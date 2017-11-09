Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) CEO Joseph Jaggers Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 09, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Howard - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Joseph Jaggers - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Jay Stratton - Chief Operating Officer

John Roesink - VP of Development Planning & Geoscience

Chris Bairrington - our VP of Operations

Mark Petry - EVP of Land & Acquisitions;

Analysts

Mike Scialla - Stifel

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

Michael Kelly - Seaport global

Michael Glick - JP Morgan

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bob Howard. Please go ahead.

Robert Howard

Thank you, Steve. Good morning and welcome to Jagged Peak Energy's conference call to discuss third quarter 2017 earnings and combined operations update. Yesterday we issued our earnings news release and filed our third quarter Form 10-Q. Both are available on our Web-site at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com. During our discussion, we'll refer to an Earnings Call Presentation that can be found on the Presentations page under the Investor Relations section of our Web-site.

During this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements about the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business activities. We caution you that our actual results could differ materially from the results that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Information about these factors can be found on the Company's SEC filings and slide two of today's Earnings Call Presentation.

We'll also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDAX margin. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide a comparison across periods of activity and with other oil and gas operators. The reconciliation of the appropriate GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the last page of the earnings release and the last page of the Earnings Call Presentation.

I'll now turn the call over to Joe Jaggers, our Chairman, CEO and President, and return later for financial update.

Joseph Jaggers

Thank you, Bob, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. I’d like to introduce the rest of the team here. In addition to Bob, we have Jay Stratton, our Chief Operating Officer, Mark Petry, our EVP of Land & Acquisitions; our VP of Finance, Ian Piper; Chris Bairrington, our VP of Operations; and John Roesink, VP of Development Planning & Geoscience.

Turning now to slide two, in the online presentation, I'll highlight a few points related to our Q3 and year-to-date results. Our acreage is increased to approximately 72,600 net acres at the end of the quarter, and we are continuing to identify additional acreage. Our current acreage totaled sum 74,700 net acres. I'd remind you that our total acreage is high-control and high-impact at 97% operated and approximately 90% at working interest and very contiguous.

The drilling inventory that results is characterized by some 70% long and extra long laterals, 1.5 and 2 sections. And as a result of this advantaged land position, we are able to drill some of the longest wells in the basin, and our average during Q3 was 8,210 feet on our drilled wells.

Results continue to be excellent. Five recent Wolfcamp A wells representing our latest thinking on completions are production some 35% above our internal type curve. We’ve recently put online our first Woodford Shale well and I’m pleased to announce that jointly at reasonably debts and we have assembled some 27,000 perspective acres for the Woodford Shale.

Our First 2nd Bone Spring well announced in Q2 earnings call continues to produce in line with Wolfcamp A wells. And our First Wolfcamp C well is produced at a peak of 177 Boes per day per 1,000 feet, and at a high oil content.

We efficient that our EBITDAX margin of $32.04 per Boe is peer leading, enabled by some of the basin's highest oil content and an industry-leading LOE structure. Strong growth continues and our Q3 production increased 30% over Q2 and 201% year-on-year. Currently month-to-date November we’re producing approximately 23,500 Boes per day. Our balance sheet remains solid. Recently our borrowing base increased to $425 million and we remain financially positioned to achieve our goals.

Based on results today and Q4 expectations, we’ve updated LOE and G&A guidance, we’re updating our full year and Q4 production guidance based on [inaudible] performance principally early in Q4 and our reluctance to continue additional spot fleets at significantly higher costs. Return to [inaudible] and we are discipline in our allocation of capitals. These wells will be completed during early 2018.

On slide three, we compare our year-to-date results to our Permian peer groups publicly disclosed results. Our leading oil content, premium unit revenue and leading unit LOE result of the best EBITDAX margins of group. And our capital structure remains well positioned to fund plan growth.

