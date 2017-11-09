Time (TIME) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Time, Inc. (NYSE:TIME)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 09, 2017 8:30 am ET

Roger Clark - Time, Inc.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Alan Murray - Time, Inc.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

Michael Francis McCaffery - Shenkman Capital Management, Inc.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

Barry L. Lucas - Gabelli & Company, Inc.

Today's conference is being recorded.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Roger Clark, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Roger Clark - Time, Inc.

Good morning. Thank you. Thank you for joining us for our 2017 third quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Rich Battista, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Sue D'Emic, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Jen Wong, Chief Operating Officer and President-Digital; Alan Murray, Chief Content Officer and President of Fortune; and Jaison Blair, SVP of Finance and Transformation, who also oversees Time, Inc. India.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call based on our current expectations and our actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The risks and uncertainties that could impact our business and results and cause them to differ materially from our expectations are included in our SEC filings. Time, Inc. is under no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information discussed on this call.

In addition, we will also discuss several non-GAAP financial measures, and we have provided definitions and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release press release and supplemental materials which are available on our website at invest.timeinc.com.

With that, I'll turn the call over to our CEO, Rich Battista. Rich?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Thank you, Roger. Good morning and thank you all for joining the call. Last week, we announced that Roger has been appointed to lead our Investor Relations group and serve as our principal day-to-day contact with the investment community. He brings more than two decades of financial leadership and investor relations experience across the media and digital landscape. During his transition, he will work closely with Jaison Blair, who has served as the head of the group for the past four years. Jaison has made important contributions to the company and has been a trusted partner in helping the executive team to navigate our spin-off and transformation. Jaison has assumed oversight of certain aspects of our strategic transformation program and will continue to oversee Time, Inc. India. We look forward to his continuing contributions in his new role as he takes his next step in his impressive career here at Time, Inc.

During the third quarter, the company delivered strong key operating and financial metrics despite the challenging print environment. We reported adjusted OIBDA of $115 million, up 15% year-over-year. Our adjusted OIBDA margin in the quarter was a solid 16.9%. We also generated $73 million of free cash flow, our best quarterly result for this metric in three years. In addition, we are reaffirming our 2017 adjusted OIBDA outlook. We continue to execute in our disciplined cost plan with aggregate cost of revenues and SG&A in Q3 down 12% year-over-year. With this cost discipline and the growth of our other non-magazine sources of revenue, we're effectively managing through the print decline.

As we signaled on our last earnings call, we have introduced new enhanced revenue disclosures which appear on page 2 of the earnings release to better highlight our diversifying revenues in valuable growth areas. To that end, our non-magazine revenue sources are expected to represent approximately $1 billion of annual revenue in 2017 and growing. This includes approximately $700 million of total digital revenue such as digital advertising, content licensing and syndication, digital-only subscriptions, and digitally-transacted paid products and services, and approximately $300 million from Brand Extensions & Other such as events, licensing, bookazines and television.

As a percentage of total revenue, these non-magazine areas represent 35% of our total year-to-date revenues. This compares to 22% of revenues in 2015. Excluding the impact of the disposition of INVNT, our year-to-date non-magazine revenues grew 11% year-over-year. As these non-magazine revenues continue to scale, they're expected to help deliver margin expansion for the company.

In Q3, among our key growth drivers, we saw continued strong growth at video advertising and native and branded content. We also continued to expand our syndication revenues which stem from partnerships through which we distribute our content to audiences on other platforms. These key drivers each grew at 50% plus year-over-year in Q3.

Q3 was also a strong quarter for audience growth. In September, we achieved record monthly U.S. unique visitors of 139 million across Time, Inc. and reached 116 million on mobile devices, also an all-time high. In addition, in the quarter, our global digital audience eclipsed 230 million, also a new record. Our social media footprint reached 274 million in September, up 17% year-over-year. And as it continues to grow, it enables us to scale and grow our native and branded revenues.

In the month of September, we achieved 1.4 billion video views, an all-time high for a single month. We're on pace to achieve more than 10 billion video views in 2017, more than doubling from 2016. As an example, Well Done, our first social video brand which is in the food category, has seen early success and achieved 500 million views since its launch in March.

