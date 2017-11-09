Aralez Pharmaceuticals' (ARLZ) CEO Adrian Adams on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLZ)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Adrian Adams – Chief Executive Officer

Nichol Ochsner – Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Scott Charles – Chief Financial Officer

Mark Glickman – Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

David Martin – Bloom Burton

Keay Nakae – Chardan Capital Markets

David Bautz – Zacks Investment

Greetings, and welcome to the Aralez Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call.

Adrian Adams

Good morning, everyone, ad thank you for joining this webcast to discuss the 2017 third quarter financial results for Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Joining me on today’s call is Scott Charles, Chief Financial Officer; Mark Glickman, Chief Commercial Officer; James Tursi, Chief Medical Officer; and Nichol Ochsner, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Before I proceed, I would like to ask Nichol to say a few opening remarks. Nichol?

Nichol Ochsner

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Adrian.

Adrian Adams

Thank you, Nichol. On Slide number 3, you will find the agenda we would like to cover for today’s call. I will open with an overview of our third quarter 2017 and year-to-date performance, then provide a summary of some key events that are taking place with our evolving and indeed transforming business. I’ll then provide brief performance updates for our product portfolio with a focus on Zontivity, the Toprol-XL franchise, Yosprala and our Canadian business.

Scott will next discuss our financial results an overview of improvements in SG&A expenses and will also provide updated 2017 financial guidance and our preliminary financial outlook for 2018. Following that, I will briefly conclude by summarizing what we believe will be our pathway to becoming a profitable and growth company before opening up the call as always for your valid questions.

Turning now to Slide number 4, let me quickly review some key financial accomplishments for the third quarter before discussing our financial improvements and preliminary outlook for next year. Turning to importance of the financial results we announced this morning, we are pleased to report a very solid third quarter 2017 with net revenues reaching $24.3 million, $10.7 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2016 and year-to-date 2017 net revenue $77.9 million, $43.6 million increase compared to the comparable nine-month period in 2016.

Our performance in the third quarter demonstrates the strength of our underlying business with growth from our growth private brands in both the United States and Canada. This puts us on the path to profitability, importantly demonstrated by the achievements of positive adjusted EBITDA this quarter for the very first time at Aralez. We also updated 2017 net revenues to be in the range of $95 million to $105 million and updated 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $5 million to breakeven.

Today, we announced our plan pathway to achieve sustain probability and grow with a goal to streamline the U.S. business through implementing financial improvements that are designed to result in a leaner and more efficient performance-oriented operating model. We are now targeting 2018 revenues to be in the range of $140 million to $160 million, representing a $50 million increase over the midpoint of our updated full year 2017 guidance. We also now expect 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $35 million to $55 million.

Our financial improvements include continued revenue growth on an approximately $32 million reduction in SG&A expenses in 2018 compared to our current 2017 estimate, which we believe will significantly improve our overall cost in addition to extending our cash runway. Moreover, we now expect to produce significant adjusted EBITDA in 2018 and beyond due to our combination of enhanced revenues and cost optimization, which we will discuss later in more detail.

Taken into account our current assumptions, we are confident that we have sufficient cash to operate our current business as planned through 2018 and beyond. We’re also confident this will better position the company to refinance our debt in the future. In the United States, we intend to remain focused on achieving Zontivity’s full potential leveraging improve revenues and margins on the Toprol-XL franchise and maintaining probability in 2018 and beyond on an adjusted EBITDA basis. In Canada, we plan to maintain an efficient productive and profitable growing business.

Now please refer to Slide number 5 to see an illustration of our strong financial outlook that we believe demonstrates our business is on course to deliver meaningful growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA year-over-year. Looking of a graph on the left, you can clearly see the robust revenue evolution we expect with 2016 actual net revenue of $54 million expected to grow to a range of $95 million to $105 million based on our 2017 guidance and from that increase to a range of $140 million to $160 million based on our 2018 outlook. This includes a change to the presentation related to the Toprol-XL franchise revenues that we will discuss a little later. Please note that our updated 2017 guidance and 2018 outlook are based on the midpoints of our current estimates.

Turning to adjusted EBITDA, we expect a similar upward and transform introductory based on the midpoints of our current estimates for 2017 and 2018. Our 2016 actual adjusted EBITDA was negative $51 million, which is the expected to improve and be in a range of negative $5 million to breakeven in 2017 and then to grow to a range of positive $35 million to $55 million in our preliminary 2018 outlook.

Let’s now move on to review our portfolio performance. Turn to our next slide, Slide number 6, let’s discuss an overview of the updated launch indicators for Zontivity. We remain extremely pleased with the Zontivity launch. With regard to the product performance, we reach new all time highs in both new prescriptions and total prescriptions in the third quarter growing to 151% and 82% respectively over the second quarter of this year. We believe this growth is being driven by our refined positioning or overall marketing campaign as well as focused prescriber targeting. We’re also seeing a steady consistent increase in refills another sign of continued healthy growth.

Of these prescriptions being generated by our three primary targets, 65% are coming from cardiologists, 24% from primary care physicians and 4% from vascular surgeons. As a reminder, our 75% sales team is detailing Zontivity to a target position population of approximately 12,000 physicians, which represents 25% coverage of the oral antiplatelet market and as volumes increased so to – our share in the oral antiplatelet market.

