Alliqua BioMedical's (ALQA) CEO David Johnson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Johnson

Thank you, operator. And hi, everybody. Welcome to our third quarter of 2017 earnings call. I am joined in our Yardley office this morning by our Chief Financial Officer, Brian Posner; our Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Nino Pionati; and our Chief Operating Officer, Brad Barton, who will all be available to answer questions following our prepared remarks.

Before we begin, let me quickly outline the agenda for today's call. I'll start off by updating you at a high level on the progress we made over the first nine months of 2017. Brad and I will then discuss our commercial and operating progress during the third quarter. And then following these remarks, we'll turn the call over to Brian for a detailed review of our third quarter financial results and our 2017 guidance, which we updated in our press release this morning.

And then, I'll come back and just share a few closing remarks, before we open the call up for questions. With that, let's get started.

Now, nine months into the year, we're excited to report that we have been successful in driving commercial progress in 2017, while making significant strides to improve our financial profile. Year to date, we've grown on our product revenue 28% year-over-year, by executing on our targeted sales strategy for our regenerative products. This performance is even more impressive, given the challenges that many companies have had in the third quarter, due to the impact of the hurricanes.

In addition to our revenue performance, we improved our financial profile by improving our adjusted EBITDA loss by approximately 46% over the first nine months of last year. Further, our cash burn from operations of $1.8 million in the third quarter represents a decrease of approximately 50% compared to both the second quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of last year.

We have also made progress in our efforts to strengthen our balance sheet. We raised over $9 million of growth proceeds during the first nine months of the year through two offerings and the recent sale of our TheraBond product line. And separately, we announced via press release this morning that we have formerly engaged Cowen to assist us in evaluating some strategic alternatives which I will discuss later in my remarks.

Our performance on these three fronts have set the tone for 2017 and we intend to continue this progress as we close out the year. With that, let me turn the call over to Brad for a review of our revenue results in the third quarter and the recent progress that we have made on our targeted sales and marketing strategy. Brad?

Brad Barton

Thanks, Dave. For the third quarter of 2017, we grew our total revenue 12% year over year to $4.9 million. This total revenue performance in the quarter was driven by 14% growth in our products business. The growth in our products business during the quarter was due to continued strength in sales of our regenerative products, with 70% growth year-over-year in our Biologics and contributions from strong UltraMIST system sales as well.

Our revenue performance was particularly impressive, given the recent disruption from the hurricanes. The Southeast region of the United States represents an important market for Alliqua. During the third quarter, we did see an impact to our business, primarily in Houston and in Florida, as a result of these hurricanes.

While it's difficult to quantify, we believe the impact was not material to our results and we are very pleased with the performance in the third quarter, despite the business disruption in these regions. Our third quarter revenue performance reflects the continued success of our targeted sales and marketing strategy to drive growth in our regenerative products.

As a reminder, this strategy consists of three primary elements. First, we've enhanced the focus of our selling organization on driving sales of regenerative products, Biovance, Interfyl and UltraMIST into key segments of the market where they are well positioned for growth. We began to see traction in these market segments during 2016 and we then increased our focus accordingly in 2017.

Second, we have engaged with independent sales agencies to augment the efforts of our direct reps. Pursuing this more hybrid approach to the expansion of our selling organization is consistent with our goal to enhance the sales coverage of our target markets without increasing our fixed operating cost.

Lastly, we have focused our position, outreach efforts on initiatives that promote peer-to-peer engagement, allowing our potential customers to learn from our physician users has proven instrumental in raising awareness of the benefits of our products. As I will discuss further, these initiatives have also been very successful in helping us to convert new users.

As Dave mentioned earlier, we believe that the success of this three-pronged sales and marketing strategy has been demonstrated by our products growth we've seen in the first nine months of 2017. During the third quarter specifically, we continue to execute our strategy and so our direct evidence that is contributing to our revenue performance.

Beginning with our biologic business where we're focused on driving sales into the surgical segment of the market. I'm pleased to report that sales into this segment of the market drove the majority of the 70% year-over-year sales increase that we achieved during the quarter.