On Monday, we announced that PeopleTV, our free, ad-supported OTT network, signed an agreement with Twitter to expand our distribution and live content on the Twitter platform. With this collaboration, we are well positioned to expand our global footprint and video inventory in reaching high value target audiences.

We're also continuing to make excellent progress in TV production, including our first Emmy win in a traditional TV category for our A Year in Space program on PBS. We are benefiting from the significant growth in demand for high quality TV content across traditional and digital platforms. With our in-house Time, Inc. productions group, we will produce more than 50 hours of TV programming in 2017, up from 4 hours in 2014. And these programs are licensed to a variety of networks and platforms, including ABC, A&E, Discovery, Freeform and Netflix. I'm pleased with our momentum in TV, and we expect that, over time, it will contribute meaningfully.

Turning to advertising revenues. As has been reported by our media peers and the major advertising agencies, advertising is facing increased headwinds, which we are experiencing as well. In print and other advertising, revenues declined 18% year-over-year in Q3. Our performance varied across advertising categories and account size. For instance, our pharma and retail categories were particularly challenged in Q3, whereas we saw relative strength in the food and beauty categories.

In Q4, we are seeing continued challenging conditions. Pharmaceutical advertisers are indicating that they're accelerating their migration to digital. This is expected to adversely impact our print advertising revenues in Q4. However, we are capturing some of that shift into digital. As part of that migration, they're expected to spend less in their typical year end, last minute advertising buys (08:00). Regarding the retail category, we expect both print and digital advertising spending to be weak in the fourth quarter due to secular dynamics.

Let me give you more detail around our performance by account size. For our largest accounts, when you exclude the shift underway in pharma, our print advertising revenues declines have been more modest. For our smaller and midsized accounts, where the print declines have been more pronounced, we have made several recent changes to our coverage model. We see opportunity to improve our performance by expanding our inside sales team, which strictly focuses on our smaller and midsized accounts with specific products and packages tailored to them. In addition, we are expanding our brand level sales support for those accounts.

The advertising industry is much more dynamic and fluid than it was even a few years ago. Strategically, we are configured properly which allows us the flexibility to act nimbly to better serve our clients in this environment. We have also recently announced rate base and frequency adjustments on certain of our print titles. With these changes, we will better serve our consumers while increasing our attractiveness to advertisers. These changes are also designed to improve the long-term profitability of its titles.

Turning to digital. Our digital advertising revenues were up 10% year-over-year excluding Viant. Including Viant, they were up 2%. As we previously discussed, Viant, our majority-owned ad tech and data targeting subsidiary, has been impacted by significantly reduced spending by a major customer. Excluding Viant, we have now grown digital advertising at double-digit year-over-year rates in five of the last six quarters.

In Q3, the retail and food categories were particularly challenged and remain soft in Q4. In addition, our largest digital ad product is display advertising. The industry outlook for display is mixed. As clients demand more sight, sound and motion from advertising, we are creating more opportunities on our sites for 15- and 30-second video ad spots.

An area where we see expanded growth is the Hispanic audience. We believe with our new enterprise approach, we can unlock more of their revenues within this significant area. For example, we announced this week the launch of Time, Inc. Latino, a U.S.-Hispanic audience platform to offer advertisers access to this large and valuable audience. Time, Inc. brands connect with nearly two-thirds of Hispanic adults in the U.S., giving us the largest digital reach across the Hispanic media landscape, larger than the sites of both Univision and Telemundo. We have already signed deals with three blue chip advertisers for this new offering, and we have a great pipeline of other prospects.

Despite the short-term challenges in display in Q3 and Q4 and the reduced major account spend at Viant, we feel confident in our strategy to deliver sustainable growth of digital advertising over time, given the success with our – which our brands have grown on new third party platforms, the demand of advertisers, consumers for premium and safe environments and our positions of strength in the key growth areas including native and branded content and video.

