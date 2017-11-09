A Safe 9.2% Green Energy Yielder With Rapid Growth

When a great business is acquired, it may be time to start following the acquiring company. MVC Capital (MVC) has been a very successful pick for my Panick High Yield Report members. The success of MVC was driven in large part by the rapid growth and profitability of their privately owned U.S. Gas & Electric client company. Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) recently acquired US Gas & Electric from MVC.

What is CRIUF?

CRIUF is a Canadian trust that trades primarily in Toronto as KWH-UN. It can also be traded in the US as CRIUF. CRIUF pays a monthly distribution and now yields about 9.2% at a recent price of $6.73. The exact yield will vary slightly since the distribution is declared in Canadian dollars and then converted to US dollars for payment. U.S. investors will receive a K-1 each May as detailed in the 12/31/2016 US Resident tax information package. Trading of KWH-UN in Canada is very liquid with an average daily trading volume of about 230k shares and a market capitalization of about $390 million. All figures in this article are given in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

While CRIUF is less actively traded, market makers will typically price it quite efficiently off trading in Toronto. This makes CRIUF much more liquid than indicated by the average daily trading volume of 14K shares. To ensure that you are getting a fair price for CRIUF, check the price of KWH-UN and divide by the Canadian dollar conversion rate. Limit orders and patience are recommended. Author Double Dividend stocks has written several excellent articles on CRIUF including this recent article. Here are the top 10 reasons that income investors should consider CRIUF:

1. Safe and well covered dividend.

The current distribution payout is only 59% of cash available for distribution on a trailing basis. Most CRIUF customers sign purchase contracts with a duration of 1 year or longer. The modest payout ratio and utility like business model make this a safe dividend. The accretive recent U.S. Gas & Electric acquisition further reduces the expected payout ratio to only about 53%.

2. Dividend growth history

Distributions have increased 14% (as measured in Canadian dollars) since the beginning of 2016 and further increases are expected.

3. Rapid growth

Over the last 4 years, revenues have had a 14% compounded annual growth rate. Even more impressively, adjusted EBIDTA has a 4 year CAGR of 24%.

4. Growth accelerating due to U.S. Gas & Electric acquisition

The positive impact of the U.S. Gas & Electric acquisition is highlighted in this 7/6/2017 press release. The acquisition should help to drive further dividend growth:

"With the recent completion of the U.S. Gas & Electric acquisition and the expected pro-forma 59% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, 60% increase to distributable cash, and 9% reduction in the payout ratio to 53% resulting from the acquisition before accounting for synergies, the Board and Management are confident in delivering another 2% increase to our investors this quarter," commented Michael Fallquist, CEO of Crius Energy. "The acquisition materially enhances the financial profile of Crius and the Board is committed to delivering increased distributions through the remainder of 2017."

5. Cheap: trading at only 4.3X 2018 EBIDTA

RBC Capital Markets calculates that CRIUF is trading at an enterprise value of 4.3X 2018 EBIDTA (see page #3 of their 11/2/2017 report). That is about half the price as compared to many typical US partnerships with far slower growth and more leveraged balance sheets. The RBC report calculates a 7.5X multiple for peer Just Energy (JE). Peer Spark Energy (SPKE) has an enterprise value of $670 million (see their 11/3/2017 investor presentation) with midpoint adjusted 2108 adjusted EBIDTA guidance of $95 million for a 7.1X multiple. CRIUF is trading at only 59% of the average valuation for these 2 close peers.

6. Adequate liquidity

Liquidity is always an important consideration for income investors. As of 6/30/2017 CRIUF reported a $29 million cash balance. Although I would like to see a higher cash balance, I view this as adequate given CRIUF's strong cash flow, access to the capital markets and modest debt levels.

7. Modest balance sheet leverage



CRIUF has a very conservative balance sheet. RBC Capital Markets (see page #3 of their report) calculates net debt / 2018 EBIDTA of less than 1X. Note that this includes debt that was added in the US Gas & Electric acquisition.