Our surgical sales growth also benefited from contributions from both our direct reps and our independent sales agents. In terms of our physician outreach efforts, we hosted two Bioskills labs during the third quarter of 2017, which were both well-attended and well-received by our prospective surgeon customers.

Over the first nine months of this year, we've hosted a total of five Bioskills labs across the country. And importantly, I'm excited to report to you roughly two-thirds of the physicians that participated in our Bioskills lab have indeed adopted our biologic products. This is a strong indication of how our Bioskills labs enhance our ability to increase our awareness of biologic products, which helps to drive new biologic customers.

Likewise in our UltraMIST business, we saw strong year-over-year growth in the sales of UltraMIST systems, which reflects promising trends in our new account growth. Consistent with our expectations, our third quarter growth in UltraMIST system sales was fueled by strong sales into the Hospital Outpatient Department or HOPD. Recall that we've focused our selling organization on driving sales of UltraMIST in the HOPD, which represents our largest and most attractive segment.

Within the HOPD, they're driving adoption by leveraging our impressive portfolio of clinical support and demonstrating the systems efficacy and treating venous leg ulcers. Our UltraMIST systems growth was particularly strong in light of the fact that we had two unusually large orders of UltraMIST systems that came in during the third quarter of last year creating the potentially difficult year-over-year comparison this quarter.

Now from a marketing standpoint, we also continue to make progress on our UltraMIST Physician Programming. During the third quarter, we hosted our second UltraMIST Physician Summit in Chicago. These physician summits are peer-to-peer educational events that are similar in concept to the Bioskills lab. The physician summits are helping reduced evaluation times and we're seeing encouraging adoption rates from those who are attending.

We also hosted a new type of event in Fresno, California this quarter called an UltraMIST New User Forum, which is an overwhelming success. This new user forum represents a different approach to the way we typically support and train our base of new customers. Our UltraMIST new user forums are intended for clinics that are purchased in UltraMIST systems within the last year, and are open to a multiple current and potential users within each clinic.

The Forum in Fresno, California was attended by approximately 20 clinicians in six different clinics. Our aim with these forums is to ensure that the entire team at the clinical is well versed in the use of UltraMIST and understands it's clinical and economic benefit from loading broader adoption and increase utilization within the clinic. The feedback that we've received from our Fresno forum was so positive that we've gone ahead the plan and host two new user forums during the fourth quarter of this year.

So with that, let me hand the call back over to Dave.

David Johnson

Great. Thanks, Brad. So with another quarter of traction and commercial progress in our target markets, we continue to believe we are pursuing the appropriate sales strategy to drive adoption of our regenerative technologies and fuel our sales growth. In addition to our sales performance during the third quarter, we were able to reduce our cash burn from operations and improve our adjusted EBITDA by $2.1 million or 53% year-over-year.

We also secured additional non-dilutive capital to improve our balance sheet condition. During the quarter, we've received $3.4 million in exchange for the sale of our TheraBond product line. The existence of TheraBond in our product portfolio was just not consistent with our organization's new strategic focus on regenerative technologies in recent years.

As with our sorbion franchise, we chose to streamline our portfolio by selling TheraBond, which enabled us to raise incremental capital to support our operations and reduce our debt obligation. This transaction also further allows our sales force to focus our efforts on our regenerative product portfolio.

Second is also important to note that in conjunction with the sale of TheraBond, our lender has agreed to postpone our principal payment obligations until the beginning of 2018. Third, we were able to reduce our third quarter cash burn from operations to $1.8 million, representing a decrease of approximately 50% compared to both second quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of last year.

And lastly, on October 27, we've received $1 million that result to us from Soluble Systems. Since this cash was received in October, it is not reflected in our third quarter cash balance that you'll see.

With all of the recent progress in mind, I want to reiterate to all of our shareholders that we remain focused on exploring every available strategy to improve our balance sheet and secure the necessary capital to support the continued pursue of our growth opportunities. In tandem with the strategy, as we announced in a separate press release this morning, we've also begun to systematically explore and review potential strategic alternatives.

