New Ulm Telecom - A Small Hidden Gem

New Ulm Telecom (OTCQB:NULM) stock price has made a substantial move this year; I see more to come through as the company has opted into a new subsidy program with the FCC called Alternative Connect America Cost model or "A-CAM". This small rural serving telecom company has already started to receive a significant boost in subsidy to support the broadband build-out infrastructure in under-served, less densely populated areas within their regions of services.

This all began back in 2011 when reform was put into place to support telecom service companies in rural areas. In 2016, additional reform came and the company expected to receive $6.4 million annually, when prior to this, they were receiving roughly $2 million annually. This is a significant boost when considering the total market capitalization of the company is $80 million. Investors are now able to optically see this in the financial statements as well, prior to 2017 revenue segment breakdown didn't separate out subsidy revenue (See Exhibit 1). The A-CAM agreement is for a 10-year period.

Exhibit 1: A-CAM Revenue Increase

Source: Company Reports

Subsidy revenue has increased 123% for the first 6 months of 2017. The majority of this revenue is to provide support for the broadband build-out in under-served areas, which in effect, converts to more customers and a foothold in a market where other providers would have a very difficult time providing the same services.

Traditional telephone service has been on decline over the past few years, but data and video have more than made up for this headwind. With the new A-CAM subsidy agreement I expect the video and data operating segments to only gain strength in the years to come and grow at-least in a high single digit to low double digit growth rate. Over the prior 5 years' data and video annually compounded at 20% and 12%, respectively. Video could see some headwinds going forward in trying to replicate this historical growth rate of 12%.

Exhibit 2: Historical Revenue and Operating Income Results

Source: Company Reports

The majority of the video revenue growth has been from pricing power and add-on services, such as DVR boxes. Customer growth has been on a slow decline over the last half decade due to the high cost of bundle cable packages and other content platforms being available like Netflix (NFLX). This hasn't stopped the acceleration and demand for broadband though. New Ulm has seen low single digit customer growth the last 5 years and now with receiving larger subsidy revenue, I see this only expanding.

Exhibit 3: Customers by Segment

Source: Company Reports

Valuation

For 2016 the company made $1.26 per share in free cash flow; on a forward looking basis, for 2017, I expect the company to produce $1.40 per share in free cash flow, which equates to an 11x P/FCF or a 9% yield. Comparables trade in the 17x P/FCF range, these comparables are much larger companies, but gives a good baseline of what telecommunication companies trade for.

Exhibit 4: Comparable Analysis

Source: Author's Work, Morningstar

I expect mid-teen revenue growth for the broadband side and low to mid-single digit growth for video, equating to a high single digit or low double digit revenue growth rate. Even though the cable industry has seen significant increases in programming costs, management has done a wonderful job in controlling non-programming expenses. This can be seen by gross profit margins almost shrinking 8% over the last 6 years, but operating margins holding steady around 13%. Operating margins are now being enhanced going forward with the company opting into the A-CAM program, and this can be seen with the first two reported quarters showing 20% operating margins.

Exhibit 5: Margin Analysis

Source: Company Reports

My fair value estimate is $22 per share, which is established by using a 2018 P/FCF multiple of 14x, which is a little uptick, and free cash flow per share estimate of $1.55. The corresponding EV/EBITDA valuation would be roughly 7x, which equates to generating $19 million in EBITDA. A fair price for a conservatively managed company with growth catalysts starting to form. The company has made money every year within this past decade, even through the financial crisis, proving the value and durability of its assets. Furthermore, the balance sheet is being well maintained through large debt reductions over the last 3 years. The debt/ebitda now stands at 1.7X - a very conservative figure for a telecom company.

Conclusion

Management does a good job at keeping its legacy assets such as telephone services to a moderate decline to flat growth rates as more broadband revenue is captured. The assets over the next few years could become attractive to a strategic buyer, especially a medium size player that wants to grow. Just last year a mega deal was closed where Charter Communications (CHTR) paid $67 billion for Time Warner Cable and Brighthouse Networks, creating one of the largest cable operators in the nation. The whole investment thesis can be summed up in one sentence - New Ulm sells at a fair price with strong reoccurring revenue attributes, which are now being underpinned by a growth catalyst in the company opting in the A-CAM program, where higher subsidy revenue will be received to expand its broadband infrastructure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NULM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

