Bristow Group's (BRS) CEO Jonathan Baliff on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda McNeill - Director of Investor Relations

Jonathan Baliff - President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Miller - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Alan Corbett - Vice President, European Hub

Rob Phillips - Vice President, Americas Hub

Analysts

Joe Gibney - Capital One

William Thompson - Barclays

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse

Cameron Schnier - Evercore ISI

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Bristow Group Second Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Miss. Linda McNeill, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Linda McNeill

Thank you, Matt, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Bristow Group's second quarter fiscal 2018 conference call. With me on the call are Jonathan Baliff, President and CEO; Don Miller, SVP and CFO; Alan Corbett, Vice President of our European Hub; and Rob Phillips, Vice President of our Americas Hub.

We hope you've seen yesterday's earnings release. It is posted on the Investor Relations section of our Web site at bristowgroup.com. Let me remind everyone that during the call management may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail on slide two.

I will now turn the call over to Jonathan. Jonathan?

Jonathan Baliff

Thank you, Linda. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings call. We will begin the call, as we always do, with a review of safety and our number one core value and with safety improvement, the first priority of our FY18 strive priorities. And we did make solid improvement in safety for the second quarter of this year.

First, we had zero air accidents and a recordable injury rate that is an improvement from last year. While a number of our teams delivered Target Zero performance for the quarter, I want to particularly commend the Gulf of Mexico and Norway were delivering on the Target Zero goal while experiencing significantly higher levels of activity. The continued focus on safety by all Bristow employees during the busy summer months and harsh weather conditions is commendable as a company and incredibly important to our clients.

Second, this has been a challenging quarter with two major hurricanes affecting the southern part of the United States, concerning hurricane Harvey. Our Americans hub has one base in Texas, Matagorda/Brazoria County, while all our personnel and safety and assets remain safe. In Louisiana, we flew in support of our transport and saw our clients, both safely and efficiently. Additionally, all personnel and assets remain safe. In our Houston corporate office, Bristow did have some employees impacted by the storm, but all are safe.

Hurricane Irma only impacted operations at Bristow Academy, which sustained minor damage but was up and running very quickly in Florida with all personnel and assets safe and accounted for. Third, as part of our safety improvement plan, we are making progress on specific initiatives to improve our safety performance in FY18 and beyond. One example is the substantial resources being spent on global pilot and engineer standards and training. And although we did sell our ab initio training facilities of Bristow Academy in Florida and Nevada, the sale will not impact recurrent or upgrade training of Bristow flight crews or engineers for ongoing commercial transport, SAAR or other operations.

Also this quarter, we launched and completed the global organizational safety effectiveness survey similar to the survey undertaking when creating our innovative Target Zero safety programs. Our pilot, engineer and support staff’s precipitation was outstanding, especially in this severe downturn and reflects the excellent reporting culture of Bristow Group overall. The results will provide us insight into our capability gaps, combined with very efficient and creative suggestions to refresh our Target Zero programs. Thank you to all of our employees who took the time to share their feedback and improvements through this survey.

Finally, in regards to the Airbus H225 return to service, a successful safety case concerning test flights was made prior to return initiation of four aircrafts on lease. These will now be used as the aircraft returned in good condition to the lessors this fiscal year. In addition, we continue to work on a commercial H225 return to service and that safety case is being made in conjunction with regulators, Airbus and HeliOffshore member operators and clients.

Please turn to slide five. Bristow’s execution focus on the FY18 STRIVE priorities shown here made the second quarter successful with Q2 FY18 even more active than Q1, not just in our day-to-day business but also in accomplishing the initiatives that make up our FY18 STRIVE priorities of; one, safety improvement; two, cost efficiencies; three, portfolio and fleet optimization; and four, more revenue growth.

To be specific, our team kept our promises and made great strides in delivering significantly improved operational performance and liquidity via the $32.4 million second quarter EBITDA, the $230 million GECAS financing, the approximately $130 million in cost recoveries and the approximately $190 million in deferred CapEx from our OEM partners.