Interestingly, Zontivity has already achieved a 1.6% new to brand show within our target audience. Zontivity’s managed care coverage remains strong with approximately 90% of commercial lives and approximately 65% of Medicare Part D lives covered as evidenced by approximately 80% of prescription claims approved on a typical weekly basis.

Additionally, our array of patient copay assistance programs continue to help ensure that the patient cost of obtaining Zontivity remains competitive with generics and other branded antiplatelet agents.

Now moving to Slide number 7, I would like to review prescription trends for Zontivity in a little bit more detail. As discussed during our last quarterly call, following –discontinuation of Zontivity promotion in the summer of 2016, the product begun a steady consistent decline.

We initiated a sampling program for current Zontivity prescribers on February 1 of this year and began to see an immediate increase in prescribing among those sample doctors a powerful support an indicate of Zontivity being a promotionally sensitive product. Our early June full launch resulted in an immediate and significant improvement in weekly prescription volume, which is continued through the most recent data week.

This appears to validate, I believe that we have appropriately and successfully reposition Zontivity in the minds of our target prescribers and is toughed into a physician and patient audience seeking strategic options from an ongoing unmet need.

Now moving to Slide number 8, let’s take a closer look at the market share performance of Zontivity in the anti-platelet category. Zontivity is experiencing share growth across a variety of metrics, specifically new to brand show both overall and within targets, as increased significant instance of full launch in June of this year.

As a reminder, the new to brand show metric quantifies those patients, who are new to prescription therapy and the category in the last 12 months. Zontivity recently achieved a 1.6% new to brand show within our target audience. In looking deeper of the potential market opportunity, we believe a 6% to 7% market share among our targets, which would equal 1.5% to 2% market share of the total antiplatelet market, could translate into greater than $100 million peak sales opportunity.

We also note solid growth in patients continuing therapy, weekly refills nearly doubling since the Aralez launch. Taking together, the new to brand and continuation on brand metrics suggest continued future prescriptions and TRx, NRx share growth.

In summary, we believe that third quarter performance of Zontivity built on the successful launch of Zontivity in the second quarter and we remain extremely encouraged with the potential for future growth.

Now, let’s turn to Slide number 9, for an overview and a reminder of the strategic rationale for the Toprol-XL transaction. As you know, on October 31 of 2016 Aralez acquired Toprol-XL and is authorized generic business from AstraZeneca. Toprol-XL is an established beta blocker with a stable prescription base. There are a number of key benefits that we articulated at the time for this transaction.

The addition of Toprol-XL also nicely diversifies our product offerings, revenue streams and provides immediate cash flow. We continue to a please with the progress of Toprol-XL and is authorized generic during the third quarter of this year and we are forecasting an improved outlook in 2018.

Turning to Slide number 10, you can see the manifestation of our positive outlook in the form of prescription performance of the Toprol-XL franchise. The graph on the left hand side of the slide, shows that the Toprol-XL franchise’s retail prescription volumes as reported by a Symphony Health continued to be predictable, robust and increasing.

The graph on the right hand side of the slide, shows that the franchise continued to grow nicely through September 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year with an approximately 15% increase in new prescriptions and an approximately 11% increase in total prescriptions over 2016. We find this growth very encouraging in particular for a product that has now been on the market over 20 years.

That transition was nicely to Slide 11, for an overview of our improved outlook for the Toprol-XL franchise. As a reminder we currently required net revenues for the Toprol-XL franchise under the transition services agreement that we have with AstraZeneca and to the end of this year.

Net product sales for the Toprol-XL franchise, were $16 million year-to-date 2017. We reduced this amount by both the cost of product revenues and the transition fees payable to AstraZeneca for their services, which combined with $23 million. This gives us net revenues of $37 million year-to-date. Overall, the Toprol-XL franchise is performing in line with our expectations for 2017.

As an important reminder, 2018 revenues will be recorded as Toprol net product sales or on a growth basis, starting in the first quarter of 2018 as our transition services agreement ends at the end of this year, which is the equivalent of approximately $16 million on a year-to-date basis through September 2017 or an estimated $18 million on an annualized basis. We are pleased that the Toprol-XL franchise continues to generate significant revenues and cash flow for Aralez.

Importantly, we have made significant commercial and financial progress on a number of fronts, and as a result I expect improvements in Toprol – 2018 Toprol net product sales over 2017 due to improved volume and margins going forward due to among other things renegotiated distribution on other fees with some of our partners.

As a result of this progress, we have an improved and positive outlook in 2018. To reiterate, we believe that these volume and margin improvement initiatives will help the Toprol-XL franchise to grow in 2018 and remain a valuable commercial and financial asset to Aralez.

Moving to Slide number 12, I’ll review our commercial strategy and performance trends for Yosprala. Our commercial strategy for Yosprala is to promote the product alongside Zontivity, while seeking to leverage on managed care physician and patient access programs in an effort to maximize the value of Yosprala with a minimal non-selling expense.