Turning to slide four, [inaudible] operations. Quarter-on-quarter production growth was 30% and November month-to-date production is approximately 23,500 Boes per day. Positioning us to achieve Q4 production of 26,000 to 27,000 Boes per day. We’ve completed five wells, fourth quarter to date are currently completing eight wells and we expect to complete 15 to 17 wells during the quarter.

Again we view the incremental cost of accelerating completion to its spud fleets as unnecessary capital given a short period of delay, and then it’s evidenced of our capital discipline. We believe this action is in the best interest with all our shareholders. Our cash incentive comp has had the production growth but also tried to do efficiency measures and even though growth as a higher proportion, I’d take that trade any day saving up to $1 million per well for a delay of the few weeks because it’s the right thing to do.

Our peer leading LOE is enabled by our water handling system. I’ll put this in – system into perspective that we have installed disposal capacity to handle more than double our current production level, and will continue to stay well ahead of the growth evidenced by additional disposal capacity coming on this month.

A significant operational step forward is our improvement in drilling cost per foot and a challenging service cost and execution environment. Due to the improvement – improved drilling performance which has been moved to a brand based mud system, improvement in bid selection and performance and rigorous management of all the drilling services.

Our recent Whiskey River Wolfcamp well drilled 9,900 feet lateral in a 141 hours and was a total of 22 days from spud to rig release. This is exceptional performance and a great step up to learning curve that we expect to yield benefits in the future wells.

Slide five shows our acreage position, squarely in the oiliest part of the basin with average oil contents of over 80%. We’re producing now from seven high oil content horizons and bearing proportions and bearing oil cuts. So it’s understandable that our GOR may naturally vary quarter-to-quarter as we develop new targets. But the biggest proportion is and will continue to be from the high oil cut Wolfcamp zones. Simply put we have the oiliest asset base in the basin.

Turning to slide six, makes a point that our well performance from optimized completions is above our internal $1.2 million Boe, 9,000 foot type curve, and by a substantial 35%. We attribute this principally to tighter clusters basin and use a diversion. This base design has become our standard, although I make the point that with the large number of distinct horizons we are now producing from, this design may not be optimal for all. We’ve been very innovative in the past, willing to carefully improve and try new things and will continue to be so in the future.

Slide seven is more detail on our exciting Woodford discovery. I don’t think I need to remind anyone on the call that added through this is fundamentally the depletion business. And I have an clear understanding if your inventory is critical to informing decisions around development and at positions. Hence we interest in actively testing additional zones. To date we’ve been successful in each, and we view this effort as our lowest cost method of growing inventory.

The Woodford is a prolific source rock in our SNL 3427 well has achieved a very attractive initial rate of some 227 Boes per day per thousand feet at high oil content. We believe we now have some 27,000 acres perspective for Woodford oil. We have three Woodford penetrations, which we have either logged for to produce and our confidence in this resource is as a result increasing.

Slide eight highlights some of the data we’ve gathered and what we’ve determined. We’re in the peak oil generation window and the shale has very good characteristics of high TOC, low clay content, high porosity and low water saturation. The produced oil is very high quality and a very attractive gravity.

Turning to slide nine, I’ll discuss why we think that even as good as our first well is, we have the potential for better results. We believe the production is likely to be coming from a way of relatively short 450 foot of the 1,665 foot lateral. In that 450 feet, we have the intersection of the high quality target and the effective completion stages four through six on the chart. The seismic we’re acquiring in the area well system targeting future laterals in this high quality frac interval. Further development in drilling of the Woodford be a late 2018 and 2019 event, following acquisition and interpretation of the seismic.

Slide 10 highlights our first Wolfcamp C wells. What we have found is, C as attractive frac properties, it is over pressured like the other Whiskey River Wolfcamp and because it’s deeper, it has additional pressure. Equivalent Midland Basin section is yielded exceptional results and our first well 5913A achieved a big 24-hour rate of a 177 Boes per day per thousand feet, and we believe that Wolfcamp C is perspective over 70% of our total acreage.

