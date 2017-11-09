Gastar Exploration's (GST) CEO Russ Porter on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSEMKT:GST)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Elliott - IR, Dennard Lascar

Russ Porter - President and CEO

Mike Gerlich - CFO

Stephen Roberts - COO

Analysts

Jason Wangler - Imperial Capital

John Aschenbeck - Seaport Global Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Gastar Exploration's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Lisa Elliott with Dennard Lascar. Thank you, Ms. Elliott, you may now begin.

Lisa Elliott

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the review of Gastar's third quarter 2017 operations and financial results. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements. Although management believes these statements are based on reasonable expectations, they can give no assurances that they will be proved to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the company's Form 10-K for 2016 and subsequent 10-Qs. These documents can be found on the Investor Relations section of Gastar's website. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially.

Today's call may also include a discussion of probable or possible reserves or use of terms like reserve potential, upside or other descriptions of non-proved reserves, which are more speculative than estimates of proved reserves, and accordingly are subject to greater risk. As a reminder, information reported on this call speaks only as of today, November 9, 2017. Thus, any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of a replay. A replay of today's call will be available via webcast by going to the IR section of Gastar's website and also by telephone replay. You can find the replay information in today's news release -- excuse me that was yesterday's news release.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Russ Porter, Gastar's President and CEO. Russ?

Russ Porter

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Mike Gerlich, our CFO; Stephen Roberts, Chief Operating Officer; and Trent Determann, VP, Finance. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. We reported another good quarter with an increase in production and realized pricing both sequentially and year-over-year. While we're pleased with this improvement and the corresponding increase in revenues, our most important achievements during the quarter were the improvements in our ongoing drilling and completion operations.

As we discussed last quarter, our operating results weren't meeting our expectations. As you recall, we hired Stephen Roberts as our new Chief Operating Officer in June and immediately tasked him to thoroughly examine our drilling and completion practices, identify and resolve recurring problems and make the changes necessary to enhance overall well performance. While undergoing this exercise, we temporarily suspended our completion activities, which in turn, delayed the expected third and fourth quarter production impact from newly completed wells.

We are already very encouraged with the improvements we're seeing in our operating performance. The review of our processes as well as the practices of offset operators has yielded impactful changes in the way we drill and complete wells. And while we don't yet have a great deal of production data available, we've a lot of additional data that is enhancing our confidence about our progress and the continuing successful delineation of our STACK play acreage for the Meramec and Osage formations.

I'll let Stephen walk you through the details of the operational enhancements, but to summarize we've dramatically reduced drilling and completion times and early Meramec well performance with our new completion design appears to be on target with our type curve expectations. We remain confident in the quality of our assets in the STACK play and the development potential of our acreage across multiple formations. Our recent drilling results and those of offset operators continue to support our enthusiasm. For example three of our recent non-op Osage wells that lie within our footprint, one in the northern portion and two along our southern border, by three separate operators are outperforming our Osage type curve in one case and materially above our Osage type curve for the other two wells.

I'll now turn the call over to Stephen.

Stephen Roberts

Thank you, Russ, and good morning. We have made excellent progress identifying and resolving the issues that the company had been experiencing over prior several quarters. We've also made some exciting advancements in developing new processes and creating new completion designs that are yielding very encouraging results. Starting with the drilling operations; as I've mentioned in the second quarter call, we've already addressed a number of issues and reduced the number of days from spud-to-rig release by an average of eight days. More importantly these results have been very consistent. For the last eight wells our average days from spud-to-total depth was 11.1 days.

We're now confident that we've drilling procedures in place that will result in consistent on-time and on-AFE performance and expect to generate a cost savings of approximately $300,000 to $400,000 per well over previously drilled wells. With our drilling team delivering consistently strong results, we've then concentrated our effort on optimizing our latest generation completion procedures at the Meramec and Osage formations.

Compared to our earlier completions our more recent design or Gen 3 completions have incorporated the use of open-hole ball-activated completion systems. Compared to earlier plug-and-perf design these methods have allowed us to reduce the time required to complete a well by 50% or three days, resulting in net savings of approximately $400,000 per well. We're also drilling out each wellbore and immediately following the completion to ensure a clear flow path before initiating flow back. Again we're seeing consistent execution of completion and drill operations.

Of course the most critical concern is actual well performance. Our recent completions have utilized much more sophisticated chemical packages that were derived from intense compatibility testing of our wellbore and stimulation fluids. We're also consistently using multiple diversion agents during each stage of these completions. While we don't have initial peak production information on these wells, yet we can share some meaningful information derived from early flow back results.