Two quarters ago, we announced the implementation of a patient friendly program and allowing all patients to access Yosprala for only $10 per month regardless of coverage, commercial or no insurance and regardless of copay level set by the insurer.

As you can see, we continue to see the positive impact of this change with third quarter retail prescription equivalents or RPEs increasing 31% over the second quarter. The RPE measure normalizes all prescriptions to a 30 can fill to take into account mail order and those prescriptions that are greater than 30 can fill.

Additionally, we have seen a reduction in both patients abandonments and payor rejections suggesting illusioning of roadblocks to prescription fulfillment in the retail setting. While this quarter-over-quarter growth is significant, the rate of increase is not as great as desire and suggest that Yosprala’s prescription growth trend is being affected by underlying demand factors beyond just cost or payor access. As a result, we will continue to monitor Yosprala prescription performance and return on investment closely.

Before handing over to Scott to review our financial performance, I would like to refer finally to Slide number 13, where I will briefly provide an overview of the growth drivers for our Canadian business. Revenues were $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 up consecutive on a quarterly basis from the beginning of the year. We are pleased that – in addition to this revenue growth, the Canadian business continues to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

The key contributors to the solid quarterly performance continued to be from the growth driver brands, Cambia, Soriatane and Blexten, which currently represent around 39% of the revenues in Canada. The business driven particularly by these strong growth drivers remains very strong despite generic erosion of some of other brands such as Fiorinal and Bezalip SR during 2017. We’re also delighted to report that the Blexten launch as continued to be successful and significantly above expectations. Looking ahead, we remain focused on maintaining an efficient, productive and profitable business.

With that, I’d now like to hand over to Scott Charles to review our financial results and outlook in more details. Scott?

Scott Charles

Thank you, Adrian, and good morning, everyone. Today, I’ll be reviewing our third quarter and year-to-date 2017 GAAP financial results and adjusted EBITDA. I’ll also provide updated 2017 guidance and provide a preliminary outlook for 2018. Our press release provides a financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date 2017 as well as the reconciliations to GAAP or non-GAAP financial measures. Overall we’re very pleased with our results. Later today, Aralez will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which will also include our third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results, and I encourage you all to review that report.

As a reminder, our merger with Tribute closed in February 2016, our acquisition of the U.S. and Canadian rights to Zontivity closed in September 2016 and our acquisition of the U.S. rights to the Toprol-XL franchise closed in October 2016. As a result, our consolidated results of operations for 2016 include the results of Tribute from February 5 through September 30, 2016, and Zontivity from September 6 to September 30, 2017, but do not include the results of the Toprol-XL franchise.

Now let’s turn to Slide 16, which covered our strong revenue growth for both the third quarter and year-to-date 2017. We are pleased to report that our total revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $24.3 million compared to $13.6 million during the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $10.7 million. Total revenues for year-to-date 2017 were $77.9 million compared to $34.3 million for the nine months ended September 2016, an increase of $43.6 million. We have broken down our revenues into three categories, first, our U.S. core business, which includes Zontivity, Toprol-XL and authorized generic, Fibricor and Yosprala; second, our Canadian products; and three, royalties and license revenues.

U.S. core business revenues grew from $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2016 to $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. We also saw U.S. core business revenue growth from $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 2016 to $42.9 million for the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisitions of the Toprol-XL franchise and Zontivity. Our Canadian product revenues, which are generated from products we acquired from Tribute acquisition declined from $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2016 to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2017. Decline was driven by generic competition on Bezalip SR and Fiorinal partially offset by growth from Blexten, Cambia and Soriatane, our growth driver brands.

Canadian product revenues increased from $18 million for the nine months ended September 2016, and $19.7 million for the same period in 2017. Contributing the increase were net product revenues from Blexten as well as increased revenues from Cambia and Soriatane, partially offset by lower Bezalip SR and Fiorinal revenues. As a reminder, our 2016 Canadian product revenues included revenues for the period February 5 through September 30, 2016.

Our royalties and license revenues decreased from $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2016 to $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to lowering of pricing for VIMOVO in the U.S. pursuant to our agreement with Horizon and up to certain conditions described in public filings, we are guaranteed a quarterly minimum royalty amount in U.S. calculated based on annual minimum royalty of $7.5 million, which is reflected in our third quarter results. Ex-U.S. royalties continue to be relatively stable in 2017.

Year-to-date 2017 royalties and license fee revenue totaled $15.3 million and we’re comprised of VIMOVO royalties of $11.3 million and $4 million license fee received pursuant to license agreement executed in May 2017. For the nine months ended September 2016, royalties and license fee revenues were comprised solely of VIMOVO royalties of $15 million. The decrease of VIMOVO royalties was again generally lowered that pricing in the U.S.

Now moving on to Slide 16, let’s cover more details on our third quarter and year-to-date GAAP financial results. Aralez’s costs and expenses for the third quarter and year-to-date 2017 included $3.1 million and $8.8 million, respectively, in cost of product revenues; $8.7 million and $25.7 million, respectively, of amortization of the intangible assets from the Tribute, Zontivity and the Toprol-XL franchise acquisitions; and $4.6 million and $12.7 million, respectively, in expenses related to the change in fair value of continued consideration from the Toprol-XL and Zontivity acquisitions.

