefit if you note on the slide we presented on the profitability improvement plan. There's about $25 million, I think the run rate number is 15 million alone. So there in theory if you take 115 plus you know the 15 million run rate, you are going to have some degradation in the ongoing business that gets you to our guidance for the year. So think we've captured it all.

Robert Burton

And also we have a relationship with our customers' that was, we plan to do work in different plants, I mean we know what's coming. I mean there's no mystery to it and I think by that relationship which had over a number of years really gives us a good feel as Scott was talking about a meeting with these potential customers or new customers and customers we had. We know where we are at, it is not something we are just pulling out of a hat.

Kevin Cohen

And I guess thinking about the change in the guidance for 2017, the percentage of that delta attributable to the hopefully temporary pullback in the credit card promotions from the financial companies. Any sense as to that accounts for the lion share of that delta or?

Scott Goodwin

Absolutely.

Kevin Cohen

Like more, like overall majority could, just kind of wondering what you have?

Scott Goodwin

Sure, the way we view it, Kevin, is direct mail is probably the direct-mail related customers are down close to a $100 million probably year-over-year, once it's all said and done. And we on a consolidated level, we lose 25% of contribution rate as you look through what that really means to the contribution line regarding a sales loss.

Robert Burton

But this is where our customers, we haven’t lost anybody. They are just not doing the work down. And you've been around long enough to know their cycles and those cycles just, you know they will come back, it’s just when and we just don't have the answer.

Kevin Cohen

So by inference about a $25 million EBITDA, delta from the direct mail side of the business for your '17?

Scott Goodwin

Yeah.

Robert Burton

Okay. I think that's our last, so thank you ladies and gentlemen. I guess we're done here. We appreciate the support and have a good day. Thank you.

