Wildhorse Resource Development's (WRD) CEO Jay Graham on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp. (NYSE:WRD)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Pearce Hammond – Vice President-Investor Relations

Jay Graham – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Bahr – President

Drew Cozby – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Steve Habachy – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

John Freeman – Raymond James

Kashy Harrison – Simmons/Piper Jaffray

Brian Corales – Howard Weil

Irene Haas – Imperial Capital

Asit Sen – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Subash Chandra – Guggenheim Partners

Dan McSpirit – BMO Capital Markets

Jeff Robertson – Barclays

Pearce Hammond

Thank you for joining our third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me on today's call are Jay Graham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Anthony Bahr, President; and Drew Cozby, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Jay, I will provide disclosures regarding forward-looking statements that will be made during this call. Some of the remarks and answers to questions by management may contain forward-looking statements and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of management.

These remarks and answers reflect management's current views with regard to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this earnings call.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our statements about and our discussion of our full year 2017 guidance. Please refer to our press release as well as our SEC filings for a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements made during this call.

In addition, non-GAAP financial measures may be disclosed during this call. Reconciliations of those measures to comparable GAAP measures may be found in our press release or on our website at www.wildhorserd.com.

Following management's prepared remarks, we will take your questions. I will now turn the call over to Jay Graham, WildHorse's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Jay Graham

Thanks, Pearce. Good morning everyone. The third quarter has been exciting for Wildhorse, as we continue to execute the plan outlined at the IPO.

In the third quarter of 2017, production grew by 161% from the third quarter of 2016 to approximately 36,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. WRD has achieved this tremendous growth while delineating acreage across the field and on average exceeding our 91 Boe per foot type curve.

In addition, our operations team has been quick to integrate two major Eagle Ford acquisition. Since the closing of the two deals we have brought online 29 wells on the Clayton Williams acreage and have drilled 10 wells on the Anadarko/KKR acreage at the end of the third quarter. We have operated the Anadarko/KKR assets for only four months, yet we are ahead of schedule and are already flowing back our first wells on the position.

Since the IPO, we have gone from seven Gen 3 Eagle Ford wells to nearly 70 Gen 3 wells online. With this many wells located across our acreage, we have successfully proven the Gen 3 completion design. And we continue to expand the boundaries of our position with further delineation.

By the end of 2017, we should have approximately 100 Gen 3 wells online. More over we are better hedged today than ever and we have achieved significant growth this year without overextending the balance sheet. Not only has the team excelled at executing the 2017 plan, they have also performed exceptionally in the face of Hurricane Harvey.

During the hurricane we had minimal shut-ins, which impacted gross production by approximately 175 barrels of oil equivalent per day and despite the weather we solidly beat the third quarter consensus production estimate. Geographically, Wildhorse was one of the closest public operators to the hurricane with the core of our position in Burleson County receiving over 20 inches of rain. Yet our operations were among the least impacted.

Ahead of the storms landfall, WRD secured additional oil hauling capacity, worked with third-party midstream providers to ensure regular operations and prepared diesel and gasoline reserves as strategic fuel depots not just for us but also for our third-party vendors to avoid downtime.

On our last conference call, I said that our staff was one of WRD’s key strengths. With our response to Hurricane Harvey, you can see what I meant in clear quantifiable terms given our team's incredible performance under these difficult circumstances.

Before turning it over to Anthony, I wanted to briefly talk about our plans for 2018. We're currently running multiple scenarios in our budgeting process, while the budgeting details are still in the works what is 100% certain is that our 2018, plan will be mindful of the balance sheet and our leverage metrics, while still allowing for the flexibility to continue working on high return projects and delineating our acreage position.

The third quarter was an excellent example of this approach, as we grew our production while also lowering our debt metrics to 1.7 times, net debt to annualized third quarter EBITDAX. As shown in our updated Company presentation, we intend to continue outperforming all metrics, such as return on capital employed, debt adjusted growth and cash margin.

As we finish 2017, we look forward to more great results and another outstanding year in 2018. With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to WildHorse's President, Anthony Bahr, to discuss the operational results for the quarter.

Anthony Bahr

Thanks, Jay, and good morning. In the third quarter of 2017 Wildhorse brought online 28 wells, including 27 Eagle Ford wells and one Austin Chalk well. This brings WRD to a total of 68 Gen 3 Eagle Ford wells averaging an EUR of 101 Boe per foot.

