L.B. Foster: Turnaround Play

Expected to achieve net debt objective at the lower end of $90-$100. FY2017 EBIDTA at $35-$37, a 95% increase from prior year. As a result, we will see a reduction of net debt/EBITDA from 7x to 3x by year-end.

Slight debt increased in the quarter of $0.3 and inventory, but more so in anticipation of a stronger than a typical Q4.

New orders and backlog improved sequentially and year on year. Tubular and energy segment was the star of Q3. It has completely turned around, saw the highest increase in sales,.

Overview

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) is buzzing with an impressive performance in all aspects. Higher sales, higher new orders, higher backlog, gross margin normalized to 20%, lower SG&A cost ratio to sales, robust liquidity and well-positioned working capital and inventory for Q4. The company has rebounded from the worst since mid-2016. 1Q17 marked the reversion of investors' confidence in the company, pushing the company share prices from $9 to 52-week high $22. Since then it has been searching for a catalyst to break through the $26 range. With Q3 results ended on the high, we will see the stock perform just like its underlying business very soon.

In light of the muted response in the market after Q3 results, we have added more shares to our existing position at $23.10. Q3 results released yesterday confirm L.B. Foster is rightly on its way to a successful turnaround. We report the highlights of the earnings result as follow.

Q3 Results

Revenue

All segments performed better year on year, led by a strong quarter in Tubular and Energy Services segment, which achieved a 32.3% sales increase, where midstream Protective Coatings and upstream Test and Inspection businesses drove the most improvement. The second-best improvement was construction segment, with a surprisingly high increase of 12.2% year on year. Lastly, despite higher Class I rail volume since the beginning of the year; Rail segment saw the least improvement, 9.1% increase. All in all, an exceptional Q3.

Source: Earnings call slide 3Q17

Earnings

In comparison with the abysmal 3Q16 (suffered a $6.9.9mil asset impairment, weak sales and high cost), it shouldn't be a surprise that EBITDA this quarter was superior. However, with asset impairment adjusted, Foster performed well, earnings reported slightly ahead of what the management expected, at $0.31 EPS compared to $0.00 last year. The major contributions are thanks to improved sales and benefits of economies of scales where SG&A was 2.1% lower relative to sales than last year. Gross profit margin also contributed hugely to higher earnings, at Q2 earnings call management expected gross profit margin to normalize to a consolidated level at around 20% and it certainly did, Q3 gross margin increased from 17.3% to 20.1%.

New orders and backlog

New orders saw increases in all segments but construction. Tubular and Energy services swathe most impressive growth at almost 100%. Management understanding of the market condition is praiseworthy, they have been adamant this segment would improve even at the trough of the market condition where oil prices and rig count were at a record low; we are pleasantly surprised that it has realized this soon. As a result, Q3 recorded $145.5 million of new orders, a sequential improvement compared to Q2 and an impressive 31.3% increase compared to last year's third quarter.

Backlog also increased sequentially and up 31.8% compared to prior year. Impressive as Q3 and Q4 are usually the weaker quarters. Again, tubular and energy was the catalyst, but rails contributed considerably at 60% year on year.

Source: Created by author with data collected from Earnings Call Slides 1Q16-3Q17

Outlook

We are upbeat that the market momentum shows a sign that it will continue. Since our Q1, Q2 and peers updates, Class I rail traffic volume and oil and energy activities particularly in the upstream and mid-stream have continued to improve. The EIA also predicts a bright 2018, where oil rig counts and oil production will continue to grow higher. Also, with increased depth and lateral length of rigs, we will see Tubular continue to benefit.

It's uncanny that the management's quarterly consensus has been precise since we covered (see our summary of their quarter end expectations below), so we are inclined to second their opinion. The company expects Q4 sales in the range of $135 - $142mil, Q4 EBIDTA at $9.5 - $11.5mil, that totals FY 2017 at $530 - $537mil for sales and $35 - $37mil for EBIDTA. These numbers have not been earmarked for almost 3 years! No turnaround is easy, but LB Foster hard work is paying off! We are very confident they will achieve this target.

As a result, the company's net debt to EBITDA objective of 3.0x will also be most likely achievable! Giving them a huge margin of safety in regards to their credit agreement minimum EBITDA covenant (at $23mil on a trailing 12-month basis). They are far from a troubled company 12 months ago.

The table below summarizes the predictions of management. As you can see, their record for doing what they say and the accuracy of their general market awareness is very commendable!

Source: Created by author with data collected from Earnings Call Slides 1Q16-3Q17

As stated in previous posts, at $25, we do not factor any growth. With 2-5% growth, the stock will reach past $30 a share. Not a screaming buy but it is a predictable and a safe investment. Suitable for a defensive investor.

The company has been deeply undervalued for more than a year, and the market has now caught up in its misjudgment. Finally, a small and perhaps insignificant information, but during Q3, largely most of the company's directors have acquired some more shares of L.B. Foster. Some are awarded, but clearly, everyone is on board on this train.

Source: SEC fillings

Take Away

Q2 was a relief for patient investors as the management demonstrated they could turn the company around. Now, Q3 has shown that the execution wasn't a fluke. Substantial progress from Q2 has carried on to this quarter, new orders and backlog continue to improve and put the company in much stronger position than last year. The balance sheet has also improved and will be even stronger with net debt is already below $100mil. In light of this outstanding result and outlook, we have added more shares to our existing position at $23.10 right after earnings result. We were pleasantly surprised by the muted response to the result, however, we are happy to acquire more at this price. We will continue to be invested in the company for the foreseeable future.

Author's note: Thank you for reading the article. If you have enjoyed our article, please click "follow" to receive our stock picks as soon as they are published. Lastly, please do further due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.