So let me discuss these STRIVE priority results before Don provides some of the detail, concerning our first priority, safety improvement. I do want to add to last day’s discussion that Bristow leadership knows that the survey that just got completed is only as good as the actions that follow and that we have an obligation to our pilot, engineer and support staff, to communicate the survey results and finalize actions in the coming months, similar to the successful work we have done in the past, in both the derivation and the strengthening of Target Zero.

Concerning revenue. We do want to acknowledge that the second quarter revenue exceeded our internal expectations. However, this additional activity is driven mostly by short-term contract wins, ad hoc and increased line on existing contracts as we are beginning to see improvement in certain markets, especially in the shelf of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Norway’s North Sea. We can talk about this further in Q&A but what's important to the management team, to the board, to the employees is that much of this revenue fell to the bottom line with positive free cash flow in the quarter and overall annual EBITDA guidance improvement been made, and this is the first time we’ve done that in 16 quarters.

This is due to the progress on our cost efficiency priority where our lower cost structure new hub structure has positively increased our operating leverage, provided faster turnaround and critical decisions and finally increased collaboration between our clients, especially at the regional level, commercial teams, area managers and finance, to meet those regional client needs, especially with their need for efficiency and increased utilization in the second quarter.

In addition, after September 30, 2017, we reached agreements with Leonardo and Airbus to receive approximately $130 million related to cost recoveries. We expect to recover this approximately $130 million prior to the end of the fiscal year 2018. This along with other impacts will significantly improve our liquidity by approximately $185 million to a range of $410 million to $450 million by the end of fiscal year 2018, which Don will cover later on this call. These settlements are subject to confidentiality obligations, so this will be to the extent of detail we provide. But to repeat, these agreements significantly increase our liquidity.

Finally, on our portfolio and fleet optimizations. Since quarter end and through discussions with OEMs, we expect to defer approximately $190 million of CapEx, which Don will further explain later. But in addition, we continue to make difficult decisions concerning each business based on current and future returns. The sale of Bristow Academy is an example of the type of difficult decision we are prepared to action quickly to achieve our goal of becoming earnings and free cash flow positive in the next 12 to 24 months. And after this successful first half, we have the confidence we can do it but we also know we are evaluating existing businesses, which do not currently fit the new Bristow if their cost structures cannot be reduced.

Please turn to slide six where Don will provide more financial details.

Don Miller

Thank you, Jonathan. We continue to demonstrate success and further improving our liquidity through partnership with our OEMs, most recently with Airbus and Leonardo. Since September 30th, we have reached an agreement with one OEM and have a letter of understanding with another. That combined, will result in a deferral of approximately $190 million of aircraft’s capital expenditures as of fiscal years '18, '19 in '20 into fiscal years '20 and beyond. I want to highlight that note five on page 20 and our second quarter 10-Q includes our commitments and contingencies table with these revised capital commitments.

Now, let me walk you through the detail. $62 million of UK SAR AW189 payments have been deferred from fiscal '18 into fiscal '20. This deferral in no way impacts our ability to meet our contractual obligations under the UK SAR contract as there are other aircrafts that are currently being used on this important contract. In addition to the four UK SAR AW189 aircraft, we have been successful in deferring approximately $78 million in H175 capital expenditures, out of fiscal '19 into future periods and 51 million out of fiscal '20 into future periods.

As such, the remaining CapEx is $3 million in fiscal '18 and $20 million in fiscal '19. The deferral of the $62 million in CapEx from fiscal '18 is an important element of the approximate $185 million increase in our fiscal '18 liquidity guidance. I'll discuss this further on the next slide.

Please turn to slide seven. On slide seven and consistent with our last earnings call, we are updating our fiscal 2018 liquidity bridge to include a detailed view of the impact of second quarter's actual results and our revised liquidity guidance through the end of fiscal '18. We are increasing our March 31, 2018 ending liquidity guidance to a range of $410 million to $450 million, up from our guidance of $225 million to $265 million as we continue to deliver on our commitment to implement self-help initiatives to improve liquidity and financial flexibility.

Now, let's walk through the numbers. Starting at the top, we ended Q1 fiscal '18 with $293 million liquidity. And during our second-quarter fiscal '18, our total liquidity increased by $96 million to $389 million. This increase was primarily driven by positive net financing activities of $92 million, which includes $230 million from the GECAS financing, which closed and funded in September less $132 million of debt amortization and required repayments and approximately $8 million in letters of credit issued. Another key item that affected our September 30 ending liquidity was a positive operating cash flow of $16 million, which includes favorable changes in working capital of approximately $5 million.