Among the highlights from the quarter, we brought online three wells outside of CGAs and management’s 3P area. These wells include the Jake #1, a step out well seven miles to the north of the Chmelar Pad, which was mentioned on our last conference call. And an additional two well step out pad southwest of the Farmers North/Miman pad.

The two wells on this pad, the Jurica #1H, and Doughtie #1H produced an IP-30 of 674 Boe per day at 96% and 785 Boe per day at 95% oil, which on average is in line with our type curve on total production that significantly exceeds it on oil mix.

In the third quarter WRD brought online 19 wells, on the Clayton Williams acreage almost tripling the total to 29 wells. As part of the third quarter schedule, we brought online ten wells between the Goodnight Pad and the step out Farmers North/Miman pad. We also brought online another seven wells north of the Chmelar Pad.

On the Anadarko/KKR acreage, we are ahead of schedule with ten wells drilled at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect to bring online these ten wells and drill another 13 wells on the Anadarko/KKR acreage.

In the third quarter WRD also brought online the Bennett B #7H an Austin Chalk well in Burleson County at IP-30 of 744 Boe per day normalized for a 6,500 foot lateral consisting of 32% oil, 30% NGLs, 38% natural gas. The production from the well has been almost flat since it’s peak rate.

As a result of it structurally up-dip location, the well has a different production profile with a slightly higher oil mix than the Winkelmann in Washington County. The Bennett B is particularly significant from the delineation perspective as it is located 20 miles northeast of the Winkelmann on the boundary between where the legacy Austin Chalk was developed in areas where it remains undeveloped.

With the success of this well, we have expanded the area of where economic Austin Chalk production can be achieved on our acreage position. Given, encouraging results and very flat declines on our first wells, we have moved a rig from North Louisiana to Washington County to drill two more Austin Chalk wells by year-end.

As a result of this rig move, we will bring online one less well in North Louisiana than previously anticipated during the fourth quarter. Six Upper Red wells are expected to come online in the fourth quarter consisting of two 3 well pads bringing the total to 17 RCT wells in north Louisiana.

During the third quarter of 2017 WRD also brought on line two additional Eagle Ford refracs bringing the total to six refracs not only are refracs high rate of return projects but we also plan to utilize them as less expensive delineation tools by testing Gen 3 style refracs on areas of the field with only Gen 1 wells. Through this approach, we can delineate more acreage with the Gen 3 design while also increasing capital efficiency.

D&C capital expenditures were approximately $214.2 million in the third quarter of 2017 with 92% allocated to the Eagle Ford. With 28 gross and 28 net wells brought online working interest in the quarter was higher than originally planned. During the third quarter, we also began to see some increases in service cost primarily related to sand transportation during periods of peak demand, which caused us to source more sand from outside of the basin. We're currently evaluating other sand sourcing options and are proactively working with vendors to mitigate these expenses.

Further, more on efficiencies, WRD’s drilling crews continue to make improvements. During the third quarter, and despite the hurricane our five Eagle Ford rigs average 13.4 days from spud to rig release, which is better than our target of 14 days. We also had several wells drilled in only ten days.

WRD is also seeing, efficiency improvements from its completion crews, it is not experiencing increased cycle times as reported by some peers in other basins. We’ve retained flexibility with the majority of our service providers and are not reliant on any one vendor for our pressure pumping services.

In addition, we are experiencing positive tailwinds from LLS pricing, which are helping to offset cost increases. While the LLS pricing premium continues to look favorable on the forward curve, we have locked in a significant amount of basis swaps to secure this advantage into 2018.

In 2017 WRD has done an incredible job to integrating two major assets, with a quick turnaround from acquisition to the first wells brought online. We're also excited about 2018 and maintain a deep pipeline of projects including further completion design improvements, Austin Chalk development, the testing of two Eagle Ford landing zones, an additional step out wells.

With nearly 70 Gen 3, wells online across our acreage, we have successfully demonstrated the consistency of our results in the resource potential of our position.

With that I'd like to now turn the call over to Drew Cozby, WRD’s Chief Financial Officer to provide a financial overview. Drew?

