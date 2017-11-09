TransAtlantic Petroleum's (TAT) CEO Malone Mitchell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEMKT:TAT)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Chad Burkhardt - VP, General Counsel

Malone Mitchell - Chairman & CEO

Fabian Anda - VP of Finance

Analysts

Tom Lee -

Paul Rabinowitz -

Operator

Chad Burkhardt

Welcome to TransAtlantic Petroleum's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Malone Mitchell; Fabian Anda, Vice President of Finance and myself.

During today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts, projections and future performance and the assumptions underlying such statements.

Please note that there are a number of factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements, including the factors identified and discussed in our earnings press release, which we issued after the close of business yesterday and in the company's SEC filings. Please recognize that, except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Now, I will turn over call over to Malone Mitchell, our CEO.

Malone Mitchell

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the TransAltantic Petroleum third quarter 2017 earnings call.

The $60 brand is certainly a welcome development, and we're following three years that we've had lower pricing as the production surpluses in the world have begin working out of the worldwide inventories, and we believe that pricing maybe indicative of a sustainable number on a going forward basis.

Our TransAtlantic management has been working for several months with several financial institutions to secure additional credit to allow us to commence our one to two rig proven development program in our Selmo and Bahar fields to increase production.

Our engineers are preparing to commence both recompletion and drilling operations when they get a green light from finance. We've stabilized production for about the past 60 days at our Q3 average level and improved oil processes will start being failed on our financials in about a month.

We completed in the third quarter the acquisition of the 3D shoot on our East Molla block and we expect the initial processing near the end of the year on that block. We're currently doing some extra rock analysis on our [indiscernible] well to determine if we will frac Dadas shale in this well. It has a higher risk than other formations that could open a broader resource play.

Our Bahar 6 well which successfully completed in the Dadas completed in a sandstone within the Dadas shale and which we have met nearly 90 prospects on our Molla block which are independent of our existing fields. The Bahar 6 is now made over 350,000 barrels of oil and continues to produce 204 barrels per day and two barrels of water per day from Dadas and Bedinan Sands.

Once again the headlines out of Turkey have proven to be headlines only. They did not adversely affect our operations. Visa services are extended during that time period and have now been renormalized between the U.S. and Turkey. Turkey continues to be a great environment to operating.

I’ll now turn the call to Fabian Anda to recap our financials and we will answer questions afterwards.

Fabian Anda

Thanks Malone, and good morning everyone.

As we communicated in our press release on November 8, and as published in our 10-Q filed yesterday, we have continued making significant progress in restructuring our balance sheet during the past quarter and year despite our natural declining production.

During the third quarter, we reduced our debt balances by $14.1 million. $4.1 million of Dadas Sand and Bedinan the remaining balance of $12.3 million is all classified as the current debt and on a pro forma basis, our balance with DenizBank is $11 million. We also paid $9.9 million of the 13% convertible notes mature on July 1 and where we paid on July 3.

We divesture our last interest in Albania in the third quarter. This transaction did not have any material financial impact to our balance sheet. Our working capital decreased from a deficit of $2.7 million at June 30 to a deficit of $4.7 million at September 30.

As far the income obtained and EBITDAX our third quarter, first regarding our operating results, our third quarter revenue was $12.7 million up 3% sequentially and down 24% year-over-year. From prior quarter driven a decrease of 12.5% introduction volumes and increase of 6.38% in the average of realized price per BOE.

From the same quarter last year, the decrease primarily relates to approximately 30% decrease in our production volumes, which was partially offset by an increase of $7 per BOE in average realized price.

As far as production expenses of $3 million were up 10% sequentially and down 2% year-over-year. Primarily our production has increased $300,000 in Q3 due to the increased activity in our Selmo and Bahar fields.

Our G&A expenses of $2.5 million was down 20% sequentially, primarily due to the lower personnel expenses, accounting and audit fees and were down 5% year-over-year due to the overall cost reduction measures.

Q3 adjusted EBITDAX was $7.3 million up 8% sequentially primarily due to a slight increase in our oil and gas revenue and the G&A decrease of $500,000. Also we have decrease in our personnel expenses.

Our quarterly year-over-year EBITDAX decreased 43% and primarily due to decrease in our revenues and decrease in our realized hedge settlement partially offset by decrease in G&A and the cost of purchase of natural gas.

Now I am going to talk on our current head position, we have hedges straight in February, March, May and June of next year $61.5 to $57 feeling. This is the first month we paid settlements about $11,000 and we believe our revenues will pick up about $500,000 to $600,000 on a net income from our hedges at the current prices.

