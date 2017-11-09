Did Citigroup Cry Wolf On Macy's?

In my view, it appears that Citigroup "cried wolf" and exploited the sector wide peer group fear to push shares of Macy's lower.

On the heels of J.C. Penney (JCP) dramatically reducing its full year guidance (before the October 27th opening bell), the following trading day, October 30, 2017, Citigroup piled on and downgraded shares of Macy's (M) to sell from neutral. Shares were then trading at $19.69 and Citi reduced its price target from $21 to $16. For context, see my October 30th piece: "How Convenient".

As I have argued before, hedge funds, collectively, have started aggressively shorting Macy's since mid May 2017. By the way, the short interest for the period ending October 31st will be released after the bell. I guess is that short interest climbed, given the sentiment and negative price action. However, let's wait until tonight before I got down the rabbit hole and off on a tangent.

Source: Guru Focus

This section original appeared on Market Adventures.

This is a very quick update on Macy's (M) Q3 2017 results and initial press release. The conference call and the more granular commentary is more important. I will report back by tomorrow, after I have a chance to read it and synthesize it.

Positives

A) Gross margins were a solid 39.9%. This has been an area where analysts have dinged Macy's and it has played into the heightened fear in the name.

B) Adjusted earnings were $0.23 vs. $0.19 consensus estimates

C) Re-affirmed full year earnings guidance

Macy’s, Inc. reaffirms its previously provided guidance for full-year 2017. The company expects comparable sales on an owned basis to decline between 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent, with comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decline between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent. Total sales are expected to be down between 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent in fiscal 2017. Total sales for fiscal 2017 reflect a 53rd week, whereas comparable sales are on a 52-week basis. As previously announced in August, the company expects a 1 cent increase in adjusted earnings per diluted share due to the restructuring of our merchandising operations. Macy’s, Inc. now expects adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $3.38 and $3.63 in 2017, excluding the impact of the anticipated settlement charges, restructuring and other costs and net premiums and fees associated with debt repurchases. Excluding the impact of the anticipated fourth quarter gain on the sale of the Union Square Men’s building in San Francisco and the anticipated settlement charges, restructuring and other costs and net premiums and fees associated with debt repurchases, adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.91 to $3.16 are expected in 2017.

There is a lot of noise and uncertainty regarding what is baked into consensus estimates of $3.39 for full year 2017.

D) Continued double digit digital growth and expanding the Backstage concept roll out

“Overall, we're pleased with the results for the third quarter and we remain on track to meet our full-year sales and earnings guidance for 2017. Importantly, we also saw better gross margin performance primarily due to our tightly controlled inventory position. A highlight of the third quarter was the launch of the new Star Rewards loyalty program - our best customers are responding positively. We also saw continued double-digit growth in digital and are encouraged by the potential of Backstage in Macy’s stores,” said Jeff Gennette, Macy’s, Inc. chief executive officer

Negatives

A) Q3 Sales slightly trailed analyst estimates $5.281 billion vs. $5.31 billion (or missed by $30 million)

B) Comps down 3.6% vs. expectations of 2.6%

Takeaway

Recall, excluding dividends, Macy's is down 50% YTD (or $18 points x 305 million shares =$5.5 billion in market capitalization).

Sentiment is incredibly negative and the tangible travails of Macy's weaker peers J.C. Penney and Sears (SHLD) have enhanced this negative perception. These fears have been inflamed by the sell side.

Also, in case readers are interested, I wrote this section and it originally appeared on Market Adventures on November 6th.

Macy's is set to report earnings on Thursday, November 9th, before the market open. I am still highly annoyed by Citigroup's sell side report issued before the open on October 30, 2017. This report is yet another example of the caliber of sell side report. The piece read like a "hit piece", perfect grabbing headlines and masquerades as an objective piece of research. In this piece, I write share all of Citi's core arguments.

Before we do that, for perspective, excluding dividends, Macy's shares are down 49% in 2017. They issued their sell rating when shares were trading at $19.69. The company hasn't cut its dividend and its full year and gross margin guidance hasn't materially changed.

As I noted in the prior piece (How Convenient), I often contemplate if hedge funds are out of fresh short ideas, so why not use their capital and influence to try and exploit the current fear and push Macy's lower. In other words, they appear to be yelling "fire" in a crowded theatre, yet it isn't even clear that there are any signs of smoke (at least for Macy's). Given the amount of liquidity in shares of Macy's, this is the hedge funds favorite and shiny new vehicle to short the death of retail theme.

Source: Guru Focus

As for the core arguments of the piece:

A) Macy's has seen "significant" pressure on its sales and margins and "no longer makes much money" as a retailer.

B) The JC Penney weakness is a reminder that the department store space is very challenging.