Drew Cozby

Thanks, Anthony. Wildhorse reported solid financial results for the third quarter of 2017, with adjusted EBITDAX of $98.4 million in comparison to the $23.7 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $11.6 million or $0.12 per share for the third quarter of 2017. While the third quarter 2017 results reflected higher crude prices over the same quarter of last year it did not include the widening LLS to WTI premium, which occurred late in the third quarter.

Nonetheless, third quarter oil price realizations were at the high-end of our guidance and almost 100% of WTI. If LLS pricing remains the current premium to WTI all price realizations as a percentage of WTI could potentially be above that level in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Lease operating expense, or LOE, for the third quarter of 2017 was $12.4 million or $3.70 per Boe. A decline of 15% from the $4.37 per Boe in the first quarter of 2017, which reflects continued efficiencies since the Clayton Williams acquisition in December 2016 as well as greater volumes.

As we noted in the Q2 earnings release, the inclusion of the Anadarko/KKR acreage production also impacted LOE in the third quarter, given the entire costs legacy production. WRD expects to realize future LOE reductions on the Anadarko/KKR acreage similar to the efficiencies already achieved on the Clayton Williams acreage.

GP&T expense of the third quarter of 2017 was $3.8 million or a $1.12 per BOE compared to the $1.9 million or $0.95 per BOE, in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in GP&T expenses is attributable to the acquisition of the Anadarko/KKR acreage, which has higher fee gas purchasing and processing contracts.

Exploration expense was $4.7 million for the third quarter 2017, compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2016. The increase in exploration expense was due to undeveloped leasehold impairments of $3.2 million primarily as a result of expiring acreage leases in the Athens operating area of the North Louisiana asset.

As previously announced, the borrowing base on WRD’s 17 lender revolving credit facility was raised from $612.5 million to $875 million in early October as part of its regularly scheduled semiannual redetermination.

WRD has almost doubled its borrowing base from the starting point of $450 million at the IPO in December of 2016. And also during the third quarter, WRD issued an additional $150 million of its 6.875% senior notes due 2025. The proceeds from the issuance were used to pay down borrowings under the revolving credit facility.

As of September 30 of this year and pro forma for the borrowing base increase, WRD’s liquidity is $721.9 million and that’s consisting of $5.4 million in cash and $716.5 million in availability on the credit facility. WRD’s net debt to annualized third quarter adjusted EBITDAX ratio was approximately 1.7 times. At fiscal year-end, WRD expects to remain below its target of 2 times.

Now moving on to our hedge book. Total hedge production in the third quarter of 2017 was 2.2 million Boe or 65% of Q3 production of 3.4 million Boe. Third and fourth quarter 2017, WRD added hedges went over 5.3 million barrels of oil in 2017 extending to 2020. Using a combination of swaps and deferred put options and allowing for upside in a rising commodity price environment.

In the third quarter and early fourth quarter, WildHorse also took advantage of the widening WTI to LLS spread and locked in approximately 6.1 million barrels of production in 2017 and 2018 with basis swaps at a spread of approximately $3.99 per barrel in 2017 and $3.04 per barrel in 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, WildHorse has hedged 85% of its total expected production using the midpoint of our annual guidance with oil at a weighted average price of $52.54 per barrel and natural gas at $3.25 per Mcf.

In closing, I'd like to highlight a few points. As we begin the fourth quarter, WildHorse is in excellent financial shape, as our production continues to ramp, we are simultaneously improving our leverage metrics and furthermore with the recent increase in our borrowing base in the addition of issuance of our additional bonds, our liquidity has never been higher. We have the flexibility and strength to maximize the value of our 385,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford and also protecting the balance sheet.

Fiscal year 2017 has been excellent for WildHorse as we transition from the IPO, from an early delineation stage company to significant production with economies of scale. We're looking forward to finishing the fourth quarter and beginning 2018 just around the corner.

With that, let me turn the call over – back over to Jay for some final remarks.

Jay Graham

Thanks Drew. Before we begin with Q&A, I want to emphasize five key points about our progress in 2017. First, we continue to outperform our 91 Boe per foot type curve across our Eagle Ford acreage and our production is on track to meet or exceed the midpoint of our 2017 guidance. Second, with three more step out wells in the third quarter, we expect our inventory of approximately 2,000 premium locations to expand to the 130,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford currently outside of CG&A and management’s 3P area.