As far as our CapEx our capital expenditures during the third quarter remained relatively aligned with prior quarter investing approximately $3 million and year-to-date $14.3 million in field CapEx. This is primarily due to our commodity pricing environment and for Q4, we expect to be aligned with prior quarters as we are getting ready to our 2018 drilling program.

I will now hand the call back to Malone

Malone Mitchell

Thank you, Fabian. And we'll now take questions from our callers.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question or comment comes from the line of Tom Lee. Your line is open sir.

Tom Lee

Yes. Good morning. We have done some hedging getting caller and with the current market prices of Brent, are you planning to do any adjustment on the hedging strategy.

Malone Mitchell

We absolutely will, we would expect that when we finish concluding our negotiations on the credit arrangements that that will extend the term. So right now we fully amortize our remaining debt by the end of June. We got some hedges that roll-off in February.

Some that roll-off in March and the others that roll-off in May and June and we would expect to lay in additional hedges for that time period. Our credit lines that allow us to hedge or tied to our overall credit lines and we're big believer in hedging this obviously a very, very favorable price for us right now. We believe in operating generally within kind of costless caller.

Our setup as Fabian said we just made our first settlement which is $11,000 and with our cap set, our cap’s generally ranging between $57.10 and $61.50 we would expect our caller to be able to be placed at a higher level and we would certainly look to do that.

Tom Lee

There were some interest in pace in gas and stat oil is currently testing some of those are we monitoring that closely because we still have acreage in that area?

Malone Mitchell

You're exactly right Mr. Lee we have approximately 50,000 acres immediately offsetting that that is in the deep overpressure basin area and the Thrace basin. We understands stat oil has now begin their completion operations obviously that information that they have is tight but we are monitoring that and we certainly look for success on their part because that would lead to very wide skill development both on their part in our part.

TransAtlantic retain the 100% acreage as well as our pipeline our infrastructure that we had built through that block immediately to the west.

Tom Lee

And in previously exercise we were trying to do some horizontal drilling but that didn’t go too well and we switch back to vertical. Can you give us say analysis on the economics that we stay with vertical versus we give another try with horizontal?

Malone Mitchell

Well Mr. Lee we were successful in drilling horizontally in the Thrace basin we successfully drilled virtually all of our wells in fact all of our proposed wells in Selmo field are horizontal and a carbonate we have attempted two horizontal wells one very, very early our Bahar number two well, and then our Bahar 11 well in the Bahar field both of those we had mechanical issues the Bahar number 2 with geology prior to us running our 3D and the Bahar number 11 with some shallow faults that were very difficult to see on our seismic.

The vertical wells were very successful and drilling our [Kavilasu] well to a deeper depth for an economical number. So we would expect a drill completed vertical well that cost us approximately $3 million in Bahar field and kind of current expected ultimate recoveries out of those wells are in the 0.5 million barrel range.

So with an 875 net revenue it's pretty easy to see and very low operating expense that that represents on a kind of gross basis the 6:8:1 return on investment. So it's very economical and typically the range of payout on those wells is somewhere between six months and a year and a half so very good economics on a vertical basis we would like to be able to drill horizontally, but we think that we need to be laser focused with the available credit we’re going to have and kind of the operations so we’re not looking to do anything that's exploratory or risky we’re looking to just found out wells that we know that are proved undeveloped and increase our production cash flow.

Tom Lee

And earlier you mentioned we have a prone of strategies of trying to get more bank funding so that we can drill some more wells. At the same time you're also trying to marketing and some of the joint venture proposals. Now that oil has actually gone up quite a bit can you give us some color as to how you’re proceeding with joint venture?

Malone Mitchell

We’re in discussion - we've contacted a reasonably good number of parties on the joint ventures which are involved running into kind of the exploration prospects that we've identified from our 3D both in Turkey and in Bulgaria. We’re in negotiation back and forth with a number of parties on those that have various interest from an involvement in all to involvement in a single prospect exploration expenditures I would tell you are much more challenging.

So the best I could say is that we're in negotiation, but I don't have anything that's eminently that we think imminently is going to be announceable or a lot closer on financing to develop our proved undeveloped reserves than we on finishing the deal on some of our exploration.

Tom Lee

On the operation side, you previously had allocated some expenditure in working some of the wells. How are they coming along?

Malone Mitchell

Well it's coming along fine. We had to order some long lead time tubulars to be able to do some of that and some of it is just arrived in country and some of it is coming in later this month. We are in the process of that and most of that has occurred in October. We expect to be able to announce results on a yearend basis on that.

