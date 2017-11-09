Albermarle: Mining For Growth

You might remember Albermarle (ALB) from such things as the white-hot lithium growth story, the increase in electric vehicle (EV) demand and production, and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). I am going to talk just a bit about the macro-view to give context, but this is going to be more of a bottom-up analysis.

ALB is not just a lithium extractor and processor, but has several other business lines that are more stable, boring and are cash flow generators. ALB has shed some businesses that were not “core” over the last few years. The major focus and growth engine is lithium and I like that management knows this and is playing to its strengths. Before we get to far into ALB, let’s take a step back and look at the bigger picture and Albermarle’s future direction.

There are many great articles on Seeking Alpha in regard to the expected growth in lithium. It is not just used in new battery technology, but it can also be found in ceramics, greases, lubricants and uses in the pharmaceutical industry. The element is versatile and the amount of attention it is receiving is an old, but important story.

The graph above was generously provided to us in the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference. As the pretty graph demonstrates is the large expected demand for lithium in the near future. As we learned there will be an increase in demand, but how is ALB going to capture more of this market?

As explained in the Q2’17 transcript, ALB is executing on several projects to increase capacity to 165,000 metric tons by 2021, or Wave 1 of the expansion. They are increasing projection in Chile and increasing exploration efforts in Chile, Argentina and the U.S. It is important to note that several permits/licenses have been secured and the workforce in those regions will begin to expand.

The Q3’17 earnings presentation gave more positive developments. They are implementing a new technology that should increase lithium output in Chile, ALB filed for increased lithium quota in Chile and initiated permit application in Australia.

So far ALB has done a good job increasing production, revenue and margins, especially in their lithium division.

I know the revenue and income lines look uneven, but that is largely due to the recent divestitures to become a leaner and more efficient company. Business that were not considered to be core to the future of the company due to slow growth or slim margins were sold. An added bonus is that some of the proceeds were used to improve the balance sheet.

Management is restructuring the operating units beginning in the first quarter of 2018. PCS and Advanced Materials are moving to a new segment, Catalysts. Refining Solutions is moving from a standalone business unit to the Catalysts Segment. Bromine will remain unchanged and Lithium will be a standalone operating segment. I believe this is an excellent move as Lithium was someone hidden by being lumped in with PCS. This is somewhat akin to Amazon Web Services being reported as a standalone unite from the rest of Amazon (AMZN).

The table below is not a perfect comparison to the recent financial performance as outlined in the table above; however, it demonstrates the overall growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Revenue, net income and unadjusted EBITDA in the Lithium & Advanced Materials have increased generously yoy. A nice trifecta. The remaining two segments, Bromine and Refining have showed some improvement. Thanks to the high growth of the Lithium segment, the total company performance has been fantastic.

On a related note, interim performance has been spectacular for the lithium segment. Bromine saw modest performance, but refining had some headwinds.

The chart below is another beautiful example of the explosiveness of the lithium business.

Another important takeaway that management has consistently stated is the growth is due to both price and volume. Pricing is somewhat dynamic and there are mechanisms in place to improve the price in many of their contracts to customers. The key has been to price for improved leverage, without spooking away the customers. Currently the demand has remained solid and is expected to increase in the near to mid-term.

There was some foreshadowing earlier in the article when I mentioned balance sheet improvement. Total debt has decreased from ~$3.9Bn at FYE15 to ~$2.4Bn at FYE16, and total debt is ~$1.8Bn at 9/30/17. That is a remarkable decline in debt. Total leverage is ~2.3x and debt to capitalization is ~46%. The low total leverage and strength in the balance sheet is going to allow for flexibility to continue to spend on exploration and opening up new operations. Management has made a concerted effort to improve the balance sheet and is still looking for further strengthening.

ALB also has been shareholder friendly. Through the first nine months ended 9/30/17, the company paid $105MM in dividends and $250MM in share repurchases or 2.3MM shares.

The strong margins and demand for lithium has led and will lead to further competition. I do not want to say we are in the early stages of the lithium “revolution,” but we are far from a mature market, which leads me to believe that ALB will have pricing power. ALB also has decades worth of experience, market knowledge and relationship with governments in regions in which they are established. This is a strong barrier to entry and moat.

An item I like to look for value creation is the ROIC to weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The ROIC is the ratio that measure operating profit over invested capital. A higher ROIC means more profit is being generated from debt and equity contributions. A ROIC greater than WACC demonstrates value creation. The ROIC has varied from year-to-year and the decline is concerning and is largely due to the recent divestitures. WACC is measured at ~12%, which is below the FY16 ROIC of 8.8%, showing value is created. This is just one measure of management performance and it is hard to argue underperformance given the revenue and net income growth. Borrowing costs should improve given the recent improvement in the balance sheet and the solid EBITDA margins should lead to value creation.

Just like Albermarle, many of its direct competitors are not pure-play lithium companies. FMC Corporation (FMC) has a lithium business unit, but also dabbles in agriculture. FMC is also experiencing fast growth and profitability in their lithium segment. Overall, ALB’s lithium is larger, but both are growing at similar rates.

Overall, ALB stands pretty strong amongst its competition and seems fairly valued. It is important to note that FMC had a recent revenue miss and both SQM and CBT had earnings misses. ALB performance has been strong and is being rewarded with a robust valuation. The continued growth in lithium demand, strong execution and the increase production support the valuation to continue to be favorable.

Management provided updated guidance in the Q2’17 earnings presentation.

Guidance is strong and well supported given interim financial performance and excellent execution in the lithium segment. The updated guidance provided in the Q3’17 presentation is really pulling away and looks very strong. The low-end sales estimate has improved, along with Adjusted EBITDA and diluted EPS. I think there is room for further margin improvement and revenue growth. It appears that the market believes that there is more room to the upside given the valuation we analyzed earlier. The business segments outside of lithium are cash generators and support the lithium expansion.

Albemarle has been on fire due to the increase demand and spotlight on lithium. The company has done many things correctly, such as divesting non-core assets, restructuring and improving the balance sheet. Now there is flexibility to focus on lithium extraction and distribution and the cash flow to support those endeavors. It is important to note that ROIC has been lower than WACC. This should be mitigated by the strong operating performance of lithium and the solid performance of bromine. I think it is key that lithium will be a standalone reporting segment. ALB really can show off the growth and financial performance and really unlock the value. ALB was the first to really separate lithium into its own reporting unit and maybe other companies like FMC will do the same. We do not really know what the correct multiple would be given the lack of a pure-play lithium company. I believe the price can go higher from here. The multiples are not overextended for a growth stock.

