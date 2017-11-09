Snap Inc. Can't Snap Out Of It

Outside of Facebook (FB), I've been pretty critical of social media stocks. Snap (SNAP) has been no exception. I called the company's prospects as a stock from the beginning. The company's earnings results, and poor user growth are proving my point. As of writing, the stock is down 16% due to its disappointing third quarter results.

Weak Performance

The economics of Snap are pretty simple. The company makes money from advertising. To increase advertising revenue, it needs more users. Counter-intuitively, the company is struggling to produce that user growth. I said in the beginning that the concept of Snapchat lacked the substance to grow as a public company. The concept of a disappearing video or picture isn't enough. The costs being incurred by the company are too much for the actual growth potential. As a result, losses are mounting.

Revenues for the third quarter increased by 62% to $207.9 million. Unfortunately, that isn't nearly enough to cover the company's expenses. With total costs of nearly $670 million, Snap had a net loss of $443.159 million in the third quarter. That's more than three times higher than last year. For shareholders, it's an earnings loss of $0.36 per diluted share (attributable to class A, B, and C) vs. $0.15 in 2016. That's a 140% increase year over year. In non-GAAP diluted earnings that's a loss of $0.14 a share; a $0.01 increase in losses year over year.

What's troubling is how little effect the significant increases in costs and R&D are having on sales growth. For the nine months ended September 30th, Snap has increased costs by more than five times the expenditures in 2017. R&D alone is around ten times more than this point in 2016. Spending over $1 billion on research and development wouldn't be such a big deal if it was leading to results. Unfortunately there's very little of that happening.

Snap only added 4.5 million users in the third quarter. The 2.9% increase is the lowest quarterly performance thus far. The problem isn't new. Quarterly user growth has been slowing through 2017. Much of the credit seems to lie with Facebook's Instagram. There's a surprising correlation between snap's slowdown and Instragram's introduction of Instagram stories; a very similar model to snap. By basically copying the features of snap to its own app, Instagram has damaged snapchat's demand.

Can they fix it?

The plus side for Snap is it doesn't have much debt. The balance sheet is strong with over $3 billion in stockholders' equity. They've managed to avoid liabilities through the progressive sale of more stock, and investments. Shares increased to 1.23 billion shares compared to 832 million last year. I question how long this will hold up in terms of strong capitalization considering the company's spending is not creating value. The stock has lost half its value since the IPO. At $12.91, it's a lot more difficult for Snap to raise some quick cash. Based on their developing losses, they're going to need it. The company has $317 million in cash. If net losses stay on the current tract, Snap will be selling more stock or taking on debt.

The lack of monetary value within the Snapchat app is evident. To fix this problem CEO Evan Spiegel says they are redesigning the app to make it more user friendly. Snapchat seems pretty useable to me. I think the problem revolves more around the lack of depth or real usefulness. It's a silly social media app for people to mess around with. It holds no real value. Facebook pulls it off because it connects friends and loved ones who may not be able to see it each other all the time. You can keep track of old friends, and it indoctrinates you into wanting to see what others are doing with their lives. Snapchat consists of ten second silly videos. To really create widespread appeal, they're going to have to do a lot. In the mean time, where's the catalyst for earnings?

The poor user growth makes me very skeptical of this stock. Earnings should be increasing as revenues climb. A company with a strong foundation should not be delivering such poor results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.