Raytheon: Overvalued Post-Earnings

Raytheon, the world's 5th largest defense contractor, reported third quarter earnings on 10/26/2017. Earnings per share of $1.97 was a beat of estimates by 6 cents. Revenue in the quarter came in at $6.3 billion. This was an improvement of 4.5% from Q3 2016, but came up $30 million short of analyst's expectations. The company also raised EPS guidance for this year from $7.35-$7.50 to $7.45-$7.55 while narrowing its sales guidance from $25.1-$25.6 billion to $25.3-$25.6 billion. This is a 5%-6% increase from last year's sales. Consensus expectations for EPS in 2017, however, is $7.58. The company's backlog improved by a billion dollars to $36.7 billion. A little more than 40% of this backlog comes from international customers, primarily from U.S. allies in the Middle East. This figured has doubled since 2012. Let's look a little deeper at how each division of Raytheon performed in Q3.

Source: Raytheon's 3rd quarter earnings slide show presentation

Integrated Defense System, or IDS, provides electronic systems for air and missile defense, radar and naval combat operations. IDS is the primary contractor for the Patriot Air & Missile Defense System. IDS sales grew 4% from last year's 3rd quarter to $1.4 billion. Management highlighted their Early Warning Radar Program as a source of strength in the quarter. Operating margins improved 80 basis points to 16.6%, a sign that the company is earning more per dollar of sales.

Intelligence & Information Systems, or IIS, provides training, services, logistics and engineering for unmanned systems, cyber security and special missions. Sales for this division improved slightly from Q3 2016. Margins in for IIS dropped 70 basis points to 7.3%, which management said was due to a change in mix of products sold.

Missile Systems, or MS, produces Tomahawk cruise missiles, missile defense systems as well as land and navy weapons programs. MS revenue was $1.9 billion in the quarter, up 10% from last year. The company's Paveway laser guided bombs and Excalibur precision projectiles saw higher sales in the quarter, driving these large year over year increases. Margins improved in MS by more than a percentage point as efficiency improved and several international contracts saw favorable adjustments.

Space & Airborne Systems, also called SAS, provides customers with products that assist with surveillance, reconnaissance and unmanned aerial operations. SAS saw a minor increase in revenues when compared to last year while margins were roughly in line with Q3 2016.

RTN's Forcepoint division provides cyber security services to both commercial and government customers. Forcepoint experienced a 2% growth in revenue. Margins were almost cut in half due to the expansion of Forcepoint's sales force as well as investments to improve products and increase brand awareness.

Raytheon has raised dividends for the past 13 years and the dividend increases have been very consistent over multiple time periods. The average raise over the last 1, 3, 5 and 10-year time periods are 9.70%, 10.10%, 11.50% and 11.80%, respectively. Raytheon last raised their dividend on 3/29/2017. The most recent raise of 8.9% fell a little short of these averages, but I think it is still very attractive. On top of the consistent dividend growth the company offers, RTN has almost doubled the S&P 500's return this year. Take a peek below at the graphic from YCharts.

RTN Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

As I care more about where a stock is going then where it came from, I think it's extremely important to buy shares at valuations that I deem reasonable. Let's see if RTN's stock price is at a reasonable valuation.

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.70% 13 11.50% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $205 $159.69 $172 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 24.7 14.6 Under $169

Raytheon's current PE according to F.A.S.T. Graphs is 24.7. This is more than 40% above the stock's 14.6 5-year average PE. CFRA sets a one-year price target of $205, offering investors a 9.74% potential share price return based off of the 11/7/2017 closing price of $186.8. CFRA's fair value is just under $160, meaning shares are trading at a 14.51% premium to the recent close. Morningstar sees fair value as $172, which puts shares at about 8% overvalued. When I average these numbers out, I find Raytheon to 13.40% overvalued. The price would have to drop to $169 to meet my purchasing requirements, so I will be passing on the stock for now.

What are your thoughts on Raytheon? Are there other aerospace and defense companies that you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.