C) Q4 2017 is likely to be highly promotional and this has risk to Macy's overall sales and gross margins. Moreover, Macy's hasn't been able to move the dial, as Last Act and Blue Mercury aren't enough.

D) The dividend is at risk because management said they are targeting debt pay downs. Citigroup believes it is the right and prudent thing for Macy's to cut its dividend.

E) They are reducing their full year FY17 estimates from E.P.S of $3.22 per share to $3.17, based on lower gross margins. Given these reduction and the items listed above, they reduced their stock price target from $21 to $16.

As for the underlying quantitative and qualitative research to back up these bold claims.

A) They say that although Macy's EBIT margins are 7.5%, if you exclude and isolate real estate assets sales and credit card income, then they estimate EBIT margins are only 2.4%. They also note that 2018 EBIT margins excluding those items will be "sub" 2%.

B) They talk out of both sides of their mouth by saying Macy's needs better margins, but due to store closures and cost reductions, the credit card income is likely to decline. They do not offer very much detail as to how Macy's makes money from its credit card business. The analysis is pedestrian.

C) Next they cite a risk of a recession and how that would negatively impact Macy's top line, gross margins, and credit card income. They compare credit card income in 2008 ($372 million) and 2009 ($323 million) to 2016 ($736 million). Recall that in early 2009, the S&P 500 hit 665 and today it is 2,588.

D) Next they say that in 2017, Macy's will realize over $500 million in asset sale gains, up from $200 million in 2015 and 2016. They forecast 2018 asset sales to return to the $200 million mark.

E) They list Macy's prior asset sales (Pittsburgh $15MM, Seattle $65MM, Brooklyn $270MM, 5 mall locations $46MM, Union Square (San Francisco) $270MM, Portand $54MM, and Minneapolis $59MM). So $870 million total. They go on to state that the only real estate, left, with any material value that can be monetized is Herald Square (Manhattan) and State Street in Chicago. They estimates the value of State Street (the top floors) is only $130 million and claim that Herald Square will not be sold because it is the flagship and it generates (over $850 million in sales and $100 to $150 million in operating profits). Note they ascribe no value to the other 300 plus owned mall properties in Macy's real estate portfolio.

F) Next they circle back and say that with Macy's core business is under pressure and that FCF will decline for the next five year. These visionaries can see the future and they know FCF will decline for the next five years. They say that despite the company not having any material debt maturities until 2021, Macy's needs to get its Adjusted Debt/ EBITDA ratio in a range of 2.4X-2.8X.

G) Per Citigroup, Macy's needs to reduce its debt by from $6 billion to $3 billion to be prepared to weather the next recession.

H) Finally, Citi reiterates their reduced E.P.S. for FY17 and they FY18 estimates from $2.15 to $1.99.

My View and Response

I am not going to go through each line item. And candidly, I have no idea whether Macy's will beat, meet, or miss Q3 2017 analyst estimates on Thursday morning. I am not in the name for quick trade.

I do want remind readers of these two in depth piece that I wrote only for Premium: I cover the conference calls and why I like the turnaround.

Time to Back Up the Truck at $23.50 (June 1, 2017)

Macy's Q2 And Algos Gone Wild (August 11, 2017)

As far as the comparison between Penney and Macy's:

Here is Macy's adjusted EBITDA

Here is JCP's adjusted EBITDA.

Macy's still owns much better real estate and JCP has $4.8 billion in debt vs. Macy's $6 billion. Macy's is projected to earn over $3.22 in FY17 E.P.S vs. breakeven for Penney. I am not even going to get into the fact of how much better a merchandiser and retailer Macy's is vs. Penney.

We shall see what happens on Thursday, but I would argue that the shorts and banks that make money from hedge fund related activities are exploiting the current fever pitched fear in retail. When an investment bank makes a bold call that a company is going to cut its dividend, when it is 2X covered compared to consensus E.P.S. and that same analyst team has 2017 E.P.S. at $3.17, it seem rather obvious that they have an agenda. Citigroup's piece lacks the required rigor and deep qualitative work for an analyst team to make such a bold claim, yet they make pedestrian arguments and merely scratch the surface.

Takeaway

It seems that Citigroup's headline grabbing research piece ahead of Macy's Q3 2017 was misguided and hyperbolic. I haven't had a chance to listen or read the earnings transcript, but I will be doing so on my Premium Site by tomorrow. I am eagerly awaiting the short interest data for the period ending October 31st. Candidly, I am been very wrong and early on Macy's stock price, but I don't think I have nor been that off on the underlying turnaround. I continue to view shares are very undervalued. Heightened fear, the media, and a falling stock price have led investors to throw Macy's out with the proverbial bath water. Macy's has proven, at least today, that its business is more durable and has buoyancy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.