Third, our drilling rigs and completion crews continue to improve and maintain efficiencies with no degradation in quality, service or cycle times. Fourth, as Drew just pointed out, our borrowing base increased yet again and we have added considerable hedges for 2017 to 2020. In addition, we improved our leverage metrics in the quarter and are on track to stay below our target of two times net debt to quarterly annualized EBITDAX at year-end.

And fifth, we maintain a deep pipeline of projects and catalyst, including further completion design improvements, Austin Chalk development, the testing of two Eagle Ford landing zones, and additional step out wells.

And with that, I'll now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

John Freeman

Good morning guys.

Jay Graham

Good morning, John.

John Freeman

The first question, you’ve done a good job spreading out these first couple of Austin Chalk wells about 20 miles apart with, the next couple that you are hoping to drill by year-end, any idea where those will be located in relation to these first two?

Anthony Bahr

Yes, John. This is Anthony. The next two will be down in Washington County closer to the Winkelmann rather than Bennett.

John Freeman

Okay. And then I realize it's still early but when do you think you have enough information to be able to make a decision on whether or not you all might move from the Gen 3 to the Gen 4 design?

Steve Habachy

Hey John, this is Steve. So we're getting closer, we're not there yet something that I think will be ready to turn forward on our completions in 2018 so some time kind of Q1, Q2 of 2018 will have enough data to really be able to type curve it and determine if it's the best completion go-forward. Right now, the results are encouraging though I will say that but too early to tell.

John Freeman

And would the answer be probably pretty similar from when you'd have enough information on the stock staggered test on testing the two Eagle Ford zones?

Steve Habachy

Yes, same kind of timeframe.

John Freeman

That's great. I appreciate it guys, nice quarter.

Steve Habachy

Thank you, John.

Anthony Bahr

Thank you.

Kashy Harrison

Hi, good morning everyone and thanks for taking my question.

Anthony Bahr

You bet.

Kashy Harrison

So for either Jay and Anthony I mean you guys are successfully digested two significant transaction.

Anthony Bahr

Hello?

Brian Corales

Good morning guys, that was interesting.

Anthony Bahr

Tell me about it.

Brian Corales

You’ve done a great job on delineating the Eagle Ford and some of those step out wells and I guess I'm referencing more the step out wells that you all drilled in the Eagle Ford. On Page 7 with your inventory slide, is there a way to quantify I guess the increase in inventory that the step out wells are going to have or ballpark?

Jay Graham

Not at this point, we want to go pretty much hand in hand with what CGA comes out with at the end of the year or year-end reserves audit. So that'll probably come out at the same-time we release our reserves update after the first of the year.

Brian Corales

Okay, and then back to the Gen 4 versus Gen 3. Can you give us a rough cost increase estimate?

Jay Graham

Yes, it depends on how you quantify Gen 4. So we're currently – we call it a Gen 4 and kind of give the impression that it's a step change, it's a consistent change. And as we did from Gen 2 to Gen 3, you're actually testing several variables in that process. And so it's hard to really guide you toward what a true Gen 4 cost will look like until we get the full dataset and have an understanding of what the Gen 4 will look like go forward.

Anthony Bahr

Yes, what we've said, Brian in your well – there's not like one single Gen 4, if you’re testing across a number of measures of proppant, fluid types, stage spacing and clusters per stage, but we are completely happy with the results as we’ve seen through almost 70 wells on the Gen 3. We just want the market to know, we continue to push optimization forward and you may see a little of that in 2018.

Brian Corales

Okay. And then one final one, you mentioned inflation a little bit on sourcing sand and whatnot. Can you maybe talk about I guess inflation you’ve seen in 2017, are you all kind of expecting that to raise a little bit next year and if you can quantify that, that would be great.

Jay Graham

Yes, thanks for the question. We've seen a little bit of increase just kind of in general services. The reason we're exciting kind of the transportation associated with proppant that's been the lion's share of the increase. And so as we ramped up and really stress the local capacities in the basin, we've had to step further outside. With that being said, we're working with our proppant providers that are more local in terms of looking at expansion forum, getting creative with contracts, potential contracts things like that try to mitigate a lot of that.

