Emerson Radio Corporation: Significant Margin Of Safety To Ride Out Change In Control

Emerson Radio Corporation (NYSEMKT:MSN) is a net-net company trading at a 66% discount from adjusted book value of $54.8m, which is comprised of $47m in adjusted cash and cash equivalents and only $1.23m in total liabilities (more on the adjustments below). With a newly expanded $10m stock repurchase program, activist engagement, a change in control of the company, and almost no risk in terms of continued declining revenue, the implied upside to book value of 52% seems likely within the next year. But this one comes with past and current entanglements to Chinese investors that may make it unsuitable for certain investors.





Company Overview

Emerson Radio Corporation designs, sources, imports, and markets houseware and consumer electronic products as well as licensing its trademarks to others. Emerson as a trademark has been around since 1912, and if you’re in the US, you’ve almost certainly seen its products. It sells microwaves, compact fridges, toasters, alarm clocks, televisions, and other electronic accessories.



Revenue has dropped 83% since 2013 as a result of a major retail customer, Target (NYSE:TGT), deciding not to sell Emerson products anymore and a licensing agreement with Funai being terminated. Yet during this same time, the company has generated $26.6m in free cash flow. Emerson is in a unique position to persist through complete revenue collapse because its operating expenses are almost entirely costs of goods sold and SG&A. Because Emerson is not a manufacturing company, all it has to do is scale back accordingly as revenues decline, which is exactly what it has been doing to maintain positive free cash flow. Emerson is an ultra-light asset business, which could shut down tomorrow and would only have to fire all its employees (a whopping thirty-two of them) and negotiate out of its leases. That’s it.



Most investors seem to view Emerson as a manufacturing company which has resulted in it being priced for bankruptcy. If revenue goes to zero, then cost of goods sold eventually will as well. This means that the company would be looking at $2m in annual SG&A. The company could exist for another 24 years in that instance even if management does absolutely nothing. But management is instead managing the revenue decline by reducing costs appropriately and also rewarding shareholders through irregular, extraordinary dividends, including a $0.70 one in 2014 and a $1.10 one in 2010.



Since 2013, there has been a special committee organized to explore strategic alternatives for the company. While nothing concrete has come from this so far as I can tell other than the dividends, it has authorized share repurchases in recent years. The issue has been that it wasn’t actually utilizing them having only spent $66k on repurchases at the end of FY17. It seems like the tide is shifting on this as in September it purchased 2m shares back from BML Investment Partners and it has had some activist pressure focused on it. Given that the deal it did with BML valued its shares at $1.50, it would stand to reason it should be aggressively buying back shares at these level.



In the first quarter of FY18, it spent an additional $26k on repurchases. It also looks like it has spent upwards of $400k on share repurchases in the current quarter. The share count from the latest 10-Q was 27.05m. Subtracting out the 2m shares, we get to a count of 25.05m. Recently, the company experienced a change in control, which I’ll turn to in a moment, and the new majority owner filed an SC13D on October 10th which states that there are 24.74m shares outstanding. This equates to 310k shares repurchased this quarter. So, it appears management is finally utilizing the buybacks. But that doesn’t mean management is interested in unlocking value for shareholders.



Let’s pivot to the change in control piece and start unravelling the past and current entanglements to Chinese investors I mentioned above. And despite all of the positives about the business listed above, here’s where some may change their minds about this company. Emerson has been a controlled company for a while with Grande Holdings Limited, a Chinese company, owning over 50% of the stock. Geoff Cannon wrote a very comprehensive piece on the entanglement between Grande and Emerson back in 2012 which helps to paint the picture. The short version is that the reason that this stock trades at a discount to book is because of fear of fraud and extraction of value from Emerson to Grande and particularly to Christopher Ho, the chair and principal owner of Grande, and his associates.



Part of why there may have been little movement on the stock repurchase and the review of strategic alternatives is that the Grande Holdings Limited has been in liquidation since 2011. Since that time, the directors of Grande were stripped of their rights to control the vote of the shares they owned in Emerson. Given that Emerson’s board has consistently had Grande people, my guess is that they weren’t interested in increasing the value of the company during that time as that could incentivize their creditors to unload the shares. So, instead, the board practically put everything on pause (except for the special dividends they paid out to themselves) for the Grande liquidation troubles to play out.



Then, things got even more interesting. The beginning of June saw three individuals resign from the board on the same day. Within two weeks, the board appointed Christopher Ho, Michael Binney, and Kin Yuen to replace them. Ho was made the chair of the board immediately. Binney is a known Ho associate having served various roles in Grande, and by March 2017, he was installed as CFO after they fired Andrew Davis with no details as to why. Yuen was appointed as an independent director but was recommended by Grande people in the first place. The Grande crew who had control of Emerson for so long essentially just transferred their power directly over to Emerson by completely taking over the board and senior leadership positions with another longtime associate, Duncan Hon, already in the CEO position. Ho, Binney, Yuen, and Hon make up four of the five people on the board.



There may be a turning point coming though, given a deal where Wealth Warrior Global Limited is purchasing Grande Holdings Limited giving them control of 61.6% of Emerson. The last annual meeting that occurred was November 16th, 2016. The 2017 annual meeting hasn’t been announced yet, but it must be coming soon, and I would guess that Wealth Warrior will nominate its own directors. This is unclear though and is the riskiest piece of the investment (if you fear Ho and his associates’ control). From my research, I haven’t turned up anything that could connect Wealth Warrior and its owner Bingzhao Tan to Ho, but collusion could be possible.



That’s all context, and I’ll leave it to you all to parse through and make your own decisions about whether the Ho overhang disqualifies the fundamentals in this situation. Would be glad to hear other thoughts on this though as my thought on it is that there’s a nice margin of safety over the short term to see how this plays out.



Valuation



Current Share Price $1.46 Outstanding Shares (from SC13D) 24.74m Book Value (based on Q1’18 financials) less $2.4m from buybacks $54.8m Book Value Per Share $2.22 Margin of Safety 52%



Book value is a conservative estimate because it does not account for the positive free cash flow nor the value of the Emerson trademark. In a liquidation scenario, $47m of the book value is in cash or cash equivalents, and with only $1.23m in total liabilities, this puts cash value per share less liabilities at $1.85 reflecting a 27% margin of safety. The company could still return to revenue growth although the path to that seems unclear. If that does happen, buyers at this level would be significantly rewarded.



Conclusion

Over the next couple of months, I'd expect to see some action around whether or not Wealth Warrior attempts to restructure the board. This should help to give more clarity around the intentions of the new owners moving forward. With the market valuing this company less than the cash on hand even as the company is generating positive free cash flow, there's a good margin of safety to see how things play out. And we should see an earnings report next week or soon which can help give a little more insight into where the buybacks are at as well.

Pros

Trading at 66% discount to book value with over 80% of the value in cash and cash equivalents

Little risk from continued decline in revenue, given asset light business model

Authorized buyback of nearly one-third of market cap

Risks

Ho and his associates provide lingering doubt about management’s focus on shareholders' interests

New ownership by Wealth Warrior Limited is a wildcard

