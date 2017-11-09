Hardinge's (HDNG) CEO Charles Dougherty on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hardinge, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDNG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017, 11:00 ET

Executives

Deborah Pawlowski - Former Director

Douglas Malone - CFO & SVP

Charles Dougherty - CEO, President and Director

Analysts

Operator

Welcome to the Hardinge Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations for Hardinge. Please go ahead.

Deborah Pawlowski

Thank you, Stacy, and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Hardinge. Joining me on the call are Chuck Dougherty, our new President and CEO; and Doug Malone, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Doug will be reviewing results for the quarter, and then Chuck will update you on our expanded restructuring plan and the changes we are making within the company.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released this morning before the market opened, and if not, you can access them on the company's website at www.hardinge.com. You'll also find on the website the slides that will accompany our conversation today. I'll first have you review the safe harbor statement on Slide 2. As you are likely aware, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussions as well as during the Q&A portion of this teleconference. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated on today's call. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided here in the slide deck as well as in the earnings release and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can find those documents on our website or at sec.gov.

During today's call, we may discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We've provided a reconciliation of GAAP measures to the comparable non-GAAP measures in the table that accompanies today's release as well as on the supplemental slides.

I will add that Chuck will offer a few words in his remarks regarding the 13D that Privet recently filed, but we will not be taking questions on that during the Q&A. As noted in our release last week, Privet indicated to us that it is evaluating a potential transaction but it has not made a proposal. As such, it is business as usual at Hardinge and we are advancing our new plan.

So with that, let me turn it over to Doug to begin. Doug?

Douglas Malone

Thank you, Deb. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I will be speaking through the slides that we posted this morning. As reflected in our quarterly earnings release, sales for the quarter were $85 million, a 26.5% improvement over prior year sales of $67 million. Excluding the favorable impact of currency translation, sales were up 25%. The growth in sales over the prior year period was driven by a strong level of backlog entering into the quarter, which supported double-digit increases in all regions when compared with the third quarter of 2016. Notably, Asia was up 45% over the prior year period and has had steady improvement in the last 3 quarters.

If we look at the trailing 12 months, sales increased 8% to $315 million over 2016 sales of $292 million. Improvements were driven by machine shipments in Asia and North America, with Asia increasing approximately 15% over 2016 and North America increasing by 9%. Europe trailed 2016 by approximately 2% due to the timing of machine shipments as order levels for the trailing 12 months are up over 10%.

Gross profit for the quarter was $28.6 million, a 24% improvement over the $23.2 million in the prior year period. The improvement in gross profit was mainly attributable to the increased sales volume. Gross margin declined by about 70 basis points as a result of the unfavorable mix and lower absorption in one of our North American facilities. This was somewhat offset by solid margins from our workholding products.

Gross profit for the trailing 12-month period was $104.7 million compared with $97.6 million in 2016, an increase of $7.1 million or about 8%. Similar to the quarter, higher gross profit was a result of improved sales volumes, the favorable effect of about $600,000 in incremental savings from our 2015 restructuring program offset by the negative impact of unfavorable mix.

Turning to net income. Here we present both GAAP and non-GAAP results. The reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the release and slides as Deb mentioned. GAAP net income for the quarter was $2.2 million compared with a loss of $1.4 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher sales volume. In the current quarter, we recognized $900,000 of unusual charges, primarily related to the restructuring program we announced earlier this year. In the prior year period, we recognized $1.1 million in unusual charges, of which $800,000 was related to a pension settlement charge; $200,000 to our 2015 restructuring program; $200,000 in severance; and $100,000 associated with last year's strategic review. Excluding these items, net income was $3.1 million compared to a loss of approximately $300,000 in the prior year period, a significant improvement.

In addition to the favorable effect of increased sales and net income, we have improved our operating leverage as a result of year-over-year savings generated by the 2015 restructuring program and controlled SG&A spending, which adjusted for unusual charges, was approximately $20 million compared to $19 million in the prior year period. The $1 million increase was the result of higher commission levels and increased incentive compensation on our improved results. Combining the restructuring program announced earlier this year with the additional restructuring plan announced this morning, we expect total savings to be over $12 million on an annualized basis, with a full quarterly savings run rate by the fourth quarter of 2018. Chuck will speak more about the restructuring program we announced this morning in a few minutes.