Now, let me walk you through a high-level overview of the liquidity bridge for the second half of fiscal year 2018. As I mentioned, we have raised our guidance for fiscal '18 ending liquidity by approximately $185 million. This is primarily due to four items; one, the $130 million in cost recoveries from OEMs that Jonathan discussed earlier and approximately $62 million in CapEx deferrals moved out of this fiscal year into fiscal '20; two, positive operating cash flow of $16 million in the second quarter; three, a $5 million reduction in expected non-aircraft CapEx for the remainder of the year; and four, approximately $26 million related to an $11 million reduction in expected fiscal '18 H225 lease deferrals and $15 million for increased letters of credit and debt issuance costs.

Again, the net result is that we are raising liquidity guidance by $185 million from March 31, 2018. For the remainder of fiscal '18, our updated guidance for operating cash flow is now negative $10 million to negative $30 million with expectations for full year ’18 near our original guidance provided earlier in May.

Our net financing cash flow guidance for remainder of fiscal 2018 consisted debt repayments and amortization of approximately $70 million, which includes $29 million for our recent repayment and termination of our $200 million term loan credit facility. Also, please note that we have updated our full debt amortization schedule on page 39 of this earnings presentation.

Lastly, we continue to expect asset sales in a range of $10 million to $30 million for the second half of fiscal 2018. Clearly the actions taken since our last earnings call have had a material improvement in our projected ending liquidity for fiscal 2018, providing additional financial flexibility and liquidity runway. We are working from a strong foundation and we’ll continue to proactively manage our liquidity, particularly as we look forward to our April 2019 revolving credit and term loan maturity.

Lastly, for reference, our liquidity as of last Friday, November 03rd, was $342 million. The decrease of approximately $45 million in liquidity from September 30th is primarily driven by $16 million in interest payment, including approximately $13 million paid in our $6.25 notes and $29 million of debt repayments.

Please turn to slide 8. Similar to last quarter, we are updating our fiscal 2018 financial guidance as was previously presented on our August earnings call. The changed items are highlighted in dark blue. While our second quarter adjusted EBITDA of approximately $32 million outperformed our internal expectations, a significant portion of that was driven by an increase in short-term work in the Gulf of Mexico and Norway, including an increase in Gulf of Mexico oil and gas SAR activity, increased flight hours within our existing contracts and unanticipated ad hoc work, which is difficult to predict going forward.

So with that as a market backdrop and including our year-to-date financial performance, including operating revenues of approximately $698 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $48 million, we are increasing the full year guidance for the following four items.

Oil and gas operating revenue guidance increased by $25 million, oil and gas EBITDA guidance increased by approximately $30 million, U.K. SAR EBITDA guidance increased by $5 million. On a consolidated basis, our EBITDA guidance has been raised materially from an original range of $15 million to $50 million to revised range of $55 million to $85 million. Please note, none of these revisions include any potential income statement contribution from the $130 million of OEM cost recoveries previously mentioned.

Additionally, our overall aircraft guidance increased by $5 million due to active negotiations with lessors and the sale of Bristow Academy. In line with the trend started last quarter, we’ve also reduced our full year non-aircraft CapEx guidance by $5 million to $40 million with about half of that already spent in the first six months of fiscal 2018.

Lastly, we have increased our interest expense guidance by $5 million due to recent financing and higher interest rates. All other guidance measures remain unchanged and I'll repeat our updated guidance does not include any potential income statement contribution from $130 million of OEM cost recoveries.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to Jonathan.

Jonathan Baliff

Thank you, Don. We are incredibly proud of the hubs and the hub leadership, our corporate staff, for delivering safety and efficiency for our clients and for their commendable results in execution of our FY18 STRIVE priorities, especially safety improvement.

We flew safely. We flew more. We flew more efficiently in the second quarter. All of this is good news, because it validates our efforts to become profitable again as soon as possible. However, we're well aware that despite these significant improvements to-date, especially to our critical liquidity position, Bristow delivered an earnings loss for this quarter.

