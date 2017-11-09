Disney And Fox Stock Are Both Buys With Possible M&A Activity

Fox shares could be particularly valuable here with or without a Disney deal as company now looks ready to sell.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) were up the past two days after rumors of Disney (DIS) buying a portion of their media assets made the rounds. While this a huge positive for a struggling Fox corporation, I believe the long term value in this deal lies with buying Disney stock. With a for sale sign on its back, Fox stock is also worth taking a look at.

First reported by CNBC, Disney held talks with Fox to acquire a portion of the company that would include film and television assets. According to many the sale would leave Fox with its Sports network assets, the FOX broadcast channel and Fox News assets to help get through antitrust clearance.

Disney’s Marvel unit has wanted its long licensed Fox characters back for some time. This dates back years ago when a cash strapped Marvel licensed out its television and movie rights to big media companies before its buyout from Disney. This means that Disney cannot use characters from Marvel storylines like X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man. Over the years, Marvel has gotten the rights back to several characters (Blade, Punisher, Daredevil, Ghost Rider), and reached an agreement with Sony to share Spider-Man on the big screen. A deal with Fox has never been reached, keeping the X-Men and Fantastic Four out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel has added to this battle against Fox by shifting attention away from the characters its rival holds rights to. This meant Marvel ending the Fantastic Four comics to decrease the number of storylines Fox can use in future movies. Disney has also stopped licensing X-Men and Fantastic Four characters from toys and other products, to potential weaken name recognition amongst future fans, which could mean lower box office revenue for future films.

Based on the rights of other characters returning to Disney/Marvel, it is believed that production on a new film has to start every seven years to maintain the rights to the characters. Fox has no problem doing this with the successful X-Men characters, which also includes the popular Deadpool character as well. For Fantastic Four, it gets trickier as Fox has not had much success with this franchise, and could be just making movies to block the rights from reverting back to Disney/Marvel. It could be in Fox’s best interest to sell the rights back, make a deal like Sony did to borrow each other’s characters, or do an outright asset sale like the one discussed.

Fox has released 10 movies in the X-Men franchise, including “Deadpool”, its biggest hit and a raunchy R-rated that has also been part of the debate about going to the more family friendly Disney Corporation. The franchise has been fairly successful, grossing more than $2 billion total domestically and nearly $5 billion worldwide. The average of the 10 movies is $204 million domestically and $500 million worldwide. Only two of the movies have seen a huge $100 million opening weekend (The Last Stand, Deadpool), a figure which Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe movies typically hit. The Marvel movies have higher averages of $300 million domestically and $771 million worldwide. With Disney’s weight, marketing, and consumer product tie-ins, the X-Men movies could see a significant bump in their box office performance. Fox is already working on the 2018 X-Men movies “New Mutants” (04/13), “Deadpool 2” (06/1), and “Dark Phoenix” (11/2).

The Fantastic Four movie franchise has been a big bust for Fox and tough for Disney and fans to watch from the sidelines, as it is a beloved comic franchise and a big part of the Marvel universe. The movies released in 2005, 2007, and 2015 grossed $154.7 million, $131.9 million, and $56.1 million domestically respectively.

Both Disney and Fox are betting heavily on the future success of the Marvel characters they hold rights to based on these reserved box office release dates. A potential deal between the two could merge existing ideas and dates and ultimately reward fans of superhero movies.

05/03/19: Untitled Avengers ((NYSE:DIS))

06/07/19: Untitled Fox/Marvel ((NASDAQ:FOX))

11/22/19: Untitled Fox/Marvel (FOX)

03/13/20: Untitled Fox/Marvel (FOX)

05/01/20: Untitled Marvel (DIS)

06/26/20: Untitled Fox/Marvel (FOX)

08/07/20: Untitled Marvel (DIS)

10/02/20: Untitled Fox/Marvel (FOX)

11/06/20: Untitled Marvel (DIS)

03/05/21: Untitled Fox/Marvel (FOX)

