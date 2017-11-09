Sandstorm - Another Good Quarter For The Company

I see an opportunity for the long-term if the stock trades below $4.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEMKT: SAND)

Investment thesis:

Sandstorm Gold generates cash through two types of arrangements: royalties and streams. It is based on a similar model used by Franco Nevada (NYSE: FNV). It is an interesting lending business model that provides a few benefits for the company and its shareholders.

The company incurs no exploration costs whereby it is able to broaden its investment across dozens of mines.

Sandstorm gold can generate cash flow at a wide range of gold prices.

And, unlike most cash-strapped gold and other precious metals miners, Sandstorm has notable financial flexibility and no debt obligations to service.

M. Nolan Watson, CEO said:

And it's important to remember that unlike a mining company, we don't have to pay for any of these costs, it's free upside. This is the most important and enjoyable part of a cycle for us because we can not only make selective acquisitions to add value to shareholders, but simultaneously with no cost to Sandstorm, the value of our asset base is increasing as our partners raise money to invest in these assets.

Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 170 streams and royalties, of which 20 of the underlying mines are producing gold. The company is a junior mining streaming royalty in a process of building up a large portfolio and should be accumulated on any weakness especially under $4. Of course, the gold price is of a paramount importance and should always be part of the investment decision.

Sandstorm - Financial results snapshot 3Q'17

Sandstorm Gold 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 15.43 12.09 9.86 13.38 15.71 16.82 16.46 18.82 16.07 17.94 Net Income in $ Million −13.5 −5.5 −25.0 13.2 5.2 6.9 0.2 7.0 −1.9 4.8 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 98.4% 33.1% 41.1% 1.2% 37.0% 0 26.6% EPS diluted in $/share −0.11 −0.05 −0.20 0.10 0.04 0.04 0.00 0.05 −0.01 0.02 Cash from operations in $ Million 9.5 8.2 5.0 9.7 8.9 10.3 10.1 11.9 11.1 11.9 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 17.2 6.4 −159.2 3.5 4.4 21.0 −0.7 10.0 11.1 10.3 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 51.6 46.5 5.3 5.3 3.1 10.1 21.4 35.4 4.6 18.3 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 0 84 77 60 0 0 0 Dividend per share in $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 118.1 118.6 128.9 137.9 140.4 161.2 151.9 151.9 152.0 191.1 GEOs 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Production in Gold Equivalent Oz GEO 12,901 10,834 8,951 11,381 12,517 12,588 13,245 15,558 12,750 14,293 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,196 1,116 1,102 1,176 1,255 1,336 1,243 1,210 1,260 1,255

Gold Production and balance sheet details:

1 - Revenues.

Total revenues for the third-quarter were $17.939 million with 64.3% in gold sales versus 67.2% in gold sales in 3Q'16. Total revenues were up 6.6% compared to a year ago and up 11.6% sequentially. A good quarter overall.

New significant recent development: On October 25, 2017, Sandstorm announced that it has signed an agreement to sell $18.5 million in debt and equity securities of Trek Mining Inc., to Ross Beaty.

― Liquidity and Capital Resources As of September 30, 2017:

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million (December 31, 2016 – $21.4 million) and working capital of $20.4 million (December 31, 2016 – $23.8 million).

In addition, the company has an undrawn $110 million revolving credit facility available for future acquisitions.

2 - Free Cash Flow.

One important financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, SAND FCF is now $30.7 million which is impressive for a young company like Sandstorm.

Free cash flow is an important hint that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and of course positive, if the business model is to be considered sound to fit a long-term investment.

SAND is passing the FCF test.

3 - Gold production details.

Production of gold equivalent was up 13.5% compared with a year ago and 12.1% sequentially. These are some good numbers but I was expecting a total above 15k GeOz this quarter and I was a little disappointed. Bachelor and Karma may be to blame. I show a graph below comparing the first three quarters of 2017 per productive mines. Thankfully, Diavik was back to normal production.

4 - Mariana Resources merger with Sandstorm and the 30% interest in the Hot Maden.

Mariana Resources/Sandstorm only has a 30% share of Hot Maden, against local Turkish company Lidya which is managing the exploration.

According to Masterinvestor:

Hot Maden was first discovered, came up with for its initial more than 4M oz resource. This also exhibited a staggeringly profitable internal return of 153% p.a., against an initial capital cost of only $169m. Given that subsequent high grade drilling results have not been included in the PEA, that estimate is likely to prove rather conservative... Hot Maden’s high profitability will stem from the exceptional 11% grade for its gold and the equally exceptional 1.9% for its copper, which means that its mining and production cost is expected to be well under $400/gold oz.

The pre-feasibility report is due early next year and all the related studies to advance that report are well underway.

Guidance 2017:

Sandstorm tightened attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 this quarter to be between 53,000 and 55,000 ounces.

Erfan Kazemi said in the conference call:

Given the results to-date, we've tightened up our guidance to between 53,000 and 55,000 gold equivalent ounces sold for 2017.

4 - Debt, share buyback, and dividend.

One important element is that the company has no debt and was able to repay its debt by issuing equity. However, the caveat for shareholders is that by issuing equity the stock suffered some immediate dilution.

Nolan Watson, the CEO, said in the conference call that the company is still focusing on its share buyback program versus paying a dividend. I do not agree at all.

With respect to question four relating to share buybacks versus dividends, as I discussed in our last conference call, we are maintaining our focus on share buybacks for now because we still believe that our shares are materially undervalued.

The company has repurchased 3.3 million shares only because Sandstorm has been in a blackout period, which has prevented the company to buy shares for over a month now. However, I sincerely believe paying a dividend should be the focus of the company and not a buyback share programme that has limited to no real benefit for shareholders despite what has been said by the company. I really do not buy M. Watson's explanation on this subject and I hope the company will decide soon to pay a material dividend. This is the only way for the shareholders to benefit from this elusive growth that has been rehashed by the company for so long while shares outstanding increase uncontrollably.

Shares outstanding (diluted) have increased tremendously and have reached a record of 191.1 million this quarter -- up 18.5% from 3Q'16 and up 61.1% from 3Q'15 -- as the table above indicates.



Commentary and technical analysis:

3Q'17 conference call. Please click here.

Sandstorm gold released its 3Q'17 results on November 5, 2017. Good overall numbers but I was expecting a little more in gold equivalent production. However, operating cash flow was good at $11.9 million, above the $11 million figure seen in the past three quarters and based on the company's projection. Cash flow is about to increase significantly the next year assuming gold price above $1,200 per ounce.

The recent merger with Mariana Resources is a big deal for Sandstorm because it has the potential to boost revenues significantly in the near future with the Hot-Maden gold-copper project, as I explained above. The caveat is that Sandstorm agreed to pay over 80% premium to acquire the share of Mariana Resources not already owned, and plenty of contingencies are still hanging around the project, hence there are plenty of risks for shareholders who have already paid the high price as explained below.

Technical analysis:

SAND is forming an ascending wedge pattern called also a rising wedge with a first strong resistance at $4.90.

The rising wedge pattern is often considered as bearish, which means that the market is expecting a negative breakout at some point.

Shareholders have unfortunately become accustomed to this type of "bad behavior" on the chart before, with a sudden and painful drop in value from a new deal expecting to be a game changer. See the sharp slide on April 26 after the newly announced merger with Mariana.

It is hard to recommend SAND because I have been disappointed by this unpredictable volatility of the stock. However, I see an opportunity for the long term if the stock trades below $4. Of course, the gold price is of a paramount importance and should always be part of the investment decision.