Slide 11 denotes our current and planned additional de-risking across the acreage and within this – the hydrocarbon column. Star one is a three well, 660 foot spacing test, currently completing up in Cochise. Star two is stacked and staggered test also completing in Cochise. Star three is the previously discussed Wolfcamp C test. Number four is a 3rd Bone Spring test that began flow back this week. Star five is our two section 2nd Bone Spring well, currently drilling and following up on the success of the first 2nd Bone Spring well we announced at the Q2 call. And finally, sixth is our successful Woodford well in the Big Tex area.

So you can see on the strat column to the right that we’ve been active successfully up and down the column indicated by the gold bar tags. The green bar tags indicate only the levels we’ve in our well inventory.

And turning to 12 and to this inventory, you see the potential impact and the success we’ve had in these additional targets, potentially adding some 920 locations to our current inventory of 1,412. These would also have the characteristic high proportion of long and extra long and similar high work in interest and a percent operated, making them competitive within our existing inventory. But there is more technical and operational work to be done before we have these perspective locations to that inventory.

I’ll wrap up there and turn the call over to Bob Howard again for a financial update.

Robert Howard

Okay, thank you Joe. We had a very solid quarter and our results were all within our guidance ranges, as we continue to execute on our operating plan.

As shown on slide 13, we reported a net loss of $15.2 million for the third quarter, after considering a $27.7 million pre-tax loss and commodity derivatives. Excluding certain non-cash charges and non-cash mark-to-market portions of the losses on our oil hedges, adjusted net income was flat $15.4 million, or $0.07 per share. For nine months, our adjusted net income was $35.7 million, or $0.17 per share.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDAX was $56.6 million, which is 271% greater than the third quarter of 2016 and increase of 44% compared to second quarter. During the quarter, we generated great adjusted EBITDAX margins of over $32 per Boe of production.

Third quarter production increased to an average of 19,180 Boe per day, which is an increase of 30% from the second quarter. On an equivalent basis, 78.4% of our production was oil, which continues to be an industry-leading oil level that is less than 80.6% that we reported in the second quarter, which was primarily due to a portion of our production being from formations with our low oil percentage such as the 2nd Bone Spring and the Woodford formations along with our effort to reduce the amount of gas that we flared. We continue to see oil gas of 80% to 82% from our primary development on the low Wolfcamp A formation where our overall production mix is being impacted by production from other formations.

Our production continues to increase and we estimate that fourth quarter production range from 26,000 to 27,000 Boe per day. This guidance range is 36% to 41% higher than the third quarter and does reflect the completion of ways that we experienced at the end of the third quarter and early this quarter. On a full year basis, our production forecast is to be 17,500 to 17,800 Boe per day which to increase of 212% to 278% compared to full year of 2016.

Lease operating expenses were $2.94 per Boe in the third quarter, which continues to be an industry-leading rate and is comparable to the second quarter LOE rate. These rates reflect our continued focus on being a low-cost operator, aided by a robust water infrastructure. LOE for the first nine months of the year was $2.68 per Boe, clearly ahead of other operators in the region.

Based on these results and the confidence in our ability to maintain at Permian Basin in leading low operating cost environment, we are again reducing our 2017 LOE guidance to a current range of between $2.50 and $3 per Boe, which is an improvement of $0.25 per Boe compared to previous guidance.

Depreciation completion and amortization accretion rates for the nine months was $16.87 per Boe, which is a decrease of 16% compared to the 2016 nine month period, and that reflects cost efficient reserves being added to our PDP based from the continued higher economical development of the Wolfcamp A formation. On a quarterly basis, our DD&A rate of $17.48 per Boe is approximately 5% higher than the second quarter and represent a higher than year-to-date DD&A rates.

The quarter DD&A rate is impacted by quarterly timing of capital cost compared to updating reserving estimates, and in addition, this quarter has been impacted by higher fining cost related to elimination work on new horizons with the initial wells simply corresponded the development well and reserve bookings are conservative until we obtain a longer production history.

