C&J Energy Services (CJ) Don Gawick on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CJ)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Daniel Jenkins - Vice President of Investor Relations

Don Gawick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Cashiola - Chief Financial Officer

Pat Bixenman - Chief Administrative Officer and President of Research and Technology

Analysts

Jim Wicklund - Credit Suisse

Judson Bailey - Wells Fargo

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Daniel Jenkins. Please go ahead.

Daniel Jenkins

Thank you, Operator. Good morning everyone, and welcome to the C&J Energy Services earnings conference call to discuss our results for the third quarter of 2017. With me today are Don Gawick, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Cashiola, Chief Financial Officer; and Pat Bixenman, Chief Administrative Officer and the President of Research and Technology. We appreciate your participation.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Don Gawick, President and Chief Executive Officer of C&J Energy Services.

Don Gawick

Thanks, Daniel. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our results for the third quarter of 2017 from our office here in Houston, Texas, the home of the new World Series champions are Houston Astros.

We delivered strong financial results for the third quarter achieving sequential improvement through increases in utilization and pricing across our core service lines, especially in our Completion Services segment. With a continued focus on operational execution, we capitalized on the momentum from the second quarter, which resulted in improved profitability, particularly our wireline and pumping, coiled tubing and cementing services businesses.

In our fracturing business, we deployed an additional horizontal frac fleet consisting of new build pumps and refurbished ancillary equipments to a dedicated customer in West Texas in mid-August and a refurbished vertical track fleet in South Texas in late September. With this we exhibit the third quarter with approximately 575,000 horsepower deployed across 13 horizontal and four vertical frac fleets.

In our wireline and pumping business, we maintained our strategy of aligning with efficient, dedicated customers and pairing units with our recently deployed frac fleets, all of which resulted in strong revenue and margin improvement in the quarter.

In our well construction and intervention services business, we were awarded more rigs from new customers for our cementing services, which increased overall utilization and greatly improved our financial performance.

With respect to coiled tubing services, we experienced strong demand for a large diameter coil, which accounted for almost 80% of that service lines revenue in the quarter. Customer inquiries for dedicated units increased during the quarter and we recently committed one of our largest coiled tubing units to one of our most active and efficient customers in West Texas.

Looking to the fourth quarter, we continue to experience strong customer demand across our core completion services businesses, although we are preparing for some pockets of seasonal slowness. They are typically late in the year due to the holidays and weather, particularly in our northern U.S. locations.

With that said, customer demand currently remains strong and we are on schedule to deploy additional refurbished and new equipment over the remainder of the year, which Pat will discuss in more detail. We are maintaining a judicious approach towards asset deployment grounded by our focus on enhancing margins and generating positive returns for shareholders. We will only refurbish stacked equipment or order new appointment if the economics clearly support doing so.

Turning to our Well Support Services segment, third quarter revenue increased due to improvement in both our rig services and special services businesses, but segment profitability decreased sequentially primarily due to higher expenses in our artificial lift business. Looking at rig services, our average active working rig count experienced its biggest increase in over a year averaging 155 rigs in the quarter, primarily due to increased work over and maintenance activity in West Texas, California, and Canada.

In our special services product line, increased plug and abandonment activity due to recent contract wins in California resulted in modest improvement in that business during the quarter. For fluids management, utilization and pricing remained challenged in most basins, but we did see some areas of improvement, especially in West Texas and the Mid-Continent. However, growing labor shortages inhibited our ability to fully take advantage of those opportunities.

Turning to the fourth quarter, our average active work over rig count has remained relatively high, as activity levels continued to modestly improve in most of our core operating basins. Relatively stable commodity prices have encouraged some of our largest customers to allocate more capital towards well workover and maintenance, but we remain cautious of the potential negative impact from seasonally decreased activity levels that are typical in the fourth quarter.

In our Fluids Management business, we are working on putting more personnel and equipment to work in regions with improving fluids demand such as West Texas and the Mid-Continent, but labor constraints continue to be an impediment. We have begun to increase our rates commensurate with our rising cost structure to retain an attractive additional personnel and to generate better returns for our shareholders.

Until either commodity prices move higher or the economics of workover activity becomes more competitive relative to new drill wells, we don't expect a meaningful financial improvement in the near future within the majority of our Well Support Services segment.

Before I turn the call over to Pat, I want to share some thoughts on our agreements to acquire O-Tex Pumping and the divestiture of our Canadian rig services business. The O-Tex transaction is an important one for C&J as it elevates our cementing business to one of the largest and most heavily concentrated in the lower 45 US land market and it further strengthens our position as a top-tier oilfield services provider.