We've engaged Cowen as an independent advisor to assist us in this process. Importantly, we are pursuing both of these strategies simultaneously, I think of it as a parallel path with the goal of maximizing shareholder value.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Brian for a detailed review of our third quarter financial results as well as our 2017 guidance. Brian?

Brian Posner

Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Total revenue for the third quarter 2017 increased $526,000 or 12% year-over-year to $4.9 million. Total revenue for the third quarters of 2017 and 2016 exclude $346,000 and $499,000, respectively, of revenue from sales of TheraBond products, which are recorded as discontinued operations following the sale of the product franchise.

Revenue from sales of the company's current products increased $550,000 or 14% year-over-year to $4.4 million. Product revenue growth was driven by sales of our Biologics products Biovance and Interfyl, which increased 70% year-over-year along with sales of UltraMIST systems. Product revenue represented 90% of our total revenue this quarter compared to 88% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2016. Revenue from our contract manufacturing business decreased $24,000 or 5% year-over-year to $495,000 in the third quarter consistent with our expectations.

Gross profit from continuing operations for the third quarter increased $596,000 or 22% year-over-year to $3.4 million representing 69% of sales this year compared to 63% of sales last year. The increase in gross profit was driven by the growth in product sales, which comprise a greater portion of our revenue this year compared to the prior year period. Gross profit margin on product sales was approximately 77% in the third quarter of 2017, compared to 76% last year.

Operating expenses decreased 33% year-over-year to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, driven primarily by a $1.5 million decrease in SG&A expenses. Operating expenses in the prior year period also included $1 million milestone related to the company's licensing agreement for its biologic products and $715,000 of acquisition-related expenses, which did not recur during the third quarter of 2017.

GAAP loss from operations for the third quarter of 2017 improved $3.8 million, compared to a loss of $7.9 million in the same quarter last year.

And thinking about our year-over-year performance over the first nine months of 2017, we believe it's important to highlight the following takeaways: One, we have reduced our cash operating expenses, which include our SG&A and R&D expenses by approximately $4 million or 40% over the first nine months of 2017; two, our non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations has improved approximately $5.5 million or 29% year-over-year over the first nine months of 2017; three, our adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations has improved by $6.4 million or 46% year-over-year over the first nine months of 2017.

As a reminder, we have included a full reconciliation of our non-GAAP net income and our adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations in our earnings release. We believe these measures more accurately reflect our performance, given the multiple non-cash and non-recurring items that impact our reported results.

Now, turning to the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2017, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.1 million, compared to $5.6 million on December 31, 2016. The $3.5 million decrease in cash over the first nine months of 2017 was driven by cash outflows of approximately $9.8 million from operating activities, cash outflows of approximately $3 million from non-operating activities primarily related to the repayment of a portion of our long-term debt, payments associated with our acquisition acceleration and a bridge loan to Soluble Systems, cash inflows of approximately [$9.3 million] [ph] from our private placement, our public offering of common stock and the sale of our TheraBond products line.

We continue to expect our cash burn from operations to approximate $12 million for the full-year 2017 period, which represents a 34% decline in cash used in operations year-over-year.

On August 31, in connection with the sale of our TheraBond product line, our lender agreed to defer our principal payments due under our credit agreement until January 31, 2018. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, on October 27, we received $1 million from Soluble Systems in connection with amounts advanced to Soluble in 2016 and 2017.

Turning to our financial guidance, as communicated in our earnings release this morning, we are increasing our financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017. The company now expects total revenue of $19.3 million to $19.8 million, which represents year-over-year growth of approximately 18% to 22% compared to total revenue of $16.3 million in 2016. Our total revenue guidance assumes the following revenue growth trends.

Products sales of $17.4 million to $17.9 million, representing growth in the range of approximately 23% to 27% year-over-year compared to product sales of $14.1 million in fiscal year 2016. Contract manufacturing sales of approximately $1.9 million compared to $2.2 million in fiscal year 2016.