During the quarter, we invested $158.9 million for drilling and completion operations which includes starting 15 operated wells and completing a 11 operated wells. Also included in CapEx this quarter is approximately $22 million to participate in various non-operated wells, including three non-operated wells that came on during the quarter. In addition, we invested $3.6 million on water infrastructure during the quarter with our year-to-date total of $21.8 million, which includes $1.2 million to purchase additional surface acreage [inaudible] water and supply and disposal wells.

As we get to the end of the year, we’re updating our capital guidance and near the range of drilling completion cost to $530 million to $550 million for the year, which is unchanged to top end of the range. We are increasing our CapEx guidance for water infrastructure by $5 million, the $20 million to $25 million as we continue to build out our infrastructure to keep ahead of our water needs that we maintain a low cost completion and operating cost environment.

In addition to our investment in drilling and completion infrastructure cost, so far in 2017 we have invested $56.4 million to acquire leasehold interest in approximately 6,200 net acres and a cost of less than $10,000 an acre which increases our leasehold position to approximately 72,600 net acres. While we don't provide the budget number for the leasehold acquisitions, we’ll continue to seek out strategically sold interest, attractive cost and complete acreage trades that add on well locations and increase lateral length and increase our ownership on the wells we drill. The net acreage is perspective in the Woodford formation in the Big Tex are following the [inaudible] that we announced yesterday.

As shown on slide 14, we’re updating our 2017 guidance across several categories that I discussed earlier. In addition, we’re lower our guidance for cash general and administrative expenses by $2 million, $26 million and $28 million for the year. While we do expect our G&A cost to increasingly expand our operations, the rate of increase has been slower than we previously expected.

Slide 15 shows our strong financial position, including the recently increased $425 million borrowing base under our bank credit facility. In addition to the borrowing base being increased during the semi-annual redetermination, the interest margins are decreased by 25 basis points to 200 to 300 basis points of the underlying interest rates. As expected, we began to borrow from credit facility in the third quarter and at the end of the quarter, the outstanding balance under our facility was $35 million. As of November 3, the outstanding balance under our credit facility was $80 millions, which leaves us $345 million for borrowing base availability. And we expect our proved reserve additions from our development program will continue to support increases in the borrowing base.

Combined with cash flow from the increasing production volumes, we’re all positioned to execute our capital expenditure program over the next couple of years and still maintain net debt levels that are consistent with our long-term target of approximately one times EBITDAX.

This concludes my prepared remarks. I'll turn it back - call back over to Joe for some additional comments.

Joseph Jaggers

Thank you, bob. I’ll just wrap up by saying that I continue to be pleased with the performance here, what we’ve achieved and certainly optimistic about the future given our ability to prove these new intervals and then also confident in our team’s ability to deliver.

Thank you, and we’ll now turn it over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from [inaudible] of Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Participant

Hi, good morning everyone.

Joseph Jaggers

Good morning, Jay.

Robert Howard

Good morning.

Unidentified Participant

So I think you intend to average six rigs and three completion crews during 4Q and complete 15 to 17 wells. Can you talk about how we should be thinking about that 15 to 17 completions as a go-forward way? It seems reasonable that you would say the five to six drilling rig level, and so how do you see the completion the way it’s really trending over the next say three to six months, and how is your mix of contracted versus that crews going to change going forward. I think you’re running two contracted and two [inaudible] crews right now.

Joseph Jaggers

Yeah, that’s right Jenny and we’re running two and two, and we’d expect that to move towards more contracted fleets starting about January when third arrives. In terms of the mix, are you asking about the mix in terms of Wolfcamp A, B or C or are you asking about…

Unidentified Participant

Or just a mix of, it seems like the spot crews are more expensive, I’m just trying to narrow down whether the 15 to 17 completions that you’re doing in 4Q, what would make that go up or down as a go forward run rate, whether it’s a mix of the contacted ones versus maybe issues you’re seeing with the spot or otherwise.