Trailing 12-month GAAP net income was $6.4 million compared with $1.2 million in 2016. Excluding restructuring-related expenses and unusual charges, net income was $11 million, up 250% over the $4.4 million in 2016. Similar to the quarter, the trailing 12-month improvement over 2016 was influenced by increased sales levels, controlled SG&A spending as well as the impact of our 2015 restructuring program. Adjusted EBITDA, again a non-GAAP measure, more than doubled to $6.2 million for the quarter from $2.9 million in last year's third quarter. On a trailing 12-month basis, EBITDA improved to $22.1 million over $15.7 million in 2016, a 40% increase. The quarter and trailing 12 months were both favorably influenced by volume, related operating leverage and the impacts of our restructuring activities.

Turning to our balance sheet. We have a very solid and flexible balance sheet with $32.3 million in cash. Our capital requirements are minimal at this time. We continue to expect CapEx to be about $2.5 million similar to 2016, primarily maintenance related. In conjunction with our restructuring efforts, we have contracted to sell our manufacturing facility in Biel, Switzerland for $9.8 million in cash. We expect the sale to close in the second quarter of next year.

Working capital, we are implementing significant changes within the organization to drive improvement, which include a focused global approach within our supply chain as well as simplification of our product portfolio. We expect that the changes we are making will drive improvement in working capital and strengthening our cash generation.

Turning to orders. Orders for the quarter were $74 million, down slightly from the prior year period of $75 million. Excluding the favorable impact of currency translation, orders were down 2%. The order level this quarter was down quite a bit from a very strong trailing second quarter. However, year-to-date, excluding the unfavorable impact of currency translation, orders are up 10%. As you likely realized, there can be a great deal of fluctuation from quarter-to-quarter. But at this point, we are expecting that 2017 will reflect improvement over 2016.

We ended the quarter with strong backlog level of $135 million, which supports our expectations for growth in 2017 over 2016 and a solid start for 2018.

With that, let me turn the call over to Chuck.

Charles Dougherty

Thank you, Doug, and thank you all for joining us today. Since we last spoke, we've made quite a bit of progress on our assessment of the business, its challenges and opportunities, and in fact, have begun implementing a plan that we expect will eliminate an estimated $10 million in annual costs over the restructuring plan initiated in March of this year before I joined the company. In order to develop that plan, we had to understand our challenges. It's clear we're disadvantaged by our size relative to the major multibillion-dollar players in the machine tool industry. Compounding that issue, our product portfolio was entirely too complex. However, this presents itself as an opportunity for us to streamline our offerings and better differentiate our products by focusing on our core strengths in milling, high-precision turning and grinding and workholding.

Organizationally, the company has traditionally been structured around product businesses, with a notable exception of our highly successful China operations, where we utilize an integrated go-to-market approach for a full complement of solutions. For example, turning and milling in the U.S. and in Europe operate separately from grinding in those regions. It has separate go-to-market, service and technical support organizations. The result is a lack of focus on and an understanding of the end customer and our full solution needs. As an example of this, I was visiting a customer in Europe recently and was being shown our turning equipment, which was being successfully deployed in their production. When I asked about the other competitive machine tools being used in their operation, our salesperson noted that was not his area and belonged to another product group.

Although grinding and cutting machine tools and capabilities are somewhat different and the required application knowledge for each is extensive, this, nonetheless, presented us an opportunity to simplify and better understand our end customer's needs by focusing on complete solution selling. We're one of the few companies in the world with high-precision grinding, turning and milling and workholding products, all with outstanding brands that we need to better leverage.

The other challenge we have been facing is a loss of direct contact with our end customers that we serve through indirect channels, especially in the U.S. market. During the industry downturn in 2009, in an effort to reduce our cost structure, the company moved from a high-touch model utilizing small distributors and agents to larger channel partners that had the capability to provide full pre and post-sales customer support. We're are now working more closely with these channel partners to gain a better understanding of how our products fit in the market, identify gaps in our product portfolio and provide a high level of support to assist them in the identification and closing of new business opportunities, while strengthening our end-customer engagement.

And finally, given the product-focus structure of the organization and the carryover from previous acquisitions, we currently have more capacity than is necessary and too much infrastructure to support. I discussed on our last call that I saw the opportunity for us to simplify the organization and optimize our capabilities. We have a plan to do just that, which I'm going to cover with you today. To accomplish this, we're going to completely reorganize the business into 3 regional market-focused businesses. These regional businesses will focus on all aspects of our go-to-market approach for our full portfolio of machine solutions. While on a globally centralized basis, we'll provide innovation and engineering, operations, finance and talent management to support the regional efforts and allow us to better leverage our scale.