SG&A expenses were $24.7 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2016. The decrease primarily driven by lower U.S. commercial cost from YOSPRALA. This decrease was partially offset by increased cost by U.S. sales force. If you recall, we expanded our sales force in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 110 sales representatives from 25 sales representatives to support our YOSPRALA, Zontivity and Fibricor sales effort. After a cost savings initiatives announced in the second quarter of 2017, we now making the sales force of approximately 75 sales representatives compared to 25 sales representatives for the comparative third quarter of 2016.

SG&A expenses were $87.8 million for year-to-date 2017 compared to $85.6 million in the comparable period for 2016. The increase was primarily due to increased costs related to year-over-year increase in our U.S. sales force to support our sales efforts again, the YOSPRALA, Zontivity and Fibricor. We also incurred higher promotional cost to support the relaunch of Zontivity in U.S. in the second quarter of 2017 and to YOSPRALA in the first quarter of 2017. These increased costs were partially offset by costs related and merger with Tribute in the corresponding prior year period.

R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $0.7 million compared to $2 million in the third quarter of 2016. R&D expenses for year-to-date 2017 were $1.6 million compared to $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 2016. These decreases related primarily to lower costs incurred to Yosprala. Interest expense of $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2017 and $20.2 million for year-to-date 2017 relates to our borrowing of $200 million under our credit facility in the fourth quarter of 2016, pursuant to the acquisitions of Zontivity and the Toprol-XL franchise and our $75 million in convertible notes.

Our net loss for the third quarter of 2017 was $24.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $20.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2016. Our net loss for year-to-date 2017 were $79.4 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $71.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 2016.

Now please turn to Slide 17 for adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter and year-to-date 2017. We provide our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, which illustrate non-cash share-based compensation and certain discrete items impacting the three and months ended September, 30, 2017, and 2016, respectively. We achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time at Aralez in the third quarter of 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was $24 million, an increase of $12.7 million compared to negative $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for year-to-date September 2017 was negative $6.6 million and improvement of $29.1 million compared to negative $35.7 million for the nine months ended September 2016.

Now moving onto Slide 18, I’d like to touch on quarter-over-quarter adjusted EBITDA improvements, to support quarter of 2016, we have demonstrated our commitment to improving our profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis. As you may recall, in April 2017, we announced cost savings initiatives including 32% reduction of sales force, reduction is from a marketing spend and other departmental costs. At the same time, we announced $7 million marketing investment in the relaunch of Zontivity in June 2017.

These two pronged approach, cost savings initiatives and target investment in growing our revenues depreciation for our first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2017. We expect this adjusted EBITDA trend to continue in the fourth quarter and on a full year basis in 2018. With a new cost savings initiatives which I will cover in a moment, we’re aiming to capitalize on the momentum established in the third quarter of 2017 on our path to sustain an increased profitability.

Please turn to Slide 19, we will discuss our SG&A improvements in 2017 and 2018. As mentioned we again streamlining our cost in the second quarter of 2017. This led to SG&A improvement in the third quarter of 2017 at a better outlook for the remainder of the year. While maintaining the stability of our sales force and we continue to investment at Zontivity, we’re instituting further reductions in reducing our SG&A costs in 2018 by approximately $32 million or 28% compared to the current full year 2017 estimate, which include reductions in April 2017 to approximately $79 million to $83 million and compared to approximately $112 million to $114 in SG&A cost in our 2017 estimate.

Our non-GAAP or cash based SG&A expenses are expect to be approximately $66 million to $70 million in our preliminary 2018 outlook. Please note, that our estimates for the fourth quarter of 2017 and our preliminary 2018 outlook exclude any restructuring and transaction related costs. The key drivers to achieving the testing improvement, our additional reductions in marketing spend and lower departmental cost including especially talking to you.

We believe these improvements provide an important inflection point to further accelerate and profitably for Aralez on an adjusted EBITDA basis. From a balance sheet perspective, we ended the quarter with 66.8 million shares issued outstanding and cash and cash equivalents of $40.7 million.

With our expected revenue growth and planned cost reductions, we believe we have sufficient cash to fund our operations through 2018 and beyond. As we look forward, we continue to focus on driving revenue growth while being good toward our cash and prudently managing our expenses. We continue to explore ways to both reduce our debt and improve our overall cost to capital. In an effort, to further increase our financial flexibility we also be filing itself registration statement later today.

Now moving on to Slide 20, let’s review our updated financial guidance for 2017 and our preliminary outlook for 2018. These estimates reflect our current believe among other things prescription trends, competition pricing levels, inventory levels and anticipated future events and subject to other material factors and risk more particularly described in our earnings release and couple of filings. We have increased our net revenue guidance range 2017 for a range of $80 million to $100 to now a range of $95 million to $105 million. The midpoint of the guidance range represents growth of 85% over 2016.

As discussed our 2017 net revenues for the Toprol-XL franchise are recorded net or related cost of product revenues and tradition fees. For better comparability, the updated 2017 guidance for total net revenues of all products would have been approximately $125 million to $135 million on a pro forma basis using the 2018 GAAP revenue presentation.