Tom Lee

So again with the cash flow increasing with high oil prices, we'll continue to look in the two areas?

Malone Mitchell

We will continue to work in the two areas. We also we recently did recompletions, successful recompilation in the gas field in the Northwest but again with the available cash flow that we have and what we see is credit, we really look to utilize that all within the areas that are proven, and we have looked to do joint ventures to try to prove up or convert some of the more exploratory prospects into production.

We think that our best course of action early and through most of '18 is just drilling wells that we know are going to increase our production that give us a lot more headroom on our cash flow.

Tom Lee

And again on the topic of cash flow, I know this is on the balance sheet, we still have some $13 million or now our short term liabilities?

Malone Mitchell

It's actually $11 million today that's our line of credit with DenizBank that we pay as we said we amortize that out and on the current schedule that's amortized out through June. However that's what we've been negotiating with several parties to expand to simply give us room to grow some proved undeveloped wells.

Tom Lee

And the last question I have is that I know this is the last couple of conference call, we don't really have a lot of analysts coming online to ask questions and we seem to have keep a couple of those conferences that we go and so how you spend marketing efforts in the mix wire?

Malone Mitchell

Well that's a good observation you make. In fact this last week we were informed one of the investment banks that cover energy through Europe that has been a constant coverage provider has disbanded and done away with their investment banking group covering energy in Europe a Canadian bank.

It has become a more limited narrow area and a lot of that is kind of on play to play basis. We really believe that we should couple marketing effort with positive activity and for the last really two years, we've been engaged in a single story and the story is we take our cash flow and we pay down our debt.

We're working on now creating an offense and we think that that offensive will produce positive results. So we expect to spend money and effort on marketing that, but we think it's best accompanied with catalyst that has increased activity.

There's not a lot of -- there's not a lot of general story to tell on -- we're taking our cash flow and paying down debt other than just simply what we've been doing.

Tom Lee

Thank you. And we're certainly looking forward to back to roles. That's all my questions and thank you.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you, Mr. Lee. We appreciate your call and your questions and you're always welcome to contact us directly as well for additional. Do we have any other questions?

Yes sir. Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Paul Rabinowitz. Your line is open sir.

Paul Rabinowitz

Thank you. Mr. Malone. I'm a doctor at Atlanta Georgia. Doctors are famous for being pulled into oil making deals and I am one of those doctors. Now I've been in your stock for over five years I have accumulated very large position I remember when your stock was $0.75 since five years ago where there was reverse split we were $7.50 worked our way up into the double-digits we’re back at $0.75 you can imagine and so people like myself who kept adding to my position as the stock went down how frustrated we are with your company particularly since a year ago you stated to us that your stock was ridiculously underpriced with $1.25 when it had value at least double that upwards of $4 based on proven reserves and proven but untapped reserves.

The frustration is great out here people seem low volume the lack of interest so this is just a frustration call because you're supposed to be worth $2 to $4 a share that was last February when oil was at a lower price. So what happened where is the Malone money coming into buy more shares to prop up the stock what you’re doing to improve value a lot of us sick of the story we’d like to see sell the company what you’re doing for the shareholders?

Malone Mitchell

Well I appreciate your comments Mr. Rabinowitz I would affirm that I have about $125 million of my own money in it so it is equally frustrating to me as I'm sure it is to most shareholders. The process stock is sometimes more a reflection of demand than it is a reflection of value if you look at a measurement of reserves if you look at a multiple of EBITDA if you look at lot of those things the company is certainly worth a greater amount than it is.

The ability to generate demand in the U.S. stock markets for purchases of stock and companies who operate primarily out of North America and out of one of the resource basins has been impacted by a number of events and we continue to tell the story about multiples. So EBITDA and multiples of reserve it's been very challenging to do that.

And as I said part of that is there has been a more lamenting group of analysts that cover other stocks with limited number of comps that people who are trading and hedge pools with bigger funds can buy and sell and execute their typical strategy of trading and like kind of companies. All we can do is really try to make the decisions that tend to the company and to try to grow the production again and to try to create some more enthusiasm certainly energy as a general topic has been in disfavor it goes in cycles with all returning to $60.

You would expect there to be a return and some interest in bigger fund basis people. But I certainly concur with your frustration and I concur with it on a personal basis in addition to a company management basis.

Paul Rabinowitz

The Malone family by because we do when you're buying shares it does show some confidence in your own stock are you able to buy more shares?

Malone Mitchell

We are when we’re not in possession of confidential information.

