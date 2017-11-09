Viking Therapeutics: FY'17 Q3 Quarterly Update

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) reported Q3'17 results on Nov-8th after market-hours. Headline results showed a slight earnings "miss" in the quarter as a result of a non-cash charge, however this remains essentially irrelevant in context of both the near-term and long-term investment thesis as the company awaits the release of top-line data from its phase II trial on molecule VK5211. Shares have essentially traded flat since the quarterly release in the $2.20 range; and while this is down materially from the $3+ price level achieved in mid-October, is still higher by ~100% from the summer months.

Looking at the actual results in more detail, operational performance was relatively immaterial and consistent with prior reporting periods as the company remains pre-revenue in its clinical development process. OP expenses ticked moderately higher to $4.7m as R&D spend climbed in conjunction with marching its clinical trials towards completion. The business remains solidly funded through H1'18 with net cash of $10m and additional liquidity through the $15m purchase agreement established with Lincoln Park Capital during the quarter. The company also noted that as of Oct-31st, 2017 it has 28.5m shares of common stock outstanding, excluding warrants.

Much more important to the long-term investment thesis, on the conference call management also provided significant updates to its portfolio of clinical-stage molecules. This includes VK5211 (SARM, phase II), VK2809 (Hypercholesterolemia/NASH/GLD, multiple programs), and VK0214 (X-ALD, evaluating next steps following highly successful pre-clinical studies).

In particular though, for its lead molecular candidate, the potent SARM known as VK5211, it provided additional discussion around the release of top-line data from its phase II trial expected (and reconfirmed) for Q4'17. The 12-week trial was fully enrolled over the summer and will evaluate to a primary endpoint of effect on lean body mass in elderly patients recovering from post-operative hip fracture. These results are concluding in real-time as the DEXA scans are being transported, etc. The company also highlighted its recent key opinion leader (KOL) event held on Oct-9th in NYC. That event went beyond the current market opportunity with additional potential indications across other osteoporotic surgeries and preventative/chronic care to age-related muscle degeneration; and CEO Brian Lian also noted that he will be presenting at the upcoming Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) investor day on Nov-14th. This discussion in large part validated much of the reasoning outlined in a recently published paper.

While shares still remain higher by ~100% from where the stock had based during most of 2017, the significant retrenchment from recent highs above $3+ appears to represent a sizable opportunity, particularly in light of the upcoming clinical results over the next few months. This data could act as a major catalyst to propel shares forward, to the extent it is successful.