To guide right now would be a little difficult, something we plan on doing when we release 2018 guidance but we feel very comfortable, we're going to be able to mitigate and have mitigated to-date a lot of some of the service cost inflation that we've seen just through design changes as well as getting more creative with structured deals with our vendors.

Brian Corales

All right, guys. Thank you.

Jay Graham

Thanks.

Irene Haas

Hey, good morning everybody. I have a question – actually two on the Chalk, and the Chalk still taking about 30 days and 7 million a piece on average. And then my second question is can you do a little compare and contrast and tell us – and give us a little more color on how the Chalk wells versus the Eagles Ford and then the first Chalk well versus the second Chalk well and then finally, what are the unique drilling and completion with – associated with…

Anthony Bahr

Irene, this is Anthony. A lots of questions there, I'll try to summarize it real quick. As far as the drilling days, there has been significant improvement in the very few Austin Chalk wells and that actually quite frankly is part of the reason, we're not willing to release or are not ready to release at this point.

A kind of go-forward overall type curve cost and rate because we've made so much improvement as an example our first Austin Chalk well was 37 days. Our second Austin Chalk well from spud to rig release was 25 days. And so with that kind of improvement, we hate to put a marker out there that says it's going to be 25. We continue to see improvements with the rig it's drilling right now. So hopeful, that we’ll continue to see those types of improvements with the same ones that we saw in the Eagle Ford.

If you remember back to our IPO presentation even in the Eagle Ford when we first started drilling the Eagle Ford here a couple of years ago, these were 25 day well. And now our best wells are down to 10 days so I hope for a lot of continued improvement in the Chalk. The difference in the two wells, Austin Chalk wells from a performance perspective that we've seen so far has some to do with pressure, the Winkelmann well, which is down in Washington County is a lot deeper and obviously as you can see from the results gassier so that imputes a little bit more rate to it.

The Bennett well in Burleson County that we just mentioned today has a very, very flat production profile. It is an economic well particularly if we continue to make improvements in efficiency on the drilling in the completion side. But a lot of potential in our minds in the Austin Chalk and that's why we're continuing to invest in it.

Irene Haas

And may I have a follow-up is that the unique risk associated with the Chalk in terms of just probably not so much drilling but completion as compared to the Eagle Ford?

Anthony Bahr

No, we don’t see that so far.

Irene Haas

Okay, great. Thanks.

Asit Sen

Thanks, good morning everyone.

Jay Graham

Good morning.

Anthony Bahr

Good morning.

Asit Sen

Just on how many frac crews are you running now and how many of those are on contracts, I recall from prior notes two, is that still true?

Anthony Bahr

Yes, that's correct. Currently, there's two under contract and then two additional hydraulic horsepower fleet that are spot work committed to us, but we can let them go at anytime. And that is for – in the Eagle Ford, just to be clear we also have one in North Louisiana.

Asit Sen

Right, right. And with 80% hedged for 2018, is it possible to quantify what percent of your service contracts are sensitive to a moving oil price?

Steve Habachy

I'm sorry. Can you repeat that last part?

Asit Sen

How much of the service costs are contracted or sensitive to moving oil prices?

Jay Graham

Yes, I’ll answer. This is Jay. Nothing is tied to oil prices. So the only – again, the only contracted obligations are the two frac crews that we have. Everything else would be subject to basically supply and demand logistics.

Asit Sen

Got you. And, Jay, appreciate your early thoughts on 2018. But conceptually if oil expectations are $10 higher versus your planning assumptions, how would you think about the appropriate level of outspend and the pace of development? Is the gating factor the 2 times net debt to EBITDA?

Jay Graham

That's the gating factor. I mean, another factor again is – it is our balance sheet and we worked it down to 1.7 times or better. We'd like to – even though 2 times is our ceiling so to speak, I mean, we wouldn't want to stress the balance sheet in anyway. We're seeing – as Anthony described with our drilling efficiencies in the Chalk and the Eagle Ford, we’re able to do a lot more with a lot less. And so we will go into 2018, we’re running hundreds of scenarios internally. And wherever we shake out, we will be very, very cognizant, very dependent on how that balance sheet looks throughout the year.

Asit Sen

Thank you.

Jay Graham

You bet. Thank you.