We're advantaged by the strength of our team in China and what they have accomplished there. They approach the market from a customer-centric perspective with strong aftermarket support for our full portfolio of solutions. In fact, our global go-to-market strategy is being developed around this model. We plan to employ the same approach in North America and Europe. This will allow us to address redundancies while better leveraging our scale across our product lines. Underlying this effort will be a multiyear approach to streamlining and monetizing our footprint as evidenced by the sale and consolidation of our mill grinding operation. This is the first phase of our footprint optimization efforts.

Let me tell you more about our product portfolio and what we envision in that area. Historically, product development decisions were made in isolation of the other product categories. This also makes the internal competition for capital inefficient and doesn't necessarily produce the highest potential returns on those investments. One key to our differentiation in the marketplace will be in having a more focused product portfolio, where we can better compete and service our end customers profitably. By focusing our offering while being closer to the end customer, we'll be able to better define our opportunities and prioritize our R&D investments.

Our ultimate goal is to improve the earnings power of Hardinge. We plan to build the foundational platform from which we can drive sustainable and profitable growth. This will be a multi-faceted approach that requires deep market and customer knowledge, a supportive, flexible and streamlined organization combined with operational excellence. We've retained new talent to help us in this endeavor. Randy Bahr joined us this summer and is leading our market-driven strategy efforts. Randy has held a variety of leadership positions with TE Connectivity for global product management since 2006, where he led the Corporate Business Strategy function as TE was being spun out from Tyco International. Tom McGrail will oversee our entire manufacturing footprint and supply chain operations. Tom, most recently was Global Director of Supply Chain Strategy and Planning for FMC Corporation and prior to that was a Director in Delloite Supply Chain Practice for 22 years. And leading our talent management is Rick O'Leary, who most recently was Corporate Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Human Resource Officer for Hopkins Manufacturing Company and has also had extensive experience with Corning, where he served as Global Director of Human Resources for international regions and as Director of Human Resources for R&D, Engineering and Legal. Upgrading and better leveraging our top talent is foundational to our success.

Let me review with you our key focal points to drive sustainable improvements in our results. First, we expanded our restructuring plan to target an additional $10 million in cost reductions to be phased in through 2018. This is in addition to the original plan of $2 million to $2.5 million in savings announced previously. Importantly, we'll accomplish this without much additional investment. In fact, the incremental $10 million in savings should cost us about $2 million for a total restructuring investment of about $6.7 million. Our move to regional structure will eliminate redundant staffing and sales and engineering. We can identify the best single location for any key competency such as spindle design, software development and controller integration, rather than having several operations around the world.

And rather than having pockets of resources that are suboptimized, by creating centers of competency, we can better leverage talent and build scale. As mentioned, we have effectively sold our facility in Biel and with that have made solid progress towards the consolidation of our grinding operations in Europe. Again, this is just the first step in a multiyear plan to streamline our footprint and monetize our holdings.

As highlighted, talent is foundational to our transformation. However, being a relatively small organization, I wouldn't expect us to have the complete complement of talent and experience in-house to accomplish all that we're setting out to do. Likewise, we couldn't afford it. So we are leveraging outside talent in areas such as real estate asset management, strategic sourcing and for the simplification of our legal entity structure.

Through simplification of the organization of our product portfolio, we expect to create cost savings and scalability. In fact, the savings and cost of goods sold comes primarily from leveraging a global supply chain procurement strategy on more simplified and standardized product platforms.

I should also point out that this reorganization provides the platform from which we can more rapidly scale. We'll be able to much easier integrate and leverage an acquisition, for example, through a consistent global go-to-market approach.

In closing, let me point out that Slide 15 shows our operating values. Our decisions and processes are guided by these principles. And I will continually reinforce this, both internally and externally. Before we open the floor up for questions, I just want to say a word about the Privet situation, and then we don't propose to answer any other questions on that matter. There is nothing to add to what the company has already said in its press release, responded to Privet's 13D amendment. Privet has indicated that they wish to explore a potential going private transaction. The cost of their interest in exploring and going private transaction further was obliged to file a revised 13D, which in turn, triggered our press release.

The Board of Directors has formed a strategic alternatives' committee consisting of independent directors, who have no relation to Privet to consider any proposal or transaction that may arise. There is no agreement or understanding between Privet and the company or its management. If Privet does make a proposal, the strategic alternatives' committee and the board will deliberate and respond appropriately. As far as the company is concerned, it's business as usual.

With that, Stacy, we can open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Charles Dougherty

Thank you, Stacy, and thank you, everyone, for your time today and your interest in Hardinge. Look forward to speaking with you all again soon. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.