Joseph Jaggers

I’ll let our COO take that one.

Jay Stratton

Hey Jenny, this is Jay Stratton. We’re bringing on a third contract completion crew in January and as vested the industry as experienced, the crews, particular spot crews that are new and probably pressure to the industry again are [inaudible] the little less efficiently than more experienced crew. So we see our efficiency increasing with the additional third contract crew and has began to work exclusively with our staff. So we’ll see that cycle time improve going through 2018.

And as far as rate, we have the flexibility, we’ll be at five but we have the flexibility to add an additional rig but with the record drilling performance as Joe just mentioned during the call, we think that our trend is in a place where we probably have fewer rigs and more with that metric.

Unidentified Participant

Okay, great. And then back to Joe, in your prepared remarks we understand this is a depletion business and so how are you thinking about the tradeoff between resource expansion versus execution after this year. So, I guess you could arguably say as a newer earlier stage company, early track record that potentially a little stickier than for others and which part of [inaudible] work that you do could introduce noise for numbers in terms of mix and timing and their capital efficiency if you’re doing more one-off testing. So, understanding that everyday things depleted but how are you thinking about that tradeoff going forward as the oil company?

Joseph Jaggers

Well, Jenny, we certainly hope that we can be success with both and improving up more resource and getting some of these delays and improving our efficiency [inaudible] on the completions. But I would think in terms of 2018, we’ll continue to see some five, six, seven wells that target something other than our bread and butter 3rd Bone Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B. And with that successful test and a number of these other zones, but in many cases that is one and two tests and we need more, more penetrations for confidence in these areas.

So I think 2018 will still have a relatively high proportion of other zones but we – at the same time we’ll focus on efficiency. And your point about the noise that introduces it, these are typically shorter laterals to, I mean the Wolfcamp is typically 9,000 to 10,000 feet out here but when we went to the 2nd Bone we went one section, when we went to Woodford we want a short section, just being cognizant of the capital require. If we’re going to test one of these zones we want to deploy two lateral capital, we want to go with something shorter out here. So that doesn’t, kind of still into what Bob was talking about – about impact on DD&A rates and certainly flows into lower production because they produce a lot of half what a two section well does.

Unidentified Participant

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Joseph Jaggers

Thank you Jenny.

Operator

The next question is from Mike Scialla of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Mike Scialla

Yeah, good morning, everybody. I want to ask you about the Woodford looks really intriguing. In terms of some of the parameters there, the water saturation in particular, what kind of formation water are you seeing or what kind of reach do you expect there and maybe, I know it’s early obviously, but how do you see the economics potentially stacking up versus the Wolfcamp A?

Joseph Jaggers

I’ll let John Roesink our VP of Geoscience to talk about it.

John Roesink

Good morning, Mike. I’m glad to hear that you’re excited by it and we’re pretty excited, it does represent a pretty attractive new zone in our Big Tex area. And compared to other penetrations and production from the Woodford we think it’s, it’s showing by a much higher oil cut which is definitely going to help with the economics. It starts to – the calculated water cuts in the – the calculated water saturations and then the produced water cuts, those two observations are pretty much in line. And you’ve seen right about one barrel of water per barrel of oil through the producing life of well.

So very low, again that’s going to have obviously a huge impact on the economics of this project. So, there is still some internal modeling to be done, we need to figure out the Mississippi and the pre-Permian structure in the basin is different than the Wolfcamp. So we’re waiting until we have the 3D seismic in hand to be able to make the development plan more concrete and figure out what we’ll do for optimize lateral links and number of sticks, number of wells in the acreage position. But it should compete for capital based on everything we’ve seen so far.

And the shallow we drilled that as to the attractiveness from an economic standpoint, we’re – a Woodford well in our Big Tex area is same or [inaudible] than our Wolfcamp in Whiskey or Cochise.