Subash Chandra

Yes. Hi, good morning. Just on that point, what are the main efficiencies we should be looking for heading into 2018? Is it more drilling days? At some point do pad efficiencies kick in? And you've talked about procurement et cetera. But could you give us a taste of what you're working on for next year?

Jay Graham

Yes, Subash. I’ll hit it real quick and then Steve can follow-up. But drilling days continue stages per day from our frac crews, that's where we can gain the best efficiencies. So that's really where our operations team, our engineers are focused with our vendors is continuing to drive down the drilling days in the frac stages per day.

Another efficiency will have going into 2018 is pad drilling, and looking at where we may be drilling two wells per pad or four wells per pad. So I don't know think you'd see us drill more than four wells on a pad in 2018, but that's another area we can stand to gain a lot of efficiencies is four-well pads. And so, Steve, if you got anything else?

Steve Habachy

Perfect. Okay.

Jay Graham

He said I did good.

Subash Chandra

Yes. And do you have – you sort of average Eagle Ford D&C number that we should be using currently?

Jay Graham

Subash, I think what you've heard from us in the past is the best to go. We’ve seen that 10% to 15% creep from the IPO. But we continue to drill across entire acreage position, testing the different designs, and so it's jumping around a little bit. And give us, as Steve said, another couple of quarters where we can really hone in on kind of a perfected technique and I think we will be able to guide little better with that.

Subash Chandra

Okay. And my final one is just on the Austin Chalk. So the Austin Chalk in this – iteration of the Austin Chalk is not naturally fractured, so you kind of have to choose your places. And so how do you sort of selected your locations for us forward?

Anthony Bahr

Subash, this is Anthony. First off, I wouldn't say it's not naturally fractured at all, but perhaps not as much natural fractures as the old historical development. But having said that, our first well, the Winkelmann well was an offset to the GeoSouthern well, the Fowler well. So that was the reason for locating that well down there in Washington County. We've got a pretty good acreage position down there. So we wanted that to be our first test.

The second well, the Bennett, as we mentioned in the script is right on the edge of where the historical Austin Chalk development was. We’re creeping into an area that was historically undeveloped. But not too far away from legacy – good quality legacy Austin Chalk well. So that has been our philosophy so far. The rig that we've moved down there and the two wells that we're going to drill the rest of this year will be continuing along the same trend and hopefully very similar to the Winkelmann. But we're not thus far anyway jumping out 10 miles from the nearest Austin Chalk production. While the Winkelmann and the Bennett were 20 miles apart, they're both relatively close to previous Austin Chalk production.

Subash Chandra

Got it. And is there a – is it wetter? Is there water – formation water in Austin Chalk?

Anthony Bahr

Not of a significance, has created any issues thus far.

Subash Chandra

Terrific. Thank you.

Dan McSpirit

Thank you folks, good morning. How much of the 2018 capital budget will go to testing concepts like the two landing zones at the Eagle Ford and drilling more step-out wells versus more development type drilling?

Jay Graham

Yes, Dan, we’re still not to that point yet. Like I said, we're still testing a lot of different scenarios at this point. And so a portion of the program will continue to be delineating out into – I shouldn't call it 185,000 acres now, because with the delineation we've done that would be a smaller number. But we will continue to reach out and test both Austin Chalk A and B, stacked/staggered on the Eagle Ford wells, and continue into delineation. But since we’re able to guide in 2018 we can give you those numbers.

Dan McSpirit

Okay, got it. And then just considering the increase working interest in period, does the production beats have more to do with the outperformance of the type curve or increased working interest in the wells or maybe it's a combination of the two? Just asking to get a better sense of how much of the productivity gains of the field are making their way to the corporate level.

Jay Graham

All of the above.

Dan McSpirit

Okay. And then with respect to North Louisiana, how should we think about that asset in the portfolio today? And is it still in the portfolio tomorrow?

Jay Graham

Well, as far as today versus tomorrow, I mean, we will never comment on any potential M&A activity until we've got it inked up. And so it is most definitely part of the portfolio. We still have a rig running there, our 2018 plan again testing the different scenarios. We’ll look at having a rig running there or not. And so when we come out with our 2018 plan, we will all know where we're there. The rate returns again are competitive and good. It’s just – I go back to look at the scale and the size, the size and the scale of our North Louisiana asset versus East Texas, we need to be more focused on East Texas as we are at this point.

