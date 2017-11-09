QuickLogic: Good Things Brewing, But Initial Revenue Ramp Timing Pushed Out To Q1/Q2 2018

In my last article, I thought a revenue ramp would start in 3Q 2017 based on my belief that the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness wearable contained Quicklogic’s EOS S3 device. I was wrong. The EOS S3 is not in that product. However, I remain convinced that the EOS S3 is in a Samsung wearable. According to comments by Quicklogic management on the 3Q results call it is still coming, but remains in human trials and is undergoing further software refinements. Quicklogic is still working with Samsung’s “pre production” people and a ramp in 1H 2018 now seems to be the plan. Quicklogic’s CEO said he recently tried the product while visiting Samsung and was very impressed. He stated on the conference call that it is in trial mode right now with “hundreds of people”. Samsung is certainly spending a lot of time and effort on this product. This product, advertised as setting a new high-level accuracy and battery life for fitness wearables, has been delayed over a year and I am fairly burned out thinking about it. When I made a call that the EOS S3 was likely in the Gear Fit 2 Pro, I was a little confused as I was told it would be a revolutionary fitness wearable and that product is clearly evolutionary. However, I had not and still have not read any articles on wearables news sites about a super cool new fitness wearable coming soon from Samsung. Clearly the word is not out on that, but it does appear to be quite far along in development. The bad news is it wasn’t the Gear Fit 2 Pro. The good news is it will likely be a much better and sustainable revenue generator for Quicklogic once it does materialize. Also, given how long Samsung has spent developing this product plus the fact that the EOS S3 is the core “host” device in the product, if successful, it will likely remain the “host' device for follow on versions of that product and others.

In fact, Quicklogic management says this customer, ostensibly Samsung, may be standardizing on the Quicklogic EOS S3 for a number of wearables, including two that the company expects to be introduced in mid 2018 in addition to the fitness wearable discussed above. A lot of the design and software development work can be ported to the other devices, saving time. In previous articles I discussed this as a part of the customer “stickiness” concept. Actually, there were quotes in the mid year Chinese customer design win press releases where executives from those customers stated exactly that. They would leverage the initial engagement into a platform of products. Some of the initial products with those Chinese original device manufacturers (ODMs) will be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

It will be very exciting indeed if Samsung ramps three different wearables with Quicklogic sometime in 2018. Further, if a tech titan like Samsung sees this type of value in Quicklogic’s EOS S3, it certainly bodes well for its potential with other major OEMs. In fact, Quicklogic stated in its 3Q 2016 results call that it is now engaging with North American and European based high volume brand name OEMs, and that is certainly good.

As an aside, I did receive an input that Quicklogic is getting some unsolicited requests to evaluate and engage on the EOS S3 and that is also encouraging.

The EOS S3 is a very unique and compelling product and it could very well become an industry standard to facilitate voice enabled and always on, always aware features that are no doubt the wave of the future as well as other “use cases” that are under development. I do believe the EOS S3 is absolutely perfect as the host and voice enabler of tiny hearable devices that use super small batteries. The flexible fusion engine (FFE), which was just granted a patent by the US Government and the programmable logic block combine to offer developers unique flexibility and ultra low power. Clearly the power of EOS S3 is being recognized and will be demonstrated at the January Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in potentially a half dozen or more products of varying types, especially hearables. Clearly this is good. There will be a number of late 4Q 2017 EOS S3 shipments in low volume for these products. Eventually, there should be a compelling revenue ramp overall for the company. Management is now saying it will likely happen as 2018 unfolds, likely starting in the first half.

I will also state my confidence in the management team. CEO Brian Faith and the team have spent the better part of his short one-year plus tenure as CEO building compelling eco system and distributor relationships that should help build sticky relationships with customers and three new and important hires were announced with the 3Q 2017 earnings release. Importantly, there has been a lot of effort over the past year to create and commercialize design and development tools to speed the engagement to design win to production process with minimal hands on involvement by Quicklogic employees. This will be good as the company is targeting its EOS S3 at multiple end markets and at many customers. As this plays out, it will be much better for revenue diversification and will likely lead to a better stock valuation than a small number of huge customers, assuming a compelling revenue ramp materializes and builds on itself. A lot of effort has been put into building a foundation over the past year plus, and that should be good. As I stated above, the current forward commentary from management is that these efforts should manifest in the start of a secular revenue ramp in the first half of 2018. I certainly hope so.

The eFPGA initiative also strikes me as potentially very compelling with high margins. Importantly, the licensing and royalty revenue model should also drive a diversified revenue stream and enhance stock valuation once it becomes material and sustains itself. In particular, the engagement with SMIC in China could be very compelling over time as can the Global Foundries relationship. Expected high margin 4Q 2017 licensing revenue for a new process at one of its partners was pushed out due to a strategic decision by Quicklogic management to focus on another process with that foundry partner. Check the call transcript for more details. So this is not a structural issue but a tactical decision.

In conclusion, I’m not recommending the sale of QUIK shares. I think they are a buy actually. I’m going to hold my shares as I think this story will likely play out, but it’s taking longer than I thought and I’m no longer comfortable recommending it publically

Disclosure: I am/we are long QUIK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.