Our outlook remains cautious for the remainder of fiscal 2018 and beyond as we successfully serve our clients and compete for contracts in an offshore services market that remains oversupplied with aircraft combined with demand that remains below mid cycle in the fourth year of this historic oil and gas downturn.

Returns in this industry are still below the industries cost of capital because Bristow and this industry and the offshore transportation sector are really living through two downturns. The first was a cyclical downturn in commodity prices, probably ending earlier this year. But the second downturn is secular with industry structural changes negatively impacting offshore OpEx and CapEx. This goes beyond the U.S. shale boom, which as we enter calendar year '18, is less boom year due to less productive wells becoming more expensive to manufacturer and also capital discipline being inserted by their shareholders and debt holders.

Know, much of this downturn continues even as benchmark commodity prices seem to have stabilized over the past year and increased in the past month. Our oil and gas clients remained guarded and our diverting capital to paydown debt and even buying back equity. So while Bristow would certainly benefit from more offshore activity and benefited in the second quarter, we are not counting on a recovery to bail us out.

We are focused upon those metrics that we can control, especially in safety, efficiency, reliability. We have created an increased liquidity runway, a lower cost structure and operating leverage that will allow us to survive and thrive in a market that has less visibility into our client’s demand for aviation services. The reposition in nimbler Bristow, including the UK SAR contract would provides us diversification, is becoming a more competitive company and is clearly in a much better position today than we were 12 months ago to compete and win in an offshore market whose secular structure may have changed.

These second-quarter results demonstrate that the June improvements and the new hub structure can provide an answer to the changed market. Bristow remains humbled by your support and we will continue to update you regularly on our progress.

And with that, I will now turn it over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We’ll now be conducting a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. And our first question is from Joe Gibney from Capital One. Please go ahead.

Joe Gibney

Just a question on the oil and gas business in terms of your guidance for back half of the year. I understand the caution is exceptionally lumpy and we roll off certainly or exceeding tender opportunities out there, at least on the drilling side. So what are the parameters thought to get to low end of your guidance here for the back half of the year. Again, I understand the caution just seems a pretty punitive number on a low-end of your current implied for back half of the year EBITDA just curious on some commentary there. I know it sounds like some short-term pockets of work came through, and you referenced some incremental flight hours on existing contracts. Just help us a little bit on what would have to transpire to get to the low end of that guide.

Jonathan Baliff

I'm going to answer initially from a market standpoint and then I am going to let Don delve into the financial aspects of it. But the way I would describe it to you it's similar to the first quarter. There is no doubt our cost structure has a virtual cycle to it. A lower cost structure allows us to compete for these shorter cycle contracts. And I do want to mention that we did win a larger contract with Hammerfest in Norway. So it's not like just a short cycle contract that’s providing in a more revenue, we do have Hammerfest.

But I think similar to the first quarter, we’re just a bit cautious in trying to be able to continue the trend that we're seeing from the first quarter to the second quarter. And not because we don’t see this ability to be able to achieve this range, it's just the lower end of the range is really about the fourth quarter and been able to see this continued activity extend into the fourth quarter, and may be even first quarter next year. I think we had more visibility into that. I think you’d see a higher range. But right now, I think the lower end of range anticipates as math is math, and Don will tell you that. We’re just a little bit cautious about that activity in the fourth quarter, especially. Go ahead…

Don Miller

I mean, I think Jonathan -- I mean he did a great explanation, because clearly, you can look at the math in terms of what we've achieved in the first half in terms of overall EBITDA guidance and within our oil and gas business and then look at what we’re guiding for the second half, particularly outside of oil and gas. It would certainly appear from just doing the math that it's a low probably. So if you think it about it from a mean and then first second, third standard deviation, it's probably toward third standard divination.

But again, we were awfully surprised last Q4, and so I think we're still carrying a little bit of that as we look at this and we're moving into -- we don’t talk much about seasonality in our business; but days are shorter; holiday seasons are coming up; Thanksgiving, Christmas in the U.S. and around the world and with New Year. So again, I think there is just that caution around that, particularly given. I mean, the Gulf of Mexico was a big contributor to our first half performance. And again, that by nature is almost a shorter cycle business and on top of that, it was a fair amount of ad hoc. So look, I mean, long winded answer just trying to give you a sense of how we thought about this. But that’s the backdrop there.