Beginning in 2018, the company record net product revenues and cost of product revenues separately consistent with the other products. We have narrowed our adjusted EBITDA guidance range from negative $5 million to $5 million to now in the range of negative $5 million to breakeven.

The midpoint of the guidance range represents an improvement and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $48 million over 2016. We expected continued growth in revenues and planned expense reductions. Our preliminary outlook for 2018 is a range of $140 million to $160 million in net revenues and $35 million to $55 million in adjusted EBITDA. Our earnings release continued further information regarding the assumptions underlying our 2017 financial guidance and preliminary 2018 outlook on an adjusted EBITDA as well as a reconciliation. We’re very excited about our prospects for the rest this year and we’ll keep you close to that progress on our next call.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Adrian, for some final comments.

Adrian Adams

Thank you, Scott. I’d like to brief return to Slide number 21 through return to the illustration of our strong financial outlook for 2018 that we believe demonstrates that our business is on course to deliver meaningful growth in net revenues and adjusted EBITDA going forward. As Scott mentioned, based on our preliminary 2018 outlook, we expect to pivot into a profitable on an adjusted basis and growth company in 2018.

With that, I would like to finish with our final slide, Slide number 22, which summarizes our plan pathway to Aralez becoming a profitable and growth company. To recap, we have solid revenue performance in both the United States and Canada year-to-date that is expected to continue through the end of this year and beyond.

In addition, we plan to implement cost improvements with the intention of embracing a more efficient, performance-oriented operating model that we believe will position the company to deliver profitability and extend our cash runway through 2018 and beyond.

These improvements include broad efforts to streamline SG&A expenses along with enhanced revenues, which are expected to produce significant adjusted EBITDA in 2018 and beyond. But in turn, we better position the company to the refinance and its debt.

In conclusion, we’re pleased with both the third quarter and year-to-date 2017 financial results. We believe that fiscal improvements being implemented, we’ll provide a pathway to improve our capital structure, as well as result in a strong financial outlook in 2018 and beyond. We thank you for your continued interest and indeed support.

I’d now like to open up the call for your valued questions. Operator, can you please give the instructions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. This is Mitchell on for Ram. Thank you for taking our questions. My first question is, what is the current average length of script being filled for Zontivity.

Adrian Adams

Mark, would you like to just address that.

Mark Glickman

Yes. So we are seeing a nice blend of both 90 and 30-day prescriptions coming from Zontivity right now. I believe average prescription is about in that 40 day period right now. So the average script for pill is around 40 right now and increasing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And how our physicians during the use of Zontivity versus Brilinta, Effient in generic for bit of growth.

Adrian Adams

Well, I think – obviously, I think as we pointed out I think – well known was looking at the positioning Zontivity in the marketplace. So we obviously referenced within our overall label that we had a differentiated levels that relates to the peripheral artery disease market. So obviously, I think one of the reasons why we are getting very good momentum in our target position population is that this positioning appears to be resonating well for both physicians and indeed patients. And it’s a differentiation opposite Brilinta and Effient.

So we think we’ve positioned the product extremely well and I think the performance that we’ve seen, where the prescriptions of increase significantly since we relaunch the product in June of this year reflects particular positioning. So we think we’re positioning very nicely for ongoing growth, which by the way is why we’re continuing to ensure that we have stability in the sales force and continue to invest in the Zontivity brand which clearly is a strong growth driver.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you for that. And when might the debt be refinanced and on what terms.

Adrian Adams

Okay, so we continue to explore various pathways to both lower our debt balance and obviously reduce the rate as well. From our perspective, we want do so in the right time, the best terms for our Aralez in its shareholders. With our improved financial performance and our positive outlook for 2018 showing significant adjusted EBITDA, we’re now much better position to do so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you, guys.

Adrian Adams

Thank you very much.

David Martin

Hi, thanks for taking my question. One of the slides, you showed run down where the prescriptions being generated 65% of cardiologists, 24% PCPs, 4% vascular surgeons. Is that where you wanted to do long-term or the group of physicians that you expect over the long-term will make up a greater proportion of the prescription. And if it’s PCPs, have you expect to address that would be relatively small sales force.

Adrian Adams

Yeah, I’ll ask Mark to comment on that in a moment. Clearly, I think as part of our positioning of the products and it was very important I think in the initial phase of the launch, which clearly was still in at this particular point in time that we built up a strong advocacy base amongst the cardiologists and community.

And clearly, we done that. And that remains in points as we continue to build the prescription platform. We’ve recognized, obviously that we’ve started to see obviously increased in the primary care physician population as well. Now clearly, I think with a very targeted effort, we think the prescription evolution has been going extremely well and we recognize as part of a growth platform that is Zontivity, the decision maker in relation to broaden to reach with primary care physician population in the future will be something that we will need to address.

One interesting point is that clearly the evolution of Zontivity has been noticed by a number of different parties. So this strategic flexibility that we have either to look to increase our sales force at some stage in the future or indeed to adopt a copromotion partner, a classic ways in which one can broaden the base of target physicians to include the primary care physician population.

So that’s the way with aggressive things this point in time, very targeted, very specific, frequency of prescribing, continuing to build the cardiologist community and gradually look to increase the primary care physician population. Mark would you like to add anything?