I want to emphasize that this transaction fulfills all of our requirements for a strategic M&A transaction, such as taking one of our core service offerings to the next level from a size and scope perspective, providing a complementary and expanded customer base, and being accretive to both earnings and cash flow.

We are confident that we negotiated a beneficial deal on behalf of our shareholders, which should become evident as we ramp up utilization of the O-Tex asset base, further streamline costs, and grow earnings and cash flow throughout 2018. We are currently waiting on official approval from the regulators to close the transaction. In the meantime we are diligently preparing for a smooth and seamless integration of the O-Tex employees and assets.

We currently expect to close this transaction assuming regulatory approval before year end. We are working hard to ensure that there is no disruption and we will continue to deliver superior service quality, not only to our new O-Tex customers but to our legacy C&J cementing customers as well.

With regard to the divestiture of our Canadian rig services business to CWC Energy Services, we are pleased to announce the transaction officially closed on November 5. This transaction further enables us to focus on the growth of our core service offerings in the continental U.S. We believe this deal benefits all of our stakeholders and that it enables us to do the best of a marginally profitable business that was susceptible to experience cyclicality delivered nearly $25 million of cash on the balance sheet net of closing adjustments and better positions us to return our Well Support Services segment to higher levels of profitability.

With that, I will turn the call over to Pat to discuss fleet reactivation and progress on certain R&D initiatives.

Pat Bixenman

Thanks, Don. I will start with an update on our equipment redeployment plans. As we had previously discussed, we are steadily refurbishing our remaining stacked frac equipment of approximately 285,000 aggregate horsepower for redeployment and an expected pace of one to two fleets per quarter.

We're relying on our internal refurbishment capabilities and also working with several third-party equipment manufacturers in order to meet current customer demand. We're on track to redeploy a refurbished horizontal frac fleet to a dedicated customer in the Mid-Continental by mid-November.

For this we will exit the year with approximately 615,000 horsepower deployed across 14 horizontal and four vertical frac fleets, which gives us an equivalent of almost 16 horizontal spreads deployed by year end. We have already started the refurbishment process for the fleets that we expect to start deploying in the second quarter of 2018.

Our previously disclosed fleet of 20 new builds tier-2 frac pumps with refurbished process equipment is scheduled to be deployed by February 1 of 2018 and that horizontal spread will increase our total fleet size to approximately 900,000 hydraulic horsepower. Our refurbishment and maintenance initiatives continue to show positive benefits with our fracturing equipment, R&M expense as a percent of revenue running lower than the prior quarter.

In our wireline and pumping services business, our average active wireline truck count increased by two and our average active pumping unit count increased by four in the third quarter. Based on strong customer demand, we added our first repurposed frac pump into service in our pumping business in early October and we should have five additional repurposed pumps deployed by the end of the fourth quarter.

As previously discussed, we placed an order for two large diameter newbuild coiled tubing units in order to meet strong customer demand both of which we now expect to have active early in the second quarter of 2018.

Moving to our research and technology division, we continue to focus on projects designed to either enhance our operational capabilities or to reduce our overall cost structure. Growing demand from our completion services segment along with an expanding portfolio of products drove a 47% increase of shipments of perforating products and fracturing equipment controls compared to the second quarter.

The products supplied by R&T to our operations had on average of 40% discount compared to market prices. Our sales of R&T products to third-parties continued to increase, which combined with internal cost savings now provide benefits far in excess of our R&D spend.

I will now turn the call over to Mark to review our third quarter financials.

Mark Cashiola

Thanks, Pat. Turning to our financial results, we grew revenue 13.5% sequentially to $442.7 million from $390.1 million in the second quarter of 2017. Our improved results included net income of $10.5 million or $0.17 per diluted share. This compared to a net loss of $12.7 million or $0.20 per share in the second quarter, which included a few exceptional items detailed in our earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $43.9 million for the third quarter, a significant improvement over $25.1 million in the second quarter of this year. We estimate that Hurricane Harvey negatively impacted our third quarter adjusted EBITDA by more than $3 million primarily from downtime experienced by a number of our product lines, as well as logistical supply disruptions and a prolonged period of higher fuel costs, although we were able to pass on those to the increased fuel costs to our customers.

With that said, our ability to recapture lost revenue and margin in the fourth quarter will most likely be mitigated by typical fourth quarter seasonality. In our Completion Services segment, we generated revenue of $344.9 million with adjusted EBITDA of $69 million for the third quarter, improving over revenue of $294.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $47.8 million for the second quarter.

As Don mentioned, during the third quarter we continued to experience strong activity levels across our core businesses in the segment, which resulted in higher overall utilization, increased pricing and improved financial performance, especially in our wireline and pumping, coiled tubing and cementing in service lines.