For modeling purposes for the fiscal year 2017 period, we expect gross margins remaining in the mid-60% range and operating expenses excluding non-cash items to be below $6 million for quarter. With that, I'll turn the call back to Dave. Dave?

David Johnson

Okay. Thanks, Brian. Okay. So to summarize, we are increasing our 2017 guidance based upon the strong revenue performance that we have achieved so far, this year, which continues to validate that we are pursuing the correct sales strategy for our regenerative technologies. In 2017, we have also made important changes to minimize our operating cash burn, while raising over $9 million in capital to support our operations.

As we enter into the fourth quarter, we remain committed to bringing 2017 to a strong close by really doing three things: first, driving products growth through strong sales of our Biologics with contributions from our UltraMIST franchises; second, maximizing our peer-to-peer engagement initiatives; and finally, third, enhancing our portfolio of clinical support for our Biologics products.

Our confidence in our future success is further supported by a number of recent and upcoming developments that I'm excited to announce on today's call. First, earlier this month we received news that the reimbursement rate for UltraMIST therapy within our target market segment, the hospital outpatient department is going to increase materially in 2018, providing a further tailwind for our efforts to promote adoption.

And second, on the clinical front, we have two important studies that have been accepted for publication in prominent medical journals. Lastly, in addition to pursuing our growth strategy, we will continue to focus on maximizing shareholder value in the long-term by exploring all potential options to strengthen our balance sheet while simultaneously evaluating potential strategic alternatives.

With that, thanks everyone for joining us on the call today and for your interest in Alliqua. With that, operator, let's open the phones up for Q&A session.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Josh Jennings with Cowen and Company.

Joshua Jennings

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I was hoping to just start with the sales-force, I mean, another strong product quarter. I just wanted to see where you were, what inning you are in, in terms of the evolution of the hybrid sales-force. Is the mix between direct and independent sales agents where you wanted to be and how do you see that progressing over the next 6 to 12 months?

David Johnson

Yeah, hi, Josh, good morning. So, listen, I think we're very excited, may be the wrong word, I think it just progresses the way we had planned this out. So you may remember in Q4 of 2016 we had 56 selling resources, and then in Q2 2017 we had 65 selling resources. And today, we have 82 selling resources.

So the trend in this independent expansion has worked out very well, all of this by keeping our direct resources at the same level they have [indiscernible] 12 months. So number one, it's progressing exactly the way we had hoped. Number two, we're starting to see more and more contribution from this independent group. I would think as we move forward from a volume standpoint, this 82 number will probably go up, but maybe not at the same magnitude moving forward. What it may be is that the number doesn't come up, but the people within it change a little bit.

I think you find with the 1099 independent agents, some just don't produce the way you hope. We give them kind of a 6-month window and if it's just not happening, we make a change and we bring someone else in. So I would say that we are in any number for, as far as the evolution of our hybrid sales-force, Brad, do you have anything to add?

Brad Barton

The only thing I'd add, Dave, would be that we strategically use it to help expand our coverage in what I would call the grey areas of the United States, areas where we don't have direct coverage. And so, opportunistically we look to see if we can get coverage in some of those areas through an independent effort, so yeah.

David Johnson

There you go, Josh.

Joshua Jennings

Okay. Thanks for that and I wanted to just follow up on the Biologics franchise and the strong growth, 70% in the quarter off of a tough comp. Seems like both Interfyl and Biovance are chugging along, but is that correct, is there any differences, one outperforming the other or any kind of color between those two product lines on the Biologics side would be helpful?

David Johnson

Yeah, absolutely. Well, first of all, we continue to be really encouraged about the Biologics franchise in total. Biovance, of course, has been on the market much longer and it continues to have some tremendous traction in the marketplace. But over these last two quarters, remember, Interfyl was launched approximately a year ago, kind of at the start of the fourth quarter last year and we really like the trends we're seeing in Interfyl as well.

So we are truly getting a contribution from both of these products to make the Biologics franchise pretty darn robust right now, Josh.