Mark Glickman

Sure, Adrian. That was a great summary David, if you recall we hire a cardiovascular sales force. So I think our sales force is doing an excellent job in educating the cardiologist on Zontivity and also educating on peripheral arterial disease. So with that being said 65% we’re very pleased with that number. And keep in mind also we also – that were a smaller sales force. We’re very focused on the highest bedside physicians and those by and large our cardiologists in this field. So we continue to be pleased with our breakdown on the 65% cardiologists, 4% vascular surgeons.

And that we’ll be very comfortable with this for the foreseeable future. In saying that also cardiologists typically when they start a product, they will influence the primary care physicians that eventually got patient will make its way into primary care and having that patients started on Zontivity early at vascular surgeon of the cardiologists will naturally pull through into the primary care. So we will – we will continue to have focus on the high prescribing primary care and we’ll have our target programs for them and our focus was saying cardiology and vascular surgical foreseeable future.

David Martin

Okay. Great, thanks. Another question on related to Zontivity, are you seeing any activity from Johnson as far as talking about the PAD indication.

Adrian Adams

Not at this stage, certainly we’re well aware of obviously all the activists in the area. We’ve not seen any activity in that area at this particular point in time. And clearly I mean that’s one of the related reasons just to why we’re seeing some very good evolution with the product – the product Zontivity is differentiated. With the only product at this point in time that has a label that includes peripheral arterial disease and we’re matching maximizing leverage in our platform position to build our position and market share in this market.

And that in some way, it is why we obviously covered market share evolution that we’ve seen with Zontivity in our target position population. We believe that the positioning that we have and the differentiation opposite Brilinta or heparin is a key driver to the market share we’ve already achieved in a very short period of time. So we’ve not seen any significant efforts from that at this point in time. And that is great because we can continue to build our market share differentiated position within the market.

David Martin

Next question what is driving the growth of peripheral steps and also you have the reduction via pricing that kind of truckload into the market. I’m wondering was that pulling in Q3, are you expecting average price drop between Q3 and Q4, because that wasn’t probably worked in?

Adrian Adams

Yes. I’ll ask Mark to address that second point. I think obviously I think it’s a great question as it relates to Toprol-XL prescription evolution per product, but it’s over 20 years old, it is amazing. The loyalty and support that this product and the quality of the product has within the cardiologist and primary care physician population. So I think this is the prescription growth that we are still experiencing with the product I think, in essence points to the strong royalty base that abides within the cardiologist and primary care physician population.

I think there is no doubt also that since we took over the franchise, we’ve spent a lot of time getting our arms around the asset, going around our arms around the custom of the distribution points, et cetera. And we’ve done a lot of very productive work some of which we reference within the call to look for opportunities of growing the product. There is no doubt that every time we’re going to see a cardiologist and their primary care physician and when they talk to us about not just Zontivity and YOSPRALA, and they recognize that we also have the Toprol-XL franchise, there is a halo that comes with the overall detail that’s in class. It’s a very well respected product, one that in this marketplace. I think continues to do extremely well. Mark on the – sorry.

David Martin

[indiscernible] actually promoting Toprol and along with the two other drives.

Adrian Adams

No. There is no promotional effort that, that is taking place for clearly with the building kind of reputation that Aralez has within the cardiologist community. Clearly I think they become aware that we have now got the Toprol-XL franchise brand and it crops up in quite a number of calls, but we are not detail in the asset at this point in time. And clearly I think lot of our activities commercially have been looking to see whether or not there are leverageable opportunities we think some of our partners to build the brand. And that by the way is reflected on our improved positive outlook for 2018 that we articulated on the call.

Mark Glickman

And David, regarding the VA pricing that should all – that we all have been watched through in these numbers. So that typically those prices taken place immediately that would be in the second quarter. We wouldn’t fully reflect in the third quarter results.

David Martin

Okay, thanks. I’ll get back in queue.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Keay Nakae with Chardan Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Keay Nakae

Yes, thanks. With respect to the operating expense, did see a nice reduction of $6.4 million sequentially. How much of that is G&A just goes to marketing and sales?

Scott Charles

Yes, good question. So we obviously haven’t publicly put out the breakdown between G&Aan sales and marketing, but what I would say is that there was a decent portion of the breakdown between what sales and marketing and G&A. The reduction I assume your franchise was from Q2 to Q3.

Keay Nakae

Yes.

Scott Charles

That following – that founding out obviously were cost savings initiatives in the second quarter. That’s what nice to the improvement in Q2 to Q3. We haven’t put out the component versus G&A for sales and marketing, but there was certainly a piece of G&A and then there was a piece of sales and marketing.

Keay Nakae

I guess similarly as we look at your projections for continued expense reduction in 2018, can you give us some sense of what that’s let’s kind of look like between G&A and sales and marketing?

Scott Charles

Yes. Again, w haven’t broken it on display. But I would say is that we made a concerted effort in our target 2018 initiatives to both lower G&A as well as sales and marketing. And in particular it was a real focus on the G&A front across all of the departmental pieces as much as we – as much as possibly could depress of the physician, we’re in a most efficient structure are going for work.