Before I turn it over to Sue, I just want to make a couple of closing remarks. Back in June of 2014, Sports Illustrated made a bold prediction proclaiming on its cover that the Houston Astros will be your 2017 World Series champs. That amazing prediction not only came true, but George Springer, who was featured on that cover, was crowned World Series MVP. That's prescience and great analysis, which is par for the course at Sports Illustrated. As a result, Sports Illustrated has been discussed widely across national news outlets, sports media, and social platforms, racking up more than 3 billion media impressions. SI's World Series merchandise sales are strong and a special commemorative issue hit newsstands this week with sales benefiting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. This demonstrates the power of great brands. And our collection of iconic brands that reach loyal passionate audiences at scale with impact is unmatched.

I've been CEO, and this management team has been running the company for about a year now. While not a big bold prediction, back in Q1, we said that we will make big bold hard decisions over the next 12 months to 18 months to set this company up for long-term success. Since then, we've been executing on the action steps that we laid out in that strategic plan, including rationalizing our portfolio, become more focused, reimagining print to create better and financially healthier print products, reducing our cost basis, creating more financial flexibility, and investing in our key growth drivers. Transformations are hard and they take time and patience. We are not where we want to be yet. We were pleased with the progress of our strategic transformation program.

(12:58) prognostication to the SI team, but we are confident in our plan to return this company back to growth in its rightful place as one of the most successful companies in all of media.

With that, I'll turn the call over to our CFO Sue D'Emic.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Thank you, Rich, and good morning to everyone. Please note that there is an accompanying deck that can be reviewed in conjunction with my prepared remarks. As Rich, mentioned during the quarter, the company delivered strong key operating and financial metrics despite the challenging print environment. We are pleased with our solid adjusted OIBDA of $115 million, our strong free cash flow of $73 million, and the performance of our cost initiatives during the quarter.

On October 11, we closed on the series of leverage neutral transactions that extended our debt maturities and rebalanced our capital structure. We reduced the capacity of our revolving credit facility to $300 million from $500 million and extended that maturity from 2019 to 2022. We extended the maturity of our senior secured term loan B from 2021 to 2024 and we issued $300 million of 7.5% notes due 2025 with which we repaid $200 million of our pre-existing senior secured term loan and $100 million of our 5.75% notes due 2022. We believe these actions enhance our financial flexibility to better focus on our strategic transformation program, invest in our key growth areas, and at the same time, maintain a strong balance sheet.

With respect to our capital structure and allocation strategy, we remain focused on delevering the balance sheet and on moving towards the low end of our target leverage range of 2 to 2.5 times net debt-to-adjusted OIBDA. We ended the quarter with a net debt-to-adjusted OIBDA ratio of 2.2 times.

In the third quarter, we launched our strategic transformation program. We have been very happy with our progress and we look forward to achieving our targets and objectives. As we've said before, this program includes both revenue optimization opportunities and more than $400 million of targeted run rate cost savings initiatives. Most of the initiatives under this program are expected to be implemented by the end of the year 2018. The majority of our anticipated cost improvements are from areas which are not expected to affect our product or consumer experiences. These include procurement, support functions, lead process mapping, and delivery location. We have now developed a detailed bottom-up plan to accelerate our change program across our cost structure, optimization of revenues, re-imagination of our print products, and new growth opportunities.

As we introduced on the last earnings call, we see a path to a minimum of $500 million to $600 million of annual adjusted OIBDA in the next three to four years excluding the impact of any potential divestitures. On the optimization of our portfolio, we have continued to make progress to focus on operations, more effectively prioritize and invest in our key growth areas. The divestiture processes are well underway and we are pleased with our progress. This consists of the Sunset and Golf brands, our UK subsidiary, and our Tampa, Florida customer service center. We are also seeking a majority partner for our Essence brand. And lastly, as previously announced, we decided that we would not pursue the sale of Coastal Living.

Given that Rich has provided a lot of detail on our performance, my revenue comments will be brief. For the third quarter of 2017, total revenues declined 9% year-over-year, totaling $679 million. Total advertising revenues declined 12% year-over-year to $369 million. Reflecting secular trends, circulation revenues declined 12% year-over-year with subscription revenues down 9% to $135 million, and newsstand revenues down 19% to $55 million. These declines were in line, if not marginally improved, from the first half of 2017. In Q3, more than half of our newsstand revenues were generated by Time, Inc. UK.