Joe Gibney

And just last one from me, just on cash flow. Don, maybe again positive quarter-over-quarter change on working capital initiatives. Just curious how we should be thinking about that into the back half of the year? And then on the OEM recovery side, just to clarify I understand limited ability to talk about it. But is -- this is not an OEM credit situation. This is a cash requirement. And I'm just trying to get a little bit of clarity on that, I appreciate it.

Don Miller

Jonathan, do you want to?

Jonathan Baliff

Okay Joe. I thought it was going to come from Dan. But listen, Joe, we said specifically and I want to emphasize it. It’s a $130 million with Airbus and Leonardo of cost recoveries. Those settlements will significantly increase our liquidity. Outside of that that is what we're going to saying. It's significantly improves our liquidity.

Joe Gibney

All right, fair enough.

Don Miller

Sorry Joe to be so deliberate about that, but that’s unfortunately where we are. Because again though the net positive is…

Jonathan Baliff

It’s a net positive…

Don Miller

It really does improve our liquidity a lot. Let me go back to your original question, which was around operating cash flow and working capital. And I think it's interesting because we did outperform well in Q2 and then we see that all way through operating cash flow, but still very positive operating cash flow. But we're still haven't quite caught up with some of the working capital build we made in Q1. And if you look at DSOs we’re up three to four days since the end of the year.

So we still got some work to do there in the second half of the year. But that's I think that it will take away for you in terms of the impact of why in some ways EBITDA improvement doesn’t translate all the way through it. We still need to need to pick up some of that working capital we’ve built in Q1.

Operator

Our next question is from William Thompson from Barclays. Please go ahead.

William Thompson

In terms of the UK SAR CapEx deferrals just -- I know some disclosure in the queue in terms of you still very much in compliance of the UK SAR contract. Just help us on moving parts in terms of pushing out those AW189s.

Jonathan Baliff

I'm going to hand that over to Rob Phillips who obviously leads operations in our fleets globally.

Rob Phillips

On the 189s, we’re actually still in the process of doing the acceptance on the aircraft. We actually have a team there. So the CapEx has been pushed out. We’re doing the modification on the aircraft with the harsh environment that it's working in. And once we accept these last four aircraft with that embodiment on it, we will then go and do the same thing on the seven aircraft that are in operation. So basically that’s what we’re in the process of doing and that pushes the CapEx out to FY20.

William Thompson

And then in term I assume you have either helicopters leased or using some helicopters are in the portfolio?

Rob Phillips

Yes, we actually have the 4139s that are currently on the aircraft contract. So those aircraft will roll off as we accept the 189s and put those aircraft on.

Don Miller

Will, just to be clear, this is this is Don. So we have 10 basis up in operating and we’re -- so we’re meeting the underlying contractual terms. And that’s been actually served today with the 41s -- it’s a combination of 92s, 189s and 139s. So in effect, it's really no change in terms of how we’re operate today as we continue to roll in the other 189s that we actually have in house, as I’ll refer to it, and we’ll pull those on to the contract overtime. So I just wanted to clarify that and in many ways this is how we’ve been operating for the last several months.

William Thompson

And then Jonathan you mentioned a pick-up of activity in the shelf in terms of the Mexico and Norway. Intuitively, you would think that that’s smaller medium helicopter work. Just maybe help us reconcile, is there some opportunities still for large helicopters?

Don Miller

Absolutely. Look we saw flight hour increases in the markets. This is one of the first quarters and then I am sure somebody get to the details later. One of the first quarters we saw flight hours increase in all of our markets, so it's with the heavies also. So don’t think that we’re not flying more hours in other areas where we have heavies flying too, including the 189 and the 92 both. So it includes -- it's just a noticeable difference year-over-year in the Gulf of Mexico, which you’re right includes mostly small ships, especially the Bell 407 and then also the 76 Sikorsky C++.

So both of those just saw a significantly higher flying hours, and that’s why we mentioned it in particular. And also many of those aircraft are owned they’re not leased. So putting known aircraft to work really does create tremendous operating leverage for us as we go forward. Again, the lower overhead cost structure then makes us more competitive. So we can win more short cycle that’s what I mean by a virtuous cycle here, which we can then -- we can use to more efficiently serve our regional client base.