Joshua Jennings

Excellent, and then, so just on UltraMIST, sounds like system sales were strong. Any commentary on utilization? I mean, the reimbursement rate increase that you mentioned Dave, sounds like that's going to help drive the utilization rate, but you had a lot of UltraMIST summits. You have the center of excellence in Boston. It sounds like you're on the cusp of kind of also driving utilization. But any comments on the utilization rate on top of the strong system sales that you reported for UltraMIST would be great.

David Johnson

Yeah, so, I think it's too early to really evaluate this new strategy that we put in on Mist a couple of quarters ago. We like the progress of it, to the point I think both these new user forums and the physician summits have been exceptional successes. This new reimbursement rate was somewhat of a surprise.

I think it continues to validate the clinical outcomes that the UltraMIST and the Mist systems are getting. Remember, Josh, that does not go into effect until January 1 of 2018. And then to your point, clearly, this is a razor and razor blade situation. More razors we get out there, the utilization of those razors will increase the razor blade.

So little too early to tell as far as the exact adoption rate, but we like what we see. Nino, anything to add, but you think…

Nino Pionati

I think you said that well, Dave. I think we're optimistic, given that we know we're doing the right things, to dive both the interest and awareness. Lot of the things that we're doing from a marketing perspective are really driving folks to evaluations. And those evaluations are turning into adoptions. So we're very optimistic about it. I would say the other thing is we're seeing kind of a positive sign in HOPD. We're pleased, because that's we're focusing most of our attention.

And remember, that means that some of the other segments that were declining, while we're letting those decline, because the focus and the opportunity is in the HOPD segment.

David Johnson

All right, thank you.

Joshua Jennings

And just one last question, Dave, you mentioned two clinical papers that are going to be published on medical journals. Any more details on which product lines they will be on and any timing? Thanks for taking all the questions. I appreciate it.

David Johnson

Yeah, you're very welcome. I don't want to say too much here, Josh. But I'll say that one of them is actually in the UltraMIST franchise and one of them is in our Biologics franchise. We're excited about both of them. We think that both of them will have - will create a tailwind for us. But that's probably all I can say at this point. Timing-wise, by year-end, I think we should see both of these published.

Joshua Jennings

Understood. Thanks, David.

David Johnson

Thank you very much.

We'll take our next question from Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. Good morning, Dave. A couple of quick questions, can you hear me well?

David Johnson

Yes, we can hear you fine, RK.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Okay. Great. So one of the things which I know, Dave, and your team have been really working hard is on the operational efficacy. And that has been doing really well over the last - at least the last couple of quarters or more. So what else could the management do or what has worked so far and what else do you need to do, so that you not only maintain the space, but [inside] [ph] improve upon?

David Johnson

So thanks, RK, for the first question. So you're right, I think, we have taken a really strong look at the operation here - really a year-ago, remember, I think people forget we're three years old. And so after the first year-and-a-half, we really had a chance to look at the organization really understand what our targeted strategic focus was. And make the more targeted decisions in our spend and that's really been the key here, it started with targeting the strategies which have the greatest ROI.

And I think, a great example of that would be the Bioskills lab in the Physician Summit that Brad, I think, mentioned in his prepared remarks, almost two-thirds adoption rate in these type of venue. So we have start to doing many other things and have expanded those kind of targeted spend. Of course, the hybrid sales force is really helped us as well, this is a pay-as-you-play type of business model, so rather than bringing on more fixed expenses, we're spending only commission dollars, as we continue to be successful.

And then finally, just looking at doing things differently rather than doing at the way things have always been done maybe we don't need something or we can find the way to do it differently or we provide opportunities internally for people to expand their scope of responsibility. So it's really been those three things that we've been able to bring the operational efficiency up to where it is today.

Going forward, I think, it continues to be the same things, while it will hit each every one of them just a little differently ensure that we have the right targeted spend ensure that we continue to drive greater efficiency in this hybrid sales force, we're in the early stages. I answered Joshua's question, what inning? And I say the fourth inning. I like where we're going, but the capabilities of this hybrid sales force, specifically the independent agent. And making sure their productivity level increases those will be key areas to continue to drive this business forward.