Comic book fans will likely be excited with the possibilities of adding X-Men characters and Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I also believe Disney could utilize this larger catalog of characters to create additional television show content for its own streaming platform, similar to the current Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Punisher storylines. IGN has a list of 13 crossovers they’re excited to see, which includes:

Avengers vs. X-Men

The New Avengers, which featured Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Captain America, Iron Man, and Wolverine

New Avengers Illuminati featuring Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Professor X, and Doctor Strange

Annihilation

Galactus

House of M

Doctor Doom vs. Iron Man

The Onslaught Saga

Secret Wars, which it calls the Marvel flavored version of Game of Thrones, putting Doctor Doom at the front and center

A lot of these storylines contain the Fantastic Four, which has been a huge theatrical disappointment for many comic book fans. The Fox movies have also performed poorly from a box office standpoint and lead many to believe eventually they will stop making the movies and the rights will revert back to Disney. Fox has had good success with the X-Men franchise and other movies like Planet of the Apes, and Avatar. Take a look at the company’s box office performance (Box Office Mojo) compared to peers.

Year Rank Market Share Gross Revenue Notes 2017 #4 13.2% $1.2 billion Year to Date, Logan $226 million 2016 #4 13.3% $1.5 billion Deadpool $363 million 2015 #4 12.4% $1.4 billion 2014 #2 17.9% $1.9 billion X-Men Days of Future Past, 8 movies that each grossed over $100 million 2013 #5 10.2% $1.2 billion 2012 #6 10.2% $1.1 billion 2011 #6 11.1% $1.1 billion 2010 #3 15.3% $1.6 billion Avatar $466 million was only movie over $100 million

The chart shows that Fox is a competitor at the box office, but perhaps not one that would cause antitrust hurdles. Fox does release more movies than Disney each year, so it would be interesting to see what the new annual magic number is. Fox has stumbled several years falling to sixth of the big studios. The chart also highlight “Avatar”, which is another possible highlight for Disney in a deal here.

Disney has placed a rather large bet on the future success of the Avatar movies by expanding Animal Kingdom to include Pandora, a replica of the land from Avatar and many movie based rides and experiences. Fox has seen this franchise delayed for some time. Future release dates for Avatar movies are 12/18/20, 12/17/21, 12/20/24, and 12/19/25. Disney has been releasing its Star Wars movies in December, so it would be interesting to see if Disney would release both blockbusters that close together. The first Avatar movie grossed $760.5 million domestically (#2 all time) and a record breaking $2.03 billion in international markets for the record of $2.79 billion worldwide in box office revenue.

Adding the movie and television rights to X-Men and Fantastic Four would certainly strengthen several of Disney’s strongest assets. Take a look at Disney’s current revenue and operating income breakdown over the first nine months of the current fiscal year:

9 Month Revenue Gain/Loss 9 Month Op. Income Gain/Loss Media $18.0 billion Flat $5.4 billion -11% Parks/Resorts $13.7 billion +9% $3.0 billion +17% Studio $6.9 billion -9% $2.1 billion -8% Consumer Prod/Interactive $3.6 billion -15% $1.4 billion -11%

As you can see, Disney has had a rougher year than normal with the majority of its segments posting little to no growth. Add in the assets from Fox including strong television shows, a nice slate of upcoming movies and movie rights, and the potential for Disney to put some backing into licensing the X-Men characters and things look a lot brighter. Universal owns the rights to all Marvel characters east of the Mississippi River for theme parks. However, Disney could put a stronger focus on X-Men characters at its other theme parks.

Popular television shows made by Twenty-First Century Fox include: “This is Us”, “Empire”, “Modern Family”, “American Horror Story”, “The Simpsons”, and “Homeland”.

