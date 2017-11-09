The Best Is Yet To Come For Bitcoin And Cryptocurrencies: What To Do Now

We're in the early stages of the upward move - why there's plenty of gas left in the tank.

Bitcoin may be in a bubble, but even if it corrects big, its trajectory over time will remain upward.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general are starting to get on the radar of more people, businesses and institutional traders, led by the soaring value of Bitcoin, which has captured the imaginations of a lot of investors, specifically early adopters that saw Bitcoin as an alternative to fiat currencies.

We're exiting the early adopter stage of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and are now in the stage of attracting the attention of hedge funds and other managed money. There's a lot of room to grow there yet, and as that happens and the media continue to focus on the growth of cryptocurrencies, the regular person on the street will start to catch wind of it and research into what it's all about.

Blockchain Capital performed a survey where it found approximately 30 percent of people in the age range of 18-to-34 would rather own some Bitcoin rather than traditional investments like stocks or bonds. About 42 percent of that age group were familiar with Bitcoin. On the other hand, of those 65 years old and older, only about 15 percent were familiar with Bitcoin.

While awareness and increased understanding of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will in part fuel significant investment in the sector, where I see it really taking off is when investment vehicles like ETFs, which the market is familiar with, are offered as a way to take a position in cryptos.

Another way is through publicly traded companies that have exposure to the market. I believe they're also going to soar over the next couple of years, the degree to which they do based upon the piece of the market they carve out, and their perceived legitimacy.

At this time some companies are slapping on the word "blockchain" to their business name, and it gets them an immediate boost in interest and share price. That won't last long unless they actually start basing their businesses upon the sector.

Since Bitcoin in general operates as a proxy for the cryptocurrency market, how it goes, is usually how the overall market goes.

With that in mind, as it continues to skyrocket in value, there are a growing number of stories associated with it being in a bubble; one that could pop at any time.

That may or may not be true, but over the long term, I don't see Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies as a fad. They're here to stay. Where the bubble comes in, as with all asset classes, is what happens to those that buy at a high level. They either will have to sell at a big loss, or hold until the value returns and exceeds its prior value.

If a person is in Bitcoin in particular, it should be a long-term holding anyway, so that really shouldn't be a big deal. Where it could hurt someone is if they end up panic selling and lose a lot of money.

Finally in regard to the potential bubble, I don't think it's a danger now, even if there is a deep correction. The reason why is historically, these new types of assets go through a period of early adopters, smart or managed money, and finally the general public.

We're at the early stage of institutional investment in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Until the average person on the street starts getting into the market, I don't see there being a long-term effect on cryptocurrencies for some time. Once the person on the street starts flooding in, that's when you want to be careful and start taking profits.

Things to consider when investing in cryptocurrencies

There are a couple of ways to look at investing in Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies at this time. You can invest directly in a coin or token, use an exchange like Coinbase or Kraken, among others, or invest indirectly through publicly traded companies with exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Now that the early adopter stage is largely over, it's not likely most of those reading this will want to start at that level. It would mean learning about things like cold and hot wallets, the ideology and reasoning behind buying the alternative currency, and what determines the legitimacy of a currency, and whether or not it fills a market need.

Bear in mind that the term cryptocurrency, in many ways, is somewhat misleading. It is a currency, but in most cases they do a lot more than being used as a means of exchange for goods or services, like the U.S. dollar is.

If you think of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) being used to buy things, it also has other applications involved with the service. Most legitimate cryptocurrencies are similar to that. They have more than one purpose. Thinking of them as being like a smartphone app comes close to understanding what I'm saying.



The point is, if you don't understand that with a specific cryptocurrency, and know its risk to being hacked, it'll be hard to intelligently determine its legitimacy and safety factor. It can be done, but that is what the early adopters figured out.

Also a factor is the underlying reason for the development of Bitcoin in the first place, which was for each person to become their own banker, and not rely upon the centralized big banking industry, or the boost in money supply from central banks that devalue fiat currencies.

Also, if you don't know how to protect the cryptocurrency you own, it could be hacked and you lose all your money. You could also forget your key, which is the equivalent of a password, and you wouldn't be able to have access to your crypto. It would be in limbo indefinitely with no way to use it.

If you don't know or understand these basic things I just talked about, you shouldn't invest in cryptocurrencies directly. Most of them are either scams or meet no market demand, which means they won't be around very long. Those buying on the high end could lose a lot of money.

As mentioned earlier, if you understand cryptocurrencies enough to know at least a few that look like they have long-term potential, you could go the route of using one of the exchanges mentioned above. Coinbase is limited to only a few coin options, while Kraken has more to choose from. You need to perform due diligence on the exchanges as well, including transaction costs and costs associated with transferring your capital back to your financial institutions.

Investment options in cryptocurrencies

Outside of direct investment or investment through crypto exchanges, there are a growing number of publicly traded companies to choose from. These backend plays hold promise. What I look for is companies that have plans to significantly increase their exposure to cryptocurrencies directly.

For example, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have exposure to cryptocurrencies via some of their chips, but for the most part, they aren't being driven by them. Of the two, I prefer Nvidia because at this time because it's the preferred chip of most cryptocurrency miners.

Both of these companies could get a boost from crypto, but the market isn't giving AMD much value from that. I don't see that changing in the near future.

At this time my favorite play for indirect investing in the crypto market remains Overstock (OSTK). It's planning the largest initial coin offering in history, which if successful, will provide the company with $500 million in capital. That money will be used to develop an exchange for coins or tokens. It goes by the interesting name of tZero.