Mike Scialla

Okay. And can you say at this point what limited to the area that you define the [inaudible] net acres or so and any potential for that to expand?

Joseph Jaggers

Without tipping my hand in my competitors, I think there is potential for it to expand. We’ve been actively leasing our land departments, it’s been a great job of selling out some organic leasing in the area, but that perspectivity is driven mostly by what we observed and what’s been published academically as that there tends to be a fairly linear relationship between depth to the Woodford and maturity – thermal maturity. And so we’re mostly right now exploring with that model, but as we get more tests and more penetrations and more data that will refine but we’re in more about changes in the oil mix and oil percentage out here.

And so, as we expand our understanding there, there is definitely potential for the play to expand. I think we’ve been conservative on what’s perspective.

Mike Scialla

Okay, great. And just last one from me, I wanted to ask on the Wolfcamp C well also. You give a 24-hour rate there, can you talk all about the pressures you’re seeing, what kind of water production you may expect there and how is the well being performing since that 24-hour rate was determined?

Joseph Jaggers

Mike, I think I’ll turn that one over to Chris Bairrington, he is checking his daily reports feverishly.

Chris Bairrington

Sorry. So, we probably reminded it really is matching or where we would expect it to be on the type curve. There were some completions issues that we could optimize, so we feel there is actually some outside even on that well. Currently it’s about a three to four to one ratio of water to oil, which is actually matching where we’re at the Wolfcamp A which is exciting as well.

So, right now we’re excited about where it’s at, it’s following the curve on where we expected, and we also feel like there is some upside and additional completion optimization that we can actually do on the well in order to get even more.

Mike Scialla

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Irene Haas of Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Irene Haas

Yeah, hi. So, correct me if I’m wrong, I believe this is probably the first horizontal Woodford well that’s been drilled by industry, kind of not counting the vertical wells drilled a decade ago. And then my second question has to do with, as you drill down into the deeper section into the Woodford, did you see anything promising in the shell or sort of the Mississippian environment section?

Joseph Jaggers

Well, Irene I’ll – this is Joe Jaggers, I’ll tag on the first part of it and then turn it over to John who can talk more about the strat column there but there are a portion Oklahoma that are literally thousands of Woodford wells. It is a usually prolific oil and gas source rock, and it’s also produced horizontally on the Western side of the Delaware Basin, the Alpine High situation there. And so we’re – we’re not aware of any horizontals or let’s say one or two in our areas - go ahead John.

John Roesink

Yeah, sorry. The QEP and [inaudible] have both drilled horizontals north of us with I think similar exploration concepts but encountered some varying rock conditions. Our general model for maturity with depth is fairly consistent in our area but that’s variable based on some – there has been some [inaudible] events some intrusive bodies in the area that are kind of changed the thermal history.

So there definitely is a sweet spot and you can kind of use structure and depth to the Woodford as a proxy to get you in the neighborhood but then there is going to be a bunch of solid variability that’s going to affect, we think the maturity and the producibility combined what we think we have in optimal horizontal target with very good [inaudible] properties, very little clay which is a concern everyone who spoken about the Woodford about here has spoken about the clay content.

And so those are the things that we saw was very encouraging and encouraged us to try a horizontal to test the producibility after we knew the kind of a source rock parameters and the fact that we were in the oil window.

As far as what we saw in the way down, we collected poor data [inaudible] of course, all the way from the below the Woodford up through the Bone Spring, and we did see some encouraging zones with high TOC and good maturity. There is kind of a interval of low perspectivity in the – it’s Pennsylvanian or Wolfcamp, it’s just kind of a [inaudible] but we definitely saw some intriguing things in between the Woodford and the Wolfcamp, and so we do have stuff to target there.

Irene Haas

Okay, thank you.

Joseph Jaggers

Thank you, Irene.

Operator

The next question is from Mike Kelly of Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Michael Kelly

Hey guys, good morning. I was hoping to just explore these frac performance issues a little bit and maybe get some insight into the conversations you had with the – with your service providers. Really interested in what assurances they gave you with any that things should improve going forward. Thanks.