Other revenues, which include bookazines, marketing and support services provided to third-parties, branded book publishing, events and licensing, rose 3% year-over-year. Results for the quarter were driven by the increase in television and content licensing and syndication, and growth in events revenues, partially offset by the impact of the divesture of INVNT. As Rich mentioned for the third quarter of 2017, cost of revenues and SG&A declined 12% to $572 million. This included both transaction and transformation related expenses of $8 million compared with $2 million a year earlier. Transaction and transformation related expenses are excluded from adjusted OIBDA.

Restructuring and severance costs in the third quarter of 2017 totaled $26 million versus $43 million in the prior year. As we mentioned earlier, we are very pleased with our third quarter adjusted OIBDA result of $115 million, a 15% year-over-year gain. This was driven by our cost management initiative which helped to offset the decline in our print revenues.

We reported adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $0.36 for the third quarter versus $0.31 for the comparable quarter last year. We ended the quarter with $332 million of cash and cash equivalent. As of September 30, 2017, $60 million (19:53) remained unused under our authorization for discretionary debt repayments and/or repurchases, and $123 million remained authorized for share repurchases. And today, we declared quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, indicating a forward annual yield of 1.6%

Looking ahead to Q4, we are seeing tougher dynamics for advertising revenues. Despite this, we are reiterating our full year outlook for adjusted OIBDA of at least $400 million with a plan to be flat year-over-year

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back to the operator and we're happy to take your questions.

Speakers, our first question comes from Eric Katz of Well Fargo. Your line is open.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you. Good morning. So we've got about 2 months left in the year and the Q3 results were better than all estimates out there, at least that I'm seeing. And I know you mentioned some headwinds in Q4 but you also dealt with that in Q3 and still throw out (21:15) some pretty good results. So I'm wondering if why you aren't lifting the guide. Is there anything we're missing here that you can clarify? Are the headwinds more severe in Q4?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Yeah, this is Rich. How are you? As we said – as actually Sue said at the end, we do see continued challenges and tougher dynamics for advertising in the Q4 period. So, for us right now, we think it's prudent to continue our guidance as we have and reiterating the – at least $400 million to flat year-over-year.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And with regard to the cost cutting initiatives, I see quite a bit came out of editorial but also a lot out of production this year. Can you talk a little bit about the cuts in production this year and how we should think about that line going forward? Can you give us any indication who (22:08) the cost savings related to a reduction in Time Magazine circulation that's expected next year?

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Sure. It's Sue. So, in production, it's a highly variable-ized cost. So, as the sizes of the magazine change and we also have some rate base and frequency changes, that line is very variable-ized. We also have some initiatives underway in the future under our strategic transformation program. That will also enhance some cost saving initiatives.

In editorial, as we've said before, and Alan is here if he wants to comment additionally on that, but we've gone to a hubbing strategy that really enables us to have more people focused on similar stories when you can – I'll let Alan...

Alan Murray - Time, Inc.

Yeah, let me pick it up from here, Sue. This is Alan. I mean, we're really just getting much smarter about how we produce great magazines and leveraging some of our best talents. So you take someone like Rina Stone who was designing InStyle. She's now also designing Real Simple. Paul Martinez was designing Fortune. He's also designing Travel + Leisure and departures. So we found that, by taking that kind of a hubbing approach, we can continue the great quality of our magazines much more efficiently.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Doug Arthur from Huber Research. Your line is open.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Yeah, thank you. Good morning. I know you're not giving 2018 guidance, but to follow-up on Eric's question...

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Hey, Doug, we're having a hard time hearing you.

Roger Clark - Time, Inc.