Keay Nakae

Okay. And as far as the 2018 revenue guidance, is it fair to assume that the upside between 140 to 160 most of that would be dependent on Zontivity?

Adrian Adams

Well. I think there are two very strong components within that revenue guidance. And clearly I think from a Canada base business perspective obviously the Canadian business continues to do well and we get the kind of ongoing kind of relative streams that are sustainable over the course of time. But the key growth aspects that relate to our confidence in our enhanced outlook for 2018 do indeed relate to strong growth from Zontivity. We’re very pleased to where things are going this year. We think we’ve got the positioning right. That is reflected in strong growth during the course of 2018. That in some ways by the way is a reason why we want to maintain the stability and what is a high quality sales force to really make sure that we can continue that momentum moving forward.

But also very clearly I think reflected in those numbers is an improved and very positive outlook for the Toprol-XL franchise. And that’s why it’s really important, I think that we wanted to reference the obviously change in the way and which we were reporting the revenues as an exit point this year moving into next year. I’m going to ask Scott to comment on that a little bit more detail, because that’s obviously a very important aspect of the revenue guidance for next year as well.

Scott Charles

Sure, Adrian. Its excellent question, from our perspective, when you look at 2017, 2018, the growth is driven by number of factors particularly Zontivity and Toprol-XL. With regard to Toprol-XL, there is two components. One is the accounting revenue presentation. And so if you remember for 2017, we’re under the transition service agreement with AstraZeneca, we’re reporting our revenues net of related cost of product revenues and transition fees. So as a result, as we’ve showed you earlier, our net revenue that reporting are lowering. In 2018, once the transition service period has ended, we’re going to report that service on a growth basis. So as a result our revenues will be higher for that reason. And we walked you through the map for that.

So from our perspective, that’s a driver of it. And on an equivalent basis, if you look at 2017 annualized, 2018 would be $80 million. And then if you look at – for Toprol, we also extend there is a number of improvements that we’re looking into – in addition to the other products to drive improvements on the topline for Toprol as well. And that’s also helping need to our improved guidance for next year, in addition to Zontivity and all the growth drivers.

Keay Nakae

Okay. And then just a question about M&A I mean obviously you’ve laid out a plan for 2018, which continues to show improved operating efficiency. Do you think about you not wanting to complicate that by adding something to the bag in 2018 or is that still something that near the top of the list to do?

Adrian Adams

Well. I think again, that’s a very good question. I think I hope that’s – that you agree and clearly we remain very confident in relation to have the businesses is moving forward. Fundamentally what we wanted to try and do and I think we’ve been successful and that is to make sure that the kind of cost aspects of the business and the kind of profitability and growth aspects of the business lead to a very strong platform, which can leverage in a lot of different ways. And clearly that kind of focus on the basics the execution basics as being a very key points as we’ve been developing our plans during the course of this year.

Clearly as we’re doing that and clearly we have a very attractive platform moving into 2018, there’s a whole market, the specialty pharma sector that – which is experience a lot of different dynamics or the M&A kind of broader landscape, remains a landscape where there are lots of different opportunities.

So there are two components that I would like to comment and one is to your question as to whether or not we will look for opportunities to – for a product like a perhaps fit into the back, of course, we’re going to continue to look for those types of opportunities. And I think I would get start within the phrase of – there’s an opportunism that comes with strategic flexibility.

And I think that’s how we’re approaching products and indeed company types of transactions moving into next year. There are many, many different ways of structuring, transaction structuring, possible M&A activities in what is a very entrepreneurial opportunistic and interesting landscape at this particular point in time. And the fact that we are moving into 2018 from a strong point of view in terms of demonstrating significant adjusted EBITDA evolution and revenue growth puts us in a stronger position not only to look to kind of refinance at our debt, but also to put us in a position, where we’re even more attractive proposition for doing M&A transactions.

Keay Nakae

Okay, that’s all I have. Thanks.

David Bautz

Hey, good morning everybody. Thanks for taking the question. You mentioned in one of the slides that potential peak sales of Zontivity about $100 million. Do you have timeframe or what should we be thinking about, how long it would take to hit maybe a peak sales revenue. And then Scott, I got a quick follow-up on refinancing the debt. Are there specific metrics that you think you need to hit as a company or are we just thinking about overall financial health in order to deal that.

Scott Charles

On the first point, I think I’ll ask Mark to comment. I don’t say in the point of view sequence wise that my commentary to Mark Glickman as that’s about peak sales potential, I’d like to get the as quick list as possible. So clearly, I think we’ve never given any specific guidance as to when we will get to that peak sales potential. I mean obviously, we relaunch this product fully in June of this year. We are now in November and already within our target position population we have a 1.6% to 2% marketshare from a new to brand market share point of view.

So that is a very impressive evolution in relatively short period of time. And it’s the momentum with those metrics in continue performance, they’re obviously going to get us to a situation where perhaps we can get to that peak sales number a little bit faster than we would otherwise anticipate. So as fast as possible to my answer, what the person is going execute against that desire is my appointment.

