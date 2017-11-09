Neonode's (NEON) CEO Thomas Eriksson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neonode, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David Brunton - Head, Corporate IR

Thomas Eriksson - CEO

Lars Lindqvist - CFO

Analysts

Robert Stone - Cowen & Co.

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital

Viktor Westman - Redeye

David Brunton

Welcome and thank you for joining us. On today's call, we will review our third quarter 2017 financial results and provide a corporate update. Our update will include details of customer activities, technology developments, and other items of interest.

I'd also like remind you that this is the first time that we've had a PowerPoint presentation to the company or call, so I hope you all have that up and we'll guide you through as we go through the comments.

At this time, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Thomas Eriksson, Chief Executive Officer of Neonode. Thomas, please go ahead.

Thomas Eriksson

Thank you, David, and good day, everyone. As David said, we will have a little bit different format for this presentation. So, there is some slides that we're going to use for showing according to this presentation.

With me today on the call I have Lars Lindqvist, our CFO, and I would like to start talking - taking step back and offline with Neonode and what products and solutions we develop in terms to our customers.

So, with that said, I would like to start with slide number three. Neonode is a technology company that provides optical laser based sensors for human to machine interaction. We call our base technology zForce. We delivered zForce in two formats. First on the license agreement with our customer that will sensors themselves. And second, at completely fully integrated sensor component under supply agreement.

Our sensors work as a low-resolution camera with it extended aperture, so it can speed completion sound and detect objects in front of the sensor. It can be used for touch screen applications to replace approximately solutions and also capture really well two-dimensional and three-dimensional textures and objects.

Water calculation detection sensors and report objects with the correct size and locations. Our sensors components while typically easy to integrate into our capital product our previously capital sensors then we provide on our license agreement. Our sensor components coming different size to shape and many configurations for the multiple inter process to support many applications.

I'd like to summarize this that we have a product offering for large addressable market with the sensor components to support the multiple of applications or projects with volume.

Next, let me highlight some of the company milestones and where we are today. So please move to slide number four. We have a strategy with top tail [ph] that provides the roadmap that drives our actions to capitalize on our investments in our sensor components.

We expectedly market the company and our products to build brand awareness and create product demand and to convert a license customer platform to produce our new component.

Our sales and marketing is directed to show three different customers and partner supply agreement to large volume project. We are developing a global distribution network of which first half is dedicated. We are aware that production quality, capacity, redundancy is first requirements for large OEM, when selecting a supplier for their products. We know how to address our customer requirements at that shift over 50 million transfer solution to-date with our technology without any quality place.

We are actively working in qualifying all of our processes to meet demand and requirements from our large volume OEM customers. Another priority is to continue to develop and improve our technology to make relevant for our customers' future products and roadmaps.

Well, our strategy focus is directed on capturing the great potential with fee for our transfer component business, but we continue to nurture the solid and profitable licensing business during the coming year.

And now, I would like to move to slide number five. The consumer electronic market is very large and very diverse, like [ph] OEM and contract manufacture operating, they know about this market and our transfer solutions are already embedded into different products in high volume application such as eReaders and thumb printers [ph].

We already heavily involved with some of the largest OEMs in this market like HP, and Amazon and now they require demands to win this [ph]. We are addressing this market with a sensitive light sensors component and selling it through distribution and directly to our large customers.

We already started shipping our transfer components to 12 different customers still use small quantities, but we are working with all our current licenses customers to win the next platform from that time [ph].

We are working with our partners to combine our transfers with a product, for example flexible [ph] and deliver the complete solution as a module directly through the OEM.

In the consumer electronic space, we have already identified zero exciting application for our standardized transfer components such as drone, toys and 3D scanners.

Our distribution partners such as BDK will initially focus on this market, it's already key, our first transfer components and development case in stock, and our marketing sales training will start during November. Another important growth market for us is automotive.

Please move to slide number six. This picture show, a car with different type of sensors. We believe at the most devoted time via largest marketing firms of total and volumes.

In the car, we have up to 10 different sockets for our sensors with ASPs exceeding $100 per car. The main application for standardized sensors components in this picture you can see a few exterior sensors like into system and coalition avoidance systems [ph].

We are currently working with the car OEM in tier 1 on some of this application and have find a supplier agreement for standardized sensors components, start delivering by early next year.

Please move to slide number seven. At this picture, they saw [indiscernible] new interior application that our standardized sensors support, but just altering from software in our platform.