Twenty-First Century Fox saw the following for revenue and operating income during its last fiscal year:

Segment Full Year Revenue (Prior Year) Full Year Operating Income (Prior Year) Cable Network $16.1 billion ($15.0 billion) $5.6 billion ($5.1 billion) Television $5.6 billion ($5.1 billion) $0.9 billion ($0.7 billion) Filmed Entertainment $8.2 billion ($8.5 billion) $1.1 billion ($1.1 billion)

The Fox connection to Star Wars has been mentioned, but is incredibly important to write on here. Fox holds certain rights to the theatrical and non-theatrical rights to the Star Wars movies. These rights extend to 2020 and give Fox a portion of future revenue collected on past released Star Wars films. More importantly, Fox owns the distribution rights to “Star Wars: A New Hope” in perpetuity in all media worldwide. This means Disney will have to pay Fox and negotiate with it if it ever wants to release complete box sets of the first six movies, or nine movies, once we get that far in the franchise. In 2016, Turner paid a large amount to gain the television rights to 11 Star Wars movies. The deal was estimated at $250 million and goes through 2022. A separate deal between Turner and Fox had to be done to secure the rights to “Star Wars: A New Hope”.

One of the sticking points between a Fox and Disney tie-up could be Hulu. This is where I am a little confused, as many are stating Disney would acquire Fox’s 30% stake in the streaming giant bringing its total to 60%. If I’m Disney I would consider swapping the Hulu stake with Fox or selling a partial stake after the deal is made.

Disney is already all in on using its BAMTech investment pay off in the next two years. If you don’t remember, Disney acquired a partial stake in BAMTech, a company that powers streaming services like Major League Baseball and HBO Now. Disney acquired an additional 42% earlier this year for $1.58 billion, bringing its total ownership to 75%. Plans call for Disney to use BAMTech to launch a ESPN branded sports streaming service in early 2018 and a Disney branded streaming service in 2019. Why would Disney want to waste that money on BAMTech and then go all-in on Hulu, or contribute content to two different providers? Disney walked away from Netflix and is using its own streaming service in the future to appeal to consumers.

Acquiring assets from Fox open the new streaming service to a world of possibilities. The new service could offer “The Simpsons” episodes, a “Fantastic Four” television show, an “X-Men” television show, or offering all of the Star Wars movies. Keep in mind how valuable adding “The Simpsons” could be for Disney’s streaming service. In 2013, FXX paid more than $750 million for the exclusive cable and video on demand rights to more than 530 episodes of the popular animated show for eight to ten years.

The Hulu point is worth visiting here since it could become a nice bargaining piece for Disney in an asset swap deal with Fox or another player. Time Warner purchased 10% of Hulu for $580 million, valuing the streaming service at $5.8 billion. This would make Disney’s 30% stake worth $1.74 billion. Credit Suisse earlier called Hulu valuation at $25 billion, which would make the stake worth $7.5 billion. Obviously there is a huge gap here, but it does show how valuable Hulu could be to both Disney and Fox. Maybe Disney should just acquire the movie rights to X-Men, Fantastic Four, and its original rights to the first Star Wars movie, for a swap of its Hulu stake.

To summarize, Disney is potentially dealing here to boost its streaming service, acquire complete theatrical, streaming, and home video control of the Star Wars franchise, the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, and potentially additional media assets. This is not a small deal by any means and has major positive implications for current and potential Disney shareholders. While talks have likely stopped for the time being, they could rise again at any point. Time will tell if talks will be dead or if there was sticking point that can be worked around.

If a deal between Fox and Disney is ultimately not reached, it would appear Fox is still open to some sort of M&A activity. The company was a longtime buyer to boost its conglomerate size, but now has somewhat thrown in the towel, believing it needs a bigger backer to compete with the growing threat of media companies. One thing to keep an eye on here is the pending merger between AT&T and Time Warner that is facing heavy antitrust scrutiny. If this deal is blocked or ended by the two parties, I would not be surprised to see talks between Fox and Time Warner ramp up. Remember that Time Warner turned down a buyout offer several years ago from Fox.

I have been a longtime bull of Disney stock and believe the company is poised for a long road of steady growth. While ESPN fears are present and the company’s strong cable revenue and operating income is in jeopardy, the company’s parks and resorts and movie revenue continue to grow and show the strength of the company. Last year, I highlighted three ways that Disney could get its shares back over $100. I continue to believe in all three of these reasons and adding Fox will certainly help all the areas. Disney is a buy with or without the assets from Fox.

