Profire: Stock Price Momentum Is Justified

I have been looking for an excuse to lock in my triple-digit gains on PFIE. But the company continues to deliver, frustrating my plans.

I'll admit that I have been looking for an excuse to exit my Profire (PFIE) position. I don't mean to say that I have turned bearish on the name. So let me explain my situation a bit better.

I bought shares of Profire at $0.83 in August 2015. The debt-free company looked solid from a balance sheet perspective, with net cash worth nearly 40% of market cap. Luck played an important role both for the company, as it raised cash through equity issuance moments before the start of the 2014 energy downcycle, and for me, as I bought the stock at the five-year low.

Today, what I have left of my PFIE position (since I sold half of it in May) is worth about 150% more than it did when I opened it, roughly two years ago. Because of the outstanding stock price run, supported by revenue growth that has far outpaced the oil price recovery (see below), I have been looking for a good reason to get rid of my remaining shares and lock in my triple-digit gains.

But the company continues to deliver

Today, Profire reported yet another solid quarter, giving me reasons to re-think my plans of selling the stock. Revenues more than doubled last year's unimpressive $5 million to surpass the $10 million mark for the first time since late 2014. The company's BMS (burner management system) business seems to be on a roll after many quarters of contraction, with the much smaller and younger CMS venture showing early signs of adoption with select clients, as discussed last quarter.

On the top line, I find it encouraging that the BMS and CMS markets still seem to have quite a bit of green-field opportunities to expand. On the former, for example, Profire claims to have 80% market share in North America, despite the company's limited geographical presence in the U.S. and Canada and still modest sales. On the latter, Profire has barely scratched the surface of what it estimates to be a $5 billion total addressable market. And in both cases, international expansion is a longer-term opportunity that could provide further lift to revenues.

In addition to sharply increasing sales and despite the energy downcycle that still persists, Profire continues to deliver solid margins that support the bottom line. In 3Q17, gross margin of 50.4% dipped from last year's 52.9%, particularly as product costs increased at a faster pace than revenues (with the less relevant service costs expanding at a much slower pace). However, with the gain of scale and what seems to have been tight opex management, Profire delivered impressive net margin of over 12% in 3Q17. Basic EPS of $0.03 is already approaching what I have once called a "more normalized, steady-state annual $0.11" that I believe would justify the stock price. But today I have no good reason to think that earnings potential will be limited to my original long-term expectations.

Parting thoughts on Profire stock

With another solid quarter in the bag, I choose not to liquidate my PFIE position as fundamentals and momentum seem to be intact. Protecting the downside, the company continues to produce a strong flow of cash (FCF of $3.5 million this year so far), pushing net cash holdings to $21.5 million that could help Profire either weather potential headwinds or finance expansion, should the macro landscape improve further.

Despite valuations that are richer now than they were a few quarters ago (2018 forward earnings multiple of 19.1x on expected next-year EPS growth rate of 22%), I continue to believe that PFIE can climb further from current levels.