William Thompson

And then a real quick on, just last one from me just in terms of -- I think you mentioned $10 million to $30 million of additional asset sales in the second half of ‘18. Can you maybe just talk broadly about the liquidity in the secondary helicopter and valuations relative to historical averages?

Don Miller

Sure, I'll again give that to Rob Phillips.

Rob Phillips

The aircraft sales that we’re targeting right now are more of the legacy aircraft. And what we’re seen is the pricing actually hold them pretty well. It’s mainly in and around 412 aircraft that we have for sale. We do have some fixed line as well that again good hold on pricing. And some of that we’ve already achieved unfortunately to get in this quarter where we will have it for next quarter.

William Thompson

And do you expect those to be sold outside of oil and gas? I know there has been opportunities outside of oil and gas. I’m just trying to get a sense on where the appetite is for those [indiscernible]?

Rob Phillips

It’s a combination. So we’re seeing both. There are sales outside oil and gas for the legacy fleet and then there are some sales that outside of our markets but in oil and gas.

Jonathan Baliff

So there might be markets that we, for whatever reason, we don’t expect to serve well in the future. And look there aren’t that many markets that we don’t want to serve. But we’re very careful about selling our aircraft so that we don’t frankly see the aircraft compete with us on another contract.

Operator

Our next question is from Gregory Lewis from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Gregory Lewis

Congratulation, I guess, on the recovery of the $130 million. Does this mean that we shouldn’t expect any additional negotiations around the H225 with Airbus?

Don Miller

I am going to repeat. We have received $130 million in cost recoveries, significant improvement in the liquidity, right. And so from our standpoint, dealing with Airbus and Leonardo, this is what we are going to be disclosing today. Note, it’s not about -- we’re not disclosing anything about outside of that, about specific aircraft, that’s about specific causes. We are sticking to what is a settlement for cost recoveries. And Greg hopefully understands the sensitive topic these are OEM partners that we’ve negotiated something that we think is absolutely necessary for us to improve our liquidity, and that’s all we’re going to say about that.

Gregory Lewis

And then just I guess a couple of weeks ago we saw HNZ sell its offshore business. I guess as you think about finding a bottom in the market, I mean typically, you're starting to see. I guess you’ve seen the first transaction, M&A transaction in the space. Should we be expecting other opportunities or was that really just a one-off transaction where there was a lot of moving parts that maybe weren’t so clear?

Don Miller

Greg, let me give you a couple of answers to that. We anticipated this question. I think first, contextually as you know, we don’t really even comment on our own M&A concepts other than we believe that there should be consolidation in the space. So we’re definitely not going to comment on another companies M&A. I’d say the second thing is you made a comment, which I guess I think I agree within that. This is the first transaction in the space. But remember, even during the sound turn, we partnered with and acquired all their north at the beginning of the downturn, even though it wasn’t affecting offshore transportation.

We acquired and partnered with Eastern Airways. And then obviously, two years before that, we then acquired a part of and partnered with VIH with Cougar. So we are -- and all those, I think to a varying degrees, have been successful in making Bristow a better company today than we were four or five years ago. So we’re very familiar with how we can do M&A to consolidate the space. Obviously, others see that same path to improved serving of clients and frankly getting cost structure issues.

So to me, it’s just validation of our strategy that we've been talking about for many, many years. But I will also include that we’re not so wed to anyone of our businesses. Our businesses have to fly safely. They have to fly efficiently. And in this market, they need to earn a return, which means getting to cash flow positive, getting back to earnings profitability in regions that are higher costs, like Australia, that need to absolutely be able to compete with people to serve our client base, which in the end that’s what it's really about.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Cameron Schnier from Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Cameron Schnier

Jonathan, can you discuss the quarterly improvement as it pertains to an industry-wide pick up as opposed to I guess market share gains? And then maybe touch on how the competitive landscape has evolved in the past few months?