Our main focus inside a cockpit is still the steering wheel transfer which we work with our crew. and for self-driving cars a touchscreen application. We have [indiscernible] last two years working with [indiscernible], one of our largest supplier's automotive safety system to develop our technology in the steering wheels, but enabled autonomous assist in self-driving cars.

In our roadmap, we are looking at other possibilities for our transfer support things like anti-pinch [ph] control and the window interaction.

Please move out to slide number eight. In this slide, we see top view of our self-driving car. This is an example with a lot of different sensors showing what we need to have for autonomous drive. This is still not reality, but we are not focused on sensors, that can find and detect close to the car.

Typically, [indiscernible] our sensors have an extended aperture, so they are not sensitive to contamination like cameras and they're not produce dead spots, like a lighter or camera. Our sensors can also report the actual object size and precision, unlike a camera that product an image, which did complex processing by an expensive processor, but in camera solution there is a lot of blind spots for record, they don't have any information or very limited information about its environment.

As the cars start to move, very fast, the camera is not fast enough to produce and will produce a distorted environment map and our sensors is very fast and will produce the correct position around the car.

With that technical info, I'd like to turn over the call to Lars for some financial update. Lars, please go ahead

Lars Lindqvist

Thanks, Thomas. You can find our third quarter earnings release and thank you available for download at investors section of our website at www.neonode.com.

Please go to page number nine. I like to start up with some highlights, important thoughts for the quarter. First, we see $9.1 million net of selling and legal expenses from a private placement completed in August. Deals $1.8 million of those proceeds to pay off short-term loan. We continue to expand our presence in the customer products and customers are not shipped with 52 million products to generate $38 million in license fees revenues since 2011. We continue to nurture the solid and profitable licensing business.

This is the major milestone, when we started shipping our first-generation touch sensor components that they are in the process of increasing our sales and marketing focus as they rollout new sensors for targeted market.

Our revenue increased 41% compared to the same quarter in 2016 due to increased license fees and AirBar revenues. Our operations in the third quarter approximately 1 million, of cash of net of non-cash expenses compared to 2 million for the third quarter last year in the following slides I'm going to provide some more additional details.

Please go to slide number 10. I want to give you a feel, I will look at our business by tracking the top stability of each of business unit and our business units are license fees, B2C AirBar, and B2B sensor components. The slide presents third quarter 2016 and first second and third quarter 2017.

Revenues in the third quarter 2017 increased 41% over the third quarter last year. That's a nice increase, however that is not the full story, there are new revenue components added in 2017, 2016 only has a license fees, but 2017 includes license fees AirBar and revenues for my first sale of sensor components.

For the third quarter 2017, our license fees were $2.1 million, AirBar fees, $200,000 and sensor components $20,000. A better license fees of $1.6 million last year third-quarter. Operating expenses in cost of goods for third-quarter 2017 was $3.7 million compared to $3.8 million last year.

Our licensing business is 100% gross margin. However, we allocate the portion of our overhead cost representing $200,000 for the third quarter 2017, compared to $160,000 last year. AirBar cost was $1.3 million for the third quarter and sensor components cost and investment of $2.1 million.

For the last two years invested in design, manufacturing, commercialization of our sensors and that make up a large portion of our total cost.

Let me discuss AirBar for a moment. AirBar revenue has not achieved except for the sales through volumes. Below the selling consumer product at AirBar is challenging even though it has received very positive reviews from the market.

However, part of the AirBar journey had developed the underlying sensor component technologies, manufacturing processes and supply chain and management, that are used in all of our B2B sensor component product. Our primary focus is B2B.

They understand that consumer product sales in the very substantial marketing efforts and investment to be successful, which has been a limiting factor for us. We are therefore, evaluating strategic options for selling AirBar, so we can put all of our focus on the very large and the diverse B2B market for our sensor component.

Our net loss was $1.1 million or $0.02 per share, compared to $2.2 million loss or $0.05 per share in Q3, 2016.

Let's move to slide number 11. Our licensing is a solid and profitable business which will be continued to support and representing the largest part of our revenue today, so I want to spend time to explain why they are?

Our license fee has remained stable throughout 2017, and I expect it to be between $2 million to $2.4 million for the foreseeable future. Printer license fees continues to increase driven primarily by new printer for cameras.

Our automotive license business is expected to increase over the coming quarters. Our license customers shipped 2.8 million products during the third quarter 2017 and more than 52 million since 2011.

So, let's move over to slide number 12. I go with [indiscernible] talking about the balance sheet and cash. We received a $9.1 million in August, as I've talked about in net cash proceeds from the product placements. And indeed, we have sufficient cash on our business plan.