We've completed five wells using the Gen 3 design, the one with the most days on flow back is our Bagwell 1808 24-1 Meramec well which has been on flow backs since September 21st, approximately 49 days. Over the last five days its average production is 561 barrels of oil, 842 Mcf of natural gas and 900 barrels of water. The oil volumes seemed to have stabilized while gas volumes are continuing to increase. The oil production from this well is on track with our Meramec type curve and natural gas production is trending towards type curve. Despite the gas production continuing to trend upwards, we have decided to announce a peak IP 24 rate of 739 Boe per day, 80% oil for the Bagwell completion.

The remaining four wells that have been completed are Osage wells. These wells have been on flow back for 12 to 29 days and are exhibiting early flow back profiles vastly different than the Osage wells we completed earlier this year. All of the Osage Gen 3 completions are flowing back at substantially higher total fluid volumes, indicating that we have created highly conductive completion and all have started producing hydrocarbons that are increasing. With the most effective stimulations, we are restricting the flow back volumes to 100 barrels of fluid per hour in order to maintain completion integrity and preserve sand placement.

As we can now drill at a pace of two wells per month and complete a well in about three days, we are able to progress our development program effectively with one drilling rig. We expect to spud four Osage wells during the remainder of the year and should be able to complete another two Meramec and six Osage wells before year-end. With this drilling and completion pace, we plan to continue to operate one drilling rig into 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Mike for an update on our financials for this quarter.

Mike Gerlich

Thanks, Stephen, and good morning. I will focus on providing some additional explanation on a few key items from yesterday's release. As always, for detailed data, please refer to the press release in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed yesterday.

First, looking at production, revenues in oil and gas pricing; production was at midpoint of our revised guidance range of 6,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Our production guidance was early revised to reflect the impact of delaying our completion operations. Liquids production was on the low end of our guidance range at 72% with oil comprising 49%. Revenues from liquids as a percentage of total revenues in the third quarter excluding hedging were 86%.

For the quarter, we realized 104% of WTI posted oil prices, while natural gas realized pricing was 89% of Henry Hub. NGL realized pricing in the current quarter was approximately 46% of the WTI posted price, reflecting strong C-2 and C-3 product pricing in the quarter. Year-to-date, our oil and NGL pricing as a percent of WTI posted price was 102% and 43%, respectively, while natural gas averaged 91% of Henry Hub.

Moving to expenses; operating expenses exceeded the upper end of our guidance, primarily due to lower production volumes and higher workover costs. During the current quarter, workover costs were $2 per Boe and were primarily related to WEHLU and sand cleanout costs related to our earlier completions. Production taxes as a percent of revenues exceeded guidance primarily due to recent Oklahoma legislation affecting production tax exemption rates on previously drilled horizontal wells and the expiration of tax exemptions on older drilled wells.

Regarding liquidity, we ended the third quarter with approximately $29.2 million in available cash and cash equivalents, down approximately $9.5 million from Q2 after funding approximately $31.6 million of net capital during the quarter. We were able to fund our capital expenditures as a result of cash flow and a reduction as anticipated in joint interest billing receivables during the quarter of approximately $16.5 million. At quarter end we still had an additional $13 million of unbilled joint interest receivables related to wells previously drilled, a majority of which will be billed out over the next several months.

Our working capital position at September 30th was $21.9 million. As a reminder to preserve cash we elected to suspend the Series A and Series B preferred stock dividend payments effective August 1st and effective July 1st through December 2018. We have the option to pay in kind our term loan interest which we elected to do for the third quarter.

Now I'll turn the call back to Russ for final comments.

Russ Porter

Thank you, Mike and thank you, Stephen. I'd like to reiterate that we're very encouraged by the operational improvements and progress we've made and that we're also encouraged by the Meramec and Osage well performance we've seen thus far. I believe that we'll be able to provide additional confirmation to the performance of our Gen 3 wells over the next several months. With an efficient and active drilling and completion program ongoing, we'll have numerous new data points over the next couple of quarters.

As we mentioned recently we're evaluating strategic alternatives to better position Gastar for continued value creation. In particular we're in active discussions with several parties regarding the potential divestiture of our WEHLU asset. As you may recall this acreage is located in Oklahoma County and produces from only the Hunton formation. With our focus on the STACK play, the divestiture of this asset would financially support development to our core area as well as remove concerns regarding the funding of our planned activities. We're pleased with the strong interest and offers we've received on our WEHLU acreage, and are optimistic that we can come to an agreement that should result in a successful divestiture by year end.

That concludes our prepared remarks. At this time we're ready for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Jason Wangler with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Jason Wangler

It looks like that first Meramec well came in pretty nicely as you mentioned. I was curious on using the Gen 3 completion as you look to the Osage, is it a very similar completion to what you're doing in the Meramec, just maybe any differences as you kind of had some success so far?