Jonathan Baliff

I mean, I'll do one piece of it. And I wouldn’t mind Alan Corbett picking up on some of these things, because he can give you some details from a commercial and European. I would say first and foremost there's a lot of positives right. There is no doubt that we’re flying more hours on short cycles. So we don't want to be all doom and gloom, right. And I think that you've seen some mixed areas of both strength and weakness. I think that there's been a cycle in this downturn going into a fourth year, one where we’re in many cycles here in the downturn what you see some glimmers of hope only to see the cup dash from the lips, if you know what I mean.

And we felt that too. We’ve seen small up cycles of movement between, let's say 2014 and 2017. So a lot that caution is what I would say people ducking is to not get hit again. And also, I think there is real fundamental issues with our shareholders as an industry and our debt holders that we need to have capital discipline and better returns on our capital, but also do it in a way that’s prudent for our balance sheet. We’ve been talking about this for many years. And in many ways, our balance sheet has survived that without issuing dilutive equity.

That being said, the market for offshore aviation transportation in certain markets is improving, but it's not improving to the place where we’re actually earning positive right. So that's why you’ve seen in notes of caution here. We still have to get our cost structure down, but there's no doubt we want to leave you in this call with the basis that if certain regions can get those cost structures down then it creates an ability for us to fly more. But our clients are not going to fly more if our cost structure is out of whack. And so that's why you’re seeing I think real pockets of strength in the offshore business like, if you look, for example, at a lot of the seismic companies, they’re seeing upticks and you’re starting to see some level of upticks in certain markets, like Gulf of Mexico, OSVs.

But that being said we’re all very cautious that some of this needs to continue with cost efficiencies it then provide us this virtuous cycle. But there is no doubt there is some positives in this quarter, we just need to continue getting these cost down, which we know our employees and our partners are allowing us to do that because you see our margins improve. We just got to do better to get positive return for our investors.

Alan Corbett

Just add to what Jonathan said and I think that covered a lot of it. I think as was talked about earlier, there is a lot of short contract activity that we’re seeing in the Gulf of Mexico and Norway, ad hoc where the operators are really working in the aircraft hard. But nonetheless, the market is still highly competitive. There is still lot of capacity in the marketplace. And to the point Jonathan mentioned, it's all about managing cost.

And as long as we can manage cost, which we’ve done better in some areas than others as long as we can do that then we can be competitive. So there is still some work to be done in places like Australia, places in Africa. There is work to be done but that’s what it’s all about, it's managing cost of being competitive to the marketplace.

And then we’re seen operators with the short-term contract what we think that lead into the development, it’s the appraisal delineation work that’s taken place today as they’re managing to inject some capital back into the drilling activity and then that leave some sales up for production three or four years from now.

Jonathan Baliff

Look, all this came has to be taken within the context of safety too, because our clients are demanding us to not only remain safe but improve our safety, especially in offshore aviation and Bristow. And I know our industry are committed to doing that. All of our competitors are committing significant resources to improving safety, both within their companies and also as part of HeliOffshore.

So we can’t take our eyes off that and we’re not -- and I don’t see our competitors doing that either. But look, let’s take this quarter for what it's given us. Other think that a lot of it has been self help that then provides us more revenue, but then we got to continue on with this as we report through the year next year.

Cameron Schnier

And as a follow-up. Are you seeing customers gravitate toward shorter term contracts that emphasize variable portion of the contract as opposed to historical 65% fixed monthly charge? And if that is the case, has that been beneficial to overall pricing?

Jonathan Baliff

What I would say it, it’s very regionally dependent either the contract structures in Norway and other areas in the North Sea, which have a higher monthly standing charge, still have a higher monthly standing charge. And so have roughly the same variable with including pass-throughs on many of the costs. So in the Gulf of Mexico, we’ve always said, there is less of an MSC, more flight hours. And I think that continuing also as we look to make them more efficient. So there roughly similar contract structures but shorter in contract duration.

I would say that Bristow is also looking in other terms. And again, we usually don’t get specific here for commercial reasons. But we do look at other contract terms like termination and other things like that, to make sure that we’re not committing the sins of the past. This is an industry that has long-term assets and very high fixed costs. And we need to make sure we protect ourselves financially because it’s such a critical industry for our clients.

Operator

There are no more questions in the queue. I would like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Jonathan Baliff

No closing comments. Again, we are very humbled by your support of Bristow and look forward to always keeping you updated as our year and years progress. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