Our total operating expenses are expected to continue to be in the range of $3.5 million to $3.3 million in the quarter. And our cash used by operations are currently approximately $1 million per quarter.

We have sufficient inventory than we probably expected near-term demand for sensor components. And as of September 30, 2017, we had $6.9 million of cash and $8.2 million of working capital. Our account liabilities including account payable before revenues and accrued expense are well within plant and a working capital is sufficient to grow our business.

Now, I would like to turn the call back over to Thomas.

Thomas Eriksson

Thank you, Lars.

Looking back at the quarter, I'm happy to conclude, that we're taking the initial steps to deliver on our strategy in deferred sales in the sensor components business. I look forward to work together with the new Board of Directors, to continue to strengthen our operation excellence, positioning as a leading supplier of advanced sensor technology.

Now, I would like to open the call for Q&A.

Robert Stone

Hi guys. I have a couple of questions. The first one, it's nice to see the breakout by various business segments, I recognize that the volume for sensor components are modules is still quite low, where do you see the gross margins potentially for sensor components as you get to more significant volumes?

Thomas Eriksson

Hi, Rob. So, currently at AirBar obviously the numbers are low, but we are increasing as per goal. And our product has to reach approximately 50% for automotive consumer application.

Robert Stone

So, that would be for both AirBar as well as the OEM components?

Thomas Eriksson

Yeah, absolutely.

Robert Stone

Okay. And clearly there is a lot of different thing that you could be doing in vehicles in the future but the design cycles and product cycles we know for vehicles are pretty long and autonomous vehicles are still a few years out, where do see the near-term opportunities for your sensors components?

Thomas Eriksson

Well, I think we talked about that a little bit earlier, but the most advanced project we have it is within steering wheel application or we already in quite advanced and difference testing and going out to market further area where we become a long way and such things sensors that early next year is in entry system and that entry systems is physically through our handouts and the tailgate sensors, this segment out of first to market, already early next year.

Robert Stone

So, within your other OEM product categories I thought for instance that even a segment like printers might move from a licensing approach to a sensor component approach, are you seeing sensor comments opportunities that might be in revenue in 2018 from categories other than automotive?

Thomas Eriksson

We have - we currently we have 12 customers which should be still at the tail, quite low quantities. We are ramping during end of the year for this product as they try and put electronic products. This year we have been adding automotive application, so we're going to ship of the component in the beginning of next year.

So, we have plan a little bit that we work ultimately qualification for our manufacturing plant together with the quality qualification of the company itself and we expected to be ready by this timeframe. That's what we are doing.

Robert Stone

Okay. So, consumer electronics products I recognized you probably can't get in front of your customers on specific names or products, but can you give us a sense of some of the product categories with those might be in?

Thomas Eriksson

It's mostly the areas where we are in like tablet applications and printing panels that application we initially work through to be able to market.

Robert Stone

Okay. A couple of questions for Lars. You mentioned the OpEx run rate for the next few quarters, it was actually somewhat higher than we have been modeling at this quarter, was there anything unusual in Q3 that would suggest that OpEx are going to decline sequentially in the fourth quarter and so what do you see driving OpEx up and down within that range? Thanks.

Lars Lindqvist

Yes. Lars here. This quarter started to sort of explain, but there are certain components in extent to all that it's not recurring as such. But we early - we talked about roughly 20 million per quarter and we put this 3.1 to 3.3 depending honestly a certain action or in closing that that we have do. We have to take everything although extent, it is not related to manufacturing [indiscernible] So that could be a little bit like that. Good aperture.

Robert Stone

Okay. And with respect to inventory you mentioned you got sufficient inventory and you're happy with the level of working capital. The inventory is relatively higher than at the moment as compare to your revenue segments since licensing doesn't require any inventory, so should we expect to your inventory levels to come down over the next few quarters?

Lars Lindqvist

Yeah, that is correct because they want to have a managing inventory, [Indiscernible] components like [Indiscernible]and so forth. that is very long lead times for those. I would say we have sufficient inventory now, so we could, that we compete in near-term even I would say little bit near-term, we would expect that to decrease.

Robert Stone

Okay, lastly you happen to have the breakdown by raw working process in finish of the inventory?

Lars Lindqvist

I don't have it in front of me. It is [indiscernible].

Robert Stone

We'll take that offline.

Lars Lindqvist

Sure.

Robert Stone

Thanks, gentlemen. I'll jump back in the queue.

Thomas Eriksson

Thank you.