We're having a hard time hearing you, Doug.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Can you hear me now?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Yeah, just go. We'll try to restate the question.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Yeah, sorry about that. Can you sort of frame the sort of range of impacts from the frequency decisions you made on some of your major titles? I mean, I know you're not giving 2018 guidance, but rate base is down, frequency down. How do you – I assume that cost cutting is going to offset that. Then I've got a follow-up on Viant. Thank you.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yeah, so it's Sue. I mean, we were developing and operating plan that assumes the print magazine's remains challenges (24:45), and we're currently in the budgeting process for 2018. As it relates to rate base and frequency, so on rate base, I mean there's copies that we're removing for which we don't receive revenue, and we have some costs. And then on frequency, so both of the rate base and frequency adjustments have a positive impact on adjusted OIBDA over the long-term.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

This is Jen. I'd add one added effect of how this kind of rolls if you (25:19) think about it is, when you make these changes, you have a really positive profitability effect, but what happens in the short-term is you see changes to your subscription and ad revenue that are like onetime effects, and then you get this profitability that comes in. So that's kind of how it rolls through just to give you a sense, each of the line items.

Alan Murray - Time, Inc.

Yeah, this is Alan. I'd just add that what we're really trying to do is make the magazines more premium products for the most devoted customers, and not waste a lot of time chasing after the marginal customers, and that's working well for us.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Okay. Great. And then on Viant – yes, sorry. Just a follow-up on Viant, you talked about, first, you had an agency issue from a (26:07) major client. Now you're, I don't know if that's a transition to a loss of that business, but how do you sort of see that playing out in a year or two (26:18)?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

So I think your question was that on Viant, we'd originally talked about an agency review, and I believe your question was that we've now transitioned to what's potentially a loss of revenue. Is that correct, Doug?

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Yes. I'm just wondering how you see that playing out.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

How we see it playing out.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yeah, I think, I mean, look, just taking a step back on Viant. So, on Viant, that's a very dynamic – Viant business is in a very dynamic space. It's going through a lot of change. As we've said, there was an agency review related to a large customer, and they are continuing to see significant reduced revenue related to that large customer. And we have to cycle through that effect. And in regards to the rest of their business, the good news is they've been able to mitigate the OIBDA impact of that reduced revenue, which we also stated the last time. So we feel good about that.

And in general, the managed service business is migrating to self-serve as we've mentioned before. And as that happens, there is a change from gross reporting to the net reporting. It's the reason why we acquired Adelphic to enable them to address the self-serve market as the business goes through this transition. The Adelphic business is – we're encouraged by the gross media spend growth that we've been seeing month-over-month in that business as this migration happens.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Lee Cooperman from Omega Advisors. Your line is open.

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

Thank you very much. Just stepping back, I'm flying at 30,000 feet, listening carefully, you expressed an optimistic tone. You say we delivered strong operating and financial metrics in the quarter, and as I said, you had an optimistic tone. Yet our stock is at historic lows. To my eye, we discouraged Brafman when it showed up at $18 a share and press room was where there were a number of other interested parties at that price and higher but nothing ever happened. And now as I mentioned, our stock is at a historic low. Do you have any plan to capture what you might think is a mistake being made by Mr. Market? Or are we just going to let the market buffet us around and do nothing about it? That's it. I have several questions, but that's my first question.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Thank you, Lee. It's Rich. How are you?

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

Okay.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Look, I'd say a couple things. We do have an optimistic tone because we believe that we are executing on what we said we would lay out this year. We've had to make some action steps that we think will position us for long-term success. I would highlight a couple things. We've got $1 billion of non-magazine revenue which is growing. And it's in highly valuable areas. It's in places like branded and native content, in video and other brand extensions, live media and the like.

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

Rich, Rich, let me just – I understand that.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Yeah.

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

We think the stock is ridiculously mispriced, $1 billion in revenues and 100 million shares is $10 a share. You're stuck in a business where digital revenue is being priced at 3, 4, 5 times revenues. You're being priced at 1 times revenue and everything else is being thrown away. So my question is, are we in a position with the extension of debt to capture the mistake that you think Mr. Market is making? Because in our models, we see you guys generating $2.50 of free cash flow in three years.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

We absolutely think that, as we switch more to these non-magazine revenues and those become a more pronounced part of our overall portfolio, we think we're going to start getting real credit for the value those revenues deserve in the marketplace. Because like you said, there are other companies out there getting valued at 3, 4 times revenue in the digital world. If you take that $1 billion revenue at 3, 4 times revenue, that's $3 billion, $4 billion right there. So we do feel like that is where we're taking this business. We've had to make action steps this year to set us up to do it. We're managing through some of the challenging declines in the traditional print business and we feel good about the plan.

