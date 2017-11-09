IoT Demand Spurs Near Term Gains; Future Gains Backed By Strong Revenue Growth

Lack of economic moat and long-term debt may be cause for bearish approach to future of the company; competition may be able to outspend in the long run if revenue.

Cypress Semiconductors (NASDAQ: CY) is a leading American semiconductor company focusing on the development and manufacturing of memory modules, micro-controllers, all-in-one chip solutions and integrated circuits. Started by several engineers from AMD in 1982, it has strong roots in developing memory and integrated chip solutions.

The prospects for this corporation lie primarily in the developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) products and wearable technologies. By utilizing the synergistic effect of their wide range of memory products, we can expect CY to further leverage their holdings in IoT into the near future. Aside from their IoT products, Cypress also maintains a presence in touchscreen controllers. While Apple and Samsung have developed in-house products for their applications in mobile devices, there are still applications for infotainment systems and touchscreen interfaces for instruments and electronic devices.

I believe that Cypress Semiconductors has the potential to be a good pick for those who want another good pick in the semiconductor industry. While Micron (NASDAQ: MU) has been an outstanding stock pick in this sector in the past few months, I believe that Cypress Semiconductors will likely outpace industry stalwart, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the near future and be a good choice for those investors seeking short-term gains and long-term growth.

Considering the performance over the last year, the stock has posted some significant gains, despite lacking momentum until recently. The 50-day and 100-day simple moving average (NYSE:SMA) are plotted below, with a line depicting long term support and the extrapolation of the current trend are shown (Full size image located here). Firstly, we can deduce that the stock has solid support, since the price failed to get momentum but had a strong support level. Furthermore, the current two-month run is well above the 50-day and 100-day SMA, highlighting the momentum of the stock that should continue to post gains into next year. Given the current trend, it appears that the stock will be a good choice in the short-term, but also has solid backing for a longer term holding. The volume of the stock also declined somewhat in the last two months, indicating that there could be more investors interested in the long-term outlook, but without further analysis, this is just a confirmation that the stock is not being driven up by high volume traders but through increased investor valuation.

The Q3 results also look quite promising (source), as IoT wireless connectivity revenue has grown 80% yea rover year. Furthermore, the last three years have seen strong revenue growth overall, with high gross margins and a strong customer base. Since 2016 Q1, CY has exceeded every estimated EPS and revenue target for each quarter. This has been followed up with a significant increase in revenue since 2015, up from $725M in 2014 to $1.6B in 2015 to $1.92B in 2016.

Looking at the revenue, it seems that the firm is on track to continue to grow revenue throughout its different segments. This is encouraging, and it is a good sign that the recent acquisitions and the R&D investment have had a net positive effect.

Yet, on a note of caution, Cypress currently lacks a solid economic moat due to the amount of competition in this sector. Despite its recent acquisition of Broadcom’s wireless IoT business in 2016, Cypress has not been able to shore up a solid customer base reliant on their products. While an increased R&D budget may help in creating a niche for their products, the intense competition over the sector continues to be a thorn in the side. One potential niche product that Cypress can leverage in the market are the firm’s programmable system-on-chip products (PSoC) products. These can be programmed dynamically in-situ and are a novel solution for customers requiring a product that can be modified to meet needs as they arise. At the time, however, there is not a large enough customer base to maintain as a moat.

The debt acquired by the company in acquisitions is another reason to be long-term bearish about CY. While the short-term trend should be unaffected, if the company struggles to carve itself a niche with its specialty products, their larger, better funded competitors may encroach on their core revenue segments and cause a reduction in revenue. I believe that until we see a decline or slowdown in revenue growth that this stock is a safe bet.

For the reasons listed above, I believe that Cypress Semiconductors is a good semiconductor stock over the short term, and has strong potential as a long-term value purchase. While more low-profile than more established and well-known companies such as Micron and Intel, it also does not share the same sort of investor scrutiny. While some may argue the stock lacks large growth potential, I believe that Cypress will be likely to post reasonable, but significant, gains in the semiconductor segment. Coupled with a reasonable 2.64% dividend, investors who decide to take the risk will likely be well rewarded. Hence, investors in the semiconductor industry might want to consider a smaller company for their potential to post big gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.