Mile Malouf

Great. Thanks guys for taking my question. With regards to the AirBar you obviously are starting to do strategic options for that, can you talk a little bit about what are these options as you look through them and you been only been able to sell about 5000 units a quarter for the last few quarters, is there any expectation that perhaps the fourth quarter could be much better than that, headed into the holiday season are we just stop trying to market this thing and are just going to try to give it to somebody else? Thanks

Thomas Eriksson

Hi Mike, this is Thomas. We still believe AirBar is the successful product however, we learn the lost process and we will translate all of that into business in selling our components and from the beginning this has not really been our core business and with limited marketing and resource, we put into this, we expect - we have expected more, but still it's proportional to the marketing to build the brand and build awareness around the product.

The good thing is that we by doing AirBar, we are ready to approach, some of its customers with a sense of component components that work have been tested in production and refined that the component and we also meanwhile built, factory and make sure we deliver to the OEM customers.

So AirBar, we still think with right partner, right marketing and perhaps, a physical brand can sell a lot. So, we have in contact with some of the largest accessory companies in this business I can't exactly say who but, we are looking into see if they would be interested take of this product had their own marketed and select and then we will provide the components inside of AirBar directly to them, so we still make money on this providing component, but having this and the cost associated with AirBar, will hopefully blow away.

Mile Malouf

And, do you have a sense of how long that would take to get something like that signed, I mean, are we talking six to nine more months or is it going to be a lot sooner than?

Thomas Eriksson

I think pretty soon we have been working on that for a while, it always takes time to do this thing obviously we can't say exactly when, I think we are very optimistic there's a lot of interest in this product [indiscernible] and we have to get back to the market with some update on that. But we are very optimistic about AirBar and that product.

Mile Malouf

And then with regards to the modules can you give us a sense of what you're selling these modules for especially the ones that are upcoming next year with regards to the auto side are these contracts that you have signed obviously these have to be in you have to have a lot of lead times, as Rob sort of pointed out. So, are these something that you will eventually announce which card that they are on, and give us a sense of how big of unit number we are looking at?

Thomas Eriksson

Yes, we're going to put in a number in this slide [indiscernible]. As you can see that there is a lot of different opportunities for our sensors and it cannot, it contributes in an area of different applications, but typically, this sensor are for few U.S. dollars for system [ph] and then it goes off to [indiscernible] $25 and it have [indiscernible] sensors that goes up. During we typically - its $34 to $50 ASP. And if you look at into payment systems, I saw that $20 up depending on other type of sensors in the range of $5 to $10 coming on the application.

Mile Malouf

Okay. And do you actually have contracts with actual roll-outs on car, on new cars? Or is this just, just trying to get a sense of how the ramp is going to start here? If there is a new car.

Thomas Eriksson

We have one OEM customer that we're going to start shipping to. But, we are very engaged in quite of few different OEM. We referred to our - we're trying to get into the next platform with these module components, that makes it much easier for these customers to reinstate that solutions.

But we're also adding more tier 2 [indiscernible] gesture control for the touch screen. What is coming next is the other type of sensors and the first shipment we expect to take place early next year, what is customers. We have deals in the pipeline, that we will announce when they happen. But primarily entry systems, tailgate sensors, and doors [indiscernible] system and steering wheel with the customers [indiscernible] sensor that's going to go to market.

The validation of these things is different. For example, the steering wheel, and the reason why it is taking so long is that, this is considering to be safe, because it would take much longer to qualify to go into car.

However, we've been working with that - as perhaps everyone knows for quite some time, and that's a good thing. Because, we now read it to get that into real car, and specifically in self-driving cars that's coming out 2020 and forward.

Mile Malouf

Okay, great. Thanks for your help.

Viktor Westman

Hi guys, thanks for taking my question. Can you hear me?

Thomas Eriksson

Yes.

Viktor Westman

Okay. Just wanted to ask first about the 12 customers that you ship, the sensor components to, in what area where are those? And if the one or several of them perhaps related to the steering wheel?

Thomas Eriksson

This is primarily consumer electronics products, and not automotive application. We're sampling to several of our automotive customers at this point. But, we're shipping this that actually goes into products that our wheels to go up in the market, it's not [indiscernible] or anything like that. It's still in low quantities, but we expected to take off by next year.

Viktor Westman

Okay, I understand. And I was also looking for an update on the steering wheel if possible and starting with maybe your value proposition is that solely based on the self-driving cars? Are there value propositions?

