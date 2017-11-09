Philip Morris: Know When To Quit

Philip Morris’ (PM) share price looks to be rolling over as its operating environment becomes more challenging. During its recent earnings call, PM missed estimates while also guiding lower for future quarters. Moreover, the company’s dividend yield should not be the lone reason to buy the stock, especially considering the company may have difficulty satisfying the distribution in coming years. Using a bear put spread could be an attractive way to gain negative exposure to the company’s share price

Price Action

After breaking out higher from a multi-year consolidation in early 2016, PM’s share price ran roughly 30% higher to record levels. After peaking in June of 2017, the company’s share price has fallen nearly 16%.

PM may be experiencing a price rollover for a number of technical reasons. Due to its lower volatility and higher dividend yield relative to other U.S. stocks, investors bid the company up in early 2016 in order to hedge portfolio risk. Troubles in China and rising equity market volatility pushed investors into "low vol" stocks. The strength of low volatility companies from early 2016 until the election led to a disparity between company valuations and their relative business practices. With investors taking more risks now, alongside rising Treasury yields, technical selling is occurring across equities in the low vol category, including PM.

Moreover, sentiment regarding the company’s operating environment is also eroding, leading to selling pressure. Selling pressure has ramped up as PM disappointed in its most recent earnings call. Although PM is a widely followed company, and many investors enjoy it for its dividend yield, selling pressure could continue as the trend looks to be reversing lower.

Fundamental Narrative

Recent operating results were weak for PM, leading to an increase in negative sentiment around the company. Revenue, net of excise taxes, was $7.47 billion, up 7% from the previous year, but well short of the double-digit percentage growth that analysts had predicted. Moreover, earnings per share of $1.27 was far below the consensus forecast for $1.35.

A major issue is the trend lower in cigarette shipment volumes, which declined roughly 4% on the quarter to 198.5 billion units. The decline in shipment volumes comes in spite of large shipment gains in PM’s new offering iQOS, with total unit volume down slightly from last years levels.

Management had this to say about shipment volumes:

Our full year outlook continues to reflect a total shipment volume decline of around 3% at the low end of the 3% to 4% decline range that we expected earlier this year, as well as currency neutral net revenue growth of over 7%.

And

We do however anticipate a moderate decline in our full year adjusted OCI margin, excluding currency. This primarily reflects the impact of the industry dynamics in Saudi and Russia, coupled with high investments supporting the commercialization of IQOS consistent with our last duration for a smoke free future.

Additionally, the company’s highly profitable premium segment, Marlboro, saw a 6% drop in volume during the quarter.

PM’s biggest problem to date is the weakness in global demand for its products. All four of Philip Morris' geographical segments posted declines in cigarette shipment volumes during the quarter. The European Union fared the worst. Within the EU Region, total industry volume in the third quarter declined by 4.5%, in large part due to estimated 2016 trade inventory movements related to the Tobacco Products Directive, according to management. In Italy, France and the U.K., September year-to-date industry volume declined by 2.7%, consistent with PM’s full-year decline forecast of 2% to 3%.

Management discussed its weakness in the EU:

Our regional market share, including cigarettes and heated tobacco units, was essentially flat in the quarter. Share in Germany and Spain remained under some pressure, largely due to Marlboro’s move above round price points, which I have discussed in prior quarters.

Don’t Chase The Yield

Many investors will be allured by PM’s +4% dividend yield, but I think more inspection is needed. The chart below highlights PM’s dividend payout, its free cash flow, payout ratio, as well as its debt to assets. Although the dividend payout has steadily risen over the last decade, its payout ratio has similarly risen to nearly 90% of earnings, a historically elevated level. Moreover, the company’s free cash flow continues to decline, while its debt to assets has been steadily climbing.

Elevated debt levels make the company sensitive to rising interest rates. As the long-term projected path of interest rates looks to be higher, PM’s debt costs could rise, further pressuring its operations. Moreover, as society moves away from smoking altogether, its cash flows could suffer. Ultimately, the company’s dividend does not look as if it can grow at a robust pace, which should trouble investors, and cause them to pause before investing solely on the premise of dividend yield.

The Trade

The trade I am targeting is the June 2018 100/95 bear put spread. The strategy costs $1.9, for a potential max profit of $3.1, or a 163% return on capital. Using the put spread makes a lot of sense because it defines risk and reward. When shorting, you can only realistically make 100% on the trade, but by using options to gain short exposure, the returns are leveraged, as is the case with this position.

Remember however, that options can expire worthless, meaning loss of principle is possible. You should appropriately weight this position considering its loss potential.

Conclusion

PM looks to be rolling over at current levels. Its recent operating performance has been lagging due to waning demand for its products. Moreover, its dividend yield is elevated, but could be under pressure in a rising interest rate environment. A way to take a short position on the company is through a bear put spread, limiting risk, while leveraging returns.