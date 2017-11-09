CNBC's Brian Sullivan Interviews Our Experts: A Spotlight On Demographics

By Alex Crooke, Bill Gross, and Myron Scholes

CNBC's Brian Sullivan interviewed some of Janus Henderson's top investment experts in an exclusive live panel on October 9. In the excerpt below, watch as Bill Gross, Myron Scholes, and Alex Crooke share their views on global demographic trends and their effects on inflation and technology.

Your browser must support iframes to play this content.

Brian Sullivan: I love the demographic story when you look at history. There are 88 million people between the ages of 18 and 35 in the United States. That is the biggest group of individuals in American history. It's 13 million bigger than the baby boomers.

Bill Gross: Yes, I acknowledge all the people and the millennials and the upcoming generation. And the boomers, by the way, even though they spend all of their money, they don't spend as much as they did before. They don't buy houses. They don't go into debt. They basically try to pay off debt. And so, the influence of the boomers, not just here but as we've seen in Japan for the past 10 or 20 years and in Germany, in Italy, and all of the aging societies, the boomers will be a dominant influence albeit slowly, which is the problem, going forward, and it really suggests less growth, less spending power, and perhaps more inflation.

Sullivan: But the boomers, why would that be inflationary?

Gross: Because ultimately, the labor force shrinks relative to the demand for labor. As I said, the boomers need nurses, and there are fewer nurses relative to those that get sick, and so the nurses have command over what they're paid. And, it exists throughout the entire economy and even globally. As you develop a labor shortage relative to demand, labor becomes more dominant than it used to be.

Alex Crooke: And this is happening. I mean, I remember I went to a conference in 1994 and a representative of the Chinese government and he stood up and said, "We have to create 50 million jobs annually to cope with the growth of the workforce and also that workforce moving into city 50 million a year." Today, the Chinese workforce is now peaked. It's slowly just rolling over and declining. So it's actually what Bill said, if that workforce is declining, the cost of that labor, I think the value of that labor goes up. I'm with him. I think inflation, you know, might not be 5 years. It might be slower than that, but it is creeping back because the world's working population is now rolling over.

Myron Scholes: And in Japan, for example, one of the interesting observation you have is the way they're substituting technology for the labor force so that you have a great increase in robots and great increase in the way the elderly work, and they work longer in that and they have robots out. They have robotic assistance for elderly people who work. Japan's greatest advantage is really its technological innovations and where it is technologically, and robots and exporting those that technology to outside of Japan, including China and India.

Disclaimer: Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.

Technology industries can be significantly affected by obsolescence of existing technology, short product cycles, falling prices and profits, competition from new market entrants, and general economic conditions. A concentrated investment in a single industry could be more volatile than the performance of less concentrated investments and the market as a whole.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2017. All rights reserved.