Dan McSpirit

Got it. I appreciate the answers. Have a great day. Thanks.

Jay Graham

Yes.

Kashy Harrison

Good morning, again. Apologies about earlier. I had some technical difficulties and had to dial back in.

Jay Graham

No problem.

Kashy Harrison

Yes. So for either Jay or Anthony, you’ve successfully digested two significant transactions, two significant acquisitions for Eagle Ford this year. And so if you were just to perform a look back on these two deals, have there been any surprises either positively or negatively relative to your acquisition in case expectations?

Jay Graham

I’ll take a swing, and if Anthony wants to add, he can. I haven’t seen anything negatively. I think the positive aspects are how quickly we've been able to integrate those into our operations and how well they fit. As Drew described it a number of times when we bought the Anadarko/KKR acquisition, it truly was kind of the hand and glove type acquisition. So the synergies between the two acquisitions along with our legacy acreage have really been a perfect fit, and really what’s been able to – enabled us to build the size and the scale that we have in that area.

Anthony Bahr

The only thing I'll add from a positive perspective that might go back to reinforce some of the commentary we've had on LOE in the third quarter. When we acquired the Anadarko assets of course we have a forecasted staffing levels and LOE assumptions. And one of the things that was surprising I guess from a positive perspective was we ended up hiring about 20% of the existing staff to bring all those hundreds of wells into our organization. And so that was a positive surprise to us that we were able to reconfigure our field operations to integrate that large of an asset from a well count perspective and only acquire about 20% of the existing staff that it was taken to manage those operations.

And I'm not leading the witness here, but I think it's just rather [ph] confidence internally that we're going to be able to deliver on the promised LOE reductions. We've already seen a lot of that and we probably had seen a little bit more opportunity from what we call base production maintenance and optimization on both of these acquisitions than we might have foreseen. And so those are all opportunities that are good and that we really didn't value in the deal at the very beginning.

Kashy Harrison

Great color there. And apologies, this may have been asked, I'm not entirely sure. But you guys have highlighted some strong well results outside your designated 3P area. Could you just give us some color on how many wells and how much time you might need before you start thinking about incorporating more locations into your 3P area?

Anthony Bahr

Yes. We did cover that a little bit. I think the guidance on that is – that process will run hand-in-hand with our year-end reserves audit. So I think you could look for additions to our well inventory and acreage so to speak after the first of the year when we get our reserve report back from CG&A because we want to be pretty closely in tune with them on their assessment. And obviously it goes without saying we drilled good – very good wells exceeding our type curve in an area where we don't have any locations. We're going to have some locations there it's just a matter of quantity and scope of it at this point.

Kashy Harrison

Got you. Well, thanks for taking my questions and a solid quarter.

Jay Graham

Thank you.

Anthony Bahr

Thank you

Jeff Robertson

Thanks. Jay, just on the concept of North Louisiana, can you talk about the ability just to drive production and cash flow growth between a rig allocated to North Louisiana versus a rig allocated to your core Eagle Ford acreage?

Jay Graham

Are you talking comparatively speaking?

Jeff Robertson

Yes.

Jay Graham

Yes. On a rate basis as we all know the North Louisiana asset dry gas, very gassy, deep, very prolific. So if you just look at on a Boe basis that would add more probably Boes over the course of the year. From a cash flow perspective, again, cycle times are so much longer in North Louisiana than they are in East Texas. It probably pales a little bit from a cash flow perspective versus our East Texas rig. So again, you focus on the balance sheet and focus on the 2018 plan, we will take all of that into account as we build that 2018 plan.

Jeff Robertson

Okay, thank you.

Jay Graham

You bet.

Jay Graham

Okay, thank you all for your time this morning. We look forward to speaking with you again on our fourth quarter conference call. I will now turn the call back over to Pearce to provide some details on our upcoming investor conferences.

Pearce Hammond

Thanks, Jay. WRD will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences; the Jefferies 7th Annual Energy Conference in Houston, Texas on Tuesday to Wednesday, November 28th and 29th; and the Capital One 12th Annual Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday to Thursday, December 6th and 7th.

Thanks for your time and this concludes today's conference call.

