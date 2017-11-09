PICO Holdings (PICO) CEO Max Webb on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 11:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Max Webb - President, Chief Executive Officer

John Perri - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Good morning and welcome to PICO Holdings, Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Perri, PICO's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

John Perri

Thank you and welcome to all of you who have joined us to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Our earnings release is available on our investor website at investors.picoholdings.com under Press Releases.

I'm here today with Max Webb, our President and CEO. Max and I will provide some brief prepared remarks and then we will be available to answer your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of the words such as estimate, anticipate, expect, believe, intend, may, will, should, seek, approximate or planned or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words and phrases.

Forward-looking statements by their nature involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events.

PICO Holdings expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to reflect any changes in our expectations with regard thereto or any other changes and events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Please refer to our SEC filings and our Investor Relations website for additional information.

Now, I will turn the call over to Max.

Max Webb

Thank you, John. Good morning everybody. The third quarter and the fourth quarter to-date have seen much activities in the company as we continue to execute our business plan. On August 4 the merger of our former subsidiary UCP, Inc. with Century Communities, Inc. was completed. As a result of this transaction we received cash of approximately $55.3 million and 2.4 million shares of Century common stock, which represented approximately 9% of Century’s total shares outstanding.

Just after the end of the quarter on October 3, we solid our entire position of Century common stock for net proceeds of approximately $59.2 million. In total therefore we received net cash proceeds of approximately $114.5 million for our investment in UCP, Inc.

In conjunction with receiving these proceeds, we conducted a study to establish our current and accumulated earnings and profits for federal income tax purposes and as a result of this study we believe we have no 2017 current or accumulated earnings and profits.

With such a substantial amount of capital, and our estimate of our current and accumulated earnings and profits, this allowed our board the opportunity to declare a special dividend with an ex-divided data on or around November 21 of $5 per share or approximately $115.7 million in total.

We are very pleased to finally return a substantial amount of capital to shareholders in accordance with our business plan and we believe in a highly tax efficient manner. Please note however that this discussion of the tax treatment of the special dividend is general in nature. It is not intended for any particular shareholder and it is not intended as tax advice.

We strongly encourage each of our shareholders to consult the financial and tax advisors regarding the appropriate treatment of the special divided and the corresponding tax consequences that maybe relevant to such shareholders particular circumstances.

The actual current or accumulated earnings and profits of the company for 2017 may vary from the company’s present estimate and such variance could result in different consequences to a particular shareholder.

As a result of the sale of UCP, our only significant subsidiary now is Vidler Water Company. Vidler’s most significant, unique and strategic water assets are located in Northern and Southern Nevada and Arizona. We also own water rights in New Mexico and Colorado.

The market and resource demand and supply dynamics continue to appear to be favorable for our water assets in Northern Nevada and Arizona. There is a continued influx of manufacturing in Hitech companies locating to the Vino areain Northern Nevada. This has created a significant increase in employment in the area.

According to the economic development agency of Western Nevada 44,508 jobs have been created between December 2014 and August of this year, that’s an increase of 12.8%. The pace of housing growth and the planning approval processes in the area is still a concern, but it does appear that progress is being made.

Again, according to EDON the number of permits pulled for new housing units in Washoe County, Nevada, including apartments and condos up to August this year was 3039. The total in 2016 was 3595 permits and in 2015 the total was 2776. As context, there have not been 4000 housing starts in Washoe Country since 2006.

The structural deficit for the lower basin states in the Colorado River amounting to approximately 1.2 million acre feet still exists today and we do not expect that to improve significantly for the forcible future.

We believe our long term storage credits in Arizona continue to be a part of the solutions that will need to be adopted in order for Arizona to maintain its current Colorado River allocation and for the various state agencies to fulfill their water obligators to all their stakeholders.

Finally on October 2, we announced we had engaged JMP Securities LLC as PICO’s exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP as PICO’s legal counsel to explore strategic alternatives to further enhance shareholder value. The engagements are intended to evaluate potential strategic alternatives such as business combination, the sale of the company or a merger or a sale license or disposition of assets of the company.

I will note that this process is ongoing, but nether John or I will comment further at this time on the status or progress of this engagement.

John Perri

Thank you, Max. After payment of the upcoming $5 per share cash distribution to shareholders, we estimate that we will have approximately $36.5 million of cash remaining on our balance sheet, which we believe is adequate to cover our estimated working capital requirements for the foreseeable further. As a result of our cost cutting measures, our corporate segment reported a decrease in overhead expenses during the third quarter of $887,000 and a decrease of $3.7 million for the first nine months of 2017.

We continue to believe our cash burn rate for 2018 forward will be approximately $6.1 million a year. Our water resource and water storage operations did not record any significant revenues during the third quarter of 2017.

The merger transaction between UCP and Century Communities closed on August 4, which resulted in a loss of $9.3 million. We had previously estimated the loss to be approximately $11.4 million as recorded in our second quarter of 2017 results. The $2 million decrease in the loss was primarily due to an increase in the market value of the Century stock we received and a decrease in the carrying value of UCP.

We estimate our net operating losses at September 30 were approximately $187 million which was slightly less than we had previously anticipated, due primarily to the taxable loss on the sale of UCP.

With that, we will open the call to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

As we have no questions at this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to Max Webb for any closing remarks.

Max Webb

Thank you. I’ll just leave it open for a few seconds if there are any questions that do not appear to be.

With that, we would say thank you very much everybody for listening to the call. We look forward to the fourth quarter and speaking with you as we report our Annual results in February or March of 2018. Thank you all very much.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