In our Well Support Services segment, third quarter revenue was $97.7 million with adjusted EBITDA of $800,000, compared to revenue of $96 million with adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million in the second quarter. Revenue in our Well Support Services segment increased sequentially primarily due to increased activity in our rig services and special services businesses, but segment profitability declined due to increased bad debt expense and other adjustments both stemming from artificial lift business.

Compared to our second quarter results, US rig hours declined 3% to approximately 99,000, while Canadian rig hours increased by 37% to approximately 20,000. US truck hours declined 3% to nearly 320,000. SG&A expense in the third quarter was $59.6 million compared to $61.2 million for the second quarter. The sequential decline was primarily driven by decreased restructuring cost as we near the end of the claims process following emergence.

This was partially offset by higher compensation expense in connection with improved operational performance throughout the third quarter. And looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect SG&A expense to range between $60 million to $63 million. We incurred $1.7 million in R&D expense in the third quarter compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter. The sequential decrease was primarily due to spending delays caused by Hurricane Harvey and lower than expected spending on our artificial lift business. We expect R&D expense to be similar in the fourth quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $36.3 million in the third quarter compared to $32.8 million in the second quarter. The higher sequential D&A expense reflected increased capital expenditures associated with equipment placed in the service during the second and third quarters. We expect D&A expense to steadily increase in connection with our capital expenditure program.

During the third quarter, we recorded an income tax benefit of approximately $3.1 million stemming from the recognition of uncertain tax positions. At this time we expect to be essentially tax neutral in the fourth quarter. Moving to liquidity in the balance sheet, on September 30 we had a cash balance of $213.1 million and no outstanding borrowings drawn on our credit facility, which had a capacity of $178.4 million resulting in total equality of approximately $391.5 million.

After taking into consideration, the cash portion that will be needed to close the O-Tex transaction and the cash proceeds from our recently closed divestiture of our Canadian rig services business, current liquidity totals approximately $294 million including a current cash balance of $115 million.

From a cash flow perspective, we generated $35.8 million from operations during the quarter, which was primarily driven by our improved financial performance. Capital expenditures totaled $78.9 million during the third quarter compared to $61 million in the second quarter. The majority of our capital expenditures in the third quarter pertained to our recently deployed equipment and expenditures incurred for existing stacked equipment and new equipment in preparation for future deployment.

Based on the expected timing of funding our current capital projects, we continue to believe $210 million as a reasonable estimate of our capital expenditures for 2017.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Don for a few closing comments.

Don Gawick

Thanks, Mark. In closing I want to take a moment to talk about Hurricane Harvey's impact on our employees and the impressive reaction from our C&J family. We have over 900 employees living in the area affected by the storm, including those working in our corporate headquarters here in Houston.

After the hurricane subsided, we realized that 194 of our employees suffered substantial losses and financial hardship due to Harvey. Before we could even return to our offices, our employees, our human resources and legal teams imagine we're already working together to design and implement programs to provide critical aid to our affected employees.

Many of our employees donated their personal time, much needed supplies and money to assist their fellow employees that were very much in need. Among some of the notable cooperation's with truckloads of relief supplies, collected and distributed from our facilities in West taxes, and numerous work parties to help employees clean out their flooded homes across Texas.

Additionally many groups within our organization worked very long days during and after the storm to make sure our business stayed running and we were back to servicing our customers as soon as possible. I'm extremely proud that our employees came together and worked to help their colleagues during this time of hardship and I'm honored to be part of this tremendous team of people.

Thanks again for joining our call today and we appreciate your interest in C&J. Operator, we are now ready to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes. Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jim Wicklund with Credit Suisse.

Jim Wicklund

Good morning guys.

Don Gawick

Good morning, Jim.

Jim Wicklund

The workover end of the business, I think it's great that you got rid of Canada. Congratulations on that. You know that until people start working over wells instead of drilling new ones that may not improve. Does the duck inventory play in that at all? And is there anything that you see on the near-term horizon that's going to change the business? Obviously, Kaisen is doing well. But with that segment lagged and I was just wondering how long you might expect it to continue to delay?

Don Gawick

Yeah, with respect to the duck side, I think people continue to stay focused on the new well portion of the business and to the extent that we're seeing duck inventory continue to rise in the Permian. It is coming down in a few other areas, but I think it does keep the focus away from the workover business to some extent. In all reality, unless we see a commodity price move that's fairly substantial. We're not seeing anything particularly interesting on the workover side of the business with respect to uptick and activity for some time and it's very hard to predict when that will happen. The workover rig business is seeing a little bit of an uptick and again it's small, but there's a few more rigs standing up. We are getting some rate increases but nothing dramatic. And quite frankly we're needing that to offset some increase in costs, especially on the labor side.