One of the major reasons I like Overstock is it is a first mover, and it also allows for some of its e-commerce products to be acquired using Bitcoin. Its overall goal in my opinion, is to be a leader in helping the industry to grow, and to take a leading role in providing a trusted exchange that will licensed by the SEC as a securities exchange.

Overstock is quickly transitioning to being a blockchain business rather than an e-commerce business, and its future growth and value will be determined by the blockchain, not e-commerce. This is why the stock has been soaring over the last month or so, even though recently the shorts have tried to bet against the rapid rise, believing it's going to strongly correct.

There's no doubt Overstock will be a volatile stock going forward, but I have no doubt it's going to climb at minimum to the mid-$50s, and probably into the low $60s. If it has a successful ICO, I could be vastly understating its potential.

At this time Overstock is the third-largest investor in the blockchain. With only 2 percent of Americans having owned or still owning Bitcoin, the upside is potentially enormous.

Other publicly traded companies

There are a growing number of publicly traded companies to choose from on the market, but investors have to be careful here, because many of them are nothing more than a company with the name "blockchain" recently slapped on it. Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is among them, although it is starting to invest in companies related to the industry, including its recent 52 percent position it took in TESS Inc., "a company that is developing a blockchain-based payment system for wholesale telecom carriers."

Another company is HIVE Blockchain (OTCPK:PRELF), which took over a publicly traded company in September, bypassing the process of being listed on a public exchange. In October it raised $7 million in a private placement. The company had been an obscure mining company called Leeta Gold Corp. Now it's a cryptocurrency miner.

Hive is also quickly moving into the sector, having a couple of mining facilities in Iceland, and is working on a third in Sweden.

I bring up HIVE to make a point on what to take into account with cryptocurrency miners. The most important thing to look at is where the facilities are located. The reason for that is they mining cryptocurrency requires a lot of energy, and the costs can add up. Iceland, in the case of HIVE, is a low-cost energy country that also has the cool weather advantage as well. Sweden has similar attributes.

This will play directly into the margins and earnings side of the business as the company starts to generate revenue from mining. All companies with exposure to cryptocurrency mining should have this as one of the major factors for investors to consider.

It's not the only factor, but a competitor would have to compete on high volume to make up for the high costs of mining.

Another company on a different level and with a different focus is SBI Holdings (OTCPK:SBHGF), based in Japan. It's working with others in Japan and Asia to build out a financial infrastructure based upon the blockchain, with 'Ripple' being the coin or token of choice there.

Unfortunately, it's not very liquid in the U.S, by which I mean very few shares change hands. If you trade on other exchanges, it's worth performing due diligence on. It may be one of the more underestimated participants in the blockchain, but it is involved with some complex undertakings that would be hard for many to understand. It also does other business outside of the blockchain, which means it has to be analyzed with that in mind.

From what I've been able to research so far, it looks like it may be highly undervalued. If it ever gains traction in the U.S., the stock may soar.

Another company is Global Blockchain Technologies (OTCPK:BLKCF), which has put an impressive team together, and just announced it has acquired a 49.9 percent stake in Coinstream Mining Corp.

Coinstream has a total of 10 megatwatts of power, and is located in Manitoba, Canada. The location is also said to be a low-cost energy area, with costs under $.04 kWh.

One final example I want to include is BTCS Inc. (OTCQB:BTCS), which trades over the counter at a little over $0.10 per share.

The only reason I'm bringing this company up is it's actually built on some substance, having recently completed a round of financing valued at $1.1 million, with $250,000 of that being in Bitcoin. At the time that represented about 50 bitcoins. The remaining $750,000 was in cash.

A major purpose of the revenue was to pay down debt in preparation for a planned merger with BGL. There is no guarantee the merger will be completed, but if it is, I expect the share price to significantly jump.

Conclusion

There are a variety of strategies all of these publicly traded companies are employing to gain some traction in the blockchain trend, which is here to stay, and will enjoy meaningful growth for many years into the future.

Since all of them with a lot of exposure to the blockchain are very volatile, it means traders are jumping in and taking positions on both sides of the trade. In the case of Overstock and Hive, shorts have jumped in after both companies recently moved up strongly.

In both cases they've successfully moved the share price down, but also in both cases, I don't see that holding, because both companies have a visible and potentially lucrative strategies in place, with Overstock being the company with the most obvious potential and probable enduring performance.

Probably by the middle of 2018 or so, we'll start to see some ETFs being given the go ahead in the blockchain sector, and they should be great investment vehicles for years. I, for one, will definitely take a position in some of them.

Until that happens, the companies I've talked about, and a few others, are the only game in town as far as publicly traded companies go, and they're definitely worth taking a close look at.

One thing anyone has to take into account, as mentioned earlier, is the volatility. If you're the type that pulls the trigger on big share price movements, I would hesitate to take positions in these companies (outside of the less exposed Nvidia, and possibly AMD). It's a good way to lose a lot of money quickly.

You have to have discipline and belief that these share prices will pull back sharply, and also rebound sharply. We shouldn't try to time the market, but after looking at their price swings, be willing to take and sell positions in a tighter range.

Investors that do that, can generate some nice returns in a relatively short period of time. If you take a position that has an immediate sharp decline, just sit on it. Every time I've had that happen with my own crypto holdings, they've always rebounded.

Again, keep in mind we're only at the beginning of the middle phase of the cryptocurrency trend; the general population hasn't started to participate yet, and until they do, most of these stocks will continue to not only rebound, but eventually go much higher.

For those with some risk tolerance, but are a little concerned, I would go with Overstock. It still has a lot of lift left in it, with the caveat it's going to go through some significant and volatile swings.