8. Rapid growth in green energy

Solar currently accounts for less than 5% of revenues, but is growing very rapidly with the May 2017 acquisition of rooftop solar installer Verengo. 258 solar systems representing 1.8MW of capacity were sold in Q2. The solar business is a good strategic fit for CRIUF. Some retail electricity customers want "green energy" options.

I've had a leased solar system installed on my roof for the last few years and have been very pleased with the cost savings. I'm fortunate to have a roof that faces South and is not excessively shaded by trees. Not everyone who wants a solar system is so lucky. This is where "community solar" comes into play. CRIUF is participating in a planned 30MW of community solar projects. This is a much larger opportunity than rooftop solar. Customers will purchase locally generated solar power under 5 year contracts with CRIUF.



9. Increasing size and revenue diversity reduces risk

CRIUF operates in 19 states and the District of Colombia. The U.S. Gas & Electric acquisition has provided 375,000 additional customers to bring the total customer base up to 1.4 million. This added scale creates cost synergies. CRIUF has expanded to more local markets which helps to spread out local regulatory and weather related risks.

10. Recent weakness provides a great entry point

At a recent price of $6.73, CRIUF is trading well off the 52 week high of $8.25 that was set on 5/10/2017. The rising dividend, accelerating revenue growth and increasing cash flow make this a good entry point. There are a few reasons for the recent stock weakness. A capital raise was completed on 6/20/2017 to help fund the U.S. Gas & Electric acquisition. There is some concern that a warm winter may negatively impact near term results. Legal accruals were elevated, but are expected to decline going forward.



Canadian tax withholding

CRIUF investors should be aware of Canadian dividend tax withholding rules. Please note that I am not a tax expert. Your individual tax circumstances and brokerage firm's handling of tax with-holding may vary. Check with a qualified tax advisor and your brokerage firm regarding your individual circumstances. Canada has a 25% withholding tax on dividends paid to foreign investors, but this is reduced by treaty to 15% for U.S. investors. In some cases, the withholding requirement will be waived for IRA accounts.

My Panick High Yield Report members have been sharing different accounts of how different brokerage firms are handling their custodial duties. This has been a popular chat board discussion issue lately. For example, Interactive Brokerage will reportedly withhold an excessive 30% of Canadian distributions for all accounts. Many brokerages will withhold 15% for all accounts. In some cases there is no withholding for IRA accounts and in others there is. Many investors (check with your accountant) can get a US tax credit to offset the foreign tax. Note that UBTI can also be an important potential consideration for IRA accounts. Investor Relations has advised me that UBTI was not present on the 2016 K-1's.

What are the major risks?

See the 2016 annual report for a full disclosure of risks. I have highlighted some of the major risks here. Canada has very well regulated markets, but the regulations differ somewhat from US markets and US investors are subject to some additional regulations. There is some currency risk since the CRIUF dividend is declared in Canadian dollars and paid in US dollars. The weather can significantly impact earnings. Mild winter weather will reduce demand for electricity and natural gas. Extremely cold winter weather will increase demand for electricity and natural gas, but could also increase wholesale pricing. Extremely hot summer weather will increase both electrical demand and wholesale pricing. CRIUF uses extensive hedging to reduce these risks, but they can not be eliminated. CRIUF's growing size spreads the weather related risks over more local markets. CRIUF had significant legal accruals in Q2 2017 related to pending legal settlements. Management expects a sharp decline in these legal costs going forward, but this can not be guaranteed.

Conclusions

Dealing with both a K-1 and Canadian dividend tax withholding issues is a hassle. An issue has to be really good to justify this extra effort. CRIUF is that good. The 9.2% yield is well covered and growing. The rapid growth of their "green energy" business may be especially appealing to "green" investors. As shown in item #5, CRIUF is trading at a huge 41% discount to peers.

Author's note: My Panick High Yield Report is focused on high-yield preferred stocks, exchange-traded debt issues, and other undervalued, high-yield opportunities. Members receive an advance look at all my articles as well as continued coverage. Please read our outstanding subscriber reviews here. CRIUF was added as a high yield pick on 10/17/2017, when it was trading at $7.18

Disclosure: I am/we are long criuf, MVC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.