Jim Wicklund

Okay. And my follow-up, if I could, by the way congratulations on O-Tex. I think that's a fabulous acquisition. On pressure pumping, we all saw significant pricing improvement in the first half of the year. And now with the rig count going flat to slightly down, we keep hearing about lack of momentum at least in drilling pricing. Can you talk about what you expect to see in pressure pumping pricing through the end of this year and more importantly the book of business that you have going into '18 and your pricing expectations at least early on the visibility you might have into '18?

Don Gawick

Yeah, you're right. The momentum from the first half has slowed. Although it still continues, we did see increased pricing throughout Q3. We're expecting in Q4 to see some continued price increases. We are able to continue to push those through. It's certainly moderating down from the levels we saw, but we're thinking mid to high-single digits is probably a pretty reasonable estimate in the fourth quarter. Looking out into 2018, we do have the planned reactivations based on what we're hearing from customers, based on what we see in the marketplace and we do expect some continued modest price increases into the 2018 year.

Jim Wicklund

Don, when do you think we'll get to the point where as an industry it will be economic to start ordering new pressure pumping capacity?

Don Gawick

Realistically the leading-edge pricing is getting - it's pretty much in that ballpark now and we're predicting that we're going to have - it's not all of our fleet, certainly the majority of our fleet at that level that kind of economics-wise, sometime maybe late in the first half of 2018.

Jim Wicklund

Okay. Gentlemen, thank you very much. Good quarter. I appreciate it.

Don Gawick

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the next question comes from Judson Bailey with Wells Fargo.

Judson Bailey

Hi. Good morning. Just wanted to follow up, I guess, on Jim's last question or your last comment there, Don. Did you say you expected to have your - all your fleet that kind of new build economics by the second half of '18? And if so, are we - should we think about it like on a GP per fleet at 20 or above or 20 plus million per spread on an annualized basis?

Don Gawick

Yeah. We - that is correct. We think we'll be in that range. The one thing that's important to point out and it certainly factors into the absolute dollars is the continued move towards self-sourcing of a number of our customers. So, we tend to see actually a little bit better margin percentages on that work. But quite frankly you see a little bit less with respect to total profit dollars, because you are supplying a pretty significant portion of the ticket at that point. So, what we see from sort of leading edge and the kind of economics you'd like to see is if we're supplying everything we expect to see EBITDA from the fleet in the 16, 17, 18 per month range and so it's up in the high-teens to pushing $20 million, self-sourcing tends - it's the customer self-sourcing. The EBITDA dollars probably are a little bit more like $1.2 million, $1.3 million per fleet.

Judson Bailey

Okay. Alight, that's helpful. Thank you. And if I could ask, you outlined your thoughts on pressure pumping pricing, what about the other segments within completion services, cementing, wireline, coiled tubing, it sounds like you're deploying additional equipment. So, could you talk about the pricing you are seeing there, maybe relative to the strength in pressure pricing?

Don Gawick

Yeah. So, we saw all of those product lines lagged in the first half compared to what fracturing was doing. And so, we saw in the third quarter and we made commentary along those lines that really, they improved more so than our hydraulic fracturing pricing did. So, it's later in the cycle. It's really coming on now. I would expect to continue to see the improvement in pricing in those product lines and this is in general now, but taken as a group, to be a little bit stronger than what we see on Q4 and going into '18, then we are seeing it for hydraulic fracturing. So, they are later in the cycle, but they are - and as a result they've still got a little bit more room to move than we do on the pressure pumping side.

Judson Bailey

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks. And my last one here, just thinking about the margins within completion services, can you help us frame a mark or whatever, thinking about pressure pumping and then wireline and cementing is relative to where pressure pumping margins are, how do you want to frame it relative to segment margin itself or however we can think about modeling those different segments?

Don Gawick

Juds, what you are asking is, where are frac margins relative to the segment margin?

Judson Bailey

Yeah, and then the same for wireline and cementing.

Don Gawick

Yeah. So, frac, at the gross margin level, frac is basically on par with what you'll see on the completion service segment. The other product lines, wireline is slightly accretive. Pumping is accretive, on a fairly healthy basis pumped down. Cementing is also accretive to the margin. And coiled tubing is accretive as well on a pretty significant standpoint.

Judson Bailey

Okay. Alright, thanks for the color. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] As there is nothing more at the present time, I would like to return the call back to Don Gawick for any closing remarks.

Don Gawick

Thank you, operator. Thanks again everyone for joining our call today. We appreciate your interest in C&J and we look forward to speaking with you again on our Q4 call. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