Mark Glickman

Thanks for the question, David, and [indiscernible] So, I wanted to start that – that’s an illustration of a peak sales could be – we’re very pleased to how attracting right now. And that’s just saying if this market share continued to evolve. However, whenever we are forecast the product we assume peak sale to be between five and seven years, so to end six is not only the middle point, it’s probably the most likely. So and this would follow that type of a curve anytime we forecast the brand. So we would expect peak sales from a time we’ve launched it to be in that five to six year reference.

Adrian Adams

I would also point out, the reason it’s a very important question that you asked me, thank you for that. One of the beautiful things, obviously about Zontivity, is that we have a long, long life with the asset. So not only can we get peak sales to a level very quickly, but the fact that this is going to create organic growth from a long-term basis point of view gets the essence of profitability and growth moving forward. So with that, Scott maybe you want to address the second part of the question.

Scott Charles

Sure. David, with regard your question on specific metrics for debt refinancing, but the key to refinancing of course is to have sufficient EBITDA to be other physician to refinance the debt. Our new plan and outlook for 2018, as you saw puts us on a path to have much more significant EBITDA, creating a better pathway to build the refinance the debt sooner. So from our perspective, it’s really making sure we have sufficient EBITDA to be able to go to the market, to be able to refinance the debt and clearly with our new plan we better position the company to be able to do so.

David Bautz

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the question.

Adrian Adams

Thank you for your question.

David Martin

Hi, thanks for taking the follow-ups. Just to clarify the $100 million, is that what your estimate in the peak sales to be or is that year just putting that up as an example of 68% market share on your targets.

Adrian Adams

Mark, would you like to address please that, please.

Mark Glickman

Yes, David. So that is just an illustration of getting that market share, I would say that that is not our estimate for peak sales. It’s – I think directionally, but that is our estimate at this point.

Adrian Adams

I mean clearly, I think David as I know, this market very well and clearly from a quantitative perspective, we know that in your model, you’ve done quite a lot of very good quality work. I would point the Brilinta is a $600 million to $700 million asset [indiscernible] it is a $350 million to $400 million asset. And so there’s a lot of market to go forum.

One of the things that I’ve learned in running a number of companies and allows number of goals with Mark Glickman running commercial is that. You can develop a really nice business model by a very targeted approach, be very competitive within your target position population, growth our base and then you can expand opportunistically into other areas. That’s what’s going to drive the pictures opportunity and getting the earlier and then broadening from there. So I would hope that $100 million number will be conservative, certainly driving Mr. Glickman on these sales force activities with that in mind.

David Martin

As you typically all around the PAD indication, is there – or you sensing those any increased interest in using Zontivity and triple therapy and coronary artery disease.

Adrian Adams

David, that’s a great question. I kind of heard two questions in there. The first aspect is you were driving interest in PAD, we’re working with efficacy groups and there is definitely more attention being placed on PAD. I wouldn’t say, it’s a halo into the secondary CV patient. Keep in mind, we are focusing on the persistent risk patient, I want to say it’s a halo, I’m say, Zontivity is a really good fit in that persistent risk population former MRI, still has diabetes or still smoking, I just think that message is really resonating and David, keep in mind, not all those patients would be triple therapy, it’s with aspirin and/or clopidogrel, so there’s definitely uptake in that market, I wouldn’t call it a halo I would say it’s a standalone strong piece of the Zontivity message.

David Martin

And so that is part of your marketing message there.

Adrian Adams

Yes.

David Martin

Okay. Also – I think second quarter call you mentioned that you were getting better gross to net you would expected. I’m wondering if that’s continuing and then going forward the expect your net to improve even more.

Scott Charles

Right now the gross to net continues to be very strong. I don’t anticipate – I don’t think negative changes moving forward, but I think it will stay strong and stable over the foreseeable future.

David Martin

Okay, and last question, Adrian, you mentioned you’re monitoring Yosprala and return on investment. I am wondering what that means, it is a cost and you’ve anything to carry in the second physician right now or would you pull the product because it is, it’s costing more than its return.

Adrian Adams

Certainly, I think this is a very good question. I think I made reference on a number of calls in this regard. Clearly, as we’ve evolved with the product during the course of this year, we implemented the $10 price in level for the products and we’ve seen some positive reaction to that – from quarter two to quarter three. We do have minimal non-direct selling expenses associated with Yosprala.

In essence that is just a second product detail, we’re in with the physicians, obviously it’s a very nice fit with the – with Zontivity, but the amount of spend with the product is minimal. The reference I made on the call is that clearly I think, whilst the level of investments and spends we have with Yosprala are minimal. I think we need to keep, obviously close to the return on investment that we’re having with the products and clearly, I think we want to see I think is progressing in the last couple of months and then we’ll look at that within the broader context of where we should be placing dollars moving forward. So we will made right decisions in relation to where we plans investment dollars moving into next year and a very close eye on whether or not we’re getting the right levels of return on Yosprala, but more to follow on that.

David Martin

Okay, thanks.

Adrian Adams

Thank you very much

Adrian Adams

Well, thank you. Thank you all for joining us this morning. We’re excited about the quarter and indeed the future outlooks. And we look forward to updating you on this on an ongoing basis on our next calls and in particular the focus on progress and corporate milestones. So, thank you so much and you have a good rest of the day. Thank you so much.

