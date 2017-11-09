America First Multifamily Investors - Tax-Free Income Has Pulled Me Out Of My Comfort Zone: Update

However, although I reported about it, it was not a preferred and certainly well out of my comfort zone.

ATAX was initially brought to my attention by one of my very knowledgeable followers.

This America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) report of a 22.8% Increase in Third Quarter 2017 Revenue prompted this update of the article I'd written last December, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Reports a 22.8% Increase in Third Quarter 2017 Revenue

When I stated the following:

As many of you know, I'm no financial whiz, therefore, before plunking down your money I urge that you do some further DD and air any misgivings or questions you might have in the comment section following this article. As you must know, I'm a bit out of my element here because this is not my usual preferred investment; however, it might be a great investment considering its high yield and tax-free status. One last admission: On Blue's recommendation, I stepped out of my comfort zone and purchased shares of ATAX. I further confess that the high yield and tax-free status further pushed me toward that decision - plus the fact I could afford the risk and easily afford any loss I might suffer. I'm leaving it to my followers to determine if my rash investment has been a wise or foolish move.

Let's see how the commons of ATAX have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.





It appears that over the past year, ATAX's fortunes have risen, as has its share price, going from $5.65/share on 11/8/16 to its current $6.125. Additionally, it has maintained its common quarterly dividend of 0.125.

According to the Finviz summary of ATAX's financial highlights...



... this company is valued at $369.09 million. It earned $18.30 million on $70.20 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 5.07. YTD it is up a healthy 13.43%. Its current D/E is reported at 2.14.

Now let's look at ATAX's recent financial information taken from its Form 10Q report:

All appears well with ATAX considering that this company has performed well this past year and although its liabilities have increased they have increased proportionately in relation to its assets, which are proportionate in relation to where they were in December of 2016. If anything, in fact, the numbers are even a little better today.

Delving more deeply into the numbers...

... it appears that although revenue is down for the first nine months of 2017 as compared to those of 2016, investment income is up, and with everything else included total revenue is up thus far this year over 500,000 more than it was during the first nine months of 2016. However, its total expenses were also up proportionately. All told, net income available to partners fell a little by approximately $4,000,000.



Consequently, as far as I (not a great numbers guy) am concerned, ATAX remains a reasonably safe bet, possibly even safer than it was when I first reported about it last January. Once again I want to thank Azure Blue for bringing this company to my attention and congratulate myself for being smart enough to take the advice of far more knowledgeable investor and to trust him enough to step out of my comfort zone pick up a thousand shares of ATAX. Ka-ching. Better yet, its distributions are tax-free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.