Jay Stratton

Yeah, our spot crews –and this is Jay speaking. Our spot crews as I mentioned earlier are sometimes being brought into the mix with the equivalent that that may have been stack for a while in addition to newer staff. So we’re working through some of those issues of just your reliability of equipment and training approves and it’s not only limited to our frac fleets, it’s also other associated services [inaudible] and other services part of our frac screen activity.

So, we’re working with them and we’ve seen these types of headwinds in past cycles, so I think if we focus on contracting crews we’ll see the performance there at groups.

Joseph Jaggers

Hey Mike, this is Joe again. I would just add to that in terms of assurance because I know which say needs to be back about what you do. I’ve spoken to one of the contract companies and therefore it has approved a blunder upgrade to get those up to stack, and they’ve also approved kind of reworking all the pumps, rebuilding fluid ends and drivers. And we should start to see that equipment on this next fleet that shows up in January, completely rebuilding pumps and [inaudible].

Michael Kelly

Okay, great. And switching gears just looking at the delineation efforts here and you guys are one of the most active, if not the most active in the tighter space in the Permian as evidenced by slide 11. And we’re looking at everything you’re doing here, I was just hoping from a, maybe just a high level perspective to get your thoughts on what do you think could ultimately provide the most upside value to your net asset value if proved successful, what test do you think that really drive the most value for success?

Joseph Jaggers

Yeah, it’s at the top of the manager, Mike, I’ll take a stab at it. I really think the highest value is going to come from being able to successfully prove down spacing on the A and the B zones in the Wolfcamp. Those are our most consistent reservoirs out there and the ones that are produced the highest EUR. But I wouldn’t dismiss this Woodford either, because we’re finding that at reasonable depths and the rock properties are as good or better than anything in the Wolfcamp section there.

Michael Kelly

Okay, great. Appreciate it. Thanks guys.

Operator

The next question is from Michael Glick of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Michael Glick

Hey guys, just [inaudible]…

Joseph Jaggers

Hey Michael.

Michael Glick

…question. To start on the Woodford, how does the pressure you’re seeing compared to Wolfcamp A at Big Tex?

Joseph Jaggers

I’ll turn that over to John again, Michael.

John Roesink

Hey Michael. It appears to be normally pressured which is something that’s fairly well known from vertical penetrations that the overpressure self exists in the Bone Spring Wolfcamp interval. And then you go back on to trend to a normal hypostatic radiant into the Woodford. Slightly into pressure but not [inaudible].

Michael Glick

Got you. And I know we’re relatively early here, but how is that it affect your thinking regarding the future HBP commitments in the area? If you drill the Woodford I assume you also hold the Wolfcamp and I guess the opposite question as well, if you drill the Wolfcamp do you hold the Woodford?

Joseph Jaggers

Mark, our VP of Land will handle that.

Mark Petry

Yeah, I think you hit it on the button there is that by drilling the Woodford wells, we got 27,000 perspective acres. You would hold the Wolfcamp and everything above that generally.

Michael Glick

Got you. And then just last one from me, can you talk about just where well costs are currently and how you expect them to trend into 2018?

Robert Howard

Yeah, I’ll talk to it a little bit. Right now speaking to – with Joe, I originally said it’s about this five crews that were really increasing a lot of these costs. So, getting the contractor crews out there that we locked in our pricing and then continuing to improve on a drilling performance that we have shown that we’re continuing to hit completion efficiencies, those are all expected just to keep pricing flat but even if we see any kind of price inflation increases overtime we should be able to offset those. We were looking every things across the basins and everybody else that basin stand and how that can affect things, so we’re still evaluating all of these as they come online and they’ll continue to hopefully drag our prices down, our costs down.

Michael Glick

Okay, got it. Thanks guys.

Operator

There are no questions at this time. This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

