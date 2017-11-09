The Whole Storey On CenturyLink

CenturyLink (CTL) earnings for the third quarter were broadly reported as a miss. Here are the actual numbers:



EPS Revenue Company

Projected Actual Projected Actual

CenturyLink

$0.45

$0.42

$4.1b

$4.0b

Level 3

$0.375

$0.43

$2.1b

$2.1b

Combined

$0.825

$0.85

$6.2b

$6.1b



I think any reasonable observer would call the combined results mixed, at the very worst. In reality, the revenue miss for CenturyLink's pre-merger business was (or should have been) expected as management warned that it would miss its full-year projections in the second quarter report. Bizarrely, despite the completed merger and an announcement stating as much, many writers didn't even seem to know that this report would include figures for both companies. Thus, only CenturyLink's standalone numbers were reported (even then, often incorrectly) and trading algorithms seem to have made similar mistakes. CTL shares initially fell almost to $14 in after hours trading, but rebounded as investors began absorbing the details. There was a particularly strong move near the beginning of the conference call, apparently in response to this statement from the current CEO:



We are confident we can continue to pay the dividend while investing in growth and our network and as we de-lever our balance sheet.

That sort of reaction is one indication of continued interest in the stock. The fundamentals of the report are why I think a rebound will have legs...



The Bad is not So Bad, and the Future Looks Brighter

Although CenturyLink's legacy business is still declining, management is transitioning it to higher value customers and thus higher margin. Management also cited a sales drag from the extremely protracted merger process. Even so, the company saw growth in all speed bands above 20Mbps and very good response to its price-for-life plans. I think that validates the accelerated investment to improve the network and see reason to hope for better sales results now that the deal is complete and Title II rollback seems ever more likely. To be clear, I think the latter development is a travesty, but it's one that will unquestionably help CenturyLink's business.



The other side of the coin is that Level 3 (LVLT) grew by similar amounts across the board. I'm looking forward to the management transition and think Level 3 execs have the right approach. Future CEO, Jeff Storey, emphasized being focused on growing FCF/share. He sees CenturyLink primarily targeting enterprise networking, rather than being a consumer-focused company. The companies' networks are already being integrated, and sales teams are already able to sell the combined services with more customizable options. Going forward, management will only be providing full-year (not quarterly) guidance, but there will be quarterly reporting on integration progress and synergies.



I like that the clear focus is on optimizing operations. Only after that, a year or more out, will management look at where the stock price is and begin to consider buybacks. Instead, excess cash will go toward investing in growth and decreasing leverage from 4.2x EBITDA to the target 3-4x range. Reading between the lines, I think we'll never get to the point of buybacks because by then we'll be talking about CenturyLink combination with other big players like Vodafone (VOD) and/or Alphabet (GOOG). The direction that the FCC has been taking things renews the likelihood that Dish (DISH) will play a part as well. That's because when the FCC finally confirmed the deal it also signaled a new, more permissive, standard that is likely to accelerate and amplify the next wave of telecommunications consolidation and competition.



But I'm Hurting Now

Obviously, I've been wrong about the short-term market dynamics surrounding the merger, but I'm more concerned about having been right about it happening, and now about the sustained dividend. In mid-September and again over the past weeks I've been privately warning against assuming that CTL (or any stock) couldn't possibly go below any given level. In the past, the dividend announcement has come 2-3 weeks after earnings and it was never expected before Nov. options expiration, on the 17th, which makes it easy to own options instead of shares before then. As a result, it's possible for Big Money to push share pricing down to take premiums from call buyers, and the options chain mostly bears that out around the $20 strike:

CALLS NOV 17 '17 Puts

Open Interest

Nov 4

Open Interest

Nov 8



Strike

Price

Open Interest

Nov 8

Open Interest

Nov 4

120 230



15.00

1,096

317 233 414



16.00

10,900

7,280 1,955 5,593



17.00

5,597

5,957 2,991 4,880



18.00

3,540

3,724 4,785 4,998



19.00

5,934

5,862 31,543 31,780



20.00

3,847

3,902 5,600 5,689



21.00

592

595 3,121 3,177



22.00

117

137

I've also noted how declines can trigger stop-loss orders, thereby creating a cycle. If small investors are over-extended, owning more than they can afford, that can make for a true long squeeze. Institutions pay good money for information that characterizes the sustainability of positions, and can feed off this sort of thing. Thus, my opinion is that individual investors should always avoid excessive leverage, and try to avoid timing the market. However, the recent change in open interest around the money on the put side indicates that there is still plenty of interest in owning CTL shares. I'll also mention that the rebate rate briefly spiked, then subsided right after the merger probably indicating plenty of merger arbitrage cleanup.



Conclusion

Again, what's of greatest importance to me right now is that Jeff Storey, after reviewing combined operations, made a of point of being "firmly committed to the dividend" and every other executive that spoke echoed those thoughts. The point that budgets and targets are already finalized for next year underlines certainty to that commitment. Combined FCF comes in right in line with my projections for the unified company and its reduced payout ratio. As a result, it seems clear that there is virtually no chance the dividend will be cut in the foreseeable future. This may make for continued ebbs and surges in the stock price over time, but everything I see makes me very confident that CTL will work its way back from current lows, paying shareholders handsomely along the way. Exactly when the rebound begins is of much less importance to me. For perspective, I was happy to wait through two years of only modest price improvement with BGC Partners (BGCP) while collecting $1.50 in tax-qualified dividends before the stock finally began to really move this year, tripling my original investment in the process. I don't think I'll have to wait nearly that long with CTL; though I feel for those who may be learning about the perils of leverage and poor analyst coverage, I'll be more than content to earn a secure yield that is well into the double-digits while I wait .



Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL, BGCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.