Global Indemnity: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred & Bond Investor - Update

But at its present price is its Note still a good buy?

Both its Note and its common appreciated in value.

This review updates my initial look at Global Indemnity (GBLI) as I reported it in my January 4, 2017, article, Global Indemnity: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred & Bond Investor"

When I stated:

Global Indemnity commons have performed magnificently over the past five years. As far as this investor is concerned, I don't care if it's ever called, and if I'm still around, won't be pleased that it has matured at all.

Let's see how the commons of GBLI have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



Over the past year, GBLI's share price has appreciated from $31.95/share on 11/9/16 to its current $42.87. However, I don't like that its common does not pay a dividend because of the absence of my canary in the coal mine. Yet for this company, I doubt if that canary will ever e necessary.

According to the Finviz summary of GBLI's financial highlights...



... this company is valued at $754.94 million. It earned $70.30 million on $534.10 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 47.74. YTD it is up a respectable 12.20%. Its current D/E is a barely reportable at 0.36.

In my experience, companies whose share price is appreciating and who are realizing profits rarely, if ever, go bankrupt while these conditions persist.

This is how I considered an investment in its single note when I wrote about it in January.

This is a relatively new note with a current price of 24.80, and pays a yearly dividend of 1.9375, it offers a yield of: 1.9375/24.80 = 7.81% A slam dunk as far as I'm concerned. A nice yield on a Note from what I consider a safe company to invest in. Therefore, it's time for my numbers-heavy, smarty-pants followers to add meat to the table I've just set. Talk me down if I'm wrong or missed something, but as far as I'm concerned this note can be a very nice addition to our fixed-income portfolios.

Evidently, it performed as well as I had anticipated and predicted. It is now priced at $25.52 and offers an effective yield of:

1.9375/25.52 = 7.59%

Still a nice, relatively safe effective yield for a Note that will not be callable until 8/15/20. And if called when callable its YTC will be an attractive 6.94%

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.