Thomas Eriksson

First of all, we have two things in the steering wheel and the one is sensing of position of the hands on the steering wheel and in direction with the steering wheel itself. Now, the module we provide is the illumination module that a little different indicator to move from the rear windows for example directed to [indiscernible] have like a lower solution display directly on the steering wheel to guide [indiscernible] service costs. The other things which are is to provide the track pads functionality in the center of steering wheel. So, you can navigate directly with the fingers on that.

The third thing we do is for self-driving car is to have a function where the car knows, if you are in touch with steering wheel, but also if you are inside of the steering wheel with your hand which is quite dangerous when the car is on the wheel, so there is a sensor that sounds is sensing height of the steering wheel itself, so for the steering wheel we provide multiple functions, and it's completely modular, so customers can select one part, but not the other one, so we can tailor depending on the notes for that particular testament with sort of modular components.

Viktor Westman

And last question on the steering wheel and how does the contract look with regards to information, if you receive the design - are you able to announce that or how does it work?

Thomas Eriksson

That depends on the customer of course. We primarily work with our steering wheel [indiscernible] larger supplier in the segments, we have a very good relationship with them, so that will be announced in connection with [indiscernible] I believe when it happens.

We provide first the licensing type of solution for steering wheel, but we also provide the sensor component ready to integrate instead of steering - so we have two solutions for that depending on the requirements.

Viktor Westman

Thank you very much.

Thomas Eriksson

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Thanks for taking my call. I just want to know you see on the AirBar itself, do you see a different and different countries on the interest of the product now you are selling in many countries, do you see any countries that have larger interest?

Thomas Eriksson

I think we have been focusing on new market primarily - but initially we see we're seeing a lot of interest in India and China, but we have with for a limited marketing resources had to focus on specific marketing area for AirBar, so the United States as wholly owned market in the primary target for us. We have been looking at different other markets as a second step and I think India and China of course is an interesting market to have a lot of [indiscernible] that needed to be upgraded with the touch, but U.S is being our sort of first market.

Unidentified Analyst

So, you use to be marketed from QVC, is there any talk about that happening again?

Thomas Eriksson

Not at this point. We think that, well, we learned a lot in these processes that the AirBar product is sort of a unique new type of potential that you can't really compare opting out. It meets the quite a lot of application, but you need to understand what is that and problems [indiscernible] and how we can relate through the cost, what is cost.

So, we think to make it successful, we need to take another approach in terms of marketing and retailers, exactly how to sell the product and how to position it. And I think that's …

Unidentified Analyst

But that includes that, because I see that now you have some type of arrangements with Dell, but I'm not sure how far it is?

Thomas Eriksson

Yes, we were selling it through Dell's website, so somewhat of a selective model you can basically grow in and we can select by an expensive product like a mouse or a keyboard for example.

What we're seeing is that people doesn't seem to understand that touch screen is separate from - it's not a separate accessory within an educational challenge for physical standard and we need to see how it is and we believe that going forward we are looking at the group and we can do that with partner than ourselves, because we're using marketing [indiscernible] understand the product.

Unidentified Analyst

On the module side, you've plan on having Hewlett-Packard change to module from licensing?

Thomas Eriksson

We're working actively with DIRECTV and all our customers actually to get into the next platform with the component. So, and our components makes it - we call it module earlier, but smaller component and this thing goes into and it's compatible with our previous [indiscernible] plug and play basically into their platform.

We are trying all cumulative problems and address which is the hardware production or technology applying a component. And while we take action to scale our production to that demand which is obviously always a concern as a company. We are dealing with partners, we are dealing with ourselves to meet the expected demand. And that's an important factor to get this larger volume boost with someone like HP to make sure we just supply in our margins for that product.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's the plan, the question that we won't be able to take.

Thomas Eriksson

Yes. We are working actively with all our customers and we have three primary targets for sales, one is the direct customers, which is a large OEM like some OEM HP and then secondly, we are working with our tier 1 partners with we consider them as indirect customers. And then we have FTE Texas Instruments and something for example, we work actively with for integrating and modeling for their solution.

And the third is through distribution, we have typically signs for example for small volume project but there can be quite substantial as they grow, because there is a lot of projects going on that [indiscernible] solution.

So, we see how that works, but we're trying to attack this from three different angles and of course both are the low-hanging fruit, these are our current customers we have today like HP.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thomas Eriksson

Thank you.

Thomas Eriksson

Thank you. I'd like to say on this call, we're obviously very excited about sensor component and business going, productions running and we're ramping with some customers. So, thank you for everything and for joining this call. And have a good day. Thank you.