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

Yeah, well, I would just say that, and we'll talk about this later, but to the extent that you're optimistic and confident and you think the stock is disconnected from the realities of the value of the business, you should try to find a way to capitalize on that mistake by Mr. Market rather than letting that opportunity go by the wayside to where the company is being capitalized to the extent that $1 billion of equity value, it would seem to be making a serious mistake.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Understood.

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

The question is with the extension of maturities, whether you're in a position to capitalize on that. But we could talk later. Thank you very much.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Nollen from Macquarie. Your line is open.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Tim?

Roger Clark - Time, Inc.

Tim, we can't here you. Are you on mute? Give him another sec. Okay. Why don't we go to the next call? Tim, dial back in if you can or if you still want.

Unknown Speaker

Hello?

Roger Clark - Time, Inc.

Tim.

Unknown Speaker

This is Paul (31:43) for Tim. Can you hear me now?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Hey, Paul (31:44).

Unknown Speaker

Hi.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

How are you?

Unknown Speaker

Doing okay.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Great

Unknown Speaker

So, on the digital ad side, you mentioned that you grew 10% excluding Viant. Is there any color you can provide on how much of a role programmatic is playing in that, and if possible, any expectations around how much acceleration is going to add to digital in the future?

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

Yeah, I can take that, it's Jen. I'll take that in two pieces. So the first is just the Viant business plays in the programmatic space, and as you know, there's this shift to self-serve, which is why we acquired Adelphic. We are seeing growth month-over-month in the gross media spend that is going through that platform. So they are benefiting from the shift in the programmatic landscape toward self-serve. However, because of the gross-to-net change, it's not materially impacting the top line yet, so that's one piece.

On the Time, Inc. direct sold business, programmatic is an opportunity for us. There is an increase in programmatic guaranteed, which is where premium transactions go through a programmatic execution, and we're seeing strong growth there. In addition, we're also seeing growth in our private marketplace in the PMP. I think the opportunity for us when we think about programmatic is to have it be more of a core piece of our solution set and to lead with that a little bit more when we are bringing display to market, that is the opportunity for us that we are positioning our sales force for.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thanks so much.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Terrific.

Operator

Michael Francis McCaffery - Shenkman Capital Management, Inc.

Thanks. Can you just confirm or clarify the proceeds from the recent bond deal? Have you already paid down the $200 million of term loan and $100 million of the 5.75% note?

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yes, we completed that shortly after the transaction in October.

Michael Francis McCaffery - Shenkman Capital Management, Inc.

So the outstanding balance on the 5.75% now is 4.75% (34:06)?

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Correct.

Michael Francis McCaffery - Shenkman Capital Management, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Thank you, Michael.

Operator

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

Hi. Thank you. Rich, it was early August, I think, you were talking about sequential improvements in print. You've detailed several areas of weakness in the quarter, but can you talk a little bit about the timing within the quarter when these headwinds started to pick up, if that's even possible (34:33)?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Sure. Thanks, Kyle. As we went through into third quarter, through third quarter, we had a really strong pipeline, and we're feeling quite, quite good. I'd say in the last part of the quarter, what we were seeing was lack of conversion in the pipe that we typically will see, and I think it was true in print and digital, but more in digital than print. So it really came in that sort of the last part of the quarter. We're a bit surprised by the lack of conversion, which we do think played into some of the softness industry-wide that's happening in the business.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

Great. Can you – I'm trying to get at some of the underlying trends in some of these revenue segments. When I look at the 9% subscription revenue decline, can you talk a little bit about how units and pricing played in that 9% number?

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

Other than the effects of rate base or frequency changes, we've held subscribers flat. They've been very consistent. Where you see the declines is related to as some of our valuable subscribers churn and we replace them, we are replacing them at lower ARPU and revenue rates, and then we have to grow them over time. So that's kind of – that's how I think about unit versus rate.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yeah, and I would just add to that, our renewal rates are high and very stable. So they continue to be very stable.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

Right.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. You guys in the past talked a little bit about expecting Adelphic to cannibalize some of the Viant revenue. Did you see that in the quarter? What was the contribution of Adelphic in the quarter? And does it make any sense to back that out or is it kind of integrated into all your operations?