Stephen Roberts

Jason it is very similar but I would not say its identical and again I would like to stress we're doing some intensive testing on each well we drill, catching samples from the lateral and then offset production fluids and then recombining those in the lab with QEF and Halliburton and some other folks to come up with an optimized design for each well. So, we've seen some slight differences in what appears to be the optimal chemical package between the Osage and Meramec and even between just various Osage wells. But I would say fundamentally yes, the designs are very similar. Probably the bigger difference would be just the amount of sand loading. You are pumping about 7 million to 7.5 million pounds of proppant in an Osage well, about 12 million to 12.5 million pounds in Meramec well and that's very consistent across this region. So those are bigger differences between the two, but again are very consistent with what we've seen with all other operators as well.

Jason Wangler

And if I could ask Mike, did a nice job. And I think you had mentioned before about work on the balance sheet as far as specifically just getting a lot of cash from the accounts receivable and things. Could you maybe talk about where that processes is? Is there more to do or how we should think about that?

Mike Gerlich

Yes Jason. As I mentioned, we collected about $16.5 million of that receivable balance we had at June. We got roughly another $13 million out there for wells that have been drilled and completed. The majority of that, we will get billed up and collected between now and the end of the year. Again as we have discussed this comes from the forced pooling process, sometimes taking longer to determine who your ultimate partners are. But yes, we went ahead and proceeded with the drilling of these wells. But again, it will be a big contributor to our liquidity position over the next few months.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of John Aschenbeck with Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead with your question.

John Aschenbeck

I wanted to follow-up on the progress made on well costs, it sounds like there is potentially up to $800,000 per well, you have the $300,000 to $400,000 on the drilling side and another $400,000 on the completion side. So I'm not sure, if I missed it, but I was curious where well costs are today for both the Meramec and the Osage?

Russ Porter

Currently on the Osage, we are looking now at formulating an AFE that's going to be sub $4 million, we are still working in tweaking that. We are receiving some very competitive bids on various services here towards the end of the year. So we do anticipate that Osage AFE is going to be sub $4 million. And we're looking in the 4.2 to 4.4 range on a Meramec well. Again still collecting some of the major components to see exactly where we're going to wind up. But I think those are very competitive. And I would like to note that our AFEs include all aspects of drilling and completion; surface, location facilities, damages, various things like that [title]. And if you remove those and I have seen those removed in other AFEs and other operators that can reduce our AFE by $0.5 million. So just keep in mind those numbers we are talking about are very all-inclusive.

John Aschenbeck

And then I'm not sure, if there is just -- kind of as you look at additional low-hanging fruit, if you will, do you see any room to potentially push that AFE lower?

Russ Porter

They're potentially are -- again as I mentioned we are receiving some significantly more competitive bids especially on the completion side, tubulars and things like that we have seen rapidly inflate and escalate through most of 2017. We do feel like we're seeing some of that now come back down as the market is being [ripely] populated with frac crudes and the rig count has stabilized and is beginning to maybe even drop just a little bit. So we do feel like there's even room for those things to go down. And again as our operations continues to improve we're about 11 days to TD now, we actually think we can push that down another day or two days over the next quarter or two quarters. So there's a lot of things out there in terms of just operational improvement that we're going to be looking at even much more diligently over the next three to six months.

John Aschenbeck

And then last one from me is kind of looking into next year, was curious if you did keep the one rig running continued at that two wells per month pace drilled out, call it ballpark 24 wells for the year. Was wondering, what 2018 capital could look like just when you kind of roll everything together with [DMC] and leasing? Understand if you can't give me a hard number, but maybe you could frame a kind of context of what the CapEx program looks like this year could be helpful?

Mike Gerlich

This is Mike. As we've discussed, we'll actually come out with the '18 capital budget probably early February, but kind of just to give you a bit of a framework. You're right you're looking at about 24 STACK wells. We're assuming internally probably averaging about 75% working interest in our operated wells. I think the biggest step change you'll see on the land budget, obviously we were roughly $33 million this year, there'll be a step decrease in that because of the ability we've had to hold by production our expiring acreage. The one thing we are looking -- struggling a little bit to get our hands around is the non-op portion.

With the success in the play there, the operators out here are getting very active and so we're continually receiving proposals, pooling orders for participation and depending on that acreage, we've been anywhere from 40% to just a few percentage points. But -- so it's hard sometimes to exactly know how that will be scheduled out. But I don't see our capital budget being -- it'll be less than what we are this year unless again there's a major increase in non-op activity.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. At this time I'll turn the floor back to Mr. Porter for closing remarks.

Russ Porter

Okay. Well as usual thank everyone for your time this morning to get updated on Gastar. We look forward over the next couple of quarters to not only hopefully having an announcement on the divestiture process but also some follow-up well results. So talk to you next quarter.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.