Paul Rabinowitz

So the coming year again just I like it last year when you gave projection over the coming year and of course it didn’t come true so maybe projections are not a good idea but we need something to get this thing back over $1 I mean this is pretty embarrassing being at $.75 when the company is worth so much more just you would somebody would come in and just want to buy the company at this price if you are going to sell it?

Malone Mitchell

Well that’s a good observation I would argue that the company is materially at least equal to what it was when it was trading $6 several years ago. So we can hope again the process stock is as much a function of demand as it is a function of value.

Paul Rabinowitz

So if you get the value if you get your production up again because the production look really bad compared to you were in the way people value oil stock they like to see production going up your production has been going down. So your goal then in the coming year would be to get the production back at some point where it was in the past to get some excitement in the story?

Malone Mitchell

Well we have -- we completed a large amount of expenditures really coming up into the end of 2014 shooting 3-D and analyzing it to establish high degree of confidence in the prospects we had and when the price of oil declined, a lot of what would be considered expansive credit availability was removed and we've really been in a constricting credit capacity situations since then.

So while there have been -- there have been credit facilities or credit facilities have always been in replacement of essentially expired credit facilities and on a contracting basis.

So we have operated now on a line of basis and we've shown enough restraint and improvement and things like G&A lifting costs, margins all of those things that we have an opportunity we believe for the first time in a very long time to have another expansive credit facility where we're actually able to use that to go out and drill some of the proven locations we have and increase production.

Now again from a fundamental standpoint if you're an oil company looking at an oil company, if you're looking at the fundamentals that should expand the value of the company as we have greater degree of margin above our fixed cost and our cash flow, but that steel is only part of the equation to creating demand in the public shareholder universe to own oil production in Turkey and oil production in Bulgaria.

And that's a function and matter of finding people who are interested in those particular markets and right now the U.S. resource plays be at the Permian, be at the Stag, be a the Utica, be at Canadian Montney, the North American stuff consumes most of the attention and most of the investment dollars of the investing public.

So Turkey is a fantastic -- Turkey is a great place to make money. It's got great fiscal terms which is great. It's just -- it has produced for the past if you think about it for the past four five years it's produced kind of a never ending set of challenging news headlines, the most recent one being the Visa issues that have broadcasts to the general investing public that it’s a place that if you don't know a lot about, you might be cautious to invest in.

In fact on actual field basis or an actual operational basis it's not that way. We've actually enjoyed a good relation since stability of governmental rulings and physical terms with the government ever since we've been there. That's outcome on this morning's call.

I once again made a reference to the fact that headlines have just been headlines, but they've not materially affected our ability to produce.

Paul Rabinowitz

And what about people in other parts of the world, big pockets of money Asian, who might not be concerned about Turkey.

Malone Mitchell

Well, we're in discussions I can tell you we've been in discussions last week and this week with the General Counsel and also the ability to reach markets that are outside of just the AMEX and in IMAX and to reach investors that operate in a different area and pool and what the pros and cons of it are. So that's not something we're not cognizant of and that we're not working on.

However it's very easy to get on exchanges and costly, it's very difficult to get off them.

Paul Rabinowitz

One last thing, as far as dilution, that you had to do with the of course the shareholder, you're always concerned about either the every time you dilute shares I see the possibility of $6 disappearing that much more into the horizon.

We just to recap, dilution has been over the past year and will there be more dilution?

Malone Mitchell

The dilution over the past year really there's a small amount that is attributable to the employee share payment program and that's certainly less than that our employees deserve or that is really a large meaningful number. We had some dilution associated with our payment of the preferred shares in a pic basis rather than in cash basis and that is the decision of the Board of Directors, I abstain from that because of my position and I would remind you the Board of Directors of the company now is eight it was nine Marlon Downey had passed unfortunately and all of those Directors are independent of the company save myself.

So that's a decision that we look at when we look at our cash flow and our budgets and decide what to do there. So that's the only meaningful dilution that we've seen over the course of the past year. It's not utilizing shares to acquire working capital to drill wells is certainly an unattractive feature for the company at this point in time relative to utilizing credit on some sort of normal rate.

Paul Rabinowitz

All right thank you so much good luck this year.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you, Bob. Again you’re more than welcome to call and we can visit on these issues further whenever you choose.

[Operator Instructions] I'm showing no additional questions in the queue at this time. I’d like to turn the call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Malone Mitchell

Very good, thank you. We look forward to announcing positive results of the efforts that we’re undertaking to the general public as those who accomplished and thank you and have a good weekend. Goodbye.