So think there are still an awful lot we can do, I guess, I finished off with by saying, we need to continue to drive sales force effectively. I think, both with our current products with some potential new products internally that we would envision bringing out, and then continuing to look at non-dilutive ways to get our hands on some additional products so that there is more dollars in each bag.

And I think, if we continue to move down under those four [of us] [ph], we'll continue to drive good growth, but at the same time strong operational efficiencies.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Great. Thank you very much saying on that. And then the next question is on the Biologics portfolio, I know, you talked a little bit about that the Joshua's question. But my question is basically on two things. One is certainly Biovance and Interfyl are doing great. But what are the pushes and pulls on that portfolio to continue to ramp up that growth rate? And at the same time, as the revenues are increasing what sort of an impact does that have on the COGS in the sense there the volume increases? Could you improve on the COGS line as well or that is something you need to watch out?

David Johnson

So to my earlier point, first of all, we continue to be very happy with where we're going, and let's put this into perspective. We're still very small, but we love our growth, I think, we have to put this into perspective. Both of the markets, which we addressed, both our surgical market and in the targeted area within that surgical market, and the Chronic Wound market in HOPD for our Biologics franchise, we still represent a very small percentage.

And so number one, the world is our oyster in our ability to continue to grow in this market, and having really strong products, efficacy around those products continue to build data to support that efficacy continue to drive our hybrid sales force is specifically in the surgical space, really does allow us to continue to grow this for the foreseeable future in a really positive way. And then add maybe another product that we put into the bag in the middle of 2018, now you're really starting to see some penetration in the market.

And so number one, I think this ability to continue to grow at these rate, has some really nice run room ahead of it. As far as, whether that volume drives cost down remember this is a product that we license. So our ability to control COGS is a little less than it would be in something like in UltraMIST, where we control start to finish the entire supply chain cycle. We have a very good margin today. We pay a royalty on top of that.

So RK, we're limited in the levers that we can utilize to drive cost down in our Biologics franchise quite frankly. But we are very satisfied as to where we are as we speak today.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Got it. The last question, this is on the current revenue guidance, which is obviously, there is some improvement or what you had that last quarter? But also looking into it, it looks like you have a little bit more visibility into your contract manufacturing where there is an increased number compared to last time. Is this a gain of long-time contract at this point or do you see some growth in that segment of your revenue line?

David Johnson

Thanks, RK, for all of your questions. Brian, I want to - I let you handle that one.

Brian Posner

Thanks, Dave. Hi, RK. So basically, we have an order stream for the fourth quarter from our biggest customer in contract manufacturing. I won't extrapolate that necessarily into 2018, but we're comfortable obviously with the number for Q4 of 2017.

David Johnson

Yeah. I think, that's right, RK.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. Thank you, folks. I talk to you guys soon.

David Johnson

Okay. Thank you very much.

And we'll take our next question from Suraj Kalia with Northland Securities.

Suraj Kalia

Good morning, gentlemen. Thank you for taking my questions. Dave, can you hear me all right?

David Johnson

Yeah. I can hear you, fine, Suraj.

Suraj Kalia

So, Dave, the 82 selling reps direct and indirect, I presume the strategy of going after the 1099 people is driven more by a desire to contain costs. Or is it because of lack of full-time qualified employees? And also, what percentage of these 1099s have matched your expectations?

David Johnson

Yeah, really good question, Suraj. So first of all, I'm actually a believer that in the small company a hybrid approach to selling and I wanted to find this very clearly, Suraj. In the surgical space and specifically in the orthopedic surgical space, because as many of you who know that space well know this is just an accepted way to create a distribution channel in this space. So in a smaller company where unlike a Medtronic, who has thousands of sales people, the ability to have a key direct sales organization in some of your key urban areas where you have the largest opportunity, augment that with independence, really important around independence.

To Brad's point, it's an area that it would take us years to justify direct expenses there. But our key criteria is that somebody comes in with a relationship, a pre-existing relationship where they have credibility, respect from the physician community, and immediately can take a really good product, backed up by tremendous clinical efficacy, you match those two and we can have some immediate success.

