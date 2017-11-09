Will Fossil Have To Renegotiate Debt Covenants Before The Fourth Quarter?

Fossil (FOSL) market capitalization has shrank to a very low level. However, it is still a risky situation due to the debt and operating lease obligations which runs the company approximately $45 million per year in interest and $150 million per year in contractual lease expenses, respectively. This is my rough estimate for the current run rate and it may, of course, decrease if the company is able to successfully wind down its operations.

Source: Author's own work from FOSL's 10-Ks

If the company is unable to wind down, on the other hand, and experiences further deterioration, it will likely break its debt covenants. The consequence would be that the company must either successfully renegotiate its lending terms, refinance its obligations on new terms, or go through a reorganization process. According to my calculations of what should be only a rough approximation for the interest coverage ratio of Adjusted EBITDA/interest expense, FOSL would have to do as well as Q4 2016 in terms of EBITDA. Based on the trend for EBITDA performance so far this year, I would be hesitant to make such a bet on them achieving this target. One solution is to reduce the debt amount through using cash to pay it down. However, FOSL's cash is largely situated overseas, which would make its repatriation quite expensive at the moment.

Source: Author's own work from FOSL's 10-Ks

Geoff and Quan

Fossil is an idea I looked into due to coming across it reading Geoff Gannon and Quan Hoang. I previously reviewed their Weight Watchers (WTW) call after the stock had tanked and concluded it was a fairly good speculative bet after Oprah had gotten involved. The reason I'm looking at another call they made after it tanked is not to gloat over the calls they've made that temporarily go wrong (they've had far more good calls). On the contrary, it's because I believe they've studied these businesses so comprehensively that they wouldn't bother making a recommendation unless there was something inherently very attractive about the business. Hence, if a company they've written about has subsequently collapsed in price, I find it well worth my time to review that company and the original thesis they came up with. For a full understanding of Fossil or the watch business, I suggest you talk to Geoff or Quan about it.

Qualitative analysis

To sum up my interpretation of Geoff and Quan's original thesis, Fossil is attractive because it is one of the few companies who can provide the manufacturing and design base for large brand license deals. To their credit, they noted that this was also as much of a good thing as it was a risk due to the abnormal amount of earnings the Michael Kors (MK) brand contributed to the company's bottom line in its heydays. To put it as simply as I can, Fossil has a call option on the success of any brand it has a licensing deal with. Admittedly, I have no idea how to handicap the odds of a success like Michael Kors was happening for a Fossil licensed brand over the next five to ten years. But if it does happen, Fossil becomes a ten bagger or better from today's levels given that there's no major reorganization event in between now and then.

Fossil's retail business with all their locations is not a business that I'm particularly excited about. The competition is very tough when competing with other traditional watch companies like Swatch (OTCPK:SWGAY), or Seiko (OTCPK:SEKEY) (OTCPK:SEKEF). Many traditional watch makers, in my opinion, offer a much superior product at very competitive prices. The Fossil business is more about focusing on fashionable watches and trends, hence its acquisitions and heavy investments into wearable technologies. It's something that Fossil probably felt it couldn't afford miss out on since the allure of new technologies may overpower the psychological urges that fashion watches once had. My opinion is that it's a good long-term investment to make, but probably one that should have been made much more slowly and carefully. But the thing with technology is that it's important to be the one who's able to offer the newest features. So a company may feel that it has no choice but to invest heavily when its business seems like it's on the cusp of being disrupted. In this sense, it's almost an exact replay of the WTW saga.

Conclusion

With cheaper fashion watches making its way onto the market attacking Fossil's own brands and the licensing business languishing, I don't foresee any forces in play for a dramatic turnaround such as what WTW had with Oprah. For now, it's going to be about survival for Fossil as it struggles to pay down its debt and expand its business in an environment where it's facing headwinds on multiple fronts. The next step investors should look for is specifically how it plans to deal with its covenants and debt as it probably has to be renegotiated before the fourth quarter. In terms of a catalyst on the business side, it's difficult see anything significant under the current situation, but I'll be watching its licensed brands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.