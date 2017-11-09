Why Snap Is Going Much Lower Than You Can Imagine

Snap (SNAP) had another horrible quarter with the stock diving as much as 20% in after-hours trading. I was short into earnings and covered at the low-end after hours. I then put in a few short orders in the $13.50 range and went to sleep (I'm in Europe).

To my surprise, when I opened up my terminal in late afternoon Athens time, not only had my orders been executed, but Snap was actually up in the pre-session. As high as $16 a share!

The news was that China's Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) bought a 10% stake in Snap as per a recent regulatory filing. Well, I can tell you one thing, the Chinese also are going lose their money.

Now as per Snap's Q3'17 results, the main highlight was the revenue miss. The company booked $208M in revenue, when analysts were modeling an average $240M.

This is a huge miss. Because in addition to the current quarter's miss, revenue estimates have been coming down over the past several quarters. Just to give you an example, back in August (please consider: Why Snap Is Not Worth More Than $7.4 Per Share) analysts were modeling $1.86B in revenue for 2018. As per yesterday (even before the results), that number has been reduced to $1.58B.

(As a sidetone, I took the picture to follow the downward revisions in the future.)

So with Snap only doing $208M in revenue for the quarter, what will 2018 look like? And I'm talking about EPS or EBIDTA. I'm talking strictly revenue, which is probably the only variable analysts are basing their price targets on.

One thing is for sure, it will not be a current $1.58B analysts are modeling, and new estimates will come down once more. Please also note several months back revenue estimates for 2018 were as high as $2B.

As per the conference call, Evan Spiegel said Snap "reached over 70% of the 13 to 34 year-old population in the U.S., France, the U.K., and Australia." On the one hand this is a proud achievement, but on the other hand it probably means Snap has reached some kind of user engagement limit.

If you have just about every 13-34 year old who uses your app, who else is there? And the above theory could be confirmed by sequential user growth metrics. For the quarter Snap registered a sequential increase in DAUs by only 3%. And if you ask me, even the 17% Y/Y increase is not all that impressive when one considers Snap's valuation.

For the nine months Snap had $622M in negative free cash flow, an increase from the $490M it burned Y/Y. Yes there is still penalty of cash on its books (about $2.3B in cash, equivalents and securities), however at some point cash will be a concern, if things don't turn around soon.

Reiterating my $7.40 price target

Nothing has really changed pertaining to my view of Snap, with perhaps that revenue growth is decelerating faster that I thought.

I'm not sure what metric analysts use to come up with a price target for Snap shares, but I'm assuming they are using revenue metrics that no one likes (AKA price/sales ratio).

For the first nine months of 2017 Snap's revenue came in at $540M. Please note market expectations for 2017 as of yesterday were $879M. Will Snap register revenue of $340M in Q4 to meet those expectations? I think it would take a miracle. In fact I would not be surprised if revenue Q4 is barely above Q3 figures.

So assuming Snap's Q4 revenue is somewhere around $240M, revenue for 2017 might be something like $780M. Also assuming revenue increases by 50% for all of 2018 (which I doubt), then Snap will book something like $1.17B for 2018.

That's a big difference from the current estimate of $1.58B analysts are modeling, and even bigger than the $1.86B analysts were modeling last quarter.

And the important takeaway from the above information is Snap's market cap still stands at somewhere around $16B, even with the rapid fall in the stock. Or in other words, about 20X 2017 revenue, and about 14X 2018 revenue.

I'm sorry folks, this is still a grossly overvalued stock anyway you look at it. So while I'm reiterating my $7.40 price target, I might be too generous.

In the conference call the CEO announced Snapchat is working on a significant app overhaul, even though it might be disruptive to Snap's business in the short term.

First of all, he is right about it being disruptive. However disruptive for who? I see the following risks:

User engagement risk: Users who have been using Snap's app, suddenly have to get acquainted with the new app. That might stall user growth.

Advertising revenue risk: Advertisers have to figure out the new app from scratch. That might cause advertisers to refrain from opening money.

So while I don't doubt management thinks the new design will be better, in the short term there are many risks involved, both on the revenue and user engagement front.

Bottom line

My beef is not with the app, or even management, but with the fact that Snap is still a very expensive stock. In addition, given that revenue growth has not been what everyone was hoping for, the risks to the downside for Snap shares have increased.

I'm therefore reiterating my $7.40 price target fro Snap shares, but please note even this figure might be too high.