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

The way I think about that business is Adelphic positions Viant to address the growing self-serve market, and some of their managed service business will migrate to self-serve but really it opens up the broader self-serve market to Viant in general, not just client declines but the market in general. So that's kind of how I think about that.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

Okay.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yeah, and I think – I just want to add to that. So it's the cannibalization (37:15) cannibalization, but it's the way the accounting works on...

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

That's right.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

...gross to net in revenue. And when you move to self-serve, there's less cost to operate. So, from an adjusted OIBDA perspective, you're really almost in the same contribution level.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

That's right. Even though $1 of media spend in managed service might come in on a net basis through self-serve and Adelphic.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Right. It's the shift in the way the accounting for the revenues work from a gross to net basis, but the bottom line is the same or better because it has less costs associated with it.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

That's right.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

Great. And I like the new segments. Within magazine, it looks like there's a print digital bundle component of that. How much of this 64% of total that is magazines is still digital? And is that a growing (38:04)?

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yes. So, within the magazine, so it's not our segment. These are just our sources of revenue. We operate in one segment under Time, Inc., so I just want to clarify that. But within the print magazine, it's all print revenues. And then digital magazine subscriptions where we have subscribers that have paid digitally, that's in digital.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. I'll follow up offline on that one.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Okay.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

Okay.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

(38:39) there's still some digital. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Barry Lucas from Gabelli & Company. Your line is open.

Barry L. Lucas - Gabelli & Company, Inc.

Thank you and good morning. Just a couple here, Rich. Maybe you could talk about, from a housekeeping standpoint, when we cycle past both the account loss at Viant and the shift from gross to net in revenue recognition.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Well, I'll take that. It's Sue. The cycle loss on the Viant's large customer happened in April. So it's largely complete in Q1, but there's a little bit in Q2, but to a much lower extent in 2018. And then your second question was around – I'm sorry?

Barry L. Lucas - Gabelli & Company, Inc.

Yeah. The...

Roger Clark - Time, Inc.

(39:33).

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

The gross to net. That's going to take time, I would say, because Viant has a lot of customers on managed services. Some of the customers really like that level of service that Viant is providing. And we're getting, I think as Rich or Jen said, month-over-month increases in Adelphic not just on a shift from managed to self-serve but new clients coming in on the self-serve platform. So it's really a combination.

Barry L. Lucas - Gabelli & Company, Inc.

Okay. Thanks for that, Sue. Just a secondary for me. Since you highlighted the remaining amounts under the existing authorization both for debt repurchase and share repurchase, with the increasing amount of free cash and the fact that you're pretty close to your targeted leverage, what restrictions, if any, came out of the refinancing that might limit you to act on the authorizations?

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

There aren't any restrictions limiting us from acting on the current authorizations that we have from the board.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

We're free to do that if we choose to.

Barry L. Lucas - Gabelli & Company, Inc.

Okay. I mean, that begs at (40:56) Lee's question earlier if you have the authorization, there's been no change or no restrictions on your ability to affect purchases of either debt or stock and you have this renewed optimism regarding the business and your ability to reduce cost. Why wouldn't you take advantage of, let's call it, dislocation in the market.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yeah, as we've said, we have this strategic transformation program that will require investment and those investments are prudent given our outlook that we've stated on this call to grow our adjusted OIBDA to $500 million to $600 million in three to four years. And we believe that these investments that we are making and plan to make have a higher ROI over the long-term.

Barry L. Lucas - Gabelli & Company, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Thank you, speakers. There are no further questions in queue. Please proceed.

Roger Clark - Time, Inc.

All right. Thank you, operator. We appreciate everyone joining us on the call today. We look forward to connecting with you through our investor outreach throughout the quarter and day-to-day and certainly on our next earnings call which will be held likely in February 2018. Have a great rest of your day.

That concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect at this time.