Sometimes it's in one hospital system. Sometimes it's with one surgeon and sometimes it's in a larger geographical area, and it could be all of those different things. In regard to what the productivity is as a percentage of these, I think we're a little too early to tell that. I will tell you this, that all 1099, as well as you can screen them are not all made the same. And so, I don't know what the number is yet and I think if I threw one out it would be disingenuous at this stage, Suraj. But we continue to work with the 1099 and continue to try and nurture their development, get them up to speed quickly so that they can leverage these relationships that they bring in.

So I know I avoided your question a little bit. But I just think it's little too early for us to tell what that right number is.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. Dave, talking the call point for Interfyl versus Biovance, how is that shaping up?

David Johnson

Yeah, it's generally the same. I mean, we - I think what Interfyl does for us, Suraj, today we remain very focused on the specialty surgical segments that we have been focused on in the past. Two, the one thing that Interfyl allows us however is it's a larger opportunity to expand the indications that maybe Biovance had. So here is an example. I mean, think of Interfyl, Interfyl can be used wherever there could potentially be soft tissue damage, right. So that could be in any kind of surgical intervention and we can see these vertical opportunities of indication continuing to increase over time.

So while we're staying focused on where we are today and selling into the same call point as Biovance, we see some tremendous opportunities, probably more than Biovance for expansion into new indications with Interfyl moving forward.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. Dave, two last questions and I'll hop back in queue. More on the macro side, Dave, and look, if you chose not to answer I can completely appreciate that. Dave, part of us just wondered, we all know there is some really shady marketing practices in the space [indiscernible]. I don't think there is any secret. Can you characterize how you guys follow a typical playbook, how does that impact you all given what others are doing at the place? I just state it otherwise, you know what, if we started playing the way others are doing B2B [ph] growing whatever. I'd like to get some color in that if you could.

The second thing, Dave, just out of curiosity, are you seeing any pushback rationing or restriction of products, we get skin grafts potentially [ph] Biologics from the Medicare Advantage side and this is more on a macro level? Thank you for taking the questions.

David Johnson

Thanks, Suraj. Suraj, here is the only thing I'm going to say about your question number one. I couldn't be more proud of the employees that we have who work for Alliqua, the compliance policies that we have put into place and the integrity in which we operate in the marketplace. I'm proud to be a part of an organization that operates under that operational umbrella and I just can't speak to what others do in the marketplace. So that's probably all I'll say on that.

I'm going to maybe get Brad to help me out at it or Nino on this one as well. I personally have not heard of any restrictions around the Medicare Advantage for skin allograft. Listen, pre-authorization continuing to educate the payor community remains a major challenge for all of us when physicians are trying to use any kind of Biologics product. But that specific question, I'm not sure I've heard anything. Nino?

Nino Pionati

Well, I do, listen, there is more work required in order to get a Medicare Advantage. And we've got a - well, we will have next year. And everyone will most likely have 100% coverage from a MAC perspective. But lot of the Medicare beneficiaries, it's not a lot - a small portion of them are covered by Medicare Advantage as well. In those cases, as Dave mentioned, Suraj, we have a service like most other organizations have that help our customers through a pre-authorization or benefit verification. And we make sure that whatever documentation is required to support medical necessity is put in place.

So I don't see it as a major issue. It is, if you will, more of an effort, but that's the way I would characterize it.

David Johnson

And, Suraj, just to finish off the answer, on a real macro basis, I don't think it's anymore so today than it was a year ago or two years ago. So if you think of macro trends, I don't believe that trend has got worse or better. I just think it's remained pretty consistent over these last couple of years.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. Thank you.

Operator

All right. [Operator Instructions] And it looks like we have no further questions. So I would like to turn it back over to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

David Johnson

All right, well, listen, I just want to start by thanking everyone for your time today. Listen, we continue to remain bullish on the Alliqua Biomedical story, and we hope you're too. We look forward to continuing to provide further updates as we move forward. Thanks everybody for spending time with us this morning. Thanks operator.

You're welcome, sir. That does conclude today's conference. We thank everyone again for their participation.

